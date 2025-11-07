ADVERTISEMENT

Rating dogs—our loyal, fluffy companions—on a scale from 1 to 10 might sound absurd. After all, it’s obvious that such a small scale could never capture their true adorableness.

And let’s be honest, they don’t deserve anything less than a perfect score under any circumstances. Yes, even if they chewed your favorite shoes, that one’s on you for leaving them out.

Thankfully, We Rate Dogs, everyone’s favorite page on X, knows exactly how to handle that “assignment.” Their clever ratings and witty captions are just what these goodest boys and girls (and all of us) needed.

Scroll down to see some of their best posts guaranteed to brighten your day.

#1

Small white dog wearing a clear raincoat staying dry, one of the adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs social media page.

dog_rates Report

    #2

    Golden retriever dog named Jetty with two kids playing trombones in a cozy living room, reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And you are complaining about my casual barking, Karen? Like, really???"

    #3

    Adorable golden retriever puppy holding a rainbow flag, celebrated by the internet’s favorite wholesome dog page.

    dog_rates Report

    Most days, social media can feel like too much. One moment, there’s drama. A few scrolls later—bots, misinformation, and people arguing about everything. Finding a bit of light in all that noise isn’t always easy.

    That’s why pages like We Rate Dogs feel like a breath of fresh air. There’s something genuinely heartwarming about a puppy chasing its tail or a senior dog proudly grabbing a treat. Probably nothing beats that.

    And the page agrees, their ratings for these good boys and girls are always spot on. Though honestly, 100/10 would be more accurate.
    #4

    Adorable dog playing joyfully in a pile of fall leaves, featured in We Rate Dogs wholesome dog reviews.

    dog_rates Report

    miansini avatar
    Nikolaj Christensen
    Nikolaj Christensen
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Annie, are you okay? So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie? Annie, are you okay? So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?" What a SMOOTH Criminal !

    #5

    Rate-My-Cute-Dog-Pics

    dog_rates Report

    #6

    Small adorable dog with big eyes resting on a gray couch, featured in 80 adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    The idea behind it is as simple as it is brilliant. Founded in 2015 by Matt Nelson, then a college student, it began as a fun project that quickly took off.

    “I started it as a Twitter account because I was already having so much fun creating on that platform, and all signs pointed to dog content being loved by so many,” Nelson told PR Daily. “I was, and still am, obsessed with dogs so it was the perfect combo of a passion project that could entertain more than just myself.”
    #7

    Small dog wearing a cozy brown sweater sitting in a car seat, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #8

    Adorable bloodhound dog sitting in an office setting, featured in We Rate Dogs wholesome dog reviews.

    dog_rates Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, a basset hound! They are so rare to be seen in these kind of threads ... I love them, can't wait to reach my retirement age, just to be able (in time) to have one!

    #9

    Small dark brown dog sitting on a tiled floor, one of the adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs on social media.

    dog_rates Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect name for the little guy, who kinda resembles Gizmo from The Gremlins.

    People immediately got on board. Users sent in their dog photos, Nelson rated them (always above 10/10, of course), and paired them with witty captions that melted even the most cynical of hearts. Within months, We Rate Dogs became viral.

    Today, the account has grown into a full-fledged brand with millions of followers across X, Instagram, TikTok, and more. “I think we’re up to 23 million followers across all the platforms,” Nelson told CBS News. What began as a hobby is now a proper business, and a wholesome one at that.
    #10

    Adorable small dog dressed in a yellow star costume, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs

    dog_rates Report

    #11

    Dalmatian dog with heart-shaped black spots on face, reviewed by We Rate Dogs, sitting indoors with tongue out.

    dog_rates Report

    #12

    Fluffy adorable dog showing cute paw pads held gently in hands for weekly paw inspection by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    In 2017, Nelson made the bold decision to drop out of college, where he was studying professional golf management, to focus fully on We Rate Dogs.

    “Once I realized that I had this passion for it and I was having so much fun, nothing I was doing in school was assisting me with that,” he told The Washington Post.
    #13

    Wet adorable dog in bathtub after first bath, featured by popular wholesome page We Rate Dogs, showing cute blue eyes and fluffy fur.

    dog_rates Report

    #14

    Close-up of an adorable dog outdoors with autumn leaves in the background, featured by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #15

    Black Labrador puppy and adult dog waving a paw outside, featured by We Rate Dogs wholesome page.

    dog_rates Report

    At first, Nelson managed everything himself, going through thousands of daily submissions. “In the beginning, it was staggering,” he revealed. “It was probably close to 5,000 to 6,000 submissions a day.” 

    Choosing which dogs to feature felt nearly impossible. “Every dog is the best and every dog is the cutest,” Nelson said, and we couldn’t agree more.
    #16

    Happy corgi peeking out of a backpack on a city sidewalk, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #17

    Golden retriever puppy caught mid-escape in a crate, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mii doesn't seem to need to use her Get out of jail free card, she has utilized a different method.

    #18

    Adorable black fluffy dog rated 12/10 by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs, sitting on floor near a child.

    dog_rates Report

    Eventually, he built a team to help, and together they turned the wholesome project into something even bigger. Beyond spreading joy online, We Rate Dogs now uses its massive platform for good. The team launched the nonprofit 15/10 Foundation, which raises money for dogs with medical or behavioral challenges that make adoption difficult.

    “We realized that we had actual influence,” Nelson explained. “As soon as that became apparent, we started pointing our audience in the direction of those who needed help.”
    #19

    Small dog named Tapioca in a green harness running fast indoors, featured on We Rate Dogs wholesome dog reviews.

    dog_rates Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rate Dogs is on you tube and the video of this guy is HILARIOUS!!!

    #20

    Small dog with a serious expression wearing a pink cherry sweater, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #21

    Small dachshund dog wearing a sweater outside a store with a no dogs allowed sign in the window, cute dog review context.

    dog_rates Report

    One of those cases was Gordough, a dog abandoned outside a Texas shelter with infections and an untreated thyroid condition.

    “That was the main thing we were waiting on, can we financially handle rescuing a dog that could have problems always?” his adopter, Alec Azar, told CBS News. The 15/10 Foundation covered Gordough’s medical costs, giving him a chance at a better life.
    #22

    Close-up of an adorable dog with big eyes, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    normadennis2004 avatar
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would drop whatever I was doing to hang out with Boksil!!!

    #23

    Happy golden retriever smiling in car window, featured by We Rate Dogs, a popular wholesome dog review page.

    dog_rates Report

    #24

    Adorable senior dog with a brindle coat looking up, featured in the 80 adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    Sarah Hammel from the Austin Humane Society, who remembers Gordough well, said the foundation’s support has made a lasting difference. “Now, we are seeking out dogs that might need extra medical care because we have that safety net,” she explained. “15 out of 10 will help us.”

    It’s hard not to smile at the full circle of it all—a page that started by celebrating dogs online is now changing their lives offline too. We Rate Dogs remains one of the internet’s most wholesome spaces, reminding us daily that kindness and dogs really do make everything better.
    #25

    Black dog happily looking at a cheeseburger and fries on a plate outdoors, featured by We Rate Dogs wholesome page.

    dog_rates Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is too cute that they got their friends to take the pup out for a special treat. I also celebrate my cat on her birthday/adoptaversary, but if I wasn't able to celebrate with my fur baby on one of those days, I would probably just wait until I got back. My cat doesn't know the date, luckily.

    #26

    Sleepy small dog lying on a soft blanket with tongue out, one of 80 adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs page.

    dog_rates Report

    #27

    Adorable dog wearing a flower crown resting on a striped blanket, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome dogs page.

    dog_rates Report

    #28

    Adorable dog with big eyes leaning on a couch, featured in 80 adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #29

    Adorable dog lying on green grass with flowers, smiling peacefully in a sunny outdoor setting from We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #30

    Adorable puppy wrapped in a teal towel after his first bath, featured by the internet’s favorite wholesome dog review page.

    dog_rates Report

    #31

    Adorable dog wrapped in white blankets resting on a bed, featured by the internet’s favorite wholesome dog page.

    dog_rates Report

    #32

    Fluffy white dog posing happily on a forest trail with trees and autumn foliage around, adorable dogs reviewed online.

    dog_rates Report

    #33

    Chocolate Labrador dog sitting on a cozy chair with knitted blankets, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #34

    Adorable pug dog being held back from freshly baked cookies, featured on the internet’s favorite wholesome We Rate Dogs page.

    dog_rates Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just try to stop a pug from getting at their food.

    #35

    Golden retriever standing tall among small houses, adorable dog featured by We Rate Dogs wholesome page.

    dog_rates Report

    #36

    Adorable dog next to a pee pad with heart-shaped stain, featured by We Rate Dogs, the internet’s favorite wholesome page.

    dog_rates Report

    #37

    Adorable small dog at the vet with big eyes, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome dog page We Rate Dogs

    dog_rates Report

    #38

    Small white dog named Pea giving a high five while lying down, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #39

    Close-up of an adorable Bull Terrier dog reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #40

    Two adorable dogs with different colored eyes lying together on a white couch, featured by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #41

    Adorable dog indoors with soft light, reviewed by We Rate Dogs, showcasing a sweet and thoughtful expression.

    dog_rates Report

    #42

    Adorable dog wearing a banana hat, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for the banana for scale. It looks great on Millie.

    #43

    Golden retriever dog standing at bus entrance looking up, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #44

    Small dog lifting barbell at gym with people watching, showcasing adorable dogs and their fitness journey.

    dog_rates Report

    #45

    Small dog with large ears lying on a blanket, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs internet page.

    dog_rates Report

    #46

    Black dog eagerly biting a cheeseburger held by a hand, featured in adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #47

    Two adorable dogs featured by We Rate Dogs, one posing playfully in the foreground, the other resting on a couch.

    dog_rates Report

    #48

    Adorable dog with one tiny arm posing on a couch, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs

    dog_rates Report

    #49

    Small dog sitting on couch holding three bright green tennis balls in its mouth, adorable dogs rated by We Rate Dogs page.

    dog_rates Report

    #50

    Adorable golden retriever puppy stuck in a gate, featured in wholesome dog reviews by We Rate Dogs page.

    dog_rates Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give it a week or two and he'll either have learned not to try and squeeze through the gate or he will be too big to even attempt this any longer.

    #51

    Small adorable dog soaked in a sink and the same dog groomed into a round cotton ball shape indoors.

    dog_rates Report

    #52

    Adorable dog with a messy fur sitting on a person’s lap inside a car, featured on We Rate Dogs wholesome page.

    dog_rates Report

    #53

    Adorable dog partially hidden behind a large snow-covered tree in a winter landscape, reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #54

    Adorable gray and white puppy with blue eyes, featured by We Rate Dogs, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome page.

    dog_rates Report

    #55

    Close-up of an adorable dog with a charming smile, featured in We Rate Dogs’ wholesome dog reviews online.

    dog_rates Report

    #56

    Small black and gray dog sitting at a desk with paper in a classroom, reviewed by the internet’s favorite wholesome dog page.

    dog_rates Report

    #57

    Small adorable dog lying on tiled floor with a playful expression, featured by the internet’s favorite wholesome page We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

    #58

    Close-up of an adorable dog’s face squeezed between seats, featured in 80 adorable dogs reviewed by We Rate Dogs.

    dog_rates Report

