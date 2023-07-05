Few things can make you question your own sanity as much as regretting a text you just sent. You know how it goes, you get an edgy idea, type it out thinking you're the smartest person on Earth and hit 'Enter' only to realize later that what you said sounded way better in your head.

But it's too late and all you're left with is debating whether you should follow it up trying to minimize the damage it caused or just leave it as is and stick your head into the ground until the person forgets about it.

However, sometimes they may not. Even worse, they can send a picture of your conversation to the Facebook page 'Screenshots of messages that probably shouldn’t have been posted' and your mistake is now part of the internet.