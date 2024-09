But seriously, here's an interesting observation - the iPhone 16 has vertically positioned cameras again, just like the iPhone X, which came out many years ago. And while we're laughing that this was done to make the camera block resemble a funny little rodent's face, the company announces that the smartphone has learned to take photos in horizontal stereo pair mode.

And this, in turn, means more mass and high-quality user-generated VR content. And if last year, when Apple Vision Pro was introduced, bloggers and ordinary users complained about the lack of content for the headset - here's a tool for this content!

Further proof of this is that the iPhone 16 can shoot video in 3840×2160 mode and 120 frames per second, while the smartphone itself (the regular version) doesn't support such a screen refresh rate. But such characteristics are just typical of modern VR headsets. So a year ago we were given a tool for consuming new content, and now bloggers have a tool for creating it.