One person turned to Reddit to ask netizens which habits are thought to be bad, but are actually good for you. Over a thousand people responded with some surprising answers. Here’s a list of some of the most fascinating.

It’s that time of year when most people set New Year’s resolutions, resolving to break bad habits and form new ones that will hopefully see them become a better person, whether that be intellectually, emotionally, or physically.

#1 Shaking/vibrating your leg when you have to be sitting for a long time, gets the blood moving, better than being completely stationary for hours.

#2 Crying actually helps ease pain, physically and emotionally.

#3 Being lazy from time to time. Sleeping in. Just doing nothing. There are so many "hustle" adds and posters everywhere. My GF and some of my friends fill so much their schedule that there is barely any time for rest or enjoying a book or a game or smth. Me, having pretty busy everyday life I always make sure to have atleast 10 or more hours a week to do nothing productive. Enjoy life, nature, friends, alone time, watch stupid videos, play games.

Every single one of us is a creature of habit. We do things on auto-pilot all the time, whether it’s making our morning coffee, tying our shoelaces, or commuting to and from work. These automatic behaviors are our brain’s response to ‘the habit loop’, a concept popularized by Charles Duhigg in his book The Power of Habit. ADVERTISEMENT According to Duhigg, every habit consists of three parts: the cue (the trigger that initiates the behavior), followed by the routine (the behavior itself), and then the reward (the benefit gained from the behavior). Recognizing this loop is crucial in modifying habits, whether they’re good or bad.

#4 Taking a nap during lunch breaks.



Some look down on it but I get a lot of energy from it.

#5 Swearing – Turns out, letting a few choice words fly is a great way to reduce stress and even dull pain. So really, you’re not cursing—you’re just practicing verbal therapy!

#6 Talking to yourself, although it can be taken as a sign of loneliness, also helps you concentrate and organize ideas, of course, without overdoing it.

In his article for Psychology Today, Judson Brewer (M.D., Ph.D.) writes that these 3 components show up every time we hit the vape pen, eat some candy, or check our social media feeds when we’re stressed. In fact, every time we reach out for something to appease ourselves, we consolidate the learning, and it eventually becomes automatic. Deciding to end bad habits and create new ones isn’t simply a question of discipline. The concept of self-control has been disseminated for decades, even though researchers at Yale have demonstrated that the brain networks linked to self-control are the first to derail when faced with triggers such as stress.

#7 Saying NO.

#8 Trusting your gut instinct. Saved my life and drastically improved my test scores time and time again.

#9 Not being friendly to everyone you meet makes sense; some people just aren't good to begin with.

In her article for Healthline, Ann Pietrangelo suggests a range of daily habits to add to your routine if you want to live a happier, healthier life. Some of these include smiling, exercising, getting plenty of sleep, eating with your mood in mind, breathing deeply, keeping a gratitude journal, and avoiding comparing yourself to others. Pietrangelo goes on to list a variety of weekly, monthly, and yearly habits you could pick up to enhance your wellbeing. These include things like decluttering, making the effort to see friends, taking a break from your phone, taking yourself out for a meal or a movie, giving back through volunteering or babysitting for a friend, and reevaluating your goals.

#10 Cracking your knuckles. I do this all the time. It's completely harmless, but it can be really loud, which can annoy people, especially if you do it without thinking. You also end up having to deal with people saying "ItS bAd FoR yOuR fInGeRs!".

#11 Gaming (in moderation). Studies have shown it improves problem solving, critical thinking, multi tasking, decision making, hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness, memory, and concentration.

#12 Staying up late. Some people have different circadian rhythms and it makes evolutionary sense that in order for a population to thrive you couldn’t all be asleep at once.

In his article for HelpGuide, Sheldon Reid writes that, rather on focusing on giving up an existing bad habit, it’s typically easier to replace it with a healthier one. This lets you use habit loops to your benefit - basically, you want your actions to be motivated by positive rewards rather than negative ones. Although one popular myth suggests it takes around 21 days to form a new habit, research has revealed that an average time of 66 days is how long it takes for a new behavior to feel automatic. If you’re looking to break a bad habit, Reid suggests exploring your reasons for the behavior change, setting the right goals, and identifying the triggers of the bad habit. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Cutting people off.

#14 Being picky. Learning to say no sometimes is a good habit and shows you know what you really want or need.

#15 Working out (too hard), currently sitting around frustrated with a bombed out shoulder that probably because I wanted slightly better cardio.



Most of the time I’m able to do whatever I need to… until I’m not lol.

#16 Some people consider pacing a bad habit but it can help with thinking. Doing everything last minute is only a bad habit if you don't finish or get things done on time.

So, whether you’re in the habit of shopping online, texting your ex, or doomscrolling deep into the night, the good news is that, with some mindfulness and commitment, you can switch out these harmful behaviors and replace them with ones that give you an advantage in life. Do you relate to any of the so-called bad habits in this list that are actually good for you? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the ones that resonate with you most!

#17 Cleaning junkie. It helps. Therapeutic. Although looks obsessive from outside.

#18 Going in the basement and breaking things. Good way to vent without having outburst to others and my cardboard box collection always fits in the recycling bin.

#19 Procrastination.

#20 Chewing gum. It reduces stress and improves your concentration.

#21 Never ever speaking to the police.

#22 Being less than 100% productive at work. Pacing yourself is important for mental and physical health.

#23 Fasting. so many idiots at my work say im damaging my body, ruining my metabolism or some nonsense



they remain ignorant of autophagy lol.