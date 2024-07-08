Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

High School Hockey Player Continues To Give Out Old Number To Girls, New Owner Opts For Revenge
Social Issues

High School Hockey Player Continues To Give Out Old Number To Girls, New Owner Opts For Revenge

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost everyone has a phone nowadays, high schoolers especially. In fact, there are more mobile phones than people in the world. However, one thing has changed in the last decade. We no longer identify people by their phone numbers. We communicate through apps and social media, so things like giving out your number can seem like a thing of the past.

This story from 2012 entails a fun mishap about the times when people used to change their phone numbers and a person could have ended up with someone else’s old number. When it happened to this person and hordes of girls kept texting them every day, they decided it was enough. So, they came up with a revenge plan, and they shared their success story with people online.

One person became the new owner of a popular kid’s old number and would get texts from unrelenting high school girls

Image credits: ArtemVarnitsin (Not the actual photo)

So, they decided to prank them and get revenge on the dude who was still giving out his old number

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Asterfolio (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Steeltoe_0nesie

The author clarified some things in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

People congratulated the person on their whimsical revenge and shared their adventures of getting random phone calls

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda