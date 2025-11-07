ADVERTISEMENT

In the age of AI slop, give me animals. If anyone can restore the internet's reputation — which is going down the drain fast as social media bots, soulless automatically generated content, and malicious algorithmic curation become more prominent — it's the cute dogs, goofy cats, and all of their domestic and wild friends. So let's put aside the "important" stuff and take a look at what the Facebook page Nonsense Animal Images has to offer. No context, no distractions, just pure chaotic fun.

More info: Facebook