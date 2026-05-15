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There’s a love-hate relationship to be had with cringeworthy content. On the one hand, you can’t get enough of it because it makes you feel better about yourself. On the other hand, being exposed to all of that social awkwardness and secondhand embarrassment can haunt you later. But throw some sadness into the mix, and you get something even more devastating.

That’s where the ‘Sad Cringe’ community comes in. This online group thrives by sharing screenshots that are full to the brim with pure cringe, topped with a big dollop of sadness. And however bad you think it gets, it’s even worse.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man Is Upset His AI Girlfriend Is A Feminist, Gets Dumped By The AI

Screenshot of AI chatbot conversation on feminist values

i-wanted-that-iced Report

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When even imaginary partners know you are morally wrong.

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    #2

    Tell Me You’re Insecure Without Telling Me You’re Insecure

    Red convertible car with license plate 'NOT GAY' and various stickers

    Strawbdanz1 Report

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    #3

    Cool Guy In A Cybertruck

    Starbucks cup with note for cool guy in cyber truck public embarrassment

    Fourstrokeperro , Mark Pauley Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet the handwriting on the cup matches his own.

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    Awkwardness, embarrassment, and cringe are all indicators that you are behaving in ways that are probably not socially acceptable.

    Human beings are social animals and hardwired for community. We all fundamentally crave acceptance, love, respect, and admiration. Strong relationships and being part of a wide social network helped your ancestors survive, and today they help you thrive. Nobody wants to be a social outcast because this limits the opportunities in their life.

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    Being socially isolated is also incredibly stressful and can affect your mental and even physical health.
    #4

    They Aborted His Girlfriend

    Reddit rant about someone whose girlfriend was aborted causing sadness

    ithepunisher Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the lesson is lucky for her to be aborted?

    2
    2points
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    #5

    What The Actual Hell Is This, I Got No Words😭

    AI-generated photo showing man kissing his dream girl meme

    Salty_Wall Report

    7points
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    #6

    A Naughty Husband

    Instagram comment exchange about future husband romantic question

    pengradi Report

    7points
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    So, on the one hand, you want to be a respected member of your community and connect with other like-minded individuals. On the other hand, you want to keep a hold of your identity and not have to set your wants and needs aside just to avoid standing out and keep the peace in your social network. It’s a tough balance to get right.

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    Something that everyone ought to keep in mind is that nobody is ever perfect. Everyone makes mistakes and commits social faux pas. And you need emotional intelligence and empathy to recognize this.
    #7

    "Future President"

    Black and white childhood photo of Hillary Clinton shared for birthday wishes

    HillaryClinton Report

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    #8

    The Match That Lit His Own House On Fire

    Smiling man with text about Match.com founder's personal loss

    nactaremax Report

    7points
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    #9

    Big Ouchie

    Man replying on Twitter rejecting dating request public embarrassment

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    Ideally, when you say or do something incredibly embarrassing and cringeworthy, you accept what happened, take responsibility for your behavior, learn the right lessons, and move on with your life. Social mistakes are an opportunity to learn and grow.

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    However, that’s easier said than done. But if you shy away from your mistakes or try to pretend you did nothing wrong, you are essentially allowing embarrassment to take control of your life. And that can haunt you for months and even years to come.

    Instead, a healthy relationship with embarrassment is to look directly at it and embrace it, no matter how uncomfortable at first.

    Rather poetically, it is when you are vulnerable that you become stronger.
    #10

    I Can’t Tell If This Is More Sad Or Cringe

    AI-generated melancholic robot holding cup public embarrassment

    Party_Psychology6553 , anon Report

    6points
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    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is this whole entire Reddit section for this?!? This is why we need unvale vro

    0
    0points
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    #11

    Why Would Anyone Post It

    Story of estranged daughter and AI-generated family reunion photo

    Tararator18 Report

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    #12

    Dude Pays $10k For Onlyahug

    OnlyFans fan pays 10k to meet a girl but gets publicly embarrassed

    WigsbyLittleMix Report

    6points
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    Showing mild embarrassment about your behavior is great for you socially, too. It makes you feel more human, grounded, and trustworthy. From a purely strategic social perspective, it is always better to admit that you’ve slipped up or admit to a mess-up… so long as you are not overly self-deprecating.

    Try to behave in a way that you’d prefer your family, friends, coworkers, and strangers would if they did something awkward.
    #13

    This Sub Is A Goldmine

    Reddit post about disappointment after long AI conversation calling itself just language model

    kiiturii Report

    6points
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    #14

    Dumped By AI Boyfriend

    Screenshot of text conversation discussing limits on roleplaying husband and romantic relationship

    i-wanted-that-iced Report

    6points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait! Let me make a saving throw!

    2
    2points
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    #15

    Twitter User Sends Date His Outfit, Date Cancels

    Man sharing video of canceled date outfit with conflicting texts public embarrassment

    AbnormalTomato , zzdoublezz Report

    5points
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    For example, when you blush, you are actually increasing the chances that others will forgive you for doing something socially awkward. Research shows that publicly showing embarrassment or shame shows that you have “committed a social or moral infraction” and that you regret it.

    Blushing is your way to show genuine regret or remorse for doing something wrong. Through this reaction, you are atoning for the damage you caused and mitigating the negative effects of making the social faux pas.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Title

    Awkward tweet responding early to a Pokimane post public embarrassment

    peepoette , pokimanelol Report

    5points
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    #17

    How Can Someone So Rich Have Such A Sad Life?

    Elon Musk tweet as Iron Man humorously claiming power of irony

    elonmusk Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Irony, would that be a man desperate to be a father who disowns his own children for being transgender?

    1
    1point
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    #18

    As A Fan Of Queen I'm Insulted By This AI Slop

    Social media post imagining a jam session in heaven with Queen band members

    dnemonicterrier Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a picture of Charlie Kirk? He is in the wrong afterlife. As if Freddie would associate with that man.

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    The reality is that there isn’t a person alive today who is immune to embarrassment, sadness, or awkwardness.

    When we take ownership of our flaws, we also become more accepting of other people’s less-than-perfect behavior. We become less judgmental and controlling, and instead become more tolerant, empathetic, and understanding.

    In short, we focus on what we and others are like as human beings, instead of desperately rushing to fit in in any way that we can.
    #19

    A Photo Taken At Drake’s Concert In Australia , Fans With Signs Up Begging Drake For Favours

    Man in red outfit at concert stage facing crowd holding various protest signs

    alrghtmate Report

    5points
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    #20

    They Have To Pay People To Attend The Melania Screenings 🤣

    Advertisement for Melania documentary offering free tickets and cash incentives

    perubabe Report

    5points
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they didn't bother you if you were on your phone as long as you weren't talking.

    1
    1point
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    #21

    People Who Still Didn’t Believe In Masks And Covid

    Social media comment humor about mask effectiveness during flu

    Surely_Nowwlmao Report

    5points
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    The ‘Sad Cringe’ online group continues to be popular to this day. It was first created in April 2013, and over the past 13 years, it has continued to dole out secondhand embarrassment like nobody’s business.

    The moderators stress that the content shared should ideally be both cringey and sad. The latter, specifically, has to hone in on “unhappy/depressing sad,” not just “pathetic loser sad.” On a certain level, you are meant to feel pity for the people in the screenshots.
    #22

    Thank You For Your Service

    Walmart employee celebrates 10 years with store in public appreciation post

    DEMAG Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about appreciating your employees by giving them a living wage? Just a thought.

    1
    1point
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    #23

    These People Are So Miserable

    Reddit rant demanding people stop calling pets baby in petfree subreddit

    DayScary1041 Report

    4points
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    #24

    Girlfriend, AKA Paid Model

    Tweet showing man and woman by Christmas tree celebrating crypto millionaire lifestyle

    chooserich Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess, he has a great personality.

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    During a previous interview, internet user Niceboihappy, one of the moderators running the ‘Sad Cringe’ online group, walked us through the idea behind the group. According to them, the community saw a surge in members since the start of the pandemic.

    From their perspective, if you’re ever in a socially awkward situation or get bad news, confidence can help you weather the storm.

    “I would say be confident, but not too confident. And, especially, for an unexpected response, it is probably best to just own it and make light of it,” they told Bored Panda earlier.
    #25

    People Really Do Lack Empathy

    Woman with text about food prices and free food recipients

    Head_Battle9531 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Anon On Passport Bros

    Man and Filipina woman with divorce headline overlaid in online forum post

    midoriringo Report

    4points
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    #27

    Boomers Falling For AI

    Online dating post with woman seeking older partner and a man responding

    TongueUnties Report

    4points
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    Be honest, which of these pics made you cringe the hardest, and why?

    What are the most cringeworthy things that you have ever said or done that still hurt to remember, even years later?

    How good are you at dealing with social awkwardness? If you feel like venting and sharing your experiences, be sure to swing by the comments at the bottom of this sad and cringey list.
    #28

    Peepeepoopoo

    Message from someone claiming to be a 'daddy dom' demanding submission

    Fwyl9nex Report

    4points
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    gmaverickc avatar
    gmaverickc
    gmaverickc
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Horrified patrick”

    0
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    #29

    This Is Just Really Sad, Man

    Man holding a child outside in a grassy yard with a Twitter post about family and generational decline

    WhatYouThinkYouSee Report

    3points
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    #30

    Guy Makes Romantic AI Image Of Himself With A Stranger

    3D cartoon couple images from ChatGPT request public embarrassment

    Feanturii Report

    3points
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    #31

    The Dogefather Badge #69420

    Elon Musk tweet showing Dogefather badge public embarrassment

    elonmusk Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Self awareness seems to be a trait sadly missing from too many people.

    1
    1point
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    #32

    Yeesh

    Muscular man claims proof that women don't care about muscles in social post

    MissBeliever__ Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends... Are muscles your whole personality?

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    #33

    Never Seen Anyone Begging It As Hard As This Guy

    Elon Musk tweet about red wine and humorous reply about late night pizza

    ujp567 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Celebrity Second Hand Embarrassment

    Tweet from Rita Ora about new song release and Twitter hack

    4reddityo Report

    3points
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    #35

    Official Court Records Show Ice Agent Bragging

    Phone screenshot showing text about firing rounds with seven wounds as defendant's exhibit

    Calm_Preparation2993 Report

    3points
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    #36

    Man Makes AI Video Of Wrestler Aj Lee Kissing Him And Is Told By Lee Herself To Remove The Video From X. He Double Downs When People Give Him Support For What He Did

    Woman kissing man with acne, overlay of tweet about harassment on social media post

    HiTork Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Op Promoting These Characters As Ice Supporters

    Anime characters Shadow, Leon Kennedy, Cammy White, and Batman in ice tactical gear

    Hehemikey982 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Joe Rogan Podcast Is Just The Epstein Client List

    Diagram linking Jeffrey Epstein podcast guests including Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    esporx Report

    3points
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    #39

    Just When The Whitehouse Couldn't Sink Any Lower

    Parody White House post promoting OnlyFarms.gov for American farmers

    ExperienceBusiness43 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Rip This Person’s Social Life After This…

    Instagram Q&A with someone asked to show feet soles and replying they see them at school

    Tr4yx6vel Report

    3points
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    #41

    *with Quivering Anime Voice*

    Text messages with a man insisting rejection counts as discrimination due to dyslexia

    Fluffy_Lunchfast Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Put It On His Gravestone

    Man wearing a shirt that says he fosters women until they find forever homes

    GrimVelourr Report

    3points
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    #43

    Whole Foods Women Must Be Stopped 😰

    Reddit post about women shopping at Whole Foods public embarrassment

    Any-Dig4524 Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sure he has the statistical data to back his claim....

    1
    1point
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    #44

    That Took A Dark Turn :l

    Social media cancer comment reply causing public embarrassment

    houseisempty Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Tomi Robinson Forgets To Log Out Of His Own Account

    Tweet about American witnessing cultural changes in Europe with public embarrassment

    ujp567 Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tommy Robinson is a freaking eejit and went to prison for pushing harmful lies.

    1
    1point
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    #46

    Its So Ridiculous That Its Funny

    Incel forum post about being obliterated by a Chad toddler in public embarrassment

    PuppyKicker82 Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    So Amazon Ebt Post Didn't Work. Now They Are Onto Fake Receipts

    Social media post showing grocery receipt with high food stamp balance and controversy

    seeebiscuit Report

    2points
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    #48

    “Staff Takeover”

    Graphic birthday greeting for Congresswoman Nancy Mace with smiling photo

    freeradioforall Report

    2points
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    #49

    Racist Makes 100k In Go Fund Me

    GiveSendGo campaign page for Stand With Crystal fundraiser during public embarrassment

    For-the-love-of-ham Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    54 Year Old Billionaire Is Rating The Hotness Of An 18 Year Old Girl

    Young woman holding Danish flags with tweet about deportation fears

    IAdmitILie Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chuff me, is Elon going for the award for creepiest amoral fucknugget?

    3
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    #51

    From An An Ad For A New $10,000 Alpha Male Bootcamp 🤡

    Man surrounded by others floating in water at masculinity retreat

    ambachk Report

    2points
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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the singular gayest thing I think I've ever seen in my life.

    0
    0points
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    #52

    Dawg What

    Repeated texting screenshot showing persistent messages and request to stop

    susdragon Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    "...for Deep Research"

    Funny tweet about paying for four AI subscriptions including ChatGPT

    yetareey Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Buying An Ad To Wish Yourself Happy Birthday

    MrBeast tweet wishing himself a happy birthday public embarrassment

    OnlyChaseReddit Report

    1point
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    #55

    Soulja Boy Streaming On Twitch To Only 124 Viewers After Showing Support For President. His Latest Concert Tickets Were Only $30 And Didn't Sell Many

    Soulja Boy live stream screenshot with 124 viewers in just chatting

    amora_hs Report

    1point
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    #56

    "How I Sleep, Knowing That Nobody In Our Community Can See Them"

    Illustration of a furry sleeping peacefully ignoring angry anti AI protest

    Haunting_Clue_7892 Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    That's Just Sad, Man

    ChatGPT conversation showing excitement over ChatGPT 4.0 comeback

    moccadiP Report

    1point
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    #58

    These People Can't Be Real 😭

    Discussion about offensive AI slur clanker and its social media impact

    Secret_Dog9651 Report

    1point
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    #59

    Helping One Another Pretend They Have A Racist GF

    Young woman with purple hair sitting on floor with social media conversation

    TongueUnties Report

    1point
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    #60

    White House Deputy Press Secretary Trying To Meme Her Way Out Of Getting Caught Lying

    Two side-by-side images of woman arrested with caption about image alteration

    TongueUnties Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Local Pd Totally Didn't Write A Love Note To Themselves

    Snow with misspelled police department sign written in snow

    Avaylon Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    This Man Is In My Cookies Now💀💀

    Fortune cookie broken and empty with promotional paper on wooden table

    Unhappy-Comfort-5784 Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Sydney Sweeney Simp Logic:

    Meme about middle age men reacting to Sydney Sweeney criticism with comments

    Either_Storm_6932 Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    This Advert That Came Up On My Feed

    Billboard ad claiming less testosterone than grandfather linked to John Lewis adverts

    I_ALWAYS_UPVOTE_CATS Report

    1point
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    #65

    Changing My Phone Number Because Too Many Men Want Me And I Have A Boyfriend Now

    Public post explaining being off the market with folded fabric heart and watch

    Jmasked Report

    1point
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    #66

    Man

    Social media post about a wife whose husband hit her and they haven't spoken

    RagAndBows Report

    1point
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    gmaverickc avatar
    gmaverickc
    gmaverickc
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They say that like a husband is supposed to hit their wife

    0
    0points
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    #67

    How Dare Someone Makes An Effort For Their Partner

    Apartment door decorated with pink tinsel and heart for Valentine's Day

    WOOF-woof27 Report

    1point
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    #68

    This Post On Pet Free

    Memorial post of a dog fighting chronic bronchitis with pet owners lament

    Zealousideal_Sign665 Report

    0points
    POST
    #69

    Ex-Youtube Star's New Youtube Channel Views Over Time

    YouTube podcast channel page showing video thumbnails about mental health and relationships

    Pulsatingfriend Report

    0points
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    #70

    Defending AI Art In General Is Cringe

    Comic about double standards with AI misinformation in anime style

    lord_eros69 Report

    0points
    POST
    #71

    Crazy Comparison

    Anti AI art cartoon comparing anti AI views to transphobia

    okay_queer Report

    -1point
    POST
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