96 Weird, Cool, And Funny Phone Cases From All Over The Web
It’s no exaggeration to say that our phones have become extensions of ourselves — they hold our most cherished memories, all the embarrassing photos we wish we could delete (but won’t), our go-to contacts, every thinkable piece of personal information, and even some of our skeletons in the closet. With such a pivotal role in our lives, don’t you think we could start to consider it a legit accessory on par with earrings, purses, and wallets and give it a well-deserved makeover? Or, you know, at least get a new phone case?
Since you’re reading this post, you may be considering stepping up your phone case game. Or maybe you’re just here for a good laugh at how weird phone cases on the market have become!
Either way, at Bored Panda, we’re all about celebrating the weird, the cool, and the hilarious, so here we are with a collection of funny phone cases — plus some that are downright bizarre, pure genius, or strangely cute. We searched high and low, scrolling through endless pages of online marketplaces, social media feeds, and DIY tutorials to find the most unique and creative phone cases that people are sharing.
Sure, less is more, but in an era where a phone is much more than a device for calling, texting, and listening to music, settling for a boring phone case just won’t do. Throw some spice into your daily life with these cool phone cases we found, and don’t forget to upvote the most insane, weirdest, and funniest of all that, in your opinion, deserves to be much higher on the list!
The Inside Of The Box For A Phone Case I Received
Have Mobile Phone Cases Gone Too Far?
My Cats Spend 10% Of The Time Fighting, 90% Of The Time Staring At Each Other. When I Saw This Phone Case, I Had To Buy It
So, My New Phone Case Arrived Today
Got A New Phone Case
This One Is Scary
When The Phone Overheats You Can Fry An Egg
This Phone Case
I Ripped Up My Old Phone Case To Discover It’s Made Of A Macau Beer Mat
I Just Got My New Phone Case. I Prefer Aesthetics vs. Functionality
This Terribly Inconvenient Phone Case
Emoji Phone Case
My New “Dwight Club” Phone Case
Do You Guys Like My Phone Case?
Phone Case With A Maze On The Back
They Forgot To Replace The Sample Text On This Phone Case
New Phone Case
Fried Chicken Phone Case
My New Phone Case
Made A Phone Case As An Anniversary Gift To My Boyfriend. His Cat Understands The Universe
Jjangu Case Could Almost Dupe Someone
The Cutest Case
Banana Phone Case (Found In Tokyo)
Friend Just Got A New Phone Case
This Lady's Cell Phone Case Makes It Look Like She's Talking On A Slice Of Watermelon
This Phone Case Is A Gameboy
This Phone Case Makes The Camera Look Like A Binocular
For My Birthday My Mommy Got Me A Phone Case With My Dog On It
Phone Case We Sell At My Work. People Actually Buy This
Baby Bottle Phone Case
Oh My
My Friend's Phone Case Blends In With This 1982 School Library Circulation Desk
What I Ordered vs. What I Got
