Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It
36points
News, Science & Technology41 minutes ago

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Apple continues to amaze its fans as it presents a revolutionary spatial computer during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held on June 5th, 2023. Known as Apple Vision Pro, it is an augmented-reality headset that allows users to blend the digital and the physical worlds. With the help of a three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, they can see and interact with digital content as if it was in their physical space.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out while presenting the spatial computer, adding that with Vision Pro, users are no longer limited by a display. The revolutionary device made headlines all over the world, and is expected to begin retailing in early 2024, with the starting price at $3,499.

Apple launches its first augmented-reality headset, taking the high-tech world by storm

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

The three-dimensional user interface is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

The Vision Pro spatial computer turns the user’s environment into an endless display

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

With the help of Immersive Environments, users can enjoy beautiful landscapes anywhere, anytime

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

The headset provides a next-level immersive experience

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

The design accommodates both the high-tech features and the user’s comfort

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: apple

Image credits: Apple

People were quick to share their thoughts about the new invention online

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: cjzero

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: hiattb

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: NFTGUYY

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: TrungTPhan

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: DennisN

Image credits: stufflistings

Image credits: provenself

Image credits: __mihir

Image credits: thebookofdez

Image credits: jjvincent

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: buccocapital

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: ParikPatelCFA

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: BenBajarin

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: MKBHD

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: BenBajarin

Apple Introduces First Spatial Computer, Vision Pro, And People Are Divided Over It

Image credits: bzamayo

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Over 3000 bucks? Of course it's Apple, they've been overpriced all the time. I'd suggest anyone who wants this glorified Oculus Rift to wait for cheaper concurrence products

2
2points
reply
UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh huh can't wait for Apple to be like "We are the first ones ever to make a virtual reality helmet" :/

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
