Who Is Mehmet Oz? Mehmet Cengiz Oz is an American television presenter, physician, and author renowned for his work in health and wellness. He combines traditional medical knowledge with complementary approaches to patient care. Oz gained widespread public recognition through his frequent appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which eventually led to the launch of his own syndicated program, The Dr. Oz Show. His engaging style and accessible health advice quickly made him a household name.

Full Name Mehmet Cengiz Oz Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 ½ inches (181.6 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American, Turkish Ethnicity Turkish American, Circassian Descent Education Tower Hill School, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Wharton School of Business Father Mustafa Oz Mother Suna Oz Siblings Seval Oz, Nazlim Oz Kids Daphne Oz, Zoe Oz, Oliver Oz, Arabella Oz

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Mehmet Oz’s early life, born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Turkish immigrant parents. His father, Mustafa Oz, was a thoracic surgeon, providing an early glimpse into the medical profession.

He attended Tower Hill School, then earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University before securing both an MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Mehmet Oz’s relationship with his wife, Lisa Lemole, whom he married in 1985. Their partnership extends to shared professional ventures and raising a family.

Oz shares four children with Lisa: Daphne, Zoe, Oliver, and Arabella, and they are also proud grandparents.

Career Highlights Mehmet Oz’s television career took off with his long-running syndicated program, The Dr. Oz Show, which aired for 13 seasons and earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. The show offered health advice to millions of viewers daily.

He also launched HealthCorps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring high school students in diet, fitness, and mental resilience, raising substantial funds for youth health programs.

More recently, Oz transitioned into public service, appointed as the 17th Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by President Donald Trump in 2025.