Who Is Charlie Tahan? Charles Tahan is an American actor recognized for his grounded performances and thoughtful character portrayals. He brings a quiet intensity to each role, captivating audiences with his nuanced delivery. Tahan gained significant public attention for his compelling portrayal of Wyatt Langmore in the Netflix crime drama Ozark. This breakout role showcased his considerable dramatic range, solidifying his place as a noteworthy young talent.

Full Name Charles Tahan Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Syrian, and Italian Education Glen Rock High School Father Michael Tahan Mother Ellie Tahan Siblings Daisy Tahan, Willie Tahan

Early Life and Education His family life in Glen Rock, New Jersey, nurtured Charles Tahan’s early interest in performance, with both his younger sister Daisy and older brother Willie also pursuing careers in the arts. His mother, Ellie Tahan, is a professional dancer, providing a creative household environment. Tahan attended Glen Rock High School, where his acting aspirations continued to develop. He began acting at a young age, even appearing in commercials before his significant film debut.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Charlie Tahan has maintained a private personal life with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships. Sources generally indicate he is currently single. Tahan has no children and has not publicly confirmed any partners in recent years, focusing instead on his acting career.

Career Highlights Charles Tahan’s career gained substantial traction with his role as Wyatt Langmore in the critically acclaimed Netflix crime drama Ozark, which ran from 2017 to 2022. He earned three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his work on the show. Beyond acting, Tahan made his directorial debut in 2024 with the short film Taxon, which he also co-wrote. This venture into production and writing showcases his expanding creative scope within the industry. Earlier in his career, Tahan received a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role for his work as Victor Frankenstein in Tim Burton’s 2012 animated feature Frankenweenie.