Once a year, at the very beginning of autumn, the whole world - okay, a significant part of it, with bated breath, opens the coveted link to the broadcast, and queues of thousands outside Apple stores begin to nervously move. Millions of eyes watch as a respectable gray-haired gentleman comes out onto a beautiful minimalist stage with a huge screen... and says approximately the same words as a year ago. Only with different numbers.

Yes, you were absolutely right, Apple Event 2023 took place yesterday, where Tim Cook presented the iPhone 15 with the long-awaited USB-C connector, a new version of the Apple Watch and some more interesting things. A cult event, in general. And the world reacted to it with numerous memes and posts, so please feel free to watch the selection of the best ones collected by Bored Panda.

#1

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

imPatrickT Report

35points
A Happy Doggo
A Happy Doggo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me in class pretending I read the book we were supposed to read

7points
#2

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

il0venostalgia Report

31points
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
1 hour ago

and loved it! I wish my phone had "googly" eyes when it made a call.

8points
#3

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

ase_jc Report

29points
The tradition of grandiose Apple presentations goes back more than two decades - to the era of Steve Jobs. Though if the co-founder of the company was probably one of the greatest speakers in the modern history of humanity, and each presentation truly became a work of art, then Mr. Cook, with all due respect to him, is inferior to his predecessor as a presenter and showman. However, this in no way diminishes the quality of the products that Apple proudly presents every year.
#4

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

slvppy Report

28points
#5

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Loki_Naidu_ Report

27points
#6

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

mashable Report

25points
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

i like my charger but if i can’t find it then it’s a pain to find another 😭

3
3points
reply

I wonder, by the way, if anyone has done a kind of quiz - to guess the year and model of the iPhone based on random frames from the presentation! The guys from Cupertino have found their signature, recognizable style of presentation, and adhere to the same tactics year after year. Which, however, invariably brings them overwhelming success. Even though, for example, USB-C appeared on Android smartphones about ten years ago. The ability to present even a familiar technology as a unique feature is another strong point of Apple. No sarcasm, really.
#7

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Madan_Chikna Report

22points
Wild weather weekend
Wild weather weekend
Community Member
31 minutes ago

My phone is a iPhone5, it was free. I dun give a c**p about having the latest phone 😒

5
5points
#8

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

osachar Report

19points
#9

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

pakalupapitow Report

19points
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, it's hip to be square.

3
3points
The so-called "Clarke's Third Law", formulated many years ago by one of the greatest sci-fi writers of all time, Sir Arthur C. Clarke, states: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Well, Apple adds another signature pinch of magic here - remember how in the fairy tale about Cinderella, the carriage turned into a pumpkin at the twelfth stroke of the tower clock? Just like with a wave of a magic wand, previous versions of the iPhone, already completely monstrous in their technical stuffing, instantly turn into junk. And this is also the subject of many memes by netizens from here, there and everywhere.
#10

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Goodwill0007 Report

16points
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

My father literally upgrades his clothes like this.

11
11points
#11

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

MorningBrew Report

15points
And yet, according to recent Forbes statistics, iPhones occupy the first four places among the best-selling smartphones of 2023 - and now, after the Apple Event 2023, they will perhaps occupy more than half of the top ten. And this, you see, means something! At the end of the day, the huge number of memes and similar reactions only confirms the enormous popularity of the company and its products. So now please enjoy these memes, maybe add your own in the comments below - and in the meantime I’ll go line up at the store for the iPhone 15...
#12

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

influencersmeme Report

15points
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Apple glossing over the fact that they had to bring USB-C to comply with EU regulations. It's already on their laptops and some of the iPads.....

12
12points
#13

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

SwiggyInstamart Report

14points
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

hehe- apple logo but actual apple :))))

0
0points
#14

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

sondesix Report

13points
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
1 hour ago

I see he's a student of the incredible Clint Eastwood. "Go ahead. Buy my phone"

5
5points
#15

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

martinrevtel Report

13points
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

i always laugh at the image, and then recreate it with my friends to make them laugh :) works every time!

4
4points
#16

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

CryptoniarNft Report

13points
#17

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

ziddilaunda Report

13points
#18

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

sagarcasm Report

11points
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, either Type C ports or no new iPhone in the EU

7
7points
#19

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

swatic12 Report

8points
White Sauce Hot Sauce
White Sauce Hot Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago

We're watching it to see which "innovative" features have been on Android phones for years.

10
10points
#20

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

LinusTech Report

7points
A Happy Doggo
A Happy Doggo
Community Member
1 hour ago

imagine accidentally calling the police on your apple watch

2
2points
#21

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

TayNixster Report

7points
San
San
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's been a long day without you, my friend And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again We've come a long way from where we began Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again When I see you again

8
8points
#22

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Wellutwt Report

7points
Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Apple: let’s throw a “15” sticker on it and raise the price 50%

6
6points
#23

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

paintmeonce Report

6points
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's my city!! Amsterdam, born and raised. I have a Samsung Galaxy A34 btw. Great phone.

5
5points
#24

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

ooobhaishab Report

6points
#25

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

windoge81 Report

6points
#26

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

BasicAppleGuy Report

5points
#27

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

MoneyballMemes Report

5points
#28

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

adamscochran Report

5points
#29

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Oliver_Options Report

5points
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Like EA: "It's not a lootbox, it's a surprise mechanic!" or the idiot responsible for our economy in the german government: "Those companies aren't insolvent, they just don't sell anything anymore"

1
1point
#30

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Its__nisha Report

4points
#31

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

Loki_Naidu_ Report

4points
Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Oh, thanks for showing up eight years late.

2
2points
#32

iPhone15-Launch-Memes

AviSchiffmann Report

3points
