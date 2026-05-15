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There’s a love-hate relationship to be had with cringeworthy content. On the one hand, you can’t get enough of it because it makes you feel better about yourself. On the other hand, being exposed to all of that social awkwardness and secondhand embarrassment can haunt you later. But throw some sadness into the mix, and you get something even more devastating.

That’s where the ‘Sad Cringe’ community comes in. This online group thrives by sharing screenshots that are full to the brim with pure cringe, topped with a big dollop of sadness. And however bad you think it gets, it’s even worse.