“Literally Cried In The Salon”: 54 Beauty Disasters That Feel Almost Criminal
We all want to look beautiful. Human beings are social creatures, so we crave community, respect, acceptance, and adoration. Not only that, but people are also very visual and fall prey to the halo effect, where we make instant judgments about others by their looks. It would be naive to think otherwise. Unfortunately, not every visit to the stylist for a makeover, or DIY attempt at beautification, will match your expectations.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most epic and egregious beauty fails ever, from makeup disasters to apocalyptic hairstyles and more, and they are worse than you think. Get ready for some secondhand embarrassment. Scroll down to check out the photos. Just remember that nobody is making fun of these people: everyone (us included!) makes mistakes from time to time, and it’s important to stay empathetic.
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The Hairdresser Had “No Idea” How This Happened
Guess Who's Severely Allergic To Hair Dye? This Girl
How Does Someone Stay In Business When Stuff Like This Happens?
This was the absolute WORST haircut of my life! One year later and I still see him advertising on Groupon. How?! Why?! I wish I could warn future customers!
The world is utterly obsessed with beauty. As Statista reports, the beauty and personal care market is expected to generate a jaw-dropping $698.38 billion globally in 2026.
Moreover, this market is projected to grow at a quick rate—3.1%—through 2031.
The United States, which leads the global market, is expected to bring in $107 billion in revenue this year, equating to $88.36 per person.
Whoever Did Her Makeup For The Show Should Be Sued
They Did Her Dirty
Dyed Everything Except For My Hair... Including My Tongue, Nail Beds, And Corneas
This impulse, to focus on looking great, is completely natural and understandable to a certain degree. Human beings are hardwired for sociability and community, and one way to leave a positive impression on others is to take care of your appearance.
Looking good boosts your confidence, impresses others, and—thanks to the halo effect—makes you seem more competent, kinder, smarter, and more skilled.
Looks matter a great deal, yes, but they only form one part of who we are. You also mustn’t forget to go deeper and think about how your character, values, skills, and ability to connect with others impact your life and the lives of the people around you.
Plastic Bag Used To Retain Heat While Bleaching Hair.... Pure Genius
My Mother Took Up A Hair Cutting Course 9 Years Ago. With Just Little Practice She Confidently Lured My Brother In For A Haircut. This Is The Result
My Sisters Friend Got Her Nails Done By A “Professional” Nail Artist
On the one hand, you should most definitely focus on things that make you healthy, happy, and boost your longevity, like getting enough exercise, getting high-quality sleep, eating a balanced and nutritious diet, staying hydrated, practicing good hygiene, maintaining your positive relationships, etc.
On the other hand, it is also worth investing (at least a little bit) in things like good grooming habits and personal style. When you look good, you feel good. With that extra bit of confidence, you can get better results at work, school, and in your personal life.
Botched Nanobrow Update
Basically I got my eyebrows nanobladed and once everything had flaked off they looked like this (note the blow out on the front left brow and the overall uneven distribution of ink everywhere).
After these issues were initially brought to my attention by reddit, i reached out to a few five star artists in my area for their expert opinion. needless to say they agreed with ya’ll.
The next thing i decided to do was reach out to the owner of the salon i went to, who i was initially seeking a refund from. She told me to come in so she could take a look at them, and when i did, her mouth dropped. Despite the fact that the woman who did my eyebrows is literally employed under her, she straight up told me they were absolutely horrible and apologized profusely. She said she’d never seen her produce work like that, which based on her instagram i agreed with but who knows. Long story short, she told me that she would not let that woman ever touch my face again.
I Paid 500 And My Hairstylist Messed Up My Hair
i guess he has lots of fake followers, so you trusted the "hype". Good on you ..... ^^
I Paid 300$ To Get My Curly Hair Managed
I could have done that for free with a flat iron
The key here is not to let your focus on appearance become an all-consuming obsession. ‘Perfection’ is impossible, and it can hurt your physical and mental health to chase it, not to mention the impact it can have on your wallet.
If you must, aim for looking good—or even great—instead. Meanwhile, use the rest of your resources, like your time, energy, and money, to improve the other areas of your life as well, like learning new skills, broadening your mind, giving back to the community, and deepening your relationships with awesome people.
Again, looks are important, but they are just a part of the human experience.
Tried To Cut My Own Hair
Hair Emergency
I'm someone who very rarely cries. It takes alot for me to crack but this... had me on the verge of tears. It has been 1 month since my last bleach (which I do myself). This time I went to a salon because I decided I was fed up with doing it on my own and I wanted a professional to see if they could correct it as I had let me regrowth grow too long (about 5 - 6 inches. The colorist did my roots first. Then he did my midshafts. 10 volume at my roots and 20 volume at midshafts. He put me under heat which was so hot to the point it was burning the top of my head. It processed for a whole of 1 hr. When he finally washed it out he burnt my head twice with the water. He then proceeded to put tonne of shampoo to wash it out. When it came to dry my hair he was so rough with my hair while it was soaking wet. He first took a comb to it to part my hair, I could already see partially of what you see in the photo but I thought it was just a tiny piece and didn't think much of it. When he put down the comb there was a huge chunk of my hair in it. He proceeded to give me a blow out and continued to burn my head from keeping it in 1 spot for too long.
The whole thing cost 160 plus tax and even after all that I still gave him a $15 tip. Oh Nd I forgot to day I heard him take a photo while he was washing my hair. Also while I was under the heat he had his phone in his hand doing something behind me and stepped beside me for a second and had the camera pointed right beside my face. Again I thought that was odd but didn't pay any mind until I heard him take the photo while washing my hair. This made me suspicious that he was filming me.
I've never been in a position such as this one before where a service has been totally botched. What should I do ? Do I ask for my money back ? I thought about leaving the nastiest 1 star review but where would that get me in terms of trying to get my money back.
This entire situation is bizarre and I don't think OP is anywhere close to being angry enough.
Are These Extensions As Bad As I Think They Are?
I got these put in a week ago and this is what they look like. I went to a different person to get them taken out and she said it was some of the worst Work that she’s ever seen. My mom and friends were shocked when they saw it. I talked to the manager of the salon where I got them done and he said that it’s perfectly normal and that they’ll redo it if they want, but I’m not gonna get a refund. I don’t really wanna get it redone because I’m afraid they’ll just mess it up again But I don’t think I’m gonna be getting a refund so I don’t know what to do. This was $900.
The halo effect, a cognitive bias, involves taking a single trait and applying it to other characteristics. So, for instance, when you see an attractive, stylish, fit person, you might automatically assume that they are also very intelligent, sociable, and kind. In reality, they might be those things, or they might lack those extra qualities.
The point is that first impressions color your expectations and assumptions about other people.
Chick I Know Has Started Up A Nail Business. This Is One Of Several Promo Shots She’s Using To Entice New Customers
I like the color, but it looks like there is about an inch of polish on there.
Botched Hair. How Can I Fix It
Highlight Disaster
The same holds true for the so-called horn effect. It is the opposite of the halo effect. In a nutshell, the horn effect focuses on attributing negative qualities to someone who has a single undesired trait.
For instance, this cognitive bias means that when you spot someone who is conventionally unattractive, you might assume that they are also dumb or unkind, even if they are the complete opposite in reality.
These biases affect people’s first impressions, but being aware of them lets you slow down, take a step back, and move beyond the surface level.
Hair Clippers Broke
the guy was shaving his hair, took a picture while doing it, but yeah sure i believe your "click like and share" your statement. ^^
A Sephora Employees Rendition Of A “No Makeup Makeup” Look. At Least Is Was Free
when its free, YOU'RE the product. Thanks for being the guinea pig ...
I Got Married At A Luxury Resort During Covid Times, And This Is The Look The Not-Cheap MUA Tried On The Maid Of Honor
sure, i believe your ""story"". You didn't do it yourself , it was a "luxury" thing. Sure. Should we like and subscribe ? xD
One of the best things you can do for your appearance is to prioritize your health, well-being, and longevity.
Your social life is absolutely vital here. People who have (and maintain!) strong social connections with positive individuals live longer and healthier lives.
The opposite is also true: individuals who are socially isolated and disconnected are more at risk of serious illnesses, diseases, and mental health challenges. Loneliness and social isolation raise the risk of prematurely passing away by more than a quarter.
What Did They Do To My News Reporter?
My Best Friend Got This Done At Ulta
My Friend Took A Makeup Course. This Is The Makeup Her Teacher Suggested For Me And She Recreated
Aside from maintaining an active, thriving social life, you must make time to move. And lots!
This is especially important if you primarily lead a sedentary lifestyle or have a job that requires you to sit, hunched over, in front of the computer for hours on end.
The CDC reports that adults need to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, as well as 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.
Meanwhile, the NHS recommends that adults spread their exercise evenly over 4 to 5 days a week, or exercise every single day. What’s more, you should reduce the amount of time you spend sitting or lying down. Take breaks to move around!
My Halloween Makeup Doesn’t Want To Come Off
I Let My 8th Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year When They Graduate. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren
I've seen this before but it always gives me a smile, this guy seems like a fun teacher 😹
Tried Cutting My Daughter's Bangs And Failed
When it comes to developing healthy habits, consistency is key here. It is better to move a little bit every day or every other day than to do too much too quickly, burn out, and then stop.
Try to focus on physical activities you enjoy (this keeps you having fun and motivated!) and consider adding a social element to your workouts. It is much easier to stay on top of your fitness goals when you spend time with your friends who keep you hyped and accountable.
Behold: The Absolute Worst Nail Service Of My Life
Failed Microblading?
Got microblading today. I cried all day but it looks so uneven to me? Am I freaking out too early and just not use to having eyebrows? I know they are definitely not symmetrical.
Please Help! Got A Really Bad Haircut
Asked for a short bob and got this.
Which of these makeover disasters hurt to look at the most, and why?
What are the biggest beauty fails that you’ve ever been subjected to, whether at a salon, at the hands of a trusted friend, or by your own doing? What happened next?
On the flip side, what are the best procedures that you’ve recently had that filled you with confidence? Tell us all about it! We’ll be waiting for you in the comments at the bottom of this list.
Got My Nails Absolutely Botched By A Shop I Cheated On My OG Salon With
I Tried To Do A Sort Of Blue-Green Smokey Eye Sort Of Thing And Failed Miserably
Got A Solid Haircut Yesterday Or So I Thought
The part that is mildly infuriating is that she didn’t even let me know she gave me a bald spot someone else had to tell me.
Help! Got A “Balayage” And Hate It
Someone please agree with me that this is NOT a balayage. or a botched balayage? idk but not what I asked for and I haven’t stopped crying. Yes it’s hair, yes it will grow back but I didn’t touch my hair for TWO years wanting to keep it healthy, then thought it’s time for a refresh. Now I’m left with what looks like grown out hair. And to make things worse, I already went back and had her touch up the peekaboo she did by my ears because those were blotchy and uneven lines. Idk what to do anymore. $400 down the drain.
Girlfriend Was Helping Cut My Hair , She Was Doing A Fantastic Job Until I Heard A Gasp
Badly Done Nails?
I got my nails done, and they turned out like this… I’m not comfortable with them and they’re making me feel really insecure. I paid €45 for them—it would’ve been cheaper to just buy press-on nails and apply them myself. I’m so disappointed…
Biogel Mountains, Literally Cried In The Salon
How Bad Is This Manicure?
I got my nails done for my engagement photos. Paid $55 for this. Should I just take them off?
This is not as bad as some of the other manicures on here. A couple of coats of sheer pink would help.
Left - I Paid Someone To Do - Right - My Attempt After I Scrubbed It Off
Co2 Laser Gone Wrong / Botched
I got cO2 fractional laser done to address lines/texture/pigmentation. I have recently lost 75kg post gastric sleeve surgery. I recently just got the confidence to be social, but the lines on my neck from having a large double chin and mild acanthosis nigricans really bothered me - which is why i got the treatment. She apparently used a setting that my skin tone could handle. It has been over a month now and I have dark grid marks all over my neck. I just wish I never done it in the first place but there is no going back now. I understand its not always safe for brown skin, but she reassured me it was fine and an appropriate setting would be used. Also, she was the cheapest. Its obviously a botched procedure. It looks like post inflammatory hyperpigmentation as she has said and another dermatologist has advised.
Don't Use Yellow Polish Directly On Your Nails
This Is What Happens When You Get An Eyebrow Waxing At Supercuts
Are These Botched? Are They Too Close Together And Too Dark? First 24 Hours. Help I Look Like "Angry Bird"!
I got my eyebrows done. I researched and this lady has good pictures and reviews on her page. I specifically told her I want nano brows as natural as possible nothing solid that looks like a permanent marker was used to draw it. I'm shocked when I saw it. My husband was doubly shocked. I look like an angry bird.
Thought I Could Do A Haircut. My Buzzer Thought Otherwise
Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Messed Up Hair Dye Job?
$140 and they told me it was "impossible" to get the dye of my neck, forehead and ears (without even trying) and it would come off "eventually". I have a major event in a few days and I am busy scrubbing my head raw tonight.
My Wife Wanted Her Grays Covered And Subtle Highlights For A Wedding. Her Hair Colorist Had A Medical Emergency During Their Session
The lady passed out on top of her in her home studio. My wife had to carefully get her to the floor and called 911. EMS brought the lady to the hospital and we are all hoping she is okay.
Just A Little Self Roasting Session For How I Used To Do My Eyebrows
I Have Cut My Own Hair For Years Well This Morning While Doing My Holiday Haircut This Happened
Guess I’ll find one of my ball caps for a couple weeks.
The Hair & Makeup I Dropped $100+ On For My Engagement Photos
Check out that forehead line. Lashes coming off. My hair fell flat and frizzed.
Face Of Regret, 12 Hours Post Appointment
Worried I need to force fade immediately if I have any hope of avoiding these severe (and lopsided?) overdone brows. I’m aware the microblading process is a rollercoaster straight out of the gate, but this result has me sick to my stomach. The hair strokes seem too dense, like one solid block.
Botched Highlights - Please Help
Went to a new hair stylist today for a partial highlight and trim to refresh a 6 month old balayage and ended up with this…. She tried to fix it with a root tap, but obviously that didn’t work.
When I Was Getting Married My Mom Hired This "Professional MUA" That Her Friend Recommended To Do A Makeup Test
And this is how she did my lips. And foundation. She was also rude and super expensive for a test.
Help! Need To Fix Bad Haircut For Best Friend’s Wedding
There was a clear language barrier as I am in Italy and not fluent in Italian. It’s so high and so tight, I’m not sure what I can do to fix and not embarrass my best friend. Any suggestions?
Here's My Botched Perm
After a chop and a plethora hair masks there's now a curl pattern! Unfortunately, it's still terribly frizzy and the curls are irregular. Wanting to do a keratin blowout to smooth it out. Would that be feasible?