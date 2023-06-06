Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple continues to amaze its fans as it presents a revolutionary spatial computer during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held on June 5th, 2023. Known as Apple Vision Pro, it is an augmented-reality headset that allows users to blend the digital and the physical worlds. With the help of a three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, they can see and interact with digital content as if it was in their physical space.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out while presenting the spatial computer, adding that with Vision Pro, users are no longer limited by a display. The revolutionary device made headlines all over the world, and is expected to begin retailing in early 2024, with the starting price at $3,499.

The three-dimensional user interface is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice

The Vision Pro spatial computer turns the user’s environment into an endless display

With the help of Immersive Environments, users can enjoy beautiful landscapes anywhere, anytime

The headset provides a next-level immersive experience

The design accommodates both the high-tech features and the user’s comfort

People were quick to share their thoughts about the new invention online

