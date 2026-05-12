I'm someone who very rarely cries. It takes alot for me to crack but this... had me on the verge of tears. It has been 1 month since my last bleach (which I do myself). This time I went to a salon because I decided I was fed up with doing it on my own and I wanted a professional to see if they could correct it as I had let me regrowth grow too long (about 5 - 6 inches. The colorist did my roots first. Then he did my midshafts. 10 volume at my roots and 20 volume at midshafts. He put me under heat which was so hot to the point it was burning the top of my head. It processed for a whole of 1 hr. When he finally washed it out he burnt my head twice with the water. He then proceeded to put tonne of shampoo to wash it out. When it came to dry my hair he was so rough with my hair while it was soaking wet. He first took a comb to it to part my hair, I could already see partially of what you see in the photo but I thought it was just a tiny piece and didn't think much of it. When he put down the comb there was a huge chunk of my hair in it. He proceeded to give me a blow out and continued to burn my head from keeping it in 1 spot for too long.



The whole thing cost 160 plus tax and even after all that I still gave him a $15 tip. Oh Nd I forgot to day I heard him take a photo while he was washing my hair. Also while I was under the heat he had his phone in his hand doing something behind me and stepped beside me for a second and had the camera pointed right beside my face. Again I thought that was odd but didn't pay any mind until I heard him take the photo while washing my hair. This made me suspicious that he was filming me.



I've never been in a position such as this one before where a service has been totally botched. What should I do ? Do I ask for my money back ? I thought about leaving the nastiest 1 star review but where would that get me in terms of trying to get my money back.

