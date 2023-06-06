Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It
Apple continues to amaze its fans as it presents a revolutionary spatial computer during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held on June 5th, 2023. Known as Apple Vision Pro, it is an augmented-reality headset that allows users to blend the digital and the physical worlds. With the help of a three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, they can see and interact with digital content as if it was in their physical space.
“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out while presenting the spatial computer, adding that with Vision Pro, users are no longer limited by a display. The revolutionary device made headlines all over the world, and is expected to begin retailing in early 2024, with the starting price at $3,499.
Apple launches its first augmented-reality headset, taking the high-tech world by storm
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
The three-dimensional user interface is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
The Vision Pro spatial computer turns the user’s environment into an endless display
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
With the help of Immersive Environments, users can enjoy beautiful landscapes anywhere, anytime
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
The headset provides a next-level immersive experience
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
The design accommodates both the high-tech features and the user’s comfort
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: apple
Image credits: Apple
People were quick to share their thoughts about the new invention online
Image credits: cjzero
Image credits: hiattb
Image credits: NFTGUYY
Image credits: TrungTPhan
Image credits: DennisN
Image credits: stufflistings
Image credits: provenself
Image credits: __mihir
Image credits: thebookofdez
my bank account after buying the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/81837UWaT2 https://t.co/UwfV7LNdb3
— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 5, 2023
Image credits: jjvincent
Image credits: buccocapital
Image credits: ParikPatelCFA
Image credits: BenBajarin
Image credits: MKBHD
Image credits: BenBajarin
Image credits: bzamayo
Over 3000 bucks? Of course it's Apple, they've been overpriced all the time. I'd suggest anyone who wants this glorified Oculus Rift to wait for cheaper concurrence products
Uh huh can't wait for Apple to be like "We are the first ones ever to make a virtual reality helmet" :/
