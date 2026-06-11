Who Is Hugh Laurie? Hugh Laurie is an English actor, comedian, and musician known for his distinctive blend of wit and dramatic intensity. His ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and serious roles has defined his enduring career. He first gained widespread international recognition for his starring role as the titular Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama series House. His convincing American accent on the show often surprised audiences, cementing his status as a global television icon.

Full Name James Hugh Calum Laurie Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Jo Green Net Worth $45 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Dragon School, Eton College, Selwyn College, Cambridge University Father William George Ranald Mundell Laurie Mother Patricia Laurie Siblings Charles Alexander Lyon Mundell Laurie, Susan, Janet Kids Charles Archibald Laurie, William Albert Laurie, Rebecca Augusta Laurie

Early Life and Education Born on June 11, 1959, in Blackbird Leys, Oxford, England, James Hugh Calum Laurie is the youngest of four children. His father, William George Ranald Mundell “Ran” Laurie, was a physician and an Olympic gold medalist in rowing. Laurie attended Dragon School and the prestigious Eton College before studying archaeology and anthropology at Selwyn College, Cambridge. An accomplished rower like his father, he was a member of the Cambridge Footlights comedy club, where he met future collaborators Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson.

Notable Relationships Hugh Laurie married theatre administrator Jo Green on June 16, 1989, in London, and their marriage has endured for over three decades. Laurie shares three children with Green: sons Charles Archibald Laurie (born 1988) and William Albert Laurie (born 1991), and daughter Rebecca Augusta Laurie (born 1993).

Career Highlights Hugh Laurie achieved global renown for his portrayal of Dr. Gregory House in the critically acclaimed medical drama House, which ran from 2004 to 2012. He also enjoyed significant success with his comedy partner Stephen Fry in the sketch series A Bit of Fry & Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster. Beyond acting, Laurie has a notable musical career, releasing two blues albums, Let Them Talk (2011) and Didn’t It Rain (2013), to favorable reviews. He is an accomplished pianist and has toured with his band. To date, he has collected three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and numerous Emmy nominations for his diverse work across television and film.