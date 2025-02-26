ADVERTISEMENT

Whether we'd like to admit it or not, we fall for scams sometimes. Maybe not we Pandas particularly, but we as a society. According to a report by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and Feedzai, scammers siphoned away over $1.03 trillion globally in 2024.

Yet not everyone is so easy to scam. Some people know how to play scammers at their own game, and when they put their scammer detective hats on, hilarity often ensues. We love to see scammers getting payback, so, we've collected some of the most creative and funniest conversations of the kind. See them below and rejoice!

We also want Panda to be safe online and know how to protect themselves from scammers. So, we reached out to Jake Moore, the global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, Europe's number one cybersecurity company. He kindly agreed to talk to Bored Panda about the risks of scam-baiting, the most common scam tactics today and offered some practical tips on how to keep scammers away. Read his expert insights below!

#1

Currently My Go To Response:

Text exchange showing a comedic reply to a scammer, discussing meeting at a fried chicken place.

Just found this sub and love it. I got a bit to learn from you guys regarding baiting them in for a bigger sting.

BigDBoog Report

sebedie avatar
Sebedie
Sebedie
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that laying more groundwork over 2 to 3 earlier texts before referring to bodies will really hook them in.

    #2

    So Sad

    Scammer text conversation with a humorous response about passing away, creating a funny-scammer-responses moment.

    ResponsibilityFew318 Report

    #3

    Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Them A Little

    Funny scammer responses in text exchange, showing a fake package delivery and gambling charge alert causing confusion.

    W0lfhatK1d Report

    jacgroenendaal avatar
    Whatshername
    Whatshername
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since I learned that people are enslaved in scam farms, things like this hit differently. Especially the "I beg you" 🥺

    If you think only losers fall victim to scams, you probably need to think again. Recent data from Gallup shows that one in three Americans have at least one family member who was scammed in the past year. 8% say they've been victims of financial fraud themselves.

    While the numbers aren't that high, scams are still the second-worst crime worry for American households. 57% of respondents told Gallup that they often or occasionally fear getting scammed. The one thing that scares people more than scams is identity theft, as 72% of the respondents worry about it because they believe the ramifications might be worse than any other type of crime.

    #4

    Wanna Date?

    Text conversation showing a funny-scammer-response about giving your soul to the Dark Lord.

    Visible_Leading2016 Report

    sebedie avatar
    Sebedie
    Sebedie
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair question... separate the "men from the boys" early.

    #5

    Short And Sweet… They Are Being Tracked In Their Nightmares

    Humorous text exchange with eerie images, showcasing funny-scammer-responses.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    I Tried

    Text conversation with funny-scammer-responses, featuring a humorous Patrick image reply.

    MisterMustardTiger Report

    Most of the conversations we've collected here are clever comebacks to scammers, but people also love a good scam-baiting story. Mostly because it's so satisfying to see a swindler get their comeuppance. Usually, scam baiting refers to people wasting a scammer's time and resources so they can't con even more people.

    Some people have even turned scam baiting into careers. Like the YouTube channel Scammer Payback, where creator and streamer Pierogi catches scammers and serves them justice, which has over eight million subscribers. Reddit also has dedicated communities where people bait scammers, like r/Scams, r/ScammerPayback, r/scammers, r/scambait, and more.

    #7

    Molly Doesn’t Remember The Accident. Poor Girl

    Text exchange showing a humorous back-and-forth with a scammer pretending to be someone's boss.

    Thralls_Deep Report

    #8

    Oops

    Text message exchange featuring funny scammer responses about a flexible remote position.

    NomadFreelance Report

    #9

    Had To Be Reminded

    Text exchange with a funny scammer response about a "Neifllix" account issue.

    Vi11agio-Xbox Report

    While scam baiting might be fun and satisfying to read about, there are many risks associated with it. While digital creators both educate and entertain their audience with their scam-baiting tactics, it can easily backfire for some. 

    Global cybersecurity advisor at ESET Jake Moore kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda more about why it might be so dangerous. "Scam-baiting can bring personal safety concerns like retaliation, harassment, or even reverse cyberattacks," he says. "Scammers can often know much more about their victims than they let on, so, although it may be tempting, it can be very dangerous to lead them on."

    #10

    Scam Texts. But Scammers Are Such Fun To Mess With At Times

    Text message exchange with humorous remarks to a scammer, showcasing funny responses.

    StarsBear75063 Report

    #11

    Tarot Scammers On Instagram “Feeling My Energy” Just From Reading My Username

    Humorous response to scammer message about life reading.

    DIGITALKORPSE Report

    #12

    This Is How I Deal With These Jerks

    Text exchange showing funny scammer responses and a bogus subscription fee.

    SardonicSuperman Report

    sebedie avatar
    Sebedie
    Sebedie
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Problem with this one is the commitment of following through... I mean, if they did, then kudos, that would be spectacular. But that's big commitment. Without the follow through, well, it's a bit meh.

    He warns people that in some cases, there might even be legal repercussions. "Although it may seem counterintuitive, there could even be potential legal implications if the scam baiter crosses boundaries such as recording the conversations without proper consent or places any software on the scammers' devices."
    #13

    A Pleasant Conversation I Had With A Whatsapp Scammer Today

    Funny scammer responses in a chat showing humorous replies and a mismatched conversation.

    apersello34 Report

    #14

    My Buddy’s Fb Account Got Stolen And I Already Knew About It. This Was Fun

    Chat exchange showcasing humorous scammer responses in a text conversation.

    GunSlingingParrot25 Report

    #15

    First Time Getting A Scam Text. Had Some Fun With This One

    Text exchange with a humorous response to a scammer inquiry.

    jmac126 Report

    Scammers try to rip people off using many different tactics: advanced fee payments, pretending to be customer service or a government agency, telemarketing, and many more. Yet the most common way scammers get people's money is by sending out phishing emails. "Attackers impersonate trustworthy entities to obtain sensitive information," Moore explains.
    #16

    Scammers, I Always Have Fun With Them, Do You?

    Text conversation with funny responses to a scammer, highlighting humor in scammer exchanges.

    Alive_Salamander_329 Report

    #17

    Another CEO Gift Card Scam

    Funny scammer responses in a humorous chat exchange about gift cards.

    ChrisSpalton Report

    #18

    I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment

    Text message joke with a scammer, suggesting a date of February 30th, 2099.

    The-OG-cheese Report

    With new technological advancements, phishing has become increasingly difficult to spot. "Tactics have evolved significantly," Moore notes, "becoming increasingly sophisticated through the use of artificial intelligence, deepfake technologies, and highly targeted personalised approaches designed to appear more credible and convincing."

    #19

    I’m A Lil New To This

    Text conversation showing funny-scammer-response about a staff picnic invitation and a humorous decline due to past mishaps.

    FalseSanctum Report

    #20

    Got Eeeeem

    Text message exchange with a humorous reply to a scammer, including a funny image response.

    theschmiller Report

    #21

    Scammer Text From Today

    Scammer Text From Today

    StepOtherwise126 Report

    Bored Panda asked the global cybersecurity expert for some recommendations on how to stay safe from scams. "To protect themselves effectively, people need to remain informed about current scams and always verify the sender if something is unexpected or urgent, but especially if the request is for personal or financial information," Moore emphasizes.
    #22

    Who’s Scamming Who

    Text exchange with funny scammer responses demanding money for IRS payment.

    Used-Bat3482 Report

    #23

    Scammers Don't Fall For Scams

    Text exchange showcasing funny scammer responses about a winery reservation cancellation fee.

    Alone-Surround3411 Report

    #24

    Had A Little Fun With A Scammer. They Didn't Take It Well

    Humorous text exchange showcasing funny scammer responses in a chat conversation.

    Shaner9er1337 Report

    "Using unique passwords, activating two-factor authentication, and limiting the sharing of personal information online can help reduce being caught up in a scam," Moore adds. "Furthermore, keeping antivirus up to date and simply being cautious of unexpected links or attachments will also help people stay safe online."
    #25

    Went With The Plot Of Ozark

    Funny scammer responses in a text exchange, with humorous replies from the recipient to a mistaken identity scam attempt.

    Worried-Garden8714 Report

    #26

    I Think I Took It Too Far

    Chat screen displaying a funny-scammer-response involving an unusual reply to a job offer message.

    datboibry Report

    #27

    Laughed A Little Too Hard Messing With This Scammer. Can't Believe He Didn't Want To Go To Our Mother's Funeral

    Text message conversation with funny-scammer-responses involving a birthday coincidence.

    aimiche Report

    Other experts also say to be wary of clicking on links and new website addresses that may appear identical to the ones you frequent. Don't be like Michael Scott and don't help the son of a deposed Nigerian prince. And while you're at it, don't go on a date with someone who's looking for a healthy non-smoker with both kidneys.

    #28

    Tolkiened A Scammer Out Of Existence On Telegram

    Chat exchange with humorous responses to a scammer, featuring references to "Underhill" and "Anduril97".

    Echon97 Report

    #29

    Well That Escalated Quickly (Common Whatsapp Scam That I Have Been Getting)

    Chat screenshot showing funny-scammer-responses between Stephanie and another person with a humorous twist.

    afunzombie Report

    #30

    Got A Scam Text

    Text conversation with a funny-scammer-response about a washing machine and a humorous warning.

    Gremlin_Wispy Report

    Do you have any stories about scammers, Pandas? Even if it didn't end very well, share your story with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see more stories of scammers getting owned, head over here and here. And, remember: update your passwords and stay safe out there!
    #31

    Scam Gone Wrong

    Scam Gone Wrong

    i-might-be-stupid Report

    #32

    I Did My Best To Help Them. They Are Not Responding Anymore But Will Update If They Do

    Text exchange showing funny-scammer-responses about a dog's health and taxidermy services with humorous pictures.

    beartractors Report

    #33

    After Years Of Texts, I Finally Responded

    Text conversation showing a funny-scammer-response about selling a house with a butcher room.

    This person has been texting me this exact message for years. I am not Lile and I do not live at this address. For context, I sent him a photo of the house from Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

    PoundPuppyReject Report

    #34

    I Have Never Been Called This Before

    Text conversation with funny-scammer-responses, involving mistaken identity and playful banter.

    Leading_Feeling_9972 Report

    #35

    First One How Did I Do?

    Text messages exchange with a funny-scammer-responses theme, featuring mixed-up identities and secure numbers.

    Mrg00p32 Report

    #36

    “I Think You’re A Psycho Patient”. All Pics I Got From A 1 Second Google Search

    Funny scammer responses in a text conversation with humorous exchanges and unexpected replies, featuring various images.

    Interesting-Toe8295 Report

    #37

    Gotta Scam The Scammers

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing funny scammer responses with a humorous twist.

    moistiest_dangles Report

    #38

    What Is It With These Weirdly Specific Scams?

    Text conversation with a funny-scammer-response about a fake birthday party memory and a humorous pizza image.

    rmarzzzzz Report

    #39

    Scammer Angered By “What”

    Text exchange showing funny scammer responses repeatedly saying "What?"

    xhellokrystalx Report

    #40

    First Attempt And I Have No Self Control

    Text exchange showing a funny-scammer-response about yoga interrupted by a humorous excuse.

    Immediate-Prize-1870 Report

    #41

    My Response To A Scammer

    Screenshot of a humorous chat exchange with a scammer asking for trust, showcasing funny-scammer-responses.

    Mike_with_Wings Report

    #42

    No Response

    Text exchange screenshot with humorous scammer response about identity.

    holllyyyy Report

    #43

    Hannah Never Responded

    Funny scammer responses with edited selfie in a playful text exchange.

    argonaut-for-truth Report

    #44

    Get Scammed, Scammer. Long But Worth It. Was Wondering What Sending A Wall Of Memes Would Illicit. Anger, I Guess

    Collage of funny-scammer-responses featuring text conversations and humorous memes.

    charliedotwave Report

    #45

    Another Fake Cam Girl Scammer On Instagram Again, They Really Need A Policy For This Stuff

    Chat exchange showcasing funny-scammer-responses about a fake cam girl scam.

    DoodleDaveReddit Report

    #46

    I Hate When Scammers Don't Do The Smallest Bit Of Research Ahead Of Time

    Chat exchange highlighting funny scammer responses about location confusion.

    Notcodysomeoneelse Report

    #47

    Got The Ultimate Response I Worked For…

    Got The Ultimate Response I Worked For…

    CooCooKaChooie Report

    #48

    Phishing Scammer Gets Sent A Masked Url To Meatspin

    Humorous text exchange showing a funny scammer response.

    JuiceInhaler Report

    #49

    Though So Short Lived, I Thought Yall Might Get A Good Laugh. 99.9% Sure This Was A Scam Attempt

    Text exchange with funny-scammer-responses featuring Mona Lisa memes.

    RockEnRollaaa96 Report

    #50

    How I Deal With Scam Texts

    Text exchange showing funny-scammer-responses with a Warhammer figure held in hand.

    deuslovaultinfadel Report

    #51

    Rip Kelly

    Text exchange with funny-scammer-responses about a wrong number involving Kelly.

    president_gore Report

    #52

    I Played An UNO Reverse

    WhatsApp conversation with a humorous scammer response about refund and payment options.

    RetroGameZombie Report

    #53

    My Boss Needed Apple Gift Cards

    Humorous text exchange with a scammer discussing gift card purchases, featuring funny-scammer-responses.

    WiseRevise Report

    #54

    Should I Be Worried?

    Funny scammer responses featuring a fake FBI badge in a text conversation.

    I’m kind of new to this subreddit and I gave myself an opportunity to scam a scammer back and I actually succeeded, but the only problem is that they have my number and they can have the opportunity to text me. Now the way that “she” said “I’ll make you surfer” is kind of worrying me a little bit and I don’t know if she actually means it or not. I’m kind of freaked out. And I’ve seen at least seen 13-17 year olds do it and have fun. But I’m kind of worried about the outcome for me though. (I’m 15 years old with somewhat high anxiety). I just need some clarity if they’re actually bluffing instead to strike fear.

    Optimus_Prime-83 Report

    #55

    Not Quite Payback But Felt Good

    Not Quite Payback But Felt Good

    beepidybop Report

    #56

    I Finally Got One! How Did I Do???

    Chat exchange with funny-scammer-responses involving humorous back-and-forth about Morse code and gift card scams.

    address_unknown308 Report

    #57

    Scammer Got Ahold Of A Local Artist’s Instagram And Messaged Me. Luckily, I Was Playing A Show With The Guy At The Time (And I Work At A Bank So I Know These Scams)

    Text conversation showcasing funny scammer responses about a payment issue, with a skeptical reply.

    meowtown666 Report

    #58

    Bad Scammer, Good Sport

    Text conversation with amusing replies to a scammer, featuring "Funny Scammer Responses".

    BruBar22 Report

    #59

    Never Seen One This Bad

    Scammer message missing a link with a funny response highlighting the error.

    Foot_Nugget Report

    #60

    Scammer Respecting The Struggle. Never Responded. Homie Knew What Was Up

    Text exchange with a comical response to a potential scammer's message.

    Southern_Skill_7209 Report

    #61

    Scammer Pretended To Be My Grandma

    Text message conversation showcasing funny scammer responses.

    Recently got this Facebook DM on my personal account and got really excited bc I have talked to my grandma in a really long time and thought she might’ve changed her mind, low and behold it was a scammer pretending to be my grandma. I’m so tired of this.

    Chaotic-specter Report

    #62

    I Got My First Scam Text. I Woke Up To The Text And Replied Cuz I Wasn’t Having It And Then It Clicked That I Can Mess With The Scammer, Apparently The Darkhold Doesn’t Phase It

    Text conversation showing funny scammer responses with humorous replies to a mistaken identity.

    paper-plate_eater23 Report

    #63

    This Guy Must Be New

    Funny scammer response to a fake USPS parcel message, highlighting obvious scam details.

    NoMarionberry8131 Report

    #64

    Have Been Getting Texts Like This For The Past Few Months. Makes Me Want To Smash My Phone

    Text conversation with funny-scammer-responses highlighting grammar errors.

    GManHeavy Report

    #65

    Craigslist Phone Scammers Are Annoying

    Humorous response in text exchange with scammer about iPhone purchase.

    evanmonkeu Report

    #66

    Got A Scam/Bot Dm And I Think I Handled It Well

    Chat exchange with humorous scammer responses featuring meme images.

    STRANGEROCK224 Report

    #67

    Trolling Made Scammer Mad LOL

    Chat conversation showcasing funny scammer responses with sarcastic and humorous replies.

    picknikki Report

    #68

    Tried Flipping The Script On Them

    Text conversation with funny-scammer-responses, featuring mistaken identity and humorous excuses.

    MattBurr86 Report

    #69

    Louise Here

    Text message exchange with funny-scammer-responses, showing confusion and humor.

    Allgasnomids Report

    #70

    Cynthia

    Humorous text exchange showcasing funny-scammer-responses with a photo attached.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Bored With Them Now So I Just Do This. Wrote A Python Script That Takes Text And Randomly Cases It. They Usually Stop Pretty Quickly

    Text messages displaying funny-scammer-responses with alternating upper and lower case letters.

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    Finally Got My First One

    Humorous text conversation with a scammer, featuring funny responses and a meme about "Ligma Balls".

    Had a good laugh with this one throughout a long work day so figured I would share. Blocked them before they had a chance to respond to the last pic.

    Phywis Report

    #73

    Omg Is This What I Think It Is

    Text exchanges illustrating funny-scammer-responses with mistaken identity and humorous reply.

    Sontazia Report

    #74

    This Ended Abruptly

    Text conversation with funny scammer responses, showing two women and humorous replies.

    Mackerelmore Report

    #75

    So A Scammer Texted Me…

    Funny-scammer-responses with humorous text reply about Darth Plagueis in a chat conversation with a scammer.

    n0tjohnlocke Report

    #76

    Scammer Tried With The Wrong Person

    Text conversation with funny-scammer-responses about buying and verification. Fraud analyst replies humorously to scammer.

    curioussi Report

    #77

    Ever Since I Found This Subreddit I’ve Been Looking Forward To Being Texted By A Scammer! Finally!

    Funny-scammer-responses in text message exchange with humorous replies and profile pictures.

    JuiceHoops17 Report

    #78

    I Respond To Scam Texts Differently Than Most

    Text exchange showing funny-scammer-responses with humorous and sarcastic replies.

    OkiDokiTokiLoki Report

    #79

    The Old Mum I Changed My Number Scam

    Scammer texts asking for money, recipient cleverly exposes the scam.

    They must be desperate. They didn't even pretend to care about what I was doing, just straight into pay for this.

    Besides everybody knows it's the phone that dies not the sim card. Am I wrong for being disappointed in the effort they put in?

    KookyChoice4000 Report

    #80

    Nice Try Buckaroo

    Text conversation with funny-scammer-responses about sales event and spam message.

    MikeHoncho8008 Report

    #81

    They Still Haven’t Replied

    Text exchange showcasing funny-scammer-responses about a supposed recruitment offer.

    I was cracking up the entire time typing the last paragraph, and was really hoping for a response back as i had a lot more stuff to share.

    nachosidedish Report

    #82

    Scammer Tried To Steal My Email. This Trick Is As Old As My Great Grandma That Passed Away Last Year At The Age 102!

    Text conversation displaying funny-scammer-responses to a suspicious message.

    reddit.com Report

    #83

    I Scammed The Scammer

    Chat showing funny scammer responses with humorous confrontation.

    Forsaken_Ad9379 Report

    #84

    Its Been 30 Mins And No Response. U Think The Scammer Caught On To My Third Person Reply. Clearly A Whatsapp Scam Baiter. They're Giving Me The Silent Treatment Now

    Text conversation showcasing a humorous scammer response about Sophia living on a farm.

    WonderfulLaw5975 Report

    #85

    I Caught Them Off Guard

    Text message exchange with funny-scammer-responses confronting the scammer.

    Monster-at-my-Desk Report

    #86

    Snitched

    Text message exchange showing a funny-scammer-response involving a fake complaint submission.

    So I got a text from "yahoo" earlier today saying something along the lines of "someone has tried to add a phone number to your account. Rely 'N' if this was not you, otherwise just ignore this text." Without thinking, I replied "N". Something seemed off, as I didn't get an immediate auto response. So l went online and logged into yahoo. I changed my password, checked to make sure I still had two factor authorization set up, and looked at my account activity. There was nothing there regarding any phone number change attempts Fast forward to about 10 minutes later, I get another text from the original number saying I need to provide them with the security code that yahoo is sending me so that they can secure my account. While reading that text, I get a text from yahoo with a verification code. Naturally I deleted both conversations and just went about my day. Another ten minutes goes by, and I get another text (pictured below) about how this is my last opportunity to send my yahoo verification code. Boom, another code comes through from yahoo. Being as I am home with Covid and bored, I decide to see who I can cry and whine to about this. After a few minutes poking around, I find myself filling out a cyber scam report on fbi.gov. Once I was done, 1 was about to close the web page when I thought 'let's have some fun for once! So I took a screen shot of the page and sent it to the scam number. I couldn't be happier with the response I received.

    Squirrelman12 Report

