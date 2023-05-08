It’s no exaggeration to say that our phones have become extensions of ourselves — they hold our most cherished memories, all the embarrassing photos we wish we could delete (but won’t), our go-to contacts, every thinkable piece of personal information, and even some of our skeletons in the closet. With such a pivotal role in our lives, don’t you think we could start to consider it a legit accessory on par with earrings, purses, and wallets and give it a well-deserved makeover? Or, you know, at least get a new phone case?

Since you’re reading this post, you may be considering stepping up your phone case game. Or maybe you’re just here for a good laugh at how weird phone cases on the market have become!

Either way, at Bored Panda, we’re all about celebrating the weird, the cool, and the hilarious, so here we are with a collection of funny phone cases — plus some that are downright bizarre, pure genius, or strangely cute. We searched high and low, scrolling through endless pages of online marketplaces, social media feeds, and DIY tutorials to find the most unique and creative phone cases that people are sharing.

Sure, less is more, but in an era where a phone is much more than a device for calling, texting, and listening to music, settling for a boring phone case just won’t do. Throw some spice into your daily life with these cool phone cases we found, and don’t forget to upvote the most insane, weirdest, and funniest of all that, in your opinion, deserves to be much higher on the list!

#1

The Inside Of The Box For A Phone Case I Received

The Inside Of The Box For A Phone Case I Received

deadleaf_shrimp Report

#2

Have Mobile Phone Cases Gone Too Far?

Have Mobile Phone Cases Gone Too Far?

nootnoot_pingu_noot Report

#3

My Cats Spend 10% Of The Time Fighting, 90% Of The Time Staring At Each Other. When I Saw This Phone Case, I Had To Buy It

My Cats Spend 10% Of The Time Fighting, 90% Of The Time Staring At Each Other. When I Saw This Phone Case, I Had To Buy It

Tapinek_CZ Report

#4

So, My New Phone Case Arrived Today

So, My New Phone Case Arrived Today

mcfinchy Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
It's like little pizzas of a man's face.

It's like little pizzas of a man's face.

#5

Got A New Phone Case

Got A New Phone Case

zatoonz Report

#6

This One Is Scary

This One Is Scary

nexus.gadget Report

#7

When The Phone Overheats You Can Fry An Egg

When The Phone Overheats You Can Fry An Egg

mXB6xYdbypaQvUh Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pics for chickens who are searching for their offspring.

#8

This Phone Case

This Phone Case

FallenKai Report

#9

I Ripped Up My Old Phone Case To Discover It’s Made Of A Macau Beer Mat

I Ripped Up My Old Phone Case To Discover It’s Made Of A Macau Beer Mat

caed744 Report

#10

I Just Got My New Phone Case. I Prefer Aesthetics vs. Functionality

I Just Got My New Phone Case. I Prefer Aesthetics vs. Functionality

BaconIsmyHomeboy Report

#11

This Terribly Inconvenient Phone Case

This Terribly Inconvenient Phone Case

pnieft Report

#12

Emoji Phone Case

Emoji Phone Case

gimgim_pop Report

#13

My New “Dwight Club” Phone Case

My New “Dwight Club” Phone Case

JustaGirl1978 Report

#14

Do You Guys Like My Phone Case?

Do You Guys Like My Phone Case?

leaveleavesalone Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all have our little obsessions 😉

#15

Phone Case With A Maze On The Back

Phone Case With A Maze On The Back

RadioRequested Report

#16

They Forgot To Replace The Sample Text On This Phone Case

They Forgot To Replace The Sample Text On This Phone Case

Potato_sauce Report

#17

New Phone Case

New Phone Case

fanniemaester Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep your hands off.

#18

Fried Chicken Phone Case

Fried Chicken Phone Case

amazon.com Report

#19

My New Phone Case

My New Phone Case

PleaseSendMePizzaRolls Report

#20

Made A Phone Case As An Anniversary Gift To My Boyfriend. His Cat Understands The Universe

Made A Phone Case As An Anniversary Gift To My Boyfriend. His Cat Understands The Universe

eyemustacheyouaquestion Report

#21

Jjangu Case Could Almost Dupe Someone

Jjangu Case Could Almost Dupe Someone

codmsdk3 Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going on 52 and I don't get this one???

#22

The Cutest Case

The Cutest Case

taobaobot Report

#23

Banana Phone Case (Found In Tokyo)

Banana Phone Case (Found In Tokyo)

cirethesquire Report

That Goth Demon (zey/zem)
That Goth Demon (zey/zem)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did they bloop out his eyes? That seems strange even for BP

#24

Friend Just Got A New Phone Case

Friend Just Got A New Phone Case

swiifty Report

#25

This Lady's Cell Phone Case Makes It Look Like She's Talking On A Slice Of Watermelon

This Lady's Cell Phone Case Makes It Look Like She's Talking On A Slice Of Watermelon

intricate3 Report

#26

This Phone Case Is A Gameboy

This Phone Case Is A Gameboy

jazz835 Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea for when no one answers your calls.

#27

This Phone Case Makes The Camera Look Like A Binocular

This Phone Case Makes The Camera Look Like A Binocular

dualjpg Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder what's in that sack of burlap? Just me and my ADHD. 🤷😉

#28

This Is My Friend's Phone Case

This Is My Friend's Phone Case

Tranken587 Report

#29

For My Birthday My Mommy Got Me A Phone Case With My Dog On It

For My Birthday My Mommy Got Me A Phone Case With My Dog On It

originalclaire Report

#30

Phone Case We Sell At My Work. People Actually Buy This

Phone Case We Sell At My Work. People Actually Buy This

1324356565 Report

#31

Baby Bottle Phone Case

Baby Bottle Phone Case

amazon.com Report

#32

Oh My

Oh My

my.sale.6 Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like this one.

#33

My Friend's Phone Case Blends In With This 1982 School Library Circulation Desk

My Friend's Phone Case Blends In With This 1982 School Library Circulation Desk

iamnotchris Report

#34

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

sincelastjuly Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This remindes me of a Stones' song...you can't always get what you want...but sometimes you might just get what you need... Are you a person that's too nice even if it's not warranted? Show them the phone. Bless you. 😉🌹

#35

My Wife Made A New Phone Case

My Wife Made A New Phone Case

nebulight Report

#36

My Teacher's iPhone Case

My Teacher's iPhone Case

GenericBlurb Report

#37

So My Friend Got A New Phone Case

So My Friend Got A New Phone Case

BuddhasGanja Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely better than the (currently) previous Man Pizza

#38

The Guy Sitting In Front Of Me At A Concert Happened To Match My Phone Case

The Guy Sitting In Front Of Me At A Concert Happened To Match My Phone Case

meg2692 Report

#39

My Wife's New Phone Case

My Wife's New Phone Case

pedal-force Report

#40

The Most Appropriate iPhone 6 Case

The Most Appropriate iPhone 6 Case

korrupt-wolf Report

#41

My Phone Case Broke Through The Middle Of The Word “Tough”

My Phone Case Broke Through The Middle Of The Word “Tough”

monstercello Report

#42

This Girl's Phone Case Matched The Map Behind Her

This Girl's Phone Case Matched The Map Behind Her

KingOfMoosen Report

#43

Custom Face Expression Rubber Cases

Custom Face Expression Rubber Cases

yes_custom Report

Pimpernell
Pimpernell
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Karen didn't like it. So it seems.

#44

Bet The Door Lost It's Handle

Bet The Door Lost It's Handle

casemimi7 Report

Anastacia Collins
Anastacia Collins
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

your rich enough 2 have 2 phones?

#45

Ammmn Okey

Ammmn Okey

unicorn_love_peace Report

#46

Just Push It

Just Push It

phonecoverscom Report

#47

That One Pimple

That One Pimple

linalcrafts Report

#48

My Ahhmazing New Case

My Ahhmazing New Case

annamarie.ward81 Report

#49

Next Level Built-In Pop-Socket

Next Level Built-In Pop-Socket

Parksbak_ Report

#50

Cursed Phone Case

Cursed Phone Case

ThaBeanGod Report

#51

Funny iPhone Case

Funny iPhone Case

_Gracelau Report

#52

Wanted To Get My Boyfriend A Cool And Different Phone Case. I Think I Nailed It

Wanted To Get My Boyfriend A Cool And Different Phone Case. I Think I Nailed It

jdiddyrn Report

#53

My Dad Got A New Phone And Doesn't Have A Case Yet. He Kept It In The Box

My Dad Got A New Phone And Doesn't Have A Case Yet. He Kept It In The Box

MayoFetish Report

#54

My Phone Doesn't Have A Fingerprint Scanner But The Only Case I Could Find For A Does So I Made A Use For It

My Phone Doesn't Have A Fingerprint Scanner But The Only Case I Could Find For A Does So I Made A Use For It

Flavius_vipsanius Report

#55

The Biggest Word On This Steve Jobs iPhone Case Is Android

The Biggest Word On This Steve Jobs iPhone Case Is Android

RayPing Report

#56

This Baby Shark Phone Case I Found

This Baby Shark Phone Case I Found

Marius314 Report

#57

Bought This Phone Case For A Few Months Now And I Finally Saw These

Bought This Phone Case For A Few Months Now And I Finally Saw These

molteneggs Report

#58

My New Custom Phone Case Just Came In The Mail! I Designed It So You Boop Andy's Nose To Unlock The Phone

My New Custom Phone Case Just Came In The Mail! I Designed It So You Boop Andy's Nose To Unlock The Phone

CanisLunesLunes Report

#59

Cell Phone Case... Looks Like Fruit Loops To Me!

Cell Phone Case... Looks Like Fruit Loops To Me!

r4zz13z Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Bit of a miss on that one.

#60

This Aladdin And Jasmine Phone Case

This Aladdin And Jasmine Phone Case

tokyopearl Report

#61

This Phone Case

This Phone Case

Tayoliv Report

#62

My New Phone Case Came In The Mail Today. Thought It Belonged Here

My New Phone Case Came In The Mail Today. Thought It Belonged Here

Giraffewalker13 Report

#63

That Cat That Don’t Like You

That Cat That Don’t Like You

laudercases Report

#64

This Looks Creepy

This Looks Creepy

ching277771 Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this how the colored one came as first?

#65

Gudetama Everywhere

Gudetama Everywhere