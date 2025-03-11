ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have probably received a text from someone we don't know at one point. Sometimes, the "Oops, wrong number" might be an attempt to scam you, as in February 2025, Americans received 19.2 billion spam texts. But if a person really got the wrong number, some seriously hilarious banter might unfold.

The community r/wrongnumber collects the most amusing cases of mistaken identity through texting. While some people decide to troll those who text them by accident, others decide to engage, and some wholesome, awkward, or hilarious exchanges might follow. So, scroll down and check out our newest collection from the subreddit below!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bart Simpson Gets A Text From Lisa

Funny wrong number text exchange with Bart revealing his age as 10 and mentioning parents Marge and Homer.

grawrant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Girl Keeps Texting Me And Saying I'm Someone She Knows, No Matter How Many Times I Tell Her That I'm Not Them

    Confused exchange of wrong number texts with emojis, highlighting humorous miscommunication.

    methewhenthewas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Got This Number And Feel So Bad For This Person

    Text exchange showcasing a humorous wrong number misunderstanding.

    Cyb3ertur1es Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mollyo12 avatar
    PenCharmosa
    PenCharmosa
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my best friends passed away 26 years ago - I don’t have any videos of his voice but I remind myself how he said my name all the time. Feel this longing to my core

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Evelyn

    Text exchange with a hilarious wrong number mix-up, featuring humorous replies between strangers.

    No_Acanthaceae_9641 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    This Didn't Make Me Cry, It Made You Cry

    Text message about a wrong number becoming a Christmas gift, discussing loss and feeling joy from being called "MOM."

    TheRedditBro-123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Almost Scored A $30k Bottle Of Whiskey Lmao

    Text exchange about expensive whiskey mistaken for someone else, showcasing hilariously unhinged wrong number texts.

    ghosty88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Humorous wrong number text exchange with a kind response.

    Context: my friend and I decided to give each other random names and the one I decided to make myself was god... And when I got that first message, I thought it was her... At least it felt good to make her feel better.

    bl00dc4ke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    I Love Wrong Number Texts

    I Love Wrong Number Texts

    grawrant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Not Mine, But Hilarious

    Unhinged wrong number text exchange with angry language.

    Wooden_Address_3053 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Guys I Think I Broke Him…

    Hilarious wrong number text exchange repeating "gay" multiple times, ending in laughter emoji.

    anonobodey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This "Wrong Number" Clarification:

    Text exchange showing a funny wrong number conversation about a schedule misunderstanding.

    JazzyJasmineeeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Scammer Tries

    Wrong number text exchange discussing a book titled "The Ultimate Guide to..." with a humorous misunderstanding.

    dcltw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    This Dude Was Unhinged

    Unhinged wrong number text exchange with intense rant and a calm reply suggesting a safe outlet for aggression.

    nada_accomplished Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    What In The F**k…

    Text exchange shows a hilariously unhinged wrong number message with a response confirming it's a mistake.

    NTE223 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Help Why Did This Freak Me Out So Much

    Funny wrong number text exchange discussing mistaken identity and privacy concerns.

    xxAsteroidzxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Happy Mood Restored

    Text conversation showing a polite exchange after a wrong number text about a pet hospital inquiry.

    mrchooch2u Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    I’m Just Looking Out For Him

    Hilariously unhinged wrong number text exchange about buying a shotgun for an unexpected reason.

    Mangagirll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Oksana Isn’t The Smartest Scammer

    Hilarious wrong number text exchange with a scammer attempting to contact someone named Mike.

    Sumijinn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    The Number Was Not Right

    Text conversation with a wrong number about chicken, ending humorously with "I hope you enjoy your chicken."

    That1girl42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A Menacing End To A Polite Conversation

    Hilarious exchange from a wrong number text conversation involving mistaken identity with Anna's number.

    SilentFoxScream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Seafood For The Company Dinner

    Text exchange showing a hilariously unhinged wrong number response about a seafood dinner menu.

    Sh3lbytheSHARK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Swear I Don't Know You

    Text exchange showing a funny wrong-number message about blocking someone during an English class, with a desk photo.

    X_Dingus_X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    This Guy Really Still Wanted To Meet This Woman, Even After The Second Reply

    Funny wrong number text exchange involving mistaken identity and Tickle Me Elmo.

    kabobak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Finally Have A Story To Share

    Funny wrong number text exchange about money for a couch.

    ExerciseGullible2763 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    What Did I Say Wrong?

    Wrong number text exchange with a humorous response about gender identity.

    Stidda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Short And Sweet

    Text exchange showing a comical wrong number message with abrupt responses.

    Basic-Schedule-7284 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    If You’re Sydney, You Suck. Jk Idk If He Was Creepy Or Not

    Hilarious wrong number text exchange with someone trying to reach Sydney, a humorous misunderstanding unfolds.

    Minimum_Perception20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    What Else Could I Say?

    "Funny wrong number text about whiskey gift; conversation reveals mistaken identity."

    icleanjaxfl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Help Me

    Unhinged wrong number text exchange showing confusion about location with an empty room photo.

    OrganizationJumpy213 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This Feels Wrong, What’s Their End Goal Here?

    Funny wrong number text exchange with stranger mistakenly contacting someone named Lucy.

    johnnypancakes49 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    What Cult Is This?

    Humorous wrong number text exchange between two strangers.

    drewdog39 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    This Person Has Contacted Me Multiple Times Over The Past 5 Years

    Unhinged wrong number text exchange about an unpaid check and personal dispute.

    jardonito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Third Year In A Row, I Am Become Debbie

    Hilarious wrong number texts on WhatsApp conversation, featuring mistaken identity with someone named Debbie.

    luffychan13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Can’t Make It To The BBQ

    Humorous exchange involving a wrong number about a BBQ invitation and potato slicing mishap.

    ClientNo324 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Is This A Real Person Or Bot

    Funny wrong number text exchange with someone asking not to be ghosted.

    OldBiscotti6600 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Got The Best Wrong Number Text Ever Yesterday

    Wrong number text saying, "Can’t talk right now, I’m giving birth," in a chat interface.

    dep Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This One… Alarmed Me

    Wrong number text exchange asking for ER help with a polite response.

    mossross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    They Have Yet To Reply

    Hilarious unhinged wrong number text exchange with a mistaken identity.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Beware The Onion Man

    Hilarious wrong number text exchange with mysterious "Batman" reveal.

    TurribleTriforce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Got A Text From A Random Old Man

    Confused wrong number text exchange wishing happy holidays, featuring a bearded man's selfie.

    j3llyl3m0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    How Does Bella Know The Major City Near Where I Live?!

    Hilariously unhinged wrong number texts about a supposed time traveler and gender in the future.

    Diogenes_Will Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Just Got This Text, And I Answered

    Unhinged wrong number text exchange discussing yoga pants and astronomy facts.

    Successful-Coyote99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    First Wrong Number Incident I’ve Gotten

    Unhinged wrong number texts about mistaken identity and missed calls.

    OliveTreesWood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Title

    Funny wrong number text exchange with confusion and a laughing emoji.

    Serious-Profession78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Strangers In The Night…

    Text exchange showing a hilariously unhinged wrong number response about mobile phone mysteries.

    PlayfulButTimid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    I've Lived For This Moment

    Hilarious wrong number text messages with absurd and comical replies.

    Kalyn-ann89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    To My Boss At A New Job Instead Of My Husband. Could Have Been Worse! Lucky He's Cool

    Hilariously unhinged wrong number text exchange with an apology and playful replies.

    Butteryouyup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Used Siri To Ask My Cake Decorator About An Order I Couldn’t Find. That Didn’t Go Well

    Unhinged wrong number text exchange with humorous and unexpected responses.

    perilsoflife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Old But Still Gold

    Text message conversation with a hilariously unhinged wrong number about margaritas and alcohol readiness.

    _CrimsonRose_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    My Boyfriend Confused My Number For His Best Friend’s, Now I Learned He Was A Vendetta With The Moon

    Hilariously unhinged wrong number text exchange discussing blackout curtains and the moon.

    BriarRose147 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Idk What Even To Say Back

    Text conversation about a wrong number exchange with polite responses and greetings from Los Angeles.

    Impressive-Story3277 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Why

    Funny wrong number text exchange about mistaken identity.

    ogBaddust Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Just Found This Subreddit And Needed To Share This. A Couple Of Years Ago, I Tried To Send A Bunch Of Selfies To My Own Number… But I Accidentally Mistyped By One Digit

    Text conversation showcasing a funny wrong number text exchange.

    worstgurl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Meant To Text Myself, Text My Old Number Instead

    Text exchange about a podcast name mistake, showcasing unhinged wrong number texts.

    ComprehensiveKnee284 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Creepy

    Unhinged wrong number text about a phone virus, sender questioned.

    FearlessSelection253 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Got A Text From A Random Number. Little Did She Know That I’m The Booty Genie

    Hilarious wrong number text exchange about a "booty genie" with amusing misunderstandings and playful banter.

    BearJew50 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Accidentally Sent This To A Guy That I’ve Been Casually Flirting With After He Asked Me On A Date

    Accidentally Sent This To A Guy That I’ve Been Casually Flirting With After He Asked Me On A Date

    SnarkyGothGrl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    11:30 Pm Last Night 0_0

    Hilarious wrong number text about a cat causing trouble in the yard, with threats of "feline soup."

    Loser4hire666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Staff At A Seaport Think I’m Steve, And Frequently Send Me Manifest/Scheduling Updates. Somehow I’ve Successfully Played Along

    "Unhinged wrong number texts about logistics schedules and confusion, featuring a schedule sheet and a humorous reply."

    CreamPyre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    A California Snob Messages Mike

    Humorous wrong number text exchange discussing Mike's consciousness upgrade.

    Dry_Hospital_3565 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!