ADVERTISEMENT

The internet’s a double-edged sword: information at your fingertips, but also scammers lurking around every corner. From phishing emails to identity theft on social media—it’s enough to make you paranoid.

Some people, however, choose to defend themselves against scams with humor. For the past few years, Bored Panda has been diving into the r/Scams subreddit and showing you hilariously embarrassing attempts to steal people’s money.

The subreddit’s community has more than doubled in size since we last covered it: there are 783K members now! To keep you sharp, we’ve gathered new posts from r/Scams along with tips from cybersecurity pros Chuck Brooks and Burton Kelso.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found In Tumblr

Found In Tumblr

Bitter_Jaguar_7914 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
nickielarue avatar
Kalikima
Kalikima
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how the scammer actually listened and said good morning.. lol

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Scams are hitting wallets hard these days. The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lost a staggering $10 billion just last year.

According to Chuck Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International and Cybersecurity Person of the Year, modern technology has made it easier to fall victim. For example, AI can now create video and voice recordings that impersonate loved ones in distress to trick you into sending money.

#2

Some Intense Scam, Be Aware!

Some Intense Scam, Be Aware!

yannblas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

With 117k followers on Linkedin, Brooks shares insights on cybersecurity, emerging technologies, business development, and government relations. He notes that fraudsters pretending to be someone else is one of the most common scams.

This technique is known as spoofing. It’s usually done through phishing emails or text messages that look like they came from a trusted source, like a friend, a bank, or your workplace.
#3

Bait Not Taken

Bait Not Taken

RealRoosterhoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

I Love Messing With Scammers. The Phone # Is A Spam Number That I Pulled From My Contacts

I Love Messing With Scammers. The Phone # Is A Spam Number That I Pulled From My Contacts

OtekahSunshield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

In the past, it was easy to spot spoofs because they often had misspelled words, bad images, and claims that didn’t make sense. Now, scammers can convincingly fake entire webpages, caller IDs, and even IP addresses.

ADVERTISEMENT
#5

I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend's Father

I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend's Father

blackcav Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
nickielarue avatar
Kalikima
Kalikima
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These poor people who come back from the dead and can't reclaim their stuff.. I feel for them..

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

How My Buddy Deals With Scams

How My Buddy Deals With Scams

xMrSaltyx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tigertaters avatar
Minecraft_Chicken (He/Chicken)
Minecraft_Chicken (He/Chicken)
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Honey, what should we name our child?" "Well since we are super horny, let's call her Sexy Girl!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Technology expert and TEDx speaker Burton Kelso also advises to be cautious of suspicious ads, as they can lead to fake versions of company websites. To stay safe, check official websites independently.
#7

The Person Who Made Sure The Scammer Was Well Fed

The Person Who Made Sure The Scammer Was Well Fed

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Friend Sent Me This And I Got A Kick Out Of It. Thought Y’all Would Enjoy Too

Friend Sent Me This And I Got A Kick Out Of It. Thought Y’all Would Enjoy Too

Randevu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?

I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?

RealRoosterhoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Even if you are tech-savvy, that doesn’t mean you’re necessarily immune to scams. For instance, younger generations who heavily rely on the internet are particularly vulnerable. According to a survey by Deloitte, American Gen Zs are 3 times more likely to fall for online fraud than boomers.
#10

Kindly Hit Her With That Uno Reverse Card

Kindly Hit Her With That Uno Reverse Card

coreythebuckeye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

They Didn’t Even Try

They Didn’t Even Try

alldemboats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

The Person Who Deployed Eighth-Grade Humor To Great Effectiveness

The Person Who Deployed Eighth-Grade Humor To Great Effectiveness

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

So while it may be entertaining to read these posts because some scammers are not the brightest, you need to be careful. The most effective way to protect yourself is simply to avoid interacting with them altogether.
#13

Very Bold

Very Bold

vandaloLO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Scammer Was Asking Me To "Invest $300". Had To Do It To 'Em

Scammer Was Asking Me To "Invest $300". Had To Do It To 'Em

7phyr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

The Person Who Found A Scammer Willing To Go To The End Of Middle-Earth To Scam Them

The Person Who Found A Scammer Willing To Go To The End Of Middle-Earth To Scam Them

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Brooks and Kelso recommend using multi-factor authentication on your devices to prevent scammers from getting your private information in the first place.

“This raises the bar toward stealing your passwords by requiring two or three steps to access data,” says Brooks. “You can use biometrics such as facial recognition, an eye scan, or a thumbprint to add an additional level of security”.
#16

F*****g With Scammers Is Fun

F*****g With Scammers Is Fun

The_Scooter_Boy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Omg They Sent It Again

Omg They Sent It Again

why_seal_why Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

:)

:)

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Hackers are also really good at figuring out passwords by themselves. On social media, they can find people’s birthdays, places where they lived, and phrases they like to use. Don’t use that information to create your passwords and change them regularly.
#19

Apple Pay Scammer Gets Pissed

Apple Pay Scammer Gets Pissed

DefiantDeviantArt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Just Caught This In The Wild

I Just Caught This In The Wild

bPhrea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

A Pleasant Conversation I Had With A Whatsapp Scammer Today

A Pleasant Conversation I Had With A Whatsapp Scammer Today

apersello34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Moreover, Kelso suggests being mindful of where you share your phone number and email address. If you give them out too freely, untrustworthy companies might sell your data. This could leave you with dangerous spam emails and unwanted calls.
#22

Kevin

Kevin

Jurrienvn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

If You Weren’t 100% Convinced These People Aren’t Pieces Of S**t

If You Weren’t 100% Convinced These People Aren’t Pieces Of S**t

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now

I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Remember that scammers rely on psychological manipulation to take advantage of you. “They use fear-based tactics to get us into our primitive brain, which is always on alert,” Alex Melkumian, founder of the Financial Psychology Center, said for Time Magazine. “[This] really just hijacks our ability to rationally think through the situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

The Person Who Definitely Wasn't Talking With A Bot

The Person Who Definitely Wasn't Talking With A Bot

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

If Messing With Scammers Is Wrong I Don’t Want To Be Right

If Messing With Scammers Is Wrong I Don’t Want To Be Right

DanOfMystery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You better watch out you better beware Albert said that E equals M C squared Einstein A Go Go

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Connect A Scammer With Some Other Scammers

The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Connect A Scammer With Some Other Scammers

bradchriswick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

At the end of the day, Kelso says to “trust your gut.” Delete messages that make you feel uneasy and don’t make quick decisions. “If people really want to contact you, they will reach out [until they do].”

#28

Had To Be Reminded

Had To Be Reminded

Vi11agio-Xbox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Thanks To This Sub I Knew Exactly What This Was. Wrong Number Scam

Thanks To This Sub I Knew Exactly What This Was. Wrong Number Scam

gandhimahatma1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Name Is Not Adora

My Name Is Not Adora

PurpleSky062428 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

These Scammers Man

These Scammers Man

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Don't Know If This Is A Money Thing Or A Serial Killing Attempt, But It Gave Me A Good Laugh Today

I Don't Know If This Is A Money Thing Or A Serial Killing Attempt, But It Gave Me A Good Laugh Today

OuterSpaceCandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

It’s Not A Story The Scammers Would Tell You…

It’s Not A Story The Scammers Would Tell You…

Apprehensive_Ad_7249 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Most Common Lost Pet Scam (Verification Codes)

Most Common Lost Pet Scam (Verification Codes)

Ultimate_CatLover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I Used To Live In Los Angeles. I've Never Owned A House. I Get These Texts All The Time

I Used To Live In Los Angeles. I've Never Owned A House. I Get These Texts All The Time

I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I've started replying in ways that make me giggle

sniperwolfjob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Sub Has Made Me Aware Of Literally Every Scam Before It Happens

This Sub Has Made Me Aware Of Literally Every Scam Before It Happens

Right-Shelter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Scammers Failing Hard

Scammers Failing Hard

CashSZN808 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Hate When Scammers Don't Do The Smallest Bit Of Research Ahead Of Time

I Hate When Scammers Don't Do The Smallest Bit Of Research Ahead Of Time

Notcodysomeoneelse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Scammers Really Dislike It When You Force Them To Venture Off Script

Scammers Really Dislike It When You Force Them To Venture Off Script

johndeaux588 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

What Is Going On Here? (Birthday Cake Message)

What Is Going On Here? (Birthday Cake Message)

grem1inzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Got This Yesterday. I Just Want To Rehome Some Guinea Pigs, Not Looking For This Nonsense

Got This Yesterday. I Just Want To Rehome Some Guinea Pigs, Not Looking For This Nonsense

smokealarmsnick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Scammers Gonna Scam

Scammers Gonna Scam

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

I Have Suddenly Been Receiving Lots Of Fake Check Scams, Probably Because I Respond To All Of Them. This One Is Gold🤣

I Have Suddenly Been Receiving Lots Of Fake Check Scams, Probably Because I Respond To All Of Them. This One Is Gold🤣

RyeSicle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I’m Sooo Tired Of This S**t

I’m Sooo Tired Of This S**t

aspecial_nobody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Update, My Friend Did In Fact Get A Text. Details Inside

Update, My Friend Did In Fact Get A Text. Details Inside

Lokael Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!