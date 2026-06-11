Who Is Peter Dinklage? Peter Hayden Dinklage is an American actor widely recognized for his captivating presence and bold role choices. He consistently challenges preconceived notions about performers, bringing depth and nuance to every character. His breakout moment arrived with the 2003 indie film The Station Agent, where his compelling performance garnered significant critical acclaim. This success set the stage for his globally celebrated portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, a role that cemented his iconic status.

Full Name Peter Hayden Dinklage Gender Male Height 4 feet 5 inches (135 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity German and Irish American Education Delbarton School, Bennington College Father John Carl Dinklage Mother Diane Dinklage Siblings Jonathan Dinklage Kids Daughter, Son

Early Life and Education Family life shaped Peter Dinklage’s early years in Mendham Township, New Jersey, where his father worked in insurance and his mother taught music. He was the only member of his family born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. Dinklage attended Delbarton School, an all-boys Catholic preparatory school, before earning a drama degree from Bennington College in 1991. From a young age, he nurtured a passion for acting, often performing puppet musicals with his older brother, Jonathan.

Notable Relationships Currently married to theater director Erica Schmidt, Peter Dinklage exchanged vows with her in 2005. They initially met around 2003 in New York City, sparking a relationship that has endured for nearly two decades. The couple shares two children: a daughter, born in 2011, and a son, born in 2017. They maintain a private family life, largely shielding their children from public attention while co-parenting.

Career Highlights Peter Dinklage achieved a major breakthrough with his starring role in the 2003 film The Station Agent, earning widespread critical praise and Independent Spirit Award nominations. He then joined the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister, a performance that earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards. Beyond acting, Dinklage has expanded into production, notably lending his distinctive voice to animated projects and video games such as Destiny and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. His influence extends to advocating for diverse and meaningful roles within the industry.