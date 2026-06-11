Who Is Adrienne Barbeau? Adrienne Jo Barbeau is an American actress and author, recognized for her commanding screen presence and versatile performances across various genres. Her distinctive voice and strong characters have made her a memorable figure in entertainment. She gained widespread notice as Broadway’s original Betty Rizzo in Grease, a role that earned her a Tony Award nomination. Barbeau then captivated television audiences as Carol Traynor in the popular sitcom Maude.

Full Name Adrienne Jo Barbeau Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian, French Canadian, Irish, German Education Del Mar High School, Foothill College Father Joseph Barbeau Mother Armene Nalbandian Siblings Jocelyn Barbeau, Robert Barbeau Kids John Cody Carpenter, William Dalton Van Zandt, Walker Steven Van Zandt

Early Life and Education Born in Sacramento, California, Adrienne Jo Barbeau grew up in a household where her father, Joseph Barbeau, was a public relations executive for Mobil Oil. Her mother, Armene Nalbandian, was of Armenian descent, contributing to her diverse heritage. She attended Del Mar High School in San Jose, California, and later enrolled at Foothill College. However, she left college at age 19 to join a USO tour, performing for troops throughout Southeast Asia.

Notable Relationships Adrienne Barbeau’s personal life includes two significant marriages to figures in the entertainment industry. She was first married to director John Carpenter, with whom she collaborated on several horror films. She later married actor and playwright Billy Van Zandt, and together they welcomed twin sons. Barbeau shares her eldest son, Cody Carpenter, with her first husband.

Career Highlights Adrienne Barbeau’s career breakthrough came as Broadway’s original Betty Rizzo in Grease, earning her a 1972 Tony Award nomination and a Theater World Award. She further cemented her fame on television as Carol Traynor in the hit sitcom Maude, which ran for six seasons. Beyond her iconic stage and television roles, Barbeau also made a significant mark in horror and science fiction films, starring in classics like The Fog, Escape from New York, and Creepshow. She also famously provided the voice of Catwoman in Batman: The Animated Series, gaining a new generation of fans. To date, Barbeau has received a Golden Globe nomination and boasts over 450 screen performances, continuing to be a prolific actress and author. Her influence spans across various media, from theater to film and voice acting.