It’s that time of year when most people set New Year’s resolutions, resolving to break bad habits and form new ones that will hopefully see them become a better person, whether that be intellectually, emotionally, or physically.

One person turned to Reddit to ask netizens which habits are thought to be bad, but are actually good for you. Over a thousand people responded with some surprising answers. Here’s a list of some of the most fascinating.   

#1

Person sitting on an office chair with crossed legs, showing relaxed posture; concept of bad-good-habit. Shaking/vibrating your leg when you have to be sitting for a long time, gets the blood moving, better than being completely stationary for hours.

Oukasagetsu , freepik Report

cadegroon
A dude who likes to drum
A dude who likes to drum
Community Member
2 hours ago

I mean I guess, but I would rather just go for a walk instead of having anxiety and/or stress.

    #2

    Man in deep thought, tear on cheek, reflecting on bad-good habit. Crying actually helps ease pain, physically and emotionally.

    NecessaryAd4587 , freepik Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Very true, its always nice to just have a good cry and get all the emotions out.

    #3

    Woman reading a magazine on a sofa, highlighting a relaxed good habit. Being lazy from time to time. Sleeping in. Just doing nothing. There are so many "hustle" adds and posters everywhere. My GF and some of my friends fill so much their schedule that there is barely any time for rest or enjoying a book or a game or smth. Me, having pretty busy everyday life I always make sure to have atleast 10 or more hours a week to do nothing productive. Enjoy life, nature, friends, alone time, watch stupid videos, play games.

    Turbo-guz , Raven Turner Report

    Every single one of us is a creature of habit. We do things on auto-pilot all the time, whether it’s making our morning coffee, tying our shoelaces, or commuting to and from work. These automatic behaviors are our brain’s response to ‘the habit loop’, a concept popularized by Charles Duhigg in his book The Power of Habit.

    According to Duhigg, every habit consists of three parts: the cue (the trigger that initiates the behavior), followed by the routine (the behavior itself), and then the reward (the benefit gained from the behavior). Recognizing this loop is crucial in modifying habits, whether they’re good or bad.

    #4

    Person relaxing in a hammock indoors, illustrating a good habit. Taking a nap during lunch breaks.

    Some look down on it but I get a lot of energy from it.

    anon , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If I could take a 5-10 minute nap, it would be great. Mine naps are always longer than my lunch time.

    #5

    Two people in a heated discussion, highlighting bad-good-habit communication dynamics. Swearing – Turns out, letting a few choice words fly is a great way to reduce stress and even dull pain. So really, you’re not cursing—you’re just practicing verbal therapy!

    RaviTooHotToHandel , Yan Krukau Report

    #6

    Man enjoying coffee at a café window, reflecting on bad-good-habit changes. Talking to yourself, although it can be taken as a sign of loneliness, also helps you concentrate and organize ideas, of course, without overdoing it.

    IsaDestxx , cookie_studio Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I sing on my walk to school everyday, its quite nice and I enjoy doing it.

    In his article for Psychology Today, Judson Brewer (M.D., Ph.D.) writes that these 3 components show up every time we hit the vape pen, eat some candy, or check our social media feeds when we’re stressed. In fact, every time we reach out for something to appease ourselves, we consolidate the learning, and it eventually becomes automatic. 

    Deciding to end bad habits and create new ones isn’t simply a question of discipline. The concept of self-control has been disseminated for decades, even though researchers at Yale have demonstrated that the brain networks linked to self-control are the first to derail when faced with triggers such as stress.

    #7

    A person holding up their hand, symbolizing stopping a bad habit. Saying NO.

    Proper-Outside6639 , Anete Lusina Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This, I very need to learn how to do this. The only people I’ve ever been able to say no to are idiots that I know won’t do anything to me.

    #8

    Person stands on mountain overlook, arms outstretched in the sky, representing freedom and breaking bad-good-habit. Trusting your gut instinct. Saved my life and drastically improved my test scores time and time again.

    muted_manifestor , Nina Uhlikova Report

    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    My instincts are c**p. If I don't think it through, I almost always regret it

    Woman in a white shirt and jeans sitting on a floral couch, surrounded by plants, contemplating bad-good-habit dynamics. Not being friendly to everyone you meet makes sense; some people just aren't good to begin with.

    717_valkyrie , Antoni Shkraba Report

    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    But don't be a douchebag to others just because you are having a bad day

    In her article for Healthline, Ann Pietrangelo suggests a range of daily habits to add to your routine if you want to live a happier, healthier life. Some of these include smiling, exercising, getting plenty of sleep, eating with your mood in mind, breathing deeply, keeping a gratitude journal, and avoiding comparing yourself to others. 

    Pietrangelo goes on to list a variety of weekly, monthly, and yearly habits you could pick up to enhance your wellbeing. These include things like decluttering, making the effort to see friends, taking a break from your phone, taking yourself out for a meal or a movie, giving back through volunteering or babysitting for a friend, and reevaluating your goals.
    #10

    Hands fidgeting with a ring, illustrating bad-good-habit concept in a thoughtful setting. Cracking your knuckles. I do this all the time. It's completely harmless, but it can be really loud, which can annoy people, especially if you do it without thinking. You also end up having to deal with people saying "ItS bAd FoR yOuR fInGeRs!".

    Sweet-Saccharine , freepik Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don’t know if it’s a me thing or what but whenever I crack my knuckles they don’t usually feel better, they feel the same and then I just end up cracking them more often.

    Two people on a couch playing video games, illustrating a relaxed leisure activity, representing bad-good-habit theme. Gaming (in moderation). Studies have shown it improves problem solving, critical thinking, multi tasking, decision making, hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness, memory, and concentration.

    PoutyPrincess522 , cottonbro studio Report

    #12

    Person working late in dim room with laptop, illustrating a bad-good-habit of nighttime productivity. Staying up late. Some people have different circadian rhythms and it makes evolutionary sense that in order for a population to thrive you couldn’t all be asleep at once.

    drulaps , cottonbro studio Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Uh no, this is incorrect because sleep is important for multiple reasons. 1. Sleep is needed for energy, healing, and productivity 2. If you don’t sleep you’re at a higher risk to develop amyloid plaques which are a very large cause in Alzheimer’s disease

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    In his article for HelpGuide, Sheldon Reid writes that, rather on focusing on giving up an existing bad habit, it’s typically easier to replace it with a healthier one. This lets you use habit loops to your benefit - basically, you want your actions to be motivated by positive rewards rather than negative ones.

    Although one popular myth suggests it takes around 21 days to form a new habit, research has revealed that an average time of 66 days is how long it takes for a new behavior to feel automatic. If you’re looking to break a bad habit, Reid suggests exploring your reasons for the behavior change, setting the right goals, and identifying the triggers of the bad habit.

    #13

    Two women having a disagreement, illustrating bad-good-habit dynamics. Cutting people off.

    anon , Liza Summer Report

    #14

    Woman choosing between clothes, sorting through laundry, illustrating decision-making in forming a bad-good-habit. Being picky. Learning to say no sometimes is a good habit and shows you know what you really want or need.

    Illustrious_Crazy818 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #15

    Man and woman exercising with battle ropes in a gym, showcasing good habit routines. Working out (too hard), currently sitting around frustrated with a bombed out shoulder that probably because I wanted slightly better cardio.

    Most of the time I’m able to do whatever I need to… until I’m not lol.

    davis-adems , Leon Ardho Report

    #16

    Man wearing a headset checks his watch while seated at a desk with a laptop, illustrating time management habits. Some people consider pacing a bad habit but it can help with thinking. Doing everything last minute is only a bad habit if you don't finish or get things done on time.

    maverickhunterpheoni , Yan Krukau Report

    So, whether you’re in the habit of shopping online, texting your ex, or doomscrolling deep into the night, the good news is that, with some mindfulness and commitment, you can switch out these harmful behaviors and replace them with ones that give you an advantage in life.

    Do you relate to any of the so-called bad habits in this list that are actually good for you? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the ones that resonate with you most!

    #17

    Person cleaning a glass window with a squeegee, showcasing good habits in maintaining cleanliness. Cleaning junkie. It helps. Therapeutic. Although looks obsessive from outside.

    Fancy_Chemistry9472 , Nathan Cowley Report

    #18

    Person breaking old electronics in abandoned building, illustrating bad habit. Going in the basement and breaking things. Good way to vent without having outburst to others and my cardboard box collection always fits in the recycling bin.

    Interesting-Result43 , cottonbro studio Report

    #19

    Person holding a smartphone, illustrating bad-good-habit of frequent device use in a blurred urban setting. Procrastination.

    Salesman214 , Ahmed Aqtai Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You don't need to procrastinate. You can always wait and procrastinate tomorrow instead.

    #20

    Person with sunglasses blowing bubble gum outdoors, demonstrating a bad-good-habit on a sunny day. Chewing gum. It reduces stress and improves your concentration.

    perkyperfectionist69 , Sherman Trotz Report

    #21

    Police officers talking to a person in the street, with a police car nearby, emphasizing public interaction, highlighting bad-good-habit. Never ever speaking to the police.

    gnome_ole , Darya Sannikova Report

    #22

    Woman enjoying a coffee while working on a laptop, illustrating a good habit. Being less than 100% productive at work. Pacing yourself is important for mental and physical health.

    beautitan , Vlada Karpovich Report

    24 “Bad” Habits Netizens Reveal Are Actually Quite Good For You Fasting. so many idiots at my work say im damaging my body, ruining my metabolism or some nonsense

    they remain ignorant of autophagy lol.

    iveabiggen , freepik Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Depends how long you fast for, if you fast for more than like a day or two at a time then its not the best for you.

    #24

    Man pouring tea at a dining table, illustrating good habits of hospitality and sharing. Not giving a tip just "because you have to and you have to feel bad if you dont give one".

    RegisteredForGold , freepik Report

    JSD
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Depends... If you're at a sit-down restaurant being served... Tip. If picking up take out... Your choice.

