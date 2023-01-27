Guy Refused To Change His Number On Websites So This Person Would Stop Getting Random Work Calls, Had To Deal With A “Literal Ton” Of Sand

When you get a new number, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s actually ‘new.’ It could easily be someone else’s old number. However, when they change theirs, they might not tell all of their family, friends, and coworkers. This means that you might get some very peculiar calls from strangers. Yours truly has had to deal with this for over 15 years. But my situation is far from unique!

Redditor u/fin008 recently went viral on the r/MaliciousCompliance subreddit after sharing a story from a decade ago about receiving calls from various trade workers telling him about building projects and the like. A bit tired of getting yelled and cursed at when he tried explaining that he’s not the person they were looking for, the OP decided to do a little bit of amateur detective work.

He found the person who used to have his phone number! Alas, things didn’t go quite as planned. But it gave the redditor the perfect opportunity for some malicious compliance (and a dash of petty revenge). Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to u/fin008 via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

Plenty of people have had absolute strangers call them after they switched to a new phone number. However, not all calls are pleasant

A guy shared how he had to take countless rude calls from builders, and revealed what happened after he finally tracked down the old owner of the number

The redditor’s post was extremely popular on the r/MaliciousCompliance subreddit. At the time of writing, it had gotten 30.6k upvotes in just 18 hours. Some internet users loved the comedy of the entire situation (and so did we—we laughed way harder than we’d care to admit).

Meanwhile, others shared some similar stories about people calling and looking for the old owners of phone numbers. It’s hilarious to read the tactics that people resorted to when the calls just wouldn’t stop coming. As it turns out, politely telling people that they’ve got the wrong person and that you couldn’t possibly provide them with the services they so desperately desire doesn’t always work.

Case in point, I’ve had to field calls from random people asking me to come over and fix their computers for over a decade and a half. I’ve had calls from civil servants to people in their seventies. And, on a number of occasions, I’ve tried to get the info erased from various websites. These days, the calls are far, far rarer. But when I do get them, I embrace them with a big smile and a bit of humor: I tell them what the situation is and we have a good laugh. But I could easily see myself concocting some overly-elaborate plans for revenge if anyone was ever rude to me. So far, however, everyone’s been extremely polite.

The reason why old numbers get recycled is mundanely simple. There are a limited number of phone numbers you can hand out. Meanwhile, phone companies keep getting more and more subscribers. That means that they end up reusing the numbers of those clients who leave or end up losing their phone numbers.

In the United States alone, around 100k numbers are recycled every year. However, the issue goes beyond just calls from strangers. Someone’s old phone number (now your new one) might still be connected to some of their social media accounts or subscriptions.

In this day and age, changing your phone number means doing a lot of digital hygiene, making sure that you’ve disconnected it from every online account you’ve ever used it for. Ultimately, some things fall through the cracks. So when somebody who has your old number tracks you down and asks you to change the info on a website or elsewhere, the best response is to thank them, not curse at them. Otherwise, you might find yourself shoveling a ton of sand. By hand.

The internet loved the story. Here’s how some readers reacted to it

A few internet users shared similar stories about getting calls from strangers