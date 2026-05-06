The ‘I Had a Stroke’ online group has been around since 2018, and just recently celebrated its 8th birthday. The idea behind the community is very straightforward. Everyone is encouraged to share photos and screenshots of typos that are so bad that “you would think you’re having a stroke” (or “you would thnk ye havin an stroke” as the moderators originally wrote it).

The mods point out that their online group is in no way related to actual strokes. “Real strokes are not allowed. Images of a person having a stroke, known to have had a stroke, or appears to be imitating having a stroke are not allowed.”

This sounds obvious and like common sense. But you have to wonder what happened to make the mods spell things out like this to everyone?

Meanwhile, the ‘I Had a Stroke’ group stresses that it values originality and authenticity. So, fake or staged situations and intentional typos are not allowed. Furthermore, if you plan on posting in the group, you have to ensure that the content is family-friendly and that you avoid anything related to politics or current events.

And to make sure that everyone’s poking fun at the typos and not the people making them, you’re not allowed to share any personal information. Make sure that you censor it! Again, the point is to laugh at the typos, not the people misstyping things.