Most of us have probably received a text from someone we don't know at one point. Sometimes, the "Oops, wrong number" might be an attempt to scam you, as in February 2025, Americans received 19.2 billion spam texts. But if a person really got the wrong number, some seriously hilarious banter might unfold.

The community r/wrongnumber collects the most amusing cases of mistaken identity through texting. While some people decide to troll those who text them by accident, others decide to engage, and some wholesome, awkward, or hilarious exchanges might follow. So, scroll down and check out our newest collection from the subreddit below!

More info: Reddit