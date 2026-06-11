Who Is Jorja Smith? Jorja Smith is a British singer and songwriter known for her soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics. Her music blends R&B, soul, and jazz influences. Her breakout moment arrived when she won the Brit Critics’ Choice Award in 2018. This prestigious honor cemented her status as a leading new voice in the UK music scene.

Full Name Jorja Smith Gender Female Relationship Status Private Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed (Jamaican, English) Education Aldridge School Father Peter Smith Mother Jolene Smith Siblings Luca Smith

Early Life and Education Walsall, West Midlands, was home for Jorja Smith, who grew up soaking in reggae, punk, hip-hop, and R&B music. Her father, Peter, a former neo-soul musician, encouraged her musical path. She began piano lessons at eight and later earned a music scholarship to Aldridge School, where she studied oboe and classical singing before pursuing music for her A-levels.

Notable Relationships Smith maintained a relationship with singer and producer Joel Compass, which reportedly began in September 2017. Their connection stemmed from shared musical backgrounds and an understanding of industry pressures. While her relationship status is currently private, she was also rumored to be romantically linked to rapper Drake in 2017 and grime artist Stormzy in 2019.

Career Highlights Jorja Smith’s R&B music career surged with her acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found, in 2018. The album reached number three on the UK Albums Chart and earned a Mercury Prize nomination. She was awarded the Brit Critics’ Choice Award in 2018 and later secured the Best British Female Artist award at the 2019 Brit Awards. Her powerful debut single “Blue Lights” also gained significant recognition.