Signs are everywhere; you just have to know where to look for them. Well, that’s the case for signs from the universe. When it comes to physical signs, it’s pretty much impossible to miss them! From billboards to stop signs, you’re probably exposed to hundreds of them every day. But how many are you actually reading? 

Apparently, it’s worth it to stop and smell the roses (or stop and read the signs) every once in a while. And one community that knows that all too well is Silly Signs on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing the most clever, hilarious, and entertaining signs people have ever encountered, so we’ve gathered their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find conversations with the group’s Admin, Baz Mattaz, and one of the group's moderators, Lisa Childs Saunders.

#1

Funny employee attitude sign telling staff to stop acting like they don’t want to be here with staff’s sarcastic reply.

Well at least that's been cleared up...

    #2

    Funny restroom sign warning to wash hands showing handshake turning into holding hands as a humorous warning.

    Which is why I despise touching any public surfaces. Stats say that after QUARANTINE more than 65% of men admitted they stopped washing hands after the restroom... wich was slightly less than the pre-2020 surveys.

    #3

    Humorous roadside sign about a zombie looking for brains, creating a funny and unexpected moment in the desert.

    To learn more about this community that’s dedicated to celebrating amusing signs, we got in touch with an Administrator of Silly Signs, Baz Mattaz. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and reveal how he got involved in this group in the first place.

    “There I was, sitting around minding my own business, and from nowhere, I received a bunch of invitations to Admin some groups,” Baz shared. “One of them was Silly Signs. To be honest, I had no idea where they came from, but I accepted anyway.”
    #4

    No trespassing sign in a wooded area with a humorous warning about being tired of hiding the bodies.

    #5

    Humorous pothole turned into a miniature waterfront property with dock, boat, umbrella, and flamingo sign for laughs.

    #6

    Park closed sign with geese taking over, a humorous warning that made people laugh or do a double take.

    “Silly Signs had less than a thousand members, I think,” the Admin continued. “I had no idea how groups work. I hardly know anything now, to be honest. I gave it a bit of attention. Posted some signs I saw personally - I live in Vietnam and Asia, the home of the laughable typo.”

    “Once it got to about 50K members, it started to get a bit time-consuming,” Baz says. “The spammers start to notice you. So I asked in the group if anyone would like to help out and got myself some really nice moderators.”
    #7

    Funny roadside sign about getting stronger with age, making people laugh or do a double take while driving by.

    #8

    Funny sign warning about no refunds if seagulls steal food, featured in signs that made people laugh or do a double take

    #9

    Complaint jar with a humorous note requiring $1 bills for complaints, a funny sign that made people laugh or do a double take.

    We were also curious about what it’s like managing this large of a group, as today, the community has over 155K members. “These groups tend to sprawl,” Baz noted. “But we stick rigidly to 'it must be a sign’. Sometimes it hurts removing really funny posts, but if it’s not a sign, it’s not coming in.” 

    #10

    Humorous sign at beach stating poles are not for pole dancing, making people laugh or do a double take.

    #11

    Humorous sign warning to leash dogs with people eating children text, causing double take and laughter.

    And here I thought “A Modest Proposal” was satire.

    #12

    Sign offering to milk a cow for $3 or two people for $5, featured in funny signs that make people laugh or do a double take.

    I'm not saying no but I think I'd like to find out who the two people are first.

    Thankfully, the admin noted that the members are pretty mellow. “They don’t fight and bicker much,” he told Bored Panda. “We don’t allow [discussions of] politics or religion (even if it’s a sign), so nothing much to fight about.”

    He also shared that, “Cracking the 100K milestone was a buzz for sure.”
    #13

    Gym sign humorously addressing weight reracking, featured in a collection of funny signs that make people laugh or do a double take.

    #14

    Sign on a container reading Earth Boring, a humorous and clever sign that might make people laugh or do a double take.

    Alien graffiti can be pretty hurtful.

    #15

    Funny sign humorously refusing to sell tuna milkshakes, making people laugh or do a double take

    Baz also says they take a pretty relaxed approach when it comes to deleting posts that fit the theme, as he understands that you can’t have fresh content 100% of the time.

    “We don’t delete duplicates,” he noted. “Sometimes I swear that some people actually repost our own content. But to be fair, once something funny gets posted, it gets shared into other groups and can find its way back in.”
    #16

    White Ford Transit Connect van with a humorous "Legalize Marinara" sign on the rear window, causing a double take.

    #17

    A fallen tree blocking a forest path with a humorous warning sign featuring a duck and an exclamation mark.

    #18

    Warning sign humor with a pigeon illustration, part of funny signs that make people laugh or do a double take.

    Lisa Childs Saunders, another moderator of Silly Signs, was also kind enough to chat with Bored Panda about her involvement in the group. 

    “Baz was looking for moderators, as the group was beginning to grow rapidly,” she noted. “I have 2 other groups of my own and moderate 2 groups. I really enjoy it.”
    #19

    Handwritten note from new neighbors asking to tone down godless activities, one of the signs that made people laugh or do double takes.

    Yeah... nice neighbors. When you move into a new neighborhood, you don't put notes up on your neighbor's homes demanding to enforce your own religious beliefs and how they should live their lives (and then be insulting about it). That's a good way to start problems for yourself.

    Well, we know who is gonna be regretting their home purchase soon. Still time to find another house.

    #20

    Signs causing laughter or double take showing contradictory notices on a sink about being turned off and fixage.

    #21

    Humorous sign on a glass door reading closed for closure will reopen when open causing a double take.

    Lisa says she agrees with Baz, that it can be difficult when they have to delete a funny post. “But we are very strict about it having to be a sign. I think it maintains the integrity of the group,” she explained. “I believe that is one of the things people enjoy about this group, in particular. They know when they check in, they will not see a bunch of posts that are totally off topic.”
    #22

    Funny sign offering a reward for items that cannot be chopped, featured in a collection of signs that make people laugh.

    #23

    Humorous sign with a partial question about people who run marathons, causing a double take.

    #24

    Humorous roadside sign rented to keep injury lawyers from advertising, capturing funny signs that make people laugh or do a double take.

    “I have checked out other groups that purport to be ‘sign’ groups. They are filled with politics, religion, and videos,” Lisa continued. “It's so distracting, and it takes over the group. This is a fun group of folks who, for the most part, really do pay attention to the rules.”
    #25

    Funny hardware store sign about men choosing paint with a note from wife, among signs that made people laugh or double take

    #26

    Funny warning sign about coyote activity with humorous instructions to call animal control for unusual coyote behavior.

    #27

    Billboard sign showing a humorous dating ad for Dave with funny signs designed to make people laugh or do a double take.

    And as for the moderators' favorite posts, they shared a few gems with Bored Panda. One that was presumably meant to warn people to stay out of a body of water, confusingly said, "CROCODILES DO NOT SWIM HERE." Another by a body of water said, in a similar vein, "Do not feed hallucinogens to the alligators." And one meant to warn drivers stated, "Red Squirrels Drive Slowly."
    #28

    Funny sign in a parking lot stating stupidity is not a disability, causing people to laugh or do a double take.

    #29

    Bathroom with a humorous sign saying life is short lick the bowl, a candle, and toilet paper on the tank.

    #30

    Handwritten sign on a tip jar at a window, encouraging tips with a humorous message causing double takes.

    #31

    Humorous warning sign in a rural area stating water on pavement when raining, inspiring laughs and double takes.

    #32

    Storefront signs reading bankruptcy, divorce, and liquor, creating a humorous scene that makes people laugh or do a double take.

    #33

    Empty toilet paper roll with a note about kittens and toilet paper humor from funny signs that make people laugh.

    Mine is in the cupboard for the same reason.

    #34

    Funny tattoo shop sign with a humorous message making people laugh or do a double take in public.

    #35

    Hospital sign warning visitors not to enter if feeling unwell, one of the signs that made people laugh or do a double take

    #36

    Road sign humorously warning of a place to hide bodies ahead, with a construction icon below on a rural roadside.

    #37

    Funny caution sign showing a person holding a child near a crocodile warning people to be careful laughed at for double take humor.

    #38

    Bus stop sign humorously instructing people to run directly at it to catch the bus, a funny sign example.

    #39

    Yellow sign with speed camera honesty box instructions, making people laugh or do a double take on roadside humor.

    #40

    Funny adopt a highway sign with Chris Bangs family and friends causing a double take on the roadside.

    #41

    Ice cream display case with a humorous sign warning not to tap the glass to avoid scaring the ice cream.

    #42

    Funny pub chalkboard sign with a chemistry joke about Iron Man made people laugh or do a double take outdoors.

    #43

    Snow-covered caution sign warning icy conditions with a funny penguin reminding people to walk carefully.

    The little-known first draft of The Bangles' hit "Walk Like an Egyptian."

    #44

    Humorous tire shop sign reading bald is beautiful but not for tires during tire sale at Kost Tire & Muffler.

    #45

    Humorous outdoor sign about spring excitement and watering plants, featured in funny signs that make people laugh or double take.

    #46

    Sign above a blank light switch plate saying please turn off the lights, one of the funny signs that made people laugh or do a double take.

    #47

    Two outdoor water faucets with conflicting yellow warning signs, one says not for drinking, the other drinking water.

    #48

    Funny sign outside Golden Rule Brake shop shows unstable ladder, making people laugh and do a double take on humor signs.

    #49

    Humorous sign warning adults not to stand on furniture or crowd chairs, a funny sign that made people laugh.

    #50

    Confusing sign with contradictory instructions saying entrance only but also do not enter, a funny signs example.

    #51

    Bathroom wall with an open maintenance panel next to a urinal and a sign that made people laugh or do a double take.

    #52

    Handwritten yellow sign humorously telling readers to read the message again if the writer is not back in five minutes, funny signs.

    #53

    Highway signs in Texas humorously clarify HOV rules, making people laugh or do a double take on the unusual message.

    #54

    Burger King sign with funny message Work for a king not for a clown as a humorous visual double take.

    #55

    Red warning sign saying beware of falling snakes near industrial metal structures, a funny unusual sign among 73 signs.

    If you need me, I'll be in another time zone.

    #56

    Handwritten sign on glass door explaining closure due to family emergency with cabins on fire and mom falling into a well.

    #57

    Burger Time sign humorously hiring fish and shrimp, a funny sign that makes people laugh or do a double take.

    #58

    Hunan Dynasty Chinese restaurant sign with funny message about not seeing cats and promoting chicken dish.

    #59

    Outdoor seafood market sign in Rockport Maine with funny fish pun encouraging customers to create their own puns.

    #60

    Humorous sign above a basin reads this is not a purse holder, funny sign that made people laugh or do a double take.

    #61

    No crawling under seats sign with humorous caption, one of the funny signs that made people laugh or do a double take.

    #62

    Vintage triangular roadside sign at Lake Quitman Marina with a humorous message that makes people laugh or do a double take.

    #63

    A car flipped on its side near a road sign that says thank you for driving carefully, funny signs that make people laugh.

    #64

    Red stop sign with an additional humorous sign below reading this is a stop sign, a funny sign causing double take.

    #65

    Sign with colorful paint splatters saying no longer a public restroom due to horrific experiences, a funny or double take sign.

    #66

    Funny outdoor sign reading please try to walk without walking, a humorous example of signs that made people laugh or do a double take.

    #67

    Funny door handles labeled for people who did and did not wash hands, showcasing humorous signs that make people laugh or do double take.

    #68

    Red sign with white text humorously stating open 24 hours but listing hours as 11 pm to 6 am, funny sign example.

    #69

    Red do not knock sign on white brick wall above a doormat, a funny sign that makes people laugh or do a double take.

    #70

    Highway sign displays major accident with left lanes closed, creating a funny or surprising traffic moment for drivers.

    #71

    Humorous warning signs in English and Spanish blocking entrance to a basement, making people laugh or double take.

    #72

    Sign with notice about the back door being at the front, a humorous example from signs that made people laugh or do a double take.

    #73

    Humorous warning sign on a wooden door, making people laugh or do a double take with its unusual message.

