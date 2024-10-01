ADVERTISEMENT

It's the spookiest time of year, and you know what that means... CANDY! But let's be real, not all Halloween treats are created equal. Some are legendary, the kind that make you trade your entire haul for just one more bite. Others? Well, let's just say they're better left for the ghosts and ghouls.

So, grab your candy bucket and prepare for the ultimate showdown! We've gathered the data, consulted the candy connoisseurs (aka, you!), and ranked the top 25 Halloween candies once and for all. From childhood favorites to controversial picks, this list is sure to spark some heated debates and sweet nostalgia.

Trolli Sour Gummy Worms - Weirdly Awesome Fruity Flavors To Make Halloween Sweet And Sour!

Review: "If you’re looking for some thing that has a sweet-and-sour balance, kind of like sour patch kids, but you want something new definitely recommend these they’re they so yummy" - Makenna

Kinder Bueno Minis - Individually Wrapped Bites Of Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut Cream Delight!

Review: "These are absolutely to die for . They are absolutely the best candy I have ever eaten. So creamy , they just melt in your mouth !they come enclosed in a box with I’m assuming dry ice to keep them from melting . You will not regret buying these heaven on earth Candy." - Amazon Customer

Twix Mini Cookie Bar - The Ultimate Halloween Treat With Cookie Crunch, Creamy Caramel, And Chocolate!

Review: "This large bag of mini Twix bars is great! It’s fresh, delicious, and the perfect bite size. The price is affordable and I’m ordering my second bag already!" - JJ

Reese's Delicious Peanut Butter Cups To Make Halloween Hauntingly Tasty!

Review: "Well known American candy that is Awesome as long as they Fresh. Yes these are. Came well wrapped in an ice pack. Plus shipping was upgraded which was great. Highly recommend this company" - Barry Timmons

Experience Sweetarts Candy Magic: Sweet And Tart Explosion, With Punchy Flavors And Cute Words That Keep You Craving More!

Review: "Great product. Love the taste. Very fresh. With the multiple box package I don't have worry about opening one large package and having them go stale. Great buy." - David R. Cesko

Snickers Minis - Trick-Or-Treat Yourself To Caramel, Peanuts, And Nougat In Every Bite

Review: "I mean what really can you say... it's mini snickers but somehow taste so much better than full size lol. Shipping was quick and packaged great, tasted fresh" - Christine

Bulk Twizzlers For Halloween: Assorted Chewy Treats That Make Every Spooky Moment Delicious!

Review: "Who doesn't just love Twizzlers? I've been eating this candy for a very long time and it's one of my "go-to s".
If I didn't love this candy, it would simply be for me, Un-American 😂 lol.
I highly recommend this product." - Trish

Airheads Candy Bars - Chewy Taffy Bars In Six Flavors For A Spooktacular Halloween Party!

Review: "I've ordered these air heads in this box a few times and they're addictive. Great price for the quantity. I get a box every time I need to put together kids goody bags or something" - KollarC

Don't start picking out your candy corn just yet, because we're just getting started on this sugary adventure! We're about to dive into the middle of the pack, where things get a little tricky. These candies might not be everyone's absolute favorite, but they still hold a special place in our Halloween hearts.

Candy Corn - Sweet Tricolored Goodness Perfect For Halloween Bowls, Treats, And Decorations!

Review: "I was just craving some candy corn so I decided to order some. It came in the next day and it tasted perfect! The bag was in perfect condition, the corn wasn't damaged, it tasted good, 5 stars!" - Mallory Jacobs

Crunch - Creamy Milk Chocolate And Crisped Rice In Bite-Sized Delights!

Review: "My favorite candy bar! I can’t never find them in the 🏬 store’s!! Or I guess I need to admit my sister can’t find any! I’m not sure 🤔 if she is really working
But they are one of the BEST CANDY BARS EVER!!" -Jeri Thomas

M&M's Classic Mix: Three Delicious Flavors In One Bag - Your Ultimate Halloween Candy Boost!

Review: "Do not think on this purchase, just order them now. Holy cow this is a bargain. Whether you are restocking a snack business, or your snack pantry at home. This is a MUST BUY!" - Flintstones...CHARGE IT!

Sour Patch Original, Sour Patch Kids Watermelon & Swedish Fish Candy - Chewy, Tangy, And Trick-Or-Treat Ready!

Review: "These are such a good combo! These maybe the only thing I will not want to share with anyonee these are so good.( I had to share this time though)" - Marcie Anderson

Bounty Premium Chocolate Bar Chocolate Bars With Delicious Coconut-Filled Chocolate Bliss!

Review: "When I found out that I am sensitive to almonds, I had to stop eating the US brand coconut milk chocolate bars. I absolutely adore these candy bars, milk chocolate and creamy with a lot of crunchy coconut. They are amazing!" - Venia

Payday Peanut Cramel Bars - Scarily Delicious Caramel And Peanut Combo

Review: "I like this candy bar because it's not filled in the center with the white sweet substance like salted nut roll!.It's a yummy carmel ..." - Mary Mette

Starburst Fruit Candy - Juicy Chews In Strawberry, Punch, Watermelon, And Cherry Flavors!

Review: "If you love starbursts then this is for you! I got this while it was hot in my state, I was worried it would melt during shipping but the candy was fine! Tastes amazing." - CasCas

Strawberry Bon Bons - Delightfully Sweet Hard Candy With A Chewy Strawberry Center

Review: "The candy was delicious and you could smell it through the packaging. The bag was designed to look like a big strawberry. The cream in the strawberry was sweet and creamy." - Nancy

Now, brace yourselves for the bottom of the bucket, the candies that make you say "boo!" instead of "hooray!" We're not saying these are bad candies (okay, maybe we are a little bit), but they definitely don't deserve a spot at the top of your trick-or-treating bucket.

Nerds Rainbow Candy With Colorful, Tangy Crunch That'll Make Your Halloween Pop!

Review: "I loved it so much thanks! I got it for a school event and it was perfect, the package it was amazing and great taste. No damage whatever. Must buy for a big event or fundraiser!" - Everett

Butterfinger Candy Bars - Chocolatey, Peanut-Buttery Delight To Make Halloween Frightfully Sweet!

Review: "Milk chocolate on the outside... Crunchy candy inside. Kinda layered. Tastes a little like old-fashioned peanut butter. They're really, pretty good." - Verified

Skittles - Bright And Bold Fruity Candy To Make Any Event Colorful And Delicious!

Review: "Second year in a row I bought them to give out for Halloween. Always a big hit and they e been fresh and not stale each time I got them" - W.g

Jolly Rancher Are The Go To Fruit-Flavored Hard Candy Making Halloween A Fruity Fiesta!

Review: "I have this product on subscription for every 3 months. My grandkids love it. A good year round candy (Easter, Halloween and Christmas) that I always keep plenty of in my candy jar." - Susan

Lifesavers Hard Candy - Five Fruity Flavors That Make Halloween A Hole Lot Sweeter!

Review: "This is a great mix of flavors and I love them all! Been working my way through this bag for awhile and still enjoying them." - Amy Rogers

Lemonhead Hard Lemon Candy To Brighten Your Day With Tangy, Lemon-Flavored Fun

Review: "I loved these when i was a lil bitty dude. They are still good, chewier than i recall, but still sweet with a kick of sour lemon.
These tiny boxes are only 90 calories, and i dig that. Good stuff!" - Diogmites

Hershey's Milk Chocolate - Spine-Chillingly Tasty Snack Size Bars For All Your Spooky Festivities!

Review: "My most favorite chocolate brand ever! I’ve tried the exotic, foreign, fancy, expensive ones but just give me Hershey’s. I love the small bars so I can manage the portion. Always arrives fresh and complete." - A&A from Brooklyn

Heat Up Your Taste Buds With Red Hots - Subtly Sweet, Spicy Cinnamon Candies!

Review: "My brother and I use to eat these when we were kids and I loved them! No matter how hot they were we would stuff as many as we could in our mouths - our cheeks were red, our eyes watering. LOL" - Paula Halloran

Nutty Halloween Fun With Almond Joy's Perfect Combo Of Chocolate, Coconut, And Almonds!

Review: "For Heaven's sake, who does not love this fabulous candy? Almonds, chocolate and cocoanut? Yum and extra yum." - Cat Reader

