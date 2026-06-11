Who Is Joshua Jackson? Joshua Jackson is a Canadian-American actor known for his insightful portrayals across film and television. His work often brings depth to complex characters. He first captured widespread attention as Pacey Witter on the hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which cemented his status as a beloved performer.

Full Name Joshua Browning Jackson Carter Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Einstein Middle School, Ideal Mini School, Kitsilano High School Father John Carter Mother Fiona Jackson Siblings Aisleagh Jackson, Jonathan Carter, Lyman Carter Kids Janie Jackson

Early Life and Education Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Joshua Jackson’s early years were shaped by his mother, Fiona Jackson, a casting director from Ireland. His parents divorced when he was eight, and he was raised by his mother and younger sister. He attended Einstein Middle School and later Kitsilano High School in Vancouver, though he earned his high school equivalency through correspondence courses after being expelled from two institutions. His early interest in acting began with commercials at age nine.

Notable Relationships Joshua Jackson’s romantic history includes a decade-long partnership with Diane Kruger, which ended in 2016. Earlier, he dated his Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes and married Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019. He shares a daughter, Janie Jackson, with Turner-Smith, from whom he finalized his divorce in May 2025. Jackson was last reported to be in a relationship with Lupita Nyong’o, which concluded in October 2024.

Career Highlights Joshua Jackson’s career launched with the popular Mighty Ducks film series before his breakout role as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, a show that garnered a dedicated fan base for six seasons. He also delivered a compelling performance in the critically acclaimed sci-fi series Fringe. Jackson expanded his dramatic range with roles in The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere, and later earned a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for his chilling portrayal in Dr. Death. He also made his Broadway debut in Children of a Lesser God. His talent was recognized with a Genie Award for Best Actor for his work in the Canadian film One Week, further solidifying Jackson’s reputation as a versatile and enduring performer.