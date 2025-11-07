ADVERTISEMENT

Rating dogs—our loyal, fluffy companions—on a scale from 1 to 10 might sound absurd. After all, it’s obvious that such a small scale could never capture their true adorableness.

And let’s be honest, they don’t deserve anything less than a perfect score under any circumstances. Yes, even if they chewed your favorite shoes, that one’s on you for leaving them out.

Thankfully, We Rate Dogs, everyone’s favorite page on X, knows exactly how to handle that “assignment.” Their clever ratings and witty captions are just what these goodest boys and girls (and all of us) needed.

Scroll down to see some of their best posts guaranteed to brighten your day.