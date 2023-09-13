Once a year, at the very beginning of autumn, the whole world - okay, a significant part of it, with bated breath, opens the coveted link to the broadcast, and queues of thousands outside Apple stores begin to nervously move. Millions of eyes watch as a respectable gray-haired gentleman comes out onto a beautiful minimalist stage with a huge screen... and says approximately the same words as a year ago. Only with different numbers.

Yes, you were absolutely right, Apple Event 2023 took place yesterday, where Tim Cook presented the iPhone 15 with the long-awaited USB-C connector, a new version of the Apple Watch and some more interesting things. A cult event, in general. And the world reacted to it with numerous memes and posts, so please feel free to watch the selection of the best ones collected by Bored Panda.