There’s nothing quite like sneaking out to a vending machine for a cheeky snack during a break. Whether you’re finishing up your extracurriculars at school, doing research late at night at university, or burning the midnight oil at the office, there is something mundanely magical about feeding bits of metal into a robot that spits out food. It feels like something that you’d find in an old sci-fi novel.

Vending machines are incredibly cool and convenient inventions that still blow our minds every time we start thinking about how weirdly retrofuturistic a concept they are. However, they have become so ubiquitous in our lives that many of us barely ever notice them anymore. Fortunately, it’s possible to change that in a heartbeat—all you need is a uniquely-designed machine that sells something unexpected! There are far more interesting things than just candy bars and cans of soda for sale, after all.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected photos of some of the coolest, most unusual, and downright bizarre vending machines from around the globe. We’d love to share them with you, so scroll down and upvote your fave pics, dear Pandas. [Ting, Whrrrrrr, Clunk.] When you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, check out Bored Panda’s previous collection of awesome vending machines right over here.

Bored Panda was interested to learn about customer convenience, automation, and the importance of the 'human factor,' so we got in touch with Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the Neuroscience of Branding blog and the Human Nature blog. Johnson is a professor of consumer psychology at Hult International Business School and Harvard University, and the author of 'Branding that Means Business.' Read on for his insights about the trade-off that vending machines provide consumers, and why human interactions while buying things are still important to us, no matter how much we might love convenience.

#1

Dallas Love Field Airport Offers Free Feminine Hygiene Products

Dallas Love Field Airport Offers Free Feminine Hygiene Products

#2

This Vending Machine In Istanbul Dispenses Dog Food For Homeless Dogs When People Put Bottles In For Recycling

This Vending Machine In Istanbul Dispenses Dog Food For Homeless Dogs When People Put Bottles In For Recycling

#3

Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines

Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines

Professor Johnson, the host of the Neuroscience of Branding blog, as well as the Human Nature blog, kindly shared his perspective on the relative importance of convenience versus interacting with other people.

"Provided there are no issues with the technology, vending machines pose an interesting trade-off in the consumer's mind. On the one hand, they provide a quick, easy, seamless translation. On the other hand, they lack a human touch and provide no social interaction," he explained to Bored Panda what the trade-off looks like. "As a whole, this 'human factor' is very important for the consumer. As social creatures, we benefit immensely from social interaction—even for something as simple as small talk with a shopkeeper or grocery store clerk."

However, neither factor is more important than the other. What a consumer "prefers in the moment depends on their overall diet of consumer interactions," Johnson said.

"At one extreme, if ALL transactions are done through automated systems, and are completely devoid of human interaction, this is very likely problematic. Here, the consumer will (or should) rightly crave more human interaction, especially if this is lacking in other areas of their life."
#4

Every Street Corner Should Have One

Every Street Corner Should Have One

#5

Cake Dispenser In Toronto

Cake Dispenser In Toronto

#6

Most Tests Here Are Around 2-3€ Each But We Also As Citizens Get 1 Free Rapid Test A Day From The Government So We Can Attend Restaurants, Events, And Gyms

Most Tests Here Are Around 2-3€ Each But We Also As Citizens Get 1 Free Rapid Test A Day From The Government So We Can Attend Restaurants, Events, And Gyms

What makes the 'human factor' in social interactions even more important is the rise of automated systems, especially if you include e-commerce into the mix. "When people can so easily get their basic consumer needs met with automated systems, the social interactions have a lot to compete with. The role of a cashier becomes much more about scanning items and completing a transaction. It needs to provide something that the mere utility of the products can’t—empathy and human interaction."

Meanwhile, we were curious to get the professor's opinion about the spread of automatization, and whether the process is inevitable. One area where automatization has increased is self-checkouts at grocery stores. However, the systems aren't perfect. In fact, they have some pretty serious downsides.

"Despite its growth, self-checkout has been challenging for both consumers as well as for food retailers. Research suggests that consumers strongly prefer cashiers and regularly experience frustration with self-check-out technology. And despite the promise of lowering costs, automated check-out machines, in practice, increase costs for the median grocery store," Johnson, the author of 'Branding that Means Business,' told us.

"This is due to the fact that automated check-out systems require regular technical maintenance, and also because there is often more theft and/or unaccounted items in stores that rely heavily on self-check-out systems," he explained what can go wrong.
#7

My Gym's Vending Machine Organizes Water Based On It's Temperature

My Gym's Vending Machine Organizes Water Based On It's Temperature

#8

So Cool, Forget A Birthday Late At Night? A Date? Flowers Always Ready

So Cool, Forget A Birthday Late At Night? A Date? Flowers Always Ready

#9

I Dared To Dream That A Vacant Retail Space Could Feed Me

I Dared To Dream That A Vacant Retail Space Could Feed Me

"The growing popularity of these systems amongst retail chains is owed largely to the promise that, over time, these teething effects will come down, along with the costs. And that over time, as labor costs are likely to increase, an automated system investment will prove to be a wise hedge." Because of this, Johnson believes that we're likely to see automation "across the board," from self-checkout to vending machines and beyond, for "relatively low-cost products from mass-market brands."

"However, for brands with a higher-end image to protect, we’ll likely see much less adoption, as frustrations with these technologies and the coldness of the interaction can reflect poorly on the brand image." If you found Professor Johnson's insights useful, consider taking a look at his Neuroscience of Branding blog, as well as his Human Nature blog where he covers a range of interesting topics.

We love the smooth—yet sometimes clunky—interactivity of vending machines. You fish out some pocket change, you insert a handful of coins, and then patiently wait for the whirring mechanism to spit out a treat. But the machine itself is older than you might think.

The history of vending machines is pretty wild! For instance, you might consider the very first vending machines to be the ones set up by Hero of Alexandria, a Greek mathematician, who created a device that dispensed holy water inside Egyptian temples.
#10

Waiting For A Flight? This Airport Has A Machine That Teaches You How To Give CPR

Waiting For A Flight? This Airport Has A Machine That Teaches You How To Give CPR

#11

Honey Dispenser At A Hotel In Japan

Honey Dispenser At A Hotel In Japan

#12

This Machine Dispenses Food For Stray Animals Whenever Items Are Recycled Into It

This Machine Dispenses Food For Stray Animals Whenever Items Are Recycled Into It

Or you might decide that the roots of these machines lie in England, around 1615, where you’d find small machines that dispensed tobacco in taverns. However, they were still very limited in the scope of what was on offer to customers.

The next step in the process was the introduction of newspaper dispensers in 1822, by English publisher and bookshop owner Richard Carlile. However, it wasn’t until half a century later that the first fully automatic vending machines were created. They dispensed stamps.

The first modern commercial vending machines were found in London, England, in post offices and railway stations. By 1888, these machines began to spread in the United States. The very first ones sold Tutti-Fruiti gum. Nine years later, the gum was ‘spiced up’ by adding illustrated figures to appeal to more customers. In 1907, we saw the arrival of the iconic gumball machines.
#13

This Train Station In Romania Has A Book Vending Machine

This Train Station In Romania Has A Book Vending Machine

#14

Sunscreen Dispenser On Sydney Beaches

Sunscreen Dispenser On Sydney Beaches

#15

University Has A Vending Machine With All The Things You Need As A Student, From Sanitary Pads To A Powerbank

University Has A Vending Machine With All The Things You Need As A Student, From Sanitary Pads To A Powerbank

The vending machine craze was massive. You could even find coin-operated restaurants. This is, in part, why vending machines give us such strong mid-century retrofuturistic vibes.

They were a key part of how Americans and Brits of the last century imagined the future: you’d see automation in every aspect of life.

It was around 2006 that more and more vending machines started to have credit card scanners on them, meaning that you no longer had to pay with cash. 

These days, you’ll still find individuals who carry cash on their person. However, this is becoming less and less common, as everyone slowly embraces a cashless society. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2022, 41% of Americans don’t use cash for any purchases in a typical week. That number has increased from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.
#16

My Hotel Has A Nutella Dispenser

My Hotel Has A Nutella Dispenser

#17

At The Cemetery In My Neighborhood There Is A Vending Machine Selling Grave Lanterns And Candles

At The Cemetery In My Neighborhood There Is A Vending Machine Selling Grave Lanterns And Candles

#18

Russia Takes The Worst Excesses Of Capitalism To The Extreme, So Here's A Vending Machine In A Mall For Buying Likes For Your Instagram Pics

Russia Takes The Worst Excesses Of Capitalism To The Extreme, So Here's A Vending Machine In A Mall For Buying Likes For Your Instagram Pics

The last time that Bored Panda featured the coolest vending machines from around the world, our colleague spoke to Lisa Yaszek, a professor of science fiction studies in the school of literature, media, and communication at Georgia Tech.

“Vending machines often feel like symbols of modernity—after all, they embody the efficiency, convenience, affordability, and novelty that consumers crave and merchants want to provide,” she said.

However, Yaszek noted that vending machines are actually very old, ancient even, “popping up in some form or another whenever large groups of people gather in urban spaces.”

“People often credit Hero of Alexandria with inventing the first vending machine (for holy water!) in first-century Roman Egypt, and by the 1600s, English tavern patrons could expect to find portable, coin-operated tobacco dispensers at their local watering hole,” she told Bored Panda.
#19

LEGO Vending Machine! Chicago O'Hare Airport

LEGO Vending Machine! Chicago O'Hare Airport

#20

This Vending Machine At The Hospital Sells Healthy, Affordable Meals

This Vending Machine At The Hospital Sells Healthy, Affordable Meals

#21

Vending Machine At The Oktoberfest Fair Grounds In Munich

Vending Machine At The Oktoberfest Fair Grounds In Munich

“While inventors tinkered with everything from machines that sold banned books to machines that offered stamps, the modern vending craze really took off when Englishman Percival Everitt introduced a machine for selling postcards in 1883—and when the Sweetmeat Automatic Delivery Company was founded just 4 years later to install and maintain such machines!” Yaszek explained to our colleague during an earlier interview.

“The first American and Japanese vending machines (for gum and tobacco, respectively) were introduced in 1888, the first French machines (for beer, wine, and liquor) appeared in 1890, and the first German vending machine (for chocolate) debuted in 1893,” she said.
#22

I Feel I Should Add That It's Sunshine Laundromat In Greenpoint. They Also Have Mad Pinball Machines

I Feel I Should Add That It's Sunshine Laundromat In Greenpoint. They Also Have Mad Pinball Machines

#23

My Hospital Has A Boba Tea Vending Machine. I Spent Almost Every Childhood Weekend In The Doctor's Lounge At Some Point And Would Have Appreciated This

My Hospital Has A Boba Tea Vending Machine. I Spent Almost Every Childhood Weekend In The Doctor's Lounge At Some Point And Would Have Appreciated This

#24

They Definitely Should Put The Baguette Machine Next To The Cheese Machine

They Definitely Should Put The Baguette Machine Next To The Cheese Machine

“Business people loved vending machines because they could sell bulk goods efficiently, without having to train and depend on another human, and consumers enjoyed the ability to purchase everyday necessities and small, trendy luxuries at their convenience and often at a reasonable price point.”

As time marched on, more and more varied items were sold in vending machines. “I think the strangest vending machines were those that sold life insurance in airports from the 1950s to the 1970s—it really takes the glamour out of flying to worry about your possible death while doing so! But maybe that felt glamorous in its own strange way…” the expert said.
#25

The Post Office Box Has A Vending Machine For Stamps And Parcels

The Post Office Box Has A Vending Machine For Stamps And Parcels

#26

Would You Use A Flower Vending Machine? There's One At Clapham Junction

Would You Use A Flower Vending Machine? There's One At Clapham Junction

#27

This Butcher Has A Vending Machine For After Hours

This Butcher Has A Vending Machine For After Hours

Niche items were begun to be sold, from dog toys to pet owners to bait supplies for fishing enthusiasts, and even original art and stories for people who loved culture. Meanwhile, digital vending machines started tracking purchases and began offering individuals targeted goods.

“And of course, vending machines can be a tool for public health and creativity as well! Vending machines in schools, public bathrooms, and outside pharmacies empower customers to acquire food and medicine when they need it, even if shops are not open, and they enable people to anonymously purchase items that they might be too embarrassed to buy from another human being,” Yaszek told Bored Panda about the upsides of vending machines.
#28

Found This Change Machine In The Gateway Arch Gift Shop Which Gives You More Money Than You Put In

Found This Change Machine In The Gateway Arch Gift Shop Which Gives You More Money Than You Put In

#29

My University Installed A Free HIV Test Dispenser

My University Installed A Free HIV Test Dispenser

#30

My Local Library's Men's Bathroom Has A Tampon Dispenser

My Local Library's Men's Bathroom Has A Tampon Dispenser

#31

Waiting To Pick Up My Dad At The Orlando Airport, And I Found This Cool Learn-CPR Free Vending Machine

Waiting To Pick Up My Dad At The Orlando Airport, And I Found This Cool Learn-CPR Free Vending Machine

#32

Japanese Loves Unique Vending Machines

Japanese Loves Unique Vending Machines

#33

This Sriracha Vending Machine I Stumbled Upon In Japan Today

This Sriracha Vending Machine I Stumbled Upon In Japan Today

#34

This German Vending Machine Has Everything You Might Need During Your Hiking Tour: Pilsner Beer, Eggs, Goulash, White Beer, Aspic, Lemonade, And Goat Cheese

This German Vending Machine Has Everything You Might Need During Your Hiking Tour: Pilsner Beer, Eggs, Goulash, White Beer, Aspic, Lemonade, And Goat Cheese

#35

A Supermarket I Visited In Germany Has A Bread Dispenser

A Supermarket I Visited In Germany Has A Bread Dispenser

#36

Germany Has Meat Vending Machines

Germany Has Meat Vending Machines

#37

Succulent Vending Machine In A Nearby Mall

Succulent Vending Machine In A Nearby Mall

#38

Short Story Dispenser At Los Angeles Public Library Central

Short Story Dispenser At Los Angeles Public Library Central

#39

Pretty Sure Most Of These Games Are Bootlegs, But I Just Thought It Was So Weird To See Something Like This At A Mall

Pretty Sure Most Of These Games Are Bootlegs, But I Just Thought It Was So Weird To See Something Like This At A Mall

#40

Instead Of Sugary Treats, Fatty Chips, Or High-Calorie Sodas, A Vending Machine At This Elementary School Is Filled With Books

Instead Of Sugary Treats, Fatty Chips, Or High-Calorie Sodas, A Vending Machine At This Elementary School Is Filled With Books

#41

This School Has A Book Vending Machine

This School Has A Book Vending Machine

#42

Spotted At The Paris Casino: A Cake Vending Machine

Spotted At The Paris Casino: A Cake Vending Machine

#43

Vending Machines In Switzerland Sell Pregnancy Tests Called "Maybe Baby"

Vending Machines In Switzerland Sell Pregnancy Tests Called "Maybe Baby"

#44

This Vending Machine Failure

This Vending Machine Failure

#45

Gas Station Near Me Has Local Honey Vending Machine Outside

Gas Station Near Me Has Local Honey Vending Machine Outside

#46

A Town In Serbia Started Using Recycling Machines That Also Feed Stray Dogs

A Town In Serbia Started Using Recycling Machines That Also Feed Stray Dogs

#47

This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

#48

I Stumbled Upon A Cupcake ATM

I Stumbled Upon A Cupcake ATM

#49

A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

#50

Hot Wheels Vending Machine, Canadian Tire, Edmonton, Alberta

Hot Wheels Vending Machine, Canadian Tire, Edmonton, Alberta

#51

First Narcan Vending Machine In Austin At 4430 Menchaca

First Narcan Vending Machine In Austin At 4430 Menchaca

#52

Champagne Vending Machine That Only Takes Coins

Champagne Vending Machine That Only Takes Coins

#53

CBD Products In The Vending Machine (Catania, Italy)

CBD Products In The Vending Machine (Catania, Italy)

#54

Japanese Vending Machines Adapted To The Surroundings

Japanese Vending Machines Adapted To The Surroundings

#55

Milk Dispenser In Greece

Milk Dispenser In Greece

#56

These Snacks Labeled By How Long It Takes To Walk Them Off

These Snacks Labeled By How Long It Takes To Walk Them Off

#57

I Found This In A Restaurant In South Korea. It Is Mouth Wash

I Found This In A Restaurant In South Korea. It Is Mouth Wash

#58

The Newspaper Thingies Look Like Villagers From Minecraft

The Newspaper Thingies Look Like Villagers From Minecraft

#59

This Vending Machine Solely Dispenses Medications For Your Pet Falcons

This Vending Machine Solely Dispenses Medications For Your Pet Falcons

#60

I Buy Honey From Backroad Beekeeper Stands. This One Was On A Georgia Dirt Road

I Buy Honey From Backroad Beekeeper Stands. This One Was On A Georgia Dirt Road

#61

Pharmacy In Spain Has A 24-Hour Vending Machine Outside For When It Is Closed

Pharmacy In Spain Has A 24-Hour Vending Machine Outside For When It Is Closed

#62

In Germany, You Can Buy Beer From Vending Machines

In Germany, You Can Buy Beer From Vending Machines

#63

A Vending Machine Full Of Crochet Materials

A Vending Machine Full Of Crochet Materials

