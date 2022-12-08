#1

My Husband's Response To A Wrong Number Text

My Husband's Response To A Wrong Number Text

-Ember_Light-

#2

I'm Going With You!

I'm Going With You!

Cakalusa

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago

Japan and authentic tacos .....

#3

Best Wrong Number Text I've Ever Received

Best Wrong Number Text I've Ever Received

xUnbakedPiex

#4

I Got One Today

I Got One Today

Darth_Xenic

#5

When A Random Person Sends You A Random Pic, It's Only Courteous To Send One Back

When A Random Person Sends You A Random Pic, It's Only Courteous To Send One Back

Allyson_Chains

#6

I'm Not The Principal

I'm Not The Principal

PlayaNomad

LottieH
LottieH
59 minutes ago

My suggestion; be a parent and just say NO. Worked for me.

#7

Girl Accidentally Gives Me The Wrong Phone Number

Girl Accidentally Gives Me The Wrong Phone Number

sephiralenden

#8

My Number Is On Some Real Estate Listing, Been Getting These Texts For Years

My Number Is On Some Real Estate Listing, Been Getting These Texts For Years

PorkPotSticker

#9

I Don't Change Identities For Free... Lol. I Did Start Out Politely At Least

I Don't Change Identities For Free... Lol. I Did Start Out Politely At Least

Dartainia

zububonsai
zububonsai
52 minutes ago

Susan isn't the brightest bulb in the lamp shop. 🤭

#10

Messing With Ms Lisa

Messing With Ms Lisa

Jullees

troufaki13
troufaki13
1 hour ago

I feel sorry for the kids...

#11

I’m In Between Jobs Right Now So This Could’ve Been Big

I'm In Between Jobs Right Now So This Could've Been Big

MasterpieceWaste23

#12

Was Told That People Here Would Love This

Was Told That People Here Would Love This

CrosxBoww

#13

Tried To Get Everyone A Raise

Tried To Get Everyone A Raise

Gonnaholdmytung

#14

I’m So Sorry If Any Of You Wake Up With S**t In Front Of Your Door

I'm So Sorry If Any Of You Wake Up With S**t In Front Of Your Door

True_Investment_4133

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
56 minutes ago

what's the full address? We also wanna see

#15

Who Was The Right Person? (I Know Not A Wrong Number)

Who Was The Right Person? (I Know Not A Wrong Number)

SILLYLILLEGS34

David Martin
David Martin
1 hour ago

There's a chance I may or may not be the right person; Tell me more

#16

Thanks Papa Gary

Thanks Papa Gary

ridergeek1

A.Ham
A.Ham
1 hour ago

Everyone needs a Papa Gary

#17

Grape Juice Is Better

Grape Juice Is Better

ohutouchmytralala

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
38 minutes ago

Only one will make you regret. But which one?

#18

Got This One About A Month Ago Lol

Got This One About A Month Ago Lol

chaseguy21

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
39 minutes ago

HALF A POUND OF SPICED HAM. NOW!!!

#19

I Like Spaghetti

I Like Spaghetti

stayelevated33

#20

Had A Little Fun

Had A Little Fun

natopotatomusic

#21

Some Lady Texted Me About A Child

Some Lady Texted Me About A Child

ThatgothWitch2004

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
1 hour ago

Wtf a crotch goblin 😂😂

#22

Bruh What

Bruh What

theflymantop

David Martin
David Martin
57 minutes ago

That is SO MUCH to unpack in a single text message

#23

Never A Wrong Number If You Stay On The Offense

Never A Wrong Number If You Stay On The Offense

archebald_roughneck

#24

Is There A Scam Going On With Texts Like This? I’m Loving Them

Is There A Scam Going On With Texts Like This? I'm Loving Them

PeelEatShrimp

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
36 minutes ago

Whoa...love at first sight? Horse?

#25

Removed A Laugh From A Movie

Removed A Laugh From A Movie

HelloImugl

#26

It’s Me Mario…

It's Me Mario…

Goldenwork

troufaki13
troufaki13
1 hour ago

It would have been great if the first person knew the reference!

#27

I Thought This Was Funny

I Thought This Was Funny

brookeisshook

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
1 hour ago

This is the weirdest cake recipe ever.i mixed them all in a bowl and when I baked them my house set on fire! 3 stars.

#28

The TV Text

The TV Text

Report

#29

On Today's Episode Of Scared Straight

On Today's Episode Of Scared Straight

berkeleyjake

#30

What A Bargain

What A Bargain

ReidyJnr

#31

Sometimes Telling Them They Have The Wrong Number Just Isn't Enough

Sometimes Telling Them They Have The Wrong Number Just Isn't Enough

AnAlienNamedAlvin

Falcon
Falcon
48 minutes ago

Orange! Cause they say those are the healthiest crayons!

#32

Wrong Number, Decided To Have Some Fun

Wrong Number, Decided To Have Some Fun

8LeggedSquirrel

#33

They Didn't Like My Picture

They Didn't Like My Picture

BenderIT

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
33 minutes ago (edited)

I have the urge to smack this smarta** in the gut. Who's with me?

#34

This Dude Thought I Was His Husband

This Dude Thought I Was His Husband

Illustrious-Mall6295

troufaki13
troufaki13
56 minutes ago

How did she not know her husband's phone??

#35

Don’t Tell Mom

Don't Tell Mom

WickedxRaven

#36

Hail Satan (Not Mine But A Friend Got This Text)

Hail Satan (Not Mine But A Friend Got This Text)

CrispyBigToes

#37

Got A Random Text This Morning

Got A Random Text This Morning

Kingdog369

#38

Friend Sent Me This Today

Friend Sent Me This Today

CaptainJackpot3

#39

I Think I Just Accidentally Scared Off My Maintenance Guy

I Think I Just Accidentally Scared Off My Maintenance Guy

codered850

#40

My Name Is Not Kristin

My Name Is Not Kristin

Nicholas_Akira

#41

Yea Golf Was Fun

Yea Golf Was Fun

Indication_Salty

#42

I Got Adopted Into A New Family For A Few Minutes Today

I Got Adopted Into A New Family For A Few Minutes Today

bookbindingqueer

#43

Sorry, Gilberts

Sorry, Gilberts

Happy-Nature9089

#44

Yikes Sarah

Yikes Sarah

LiamInvalid

Phil Amylon
Phil Amylon
54 minutes ago

Sarah over here playin chess.

#45

How's The Factory?

How's The Factory?

andyworthless

#46

New Work Phone Offers Brief Amusement

New Work Phone Offers Brief Amusement

Nacho_Sunbeam

#47

Wrong Number Chaos

Wrong Number Chaos

Marianeta

#48

Breakup Advice From Not Danny

Breakup Advice From Not Danny

Rough-Definition1719

#49

If You Want To Play The Game, You Should Know The Rules

If You Want To Play The Game, You Should Know The Rules

berkeleyjake

#50

I Once Used A Dictionary To Help A Stranger Learn What’s Up

I Once Used A Dictionary To Help A Stranger Learn What's Up

NoCommercial1874

#51

Wrong Phone Number

Wrong Phone Number

jojo-822 , twitter.com

#52

I Offered A Recipe

I Offered A Recipe

TigerTorakio

#53

Stop Hissing At The Yoga Instructor

Stop Hissing At The Yoga Instructor

liamduritz88

#54

I Thought It Was Spam At First. Maybe I Came On A Little Strong?

I Thought It Was Spam At First. Maybe I Came On A Little Strong?

Unfair-Ad-6693

#55

Sorry, Sophia

Sorry, Sophia

archebald_roughneck

#56

Um

Um

spacecatJ

Nila Griffin
Nila Griffin
1 hour ago

Important to note that’s why Graham crackers were invented! And corn flakes.

#57

Omega Still Looking For White Boy More Than A Year Later

Omega Still Looking For White Boy More Than A Year Later

MoskvaSinkingEnjoyer

#58

If I Weren't Too Awkward To Date Women Yet, She Might Have Fooled Me

If I Weren't Too Awkward To Date Women Yet, She Might Have Fooled Me

LinguaPhiliax

#59

A Nice Little Giggle For The Day

A Nice Little Giggle For The Day

chimchim66

#60

Someone Is Going To Miss Their New Job Orientation

Someone Is Going To Miss Their New Job Orientation

SlowEquipment5

#61

Adorable Message From A Wrong Number. Erica, You've Made Patrick Very Happy

Adorable Message From A Wrong Number. Erica, You've Made Patrick Very Happy

DixieMcCall

#62

Wrong. Number

Wrong. Number

dmkern

#63

Carnal Clebe

Carnal Clebe

reddit.com

#64

I Feel Like A Bad Person…

I Feel Like A Bad Person…

IonasFinser

#65

A Friend Used My Number For A Doordash Discount And Didn't Tell Me

A Friend Used My Number For A Doordash Discount And Didn't Tell Me

ForgiveTheNerd

4points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
43 minutes ago

19:04 to 19:05, and the driver didn't even flinch for a second at the picture and request for lube; That, friends and neighbors, is commitment to one's job

#66

I Am Not Jack, But I Am Laughing At Lisa's Expense

I Am Not Jack, But I Am Laughing At Lisa's Expense

Conflictd_Confection

#67

I Thought It Was A Scam Until Seeing What The Link Was (Just Some Comic, Thought It Was Hentai Though) Scam Or Wrong Number—who Was It For, Or What Would A Scammer Get Out Of This? So Weird

I Thought It Was A Scam Until Seeing What The

trouble_walking Report

#68

Someone Has Done An Oopsie

Someone Has Done An Oopsie

unfortunatepersonoof Report

#69

Rex

Rex

SnooAvocados6819 Report

#70

And I Don't Even Own Golf Clubs

And I Don't Even Own Golf Clubs

FlavoredNeon Report

#71

If I See Him I'll Ask Him For Ya

If I See Him I'll Ask Him For Ya

bloomhound Report

#72

Felt Like The Perfect Setup. I Never Knew A Real Person Named Unity

Felt Like The Perfect Setup. I Never Knew A Real Person Named Unity

berkeleyjake Report

