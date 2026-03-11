ADVERTISEMENT

Signs are everywhere; you just have to know where to look for them. Well, that’s the case for signs from the universe. When it comes to physical signs, it’s pretty much impossible to miss them! From billboards to stop signs, you’re probably exposed to hundreds of them every day. But how many are you actually reading?

Apparently, it’s worth it to stop and smell the roses (or stop and read the signs) every once in a while. And one community that knows that all too well is Silly Signs on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing the most clever, hilarious, and entertaining signs people have ever encountered, so we’ve gathered their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find conversations with the group’s Admin, Baz Mattaz, and one of the group's moderators, Lisa Childs Saunders.