Few things can make you question your own sanity as much as regretting a text you just sent. You know how it goes, you get an edgy idea, type it out thinking you're the smartest person on Earth and hit 'Enter' only to realize later that what you said sounded way better in your head.

But it's too late and all you're left with is debating whether you should follow it up trying to minimize the damage it caused or just leave it as is and stick your head into the ground until the person forgets about it.

However, sometimes they may not. Even worse, they can send a picture of your conversation to the Facebook page 'Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted' and your mistake is now part of the internet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

25points
POST
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taking "f**k around and find out" to a whole new meaning possibly 😏

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

24points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of these are very creepy, but this one is funny!

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#6

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

22points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think before you speak/text.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#7

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

19points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was about to ask how one "farts aggressively" then remembered I have a son who is a preschooler and completely understand

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#10

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#11

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#12

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

17points
POST
Hailey
Hailey
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Andrew Tate, is that you?

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#13

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#14

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

16points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes an explanation would be nice, why are they insane?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#16

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

15points
POST
Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, the holebowl is a colander, this is a screenbowl.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

15points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi I, the real Bored Panda account your account will be suspended unless you show me a naughty picture

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

14points
POST
#20

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

14points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yo don't kink shame Garfield

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

14points
POST
Phandom Apostolis
Phandom Apostolis
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, the definition of Friendzone!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

14points
POST
Alex Bailey
Alex Bailey
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nooo.... guinea pigs are adorable!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

12points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife naps like this. Gets more sleep in her nap than I do at night

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an alpha male myself, I have to say this is cringe, no real alpha male would say this, if you need to say you are an alpha male, then let me, an alpha male, tell you, you are not an alpha male.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

12points
POST
SendMeABrownie
SendMeABrownie
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smooth peanut butter? What a weirdo...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Papa John's is good don't you dare do that to them it is a very respectable establishment with fine pizza

0
0points
reply
#29

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
cow_
cow_
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that’s not a good sign

2
2points
reply
#30

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think construction has been halted on this conversation XP

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#32

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If dreams mean staring into my window at night creepily than sure that's it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi to all you gongeous pandas with, I suspect, Borderline personality disorder.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#34

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#35

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

11points
POST
A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“AI will take over the world!” AI:

0
0points
reply
#36

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#37

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#38

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

10points
POST
#39

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Respecting people when they are dead is too late, show respect to the people when they are alive.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

10points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
#42

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm sorry, something has just come up and I cannot do anymore work for you"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
#44

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
MayIsn'tABlahaj(she/her)
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a girl. I like gaming. You p**s me off random person

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#45

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are people so strung up about height like come on

0
0points
reply
#46

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
#47

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

9points
POST
#48

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

8points
POST
#49

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

8points
POST
#52

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

8points
POST
#53

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#54

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
OutsiderDogMom
OutsiderDogMom
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Kyle, from everyone in the world: please do that!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#55

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#56

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
#57

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
#58

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
#59

Funny-Messages-Screenshots

Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted Report

7points
POST
#60