75 Screenshots Of Messages That People Probably Really Regret Sending
Few things can make you question your own sanity as much as regretting a text you just sent. You know how it goes, you get an edgy idea, type it out thinking you're the smartest person on Earth and hit 'Enter' only to realize later that what you said sounded way better in your head.
But it's too late and all you're left with is debating whether you should follow it up trying to minimize the damage it caused or just leave it as is and stick your head into the ground until the person forgets about it.
However, sometimes they may not. Even worse, they can send a picture of your conversation to the Facebook page 'Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted' and your mistake is now part of the internet.
This post may include affiliate links.
I am rather ambivalent about the both of them.
Taking "f**k around and find out" to a whole new meaning possibly 😏
Some of these are very creepy, but this one is funny!
Sometimes an explanation would be nice, why are they insane?
Hi I, the real Bored Panda account your account will be suspended unless you show me a naughty picture
As an alpha male myself, I have to say this is cringe, no real alpha male would say this, if you need to say you are an alpha male, then let me, an alpha male, tell you, you are not an alpha male.
Papa John's is good don't you dare do that to them it is a very respectable establishment with fine pizza
I think construction has been halted on this conversation XP
Hi to all you gongeous pandas with, I suspect, Borderline personality disorder.
Respecting people when they are dead is too late, show respect to the people when they are alive.
"I'm sorry, something has just come up and I cannot do anymore work for you"
I'm a girl. I like gaming. You p**s me off random person
Dear Kyle, from everyone in the world: please do that!