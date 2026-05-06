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Eevrybody maeks misatkes wehn typnig form tmie to tmie. Seeing those errors and not being able to correct them annoys some of us (hi) more than others. However, not all typos are mistyped equally. Some of them are so egregious that they make you laugh out loud while you question your health and sanity.

We’re showcasing the funniest, most mind-meltingly bizarre typos out there, as featured on the epic ‘I Had a Stroke’ online community. If you’ve ever felt bad about misspelling your boss’s name in a work email or left a typo in the title of a super important document, we promise you, you’ll forgive yourself by the end of the post.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Goodnight

A series of escalating typos in a text message, showcasing common stroke related typos that send you spiraling.

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mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 Acapulco gold is, bådåss weed🎶

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    #2

    🐛🐛🐛

    A chat with funny typos and three caterpillar emojis. The user describes a "centriped" as "the thin bug with 1million shoes," highlighting typos.

    Coke_Cock Report

    8points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...shoes 😂😂😂

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    #3

    I Had A Stroke

    A WhatsApp conversation showing someone struggling with typos trying to spell lasagna, finally getting it right. This represents a spiraling descent into cuckoo land.

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    Relying on tech too much can come at the cost of your critical thinking abilities.

    Spell-check and autocorrect tools are practically unavoidable if you spend time on your computer or phone. They have been around for a long while, and there have been endless debates about whether the tech is making everyone dumber and worse typists.

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    But recently, a new breed of tools, powered by artificial intelligence, has been spreading far and wide, and that has renewed the debate about the overreliance on tech and how it affects people’s skills.

    Covering a recent study by Microsoft, Forbes points out that the “dispute over whether technology is making us dumber is nothing new — it only makes sense researchers are asking the same questions about AI.”
    #4

    A True Poet

    A fortune cookie with a stroke-inducing typo: "A person is never too old to leNo problem leaves you where you found it.arn."

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    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what my momma always say.

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    #5

    What?

    A girl in a soccer uniform, surrounded by floating words, illustrating a potential typo leading to a stroke.

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    6points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Making me look bad doesn't make you look any better. Bottom left to top, then down the right. Terrible design.

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    #6

    Found This While Doomscrolling. Tf Does This Even Mean?

    A viral typo meme over a parking lot and buildings, playing with words: feet and because. It's a stroke of genius!

    Interesting_Stick247 Report

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    Forbes warns that everyone should be wary of the potential downsides of relying on AI too much. Not to mention the negative impact it could leave on your critical thinking abilities.

    “For years, there has been a debate whether spell-checking tools like Grammarly and autocorrect have made us worse spellers. While there’s no academic consensus, such tools have certainly made us lazier spellers. It seems AI is similarly making us lazier thinkers, which — as Microsoft’s study points out — is also making us think we’re also getting dumber.”
    #7

    So, Was 2010 15 Years Ago?

    A Google search result displaying a confusing calculation about 2010. This example shows typos that might send you spiraling.

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    #8

    I'm Crying

    A Discord chat shows a user making humorous typos, gradually spelling lesbian. A funny example of a stroke-inducing typo.

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    #9

    Bad Boss, Good Job

    A man with long brown hair and beard, with text full of typos above him, highlighting the effects of a stroke.

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    According to the recent report by Microsoft, the more that employees relied on artificial intelligence for help, the less actual critical thinking they did. The researchers note that these “tools appear to reduce the perceived effort required for critical thinking tasks among knowledge workers, especially when they have higher confidence in AI capabilities.”

    They add: “However, workers who are confident in their own skills tend to perceive greater effort in these tasks, particularly when evaluating and applying AI responses.”
    #10

    My Son Is Dyslexic, But They Said I Can Post This Interaction With Them Today. It's A Fairly Common Occurrence In Our House

    A text conversation full of typos and spelling corrections, providing a humorous example of grammar mistakes after a stroke.

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    6points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked with a guy in about 1982 who was apologizing for not returning my call. He had a roomie who was dyslexic and he couldn't make out the message. Funny as hėll, but pitiful at the same time.

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    #11

    Tomato 🍅

    A series of humorous typos like "no tamto" and "stop stamp" on a dark chat interface, with tomato reaction emojis. These typos might just send you spiraling.

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    #12

    I Fell Asleep In Bed With The Phone In My Hand Aahhh

    A WhatsApp chat showcasing humorous typos like gibberish and eyelid surgery, leading to a Stroke-related conversation.

    EarPsychological2530 Report

    5points
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    In a nutshell, when you automate routine tasks, you deprive workers of the opportunities to “practice their judgment and strengthen their cognitive musculature, leaving them atrophied and unprepared when the exceptions do arise.”

    That’s not to say that all tech is ‘bad’ or that AI ‘is the devil,’ but this underscores the importance of investing in your own skills, too. And that means doing things the hard, boring way, to grow and improve.

    The Microsoft study warns that while AI helps with worker efficiency, this comes at the cost of critical engagement with work. In the long-run, this overreliance on AI can lead to “diminished skill for independent problem-solving.”
    #13

    I Was Just Trying To Text My Boyfriend

    A dark blue text message screen showing numerous typos as a user tries to type barely, illustrating stroke-induced communication challenges.

    Uzi_freaking_doorman Report

    5points
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    #14

    Excuse Me. What?

    A typo in a YouTube comment, "Every pushup I get I will like a pushup," circled in orange. This stroke-related typo exemplifies online humor.

    FirestarThunderclan Report

    5points
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    #15

    Is My Girlfriend Okay?

    A phone screen displaying text messages with numerous typos, featuring a small monkey doll in a blue dress. The messages show signs of a stroke and unusual phrasing.

    cooldood5555 Report

    5points
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    In the meantime, AI is changing how spell-check and autocorrect work, too. Purely anecdotally, some of us have noticed a massive drop in the quality of spell-check tools ever since LLMs started going public a few years ago. But that’s subjective.

    Though, to be fair, the public has noticed something similar, too. The Guardian reports that last autumn, after the release of Apple’s iOS 26 operating system, users noticed the autocorrect on their iPhones going haywire.

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    #16

    How Tf Does This Happen?

    A screen shows multiple typos of "orange" like "onarge" and "oangre," highlighting a common writing error and the frustration of a stroke.

    RopeAlternative6566 Report

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    #17

    Wyatt.. You Just Spelled It

    A chat conversation shows a user struggling with typos, repeatedly trying to spell "busy." This demonstrates amusing human error.

    LunarsOfficial Report

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    #18

    My Friend Saying Gay

    A phone screen shows a chat with multiple typos of gay, ending with r/ihadastroke. A perfect example of typos.

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    4points
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    However, why the autocorrect on iPhones temporarily went cuckoo is unclear. And it is unlikely that we’ll ever find out.

    “There’s a lot of different forms of autocorrect. It’s a little hard to know what technology people are actually employing to do their prediction, because it’s all underneath the surface,” statistician Jan Pedeson, who worked on autocorrect for Microsoft, told The Guardian.

    Meanwhile, computational linguist Kenneth Church, one of the godfathers of autocorrect back in the 1990s, noted: “What Apple does is always a deep, dark secret. And Apple is better at keeping secrets than most companies.”
    #19

    Oreo

    A screenshot of text about the word Oreo being a palindrome, illustrating a potential stroke-related typo.

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    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if you are very, very high.

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    #20

    I Was Tryna Spell "Chihuahua"

    A series of text messages with repeated typos, humorously attempting to spell a word, perfectly illustrates the concept of "60 typos".

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    4points
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    #21

    I Was Really Drunk

    A mobile screen showing various text messages with amusing typos like "Domimomos" and "pweaseeee," highlighting common texting errors.

    CatsAreBitchin Report

    4points
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    Good spelling is paramount for clarity and building trust with your audience. It is how you build a reputation for reliability and quality. However, it is not apocalyptic if you make a mistake. We all make them. The sign of a truly quality source is acknowledging that a mistake has been made, and then editing it.

    However, as author and Financial Times columnist Lucy Kellaway notes in a piece on the BBC, people should not obsess over making spelling mistakes or typos because they aren’t what makes their writing good or bad.

    “Writing is a sophisticated job and our brains focus on the structure, the sentences and the phrases, leaving the close-up work to be done on autopilot. Afterwards we are programmed to read only what we think we have written, not what we actually have. If that is the case, it is odd that we make such a phenomenal fuss about them.”
    #22

    "So Tell Me Are You Years Or Older"

    An age verification pop-up with a missing number, asking "Are you years or older?". A funny typo likely due to a stroke.

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    #23

    What Were They Trying To Say???

    A screenshot from Reddit displaying a question and answer about feet and hands, highlighting a potential typo that might send you spiraling.

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are feet essentially just hands on your legs? Well yes but no...

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    #24

    He's Very Supportive Of My Brain Farts LOL

    A series of text messages with amusing typos: chihuahua spelled "chuawaw" and corrected to "China a a," then "Chihuahua." This highlights funny typos.

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    Kellaway adds that if you are hiring someone, you should not disqualify them for having a typo in their CV, unless you are, say, looking for a proofreader.

    “If human beings have any remaining competitive advantage over the machines, it is not our skill at crossing i's and dotting t's. It is our ability to write something that provokes a response - and not just because it contains a howler or a spelling mistake,” she states.
    #25

    Found This Is R/Teenagers

    A screenshot of online comments with numerous typos like "longry," "laugnrt," "langrety," and "nandery." These typos might send you spiraling.

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    #26

    I Think My Boyfriend Had A Stroke While Texting Me Today

    A text message conversation with numerous typos like "Thrghfrggddc", concluding with "Are you having a stroke?".

    DiskAvailable4438 Report

    4points
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    #27

    What

    A screenshot of YouTube comments featuring amusing typos. One user states, "I am having an aneurysm," highlighting the cuckoo land of errors.

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    The ‘I Had a Stroke’ online group has been around since 2018, and just recently celebrated its 8th birthday. The idea behind the community is very straightforward. Everyone is encouraged to share photos and screenshots of typos that are so bad that “you would think you’re having a stroke” (or “you would thnk ye havin an stroke” as the moderators originally wrote it).

    The mods point out that their online group is in no way related to actual strokes. “Real strokes are not allowed. Images of a person having a stroke, known to have had a stroke, or appears to be imitating having a stroke are not allowed.”

    This sounds obvious and like common sense. But you have to wonder what happened to make the mods spell things out like this to everyone?

    Meanwhile, the ‘I Had a Stroke’ group stresses that it values originality and authenticity. So, fake or staged situations and intentional typos are not allowed. Furthermore, if you plan on posting in the group, you have to ensure that the content is family-friendly and that you avoid anything related to politics or current events.

    And to make sure that everyone’s poking fun at the typos and not the people making them, you’re not allowed to share any personal information. Make sure that you censor it! Again, the point is to laugh at the typos, not the people misstyping things.
    #28

    Trying To Say "Okay" With One Hand (I Was Orginazing Rocks)

    A series of text messages with typos, illustrating the idea of a stroke, and playful responses.

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    #29

    Xiaolongbao

    A close-up of steamed dumplings in a bamboo steamer, part of a text conversation with typos.

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    #30

    Yes You Play ''aouvustiv Guitar''

    Screenshot of Reddit comments showing a user repeatedly misspelling "acoustic," like "apucustiv," then stating "I had a stroke."

    Ok_Plan_8246 Report

    4points
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    Once you’ve upvoted the images that made you laugh the most, why not join the discussion in the comments? Tell us which of these typos made you laugh the hardest.

    Meanwhile, what are the biggest, most hilarious, and bizarre typos that you’ve ever made? Have you found that relying on spellchecking tools has made your typing more sloppy or the opposite? Let us know!
    #31

    The Text On My Girlfriend's Shirt

    A yellow tank top with black, nonsensical text covering it, creating a visual example of many typos.

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    #32

    She Always Turns Into This When She’s Sleepy

    A fluffy white kitten with sleepy eyes, surrounded by text bubbles filled with humorous typos, making you spiral.

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    #33

    Um... What?

    A Facebook post on a green background with a typo: "How would someone if someone birthday and there busy they forget?"

    meowfrav Report

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    #34

    Took Me Way Too Long To Realize This Says "If Not Now, Then When."

    Arm with a tattoo reading "IF NO T W THEN." This clever design uses letter placement to create a visual typo.

    Unknown-333 Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would certainly be an ice breaker.

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    #35

    He's On Here Again.... (Ignore Tankface)

    A Discord chat showcasing humorous typos leading to a user saying "I Had A Stroke," generating funny content.

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    #36

    What Mask?

    A screenshot displaying text about a taxi brand idea with a typo in the comment section, highlighting potential **typos** that might send you spiraling.

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    #37

    What?

    A meme comparing Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions with two crying figures hugging, reflecting a stroke of humor.

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    #38

    Godzilla Had A Stroke Trying To Read This

    A tweet with many typos announcing Undertale and Deltarune, next to an image of a person covered in foam and the game titles.

    patient5dchess Report

    3points
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    #39

    Stroke I A Had

    Chat log displaying numerous typos and misspellings, culminating in a user's comment, r/ihadastroke, highlighting the garbled text.

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    3points
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    #40

    Google Messed Up

    A Google search for food names ending with 'um' shows humorous typos like Appulum and Bananum, a funny stroke moment.

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    3points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Francium. Hehe... (Pls do not try to eat Francium)

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    #41

    Hopital

    A screenshot showing a Reddit post about typos in a Nintendo/Pokemon announcement, with a stroke warning.

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    #42

    I Think He Tried To Thank Me

    A Discord conversation showing multiple typos, eventually corrected to "Thanks," followed by "r/ihadastroke." Stroke-inducing typos.

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    3points
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    #43

    The Hell Is Wrong With My Captions???

    A female anime character with blonde hair and a serious expression, displaying multiple typos, resembling spiral Cuckoo Land.

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    3points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat is on the keyboard?

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    #44

    Sore

    A text message exchange with multiple typos culminating in r/ihadastroke. A humorous example of typos.

    Atom9855 Report

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    #45

    Anyone Know What An Adiod Is?

    A humorous chat exchange with several typos, like "is the adiod," leading to confusion, illustrating the article's theme of funny typos.

    shrubicle02 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Google AI Had A Stroke

    A Google search results page showing an AI overview for "why does howtobasic throw eggs," with text highlighting "to create chaos, destruction, and mess," relating to stroke.

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    #47

    My Map Had A Stroke

    A dark map shows three markers with the word Berlin, a clear typo, leading to a confusing location.

    SettingElectronic845 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Guys I Think I Type Too Fast

    Text message exchange showing numerous typos, including SAND, SANA, SANS, and GIRL YOU GOID, highlighting potential stroke symptoms.

    justsayonikaa Report

    3points
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    #49

    Fell Asleep On My Cellular Device And I Woke Up To This

    A Discord chat screenshot with multiple messages containing a stroke of typos, emojis, and jumbled text.

    imretarded-694 Report

    3points
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    #50

    This Youtube Short I Found

    A screen displaying a poorly worded sentence with typos: "I Hate K-Pop And I You Bannd If Movie And Trun Off And Not Trun On". A perfect example of typos gone wild.

    IGotThemEtah Report

    3points
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    #51

    What Game Does She Want Me To Play?!?

    A Discord chat showing many typos trying to spell "Wordle," with reactions and text from other users. A spiral of typos.

    No-Draft1104 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Sheep

    A funny chat showing a user making many typos, repeatedly typing "sheep" instead of "sleep". This relatable image captures a common stroke of late-night confusion and keyboard blunders.

    Background-Couple320 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Is My Grandpa Okay?

    A phone screen displays a text message exchange with Grandpa. Typos and confusion suggest a stroke recovery or funny mix-up.

    Lord_RhodesCasteneda Report

    3points
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    #54

    Eyes Off Keyboard

    A chat conversation showing hilarious typos: "are yiy syre yiyr oc cab eveb gabdke akkat oh my god." This is a stroke-worthy typo example.

    sillygoober79 Report

    3points
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    #55

    It All Happened So Fast

    A Whatsapp conversation on a phone, with a background image of a man fighting lobsters. The chat includes multiple typos and a user asking "Did you just have a stroke?".

    Critical_Chair929 Report

    3points
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    #56

    I Tried

    A text message conversation showing numerous typos and autocorrect fails, leading to a hilarious spiraling discussion about a "stroke" of errors.

    Sea_Ice_3750 Report

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    #57

    Take Your Time, Jack

    A Discord chat shows a user struggling with typos, making "fatrher" become "stroke," then many variations. Another user advises, "take your time gang."

    CandyMoons Report

    3points
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    #58

    My Ables😢

    A collection of red apples with unusual, flattened and distorted shapes, almost as if they had a stroke.

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    #59

    Wait ... Say That Again..?

    A social media post about shocking family secrets. One detail about a mother dating an uncle could send you spiraling.

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    #60

    I Think It Had A Stroke

    A search result shows an AI overview making a gross error in converting 124 minutes to hours, an example of "60 typos".

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