If you’re a proud owner of a cell phone , chances are you’ve received a mysterious text from an unknown number. Most likely, you sent back a quick message in response, letting them know that they mixed up the digits or just simply ignored it. But some people just can’t resist the opportunity to play along with the anonymous sender, resulting in some of the funniest interactions. We’ve gathered some of them in this list, courtesy of the r/wrongnumber subreddit . Scroll down to find happy accidents that probably brightened someone’s day, and be sure to share your own similar encounters below!

#1 Oh Dear Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Sent Picture Of My Kids (Left) To The Wrong Number And Their (Right) Response Was Share icon

#3 Jake's Butthole Share icon

#4 Tried To Get Everyone A Raise Share icon

#5 Imagine Being The Parent Share icon

#6 It’s Me Mario… Share icon

#7 Just A Little Trolling Share icon

#8 Pleasant Conversation I Had With A Total Stranger Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I’ve Decided To Answer All Obvious Spam Texts Something Toe-Nail Related Share icon

#10 My Heart Share icon

#11 Love This Wrong Number Reply Share icon

#12 Guess I Was Bored Share icon

#13 Not Hannah Share icon

#14 Nah You Right Share icon

#15 Lady Asked For Where To Put The Rocks. I Was Feeling Helpful… Share icon

#16 Brilliant Team Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Teaching Moment Share icon

#18 I Feel Like A Bad Person… Share icon

#19 Poor Maya! Share icon

#20 It Is Your Duty To Mess With Wrong Number Texts Share icon

#21 I Don't Know Why They Didn't Reply Share icon

#22 My Favorite Wrong Number Experience By Far Share icon

#23 Le Sigh, Some People. She Continued To Go Off And Cuss At Me Lol Share icon

#24 They Sent Me A Pic Of The Cake! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Squad Goals Share icon

#26 How Could You Don?! Share icon

#27 Hope Olivia Is Doing Okay Share icon

#28 Couldn’t Help But Play Along Share icon Keelie never text back after that..



#29 Bro Thought I Was Someone Else Share icon

#30 Girlfriend Got A Random Number And It Made My Day Share icon

#31 Ah Yes A “Facial” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Probably Should’ve Just Told Them It Was The Wrong Number Share icon

#34 Wholesome Interaction Share icon

#35 He Really Missed Out Share icon

#36 I Got Broken Up With By A Random Person Share icon

#37 Escalated Quickly Share icon

#38 I Guess Mia Doesn’t Like Riddles Share icon

#39 I Might Have Gotten Agnes In Trouble Share icon

#40 Who’s This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Men Share icon

#42 Some Random A*s Person Text Me. Even Tried Calling Me Once Share icon

#43 Lilian Is A P*ss Monster Share icon

#44 Aggressively Canadian Share icon

#45 My Public Defender Said She Was Sending Me My Court Date Information And I Received This Share icon

#46 Just About Ended A Marriage Share icon

#47 First Wrong Number Experience, And It Was A Karen! Share icon

#48 Um. Kevin? Bro? U Good? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 This Happened A While Back. I Didn’t Order Anything Share icon

#50 A Friendly Mistake Share icon

#51 I’m More Concerned About The Spelling Than The Threat Share icon