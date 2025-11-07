80 Adorable Dogs Reviewed By The Internet’s Favorite Wholesome Page ‘We Rate Dogs’ (New Pics)
Rating dogs—our loyal, fluffy companions—on a scale from 1 to 10 might sound absurd. After all, it’s obvious that such a small scale could never capture their true adorableness.
And let’s be honest, they don’t deserve anything less than a perfect score under any circumstances. Yes, even if they chewed your favorite shoes, that one’s on you for leaving them out.
Thankfully, We Rate Dogs, everyone’s favorite page on X, knows exactly how to handle that “assignment.” Their clever ratings and witty captions are just what these goodest boys and girls (and all of us) needed.
Scroll down to see some of their best posts guaranteed to brighten your day.
This post may include affiliate links.
"And you are complaining about my casual barking, Karen? Like, really???"
Most days, social media can feel like too much. One moment, there’s drama. A few scrolls later—bots, misinformation, and people arguing about everything. Finding a bit of light in all that noise isn’t always easy.
That’s why pages like We Rate Dogs feel like a breath of fresh air. There’s something genuinely heartwarming about a puppy chasing its tail or a senior dog proudly grabbing a treat. Probably nothing beats that.
And the page agrees, their ratings for these good boys and girls are always spot on. Though honestly, 100/10 would be more accurate.
"Annie, are you okay? So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie? Annie, are you okay? So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?" What a SMOOTH Criminal !
The idea behind it is as simple as it is brilliant. Founded in 2015 by Matt Nelson, then a college student, it began as a fun project that quickly took off.
“I started it as a Twitter account because I was already having so much fun creating on that platform, and all signs pointed to dog content being loved by so many,” Nelson told PR Daily. “I was, and still am, obsessed with dogs so it was the perfect combo of a passion project that could entertain more than just myself.”
Wow, a basset hound! They are so rare to be seen in these kind of threads ... I love them, can't wait to reach my retirement age, just to be able (in time) to have one!
Perfect name for the little guy, who kinda resembles Gizmo from The Gremlins.
People immediately got on board. Users sent in their dog photos, Nelson rated them (always above 10/10, of course), and paired them with witty captions that melted even the most cynical of hearts. Within months, We Rate Dogs became viral.
Today, the account has grown into a full-fledged brand with millions of followers across X, Instagram, TikTok, and more. “I think we’re up to 23 million followers across all the platforms,” Nelson told CBS News. What began as a hobby is now a proper business, and a wholesome one at that.
In 2017, Nelson made the bold decision to drop out of college, where he was studying professional golf management, to focus fully on We Rate Dogs.
“Once I realized that I had this passion for it and I was having so much fun, nothing I was doing in school was assisting me with that,” he told The Washington Post.
At first, Nelson managed everything himself, going through thousands of daily submissions. “In the beginning, it was staggering,” he revealed. “It was probably close to 5,000 to 6,000 submissions a day.”
Choosing which dogs to feature felt nearly impossible. “Every dog is the best and every dog is the cutest,” Nelson said, and we couldn’t agree more.
Mii doesn't seem to need to use her Get out of jail free card, she has utilized a different method.
Eventually, he built a team to help, and together they turned the wholesome project into something even bigger. Beyond spreading joy online, We Rate Dogs now uses its massive platform for good. The team launched the nonprofit 15/10 Foundation, which raises money for dogs with medical or behavioral challenges that make adoption difficult.
“We realized that we had actual influence,” Nelson explained. “As soon as that became apparent, we started pointing our audience in the direction of those who needed help.”
One of those cases was Gordough, a dog abandoned outside a Texas shelter with infections and an untreated thyroid condition.
“That was the main thing we were waiting on, can we financially handle rescuing a dog that could have problems always?” his adopter, Alec Azar, told CBS News. The 15/10 Foundation covered Gordough’s medical costs, giving him a chance at a better life.
Sarah Hammel from the Austin Humane Society, who remembers Gordough well, said the foundation’s support has made a lasting difference. “Now, we are seeking out dogs that might need extra medical care because we have that safety net,” she explained. “15 out of 10 will help us.”
It’s hard not to smile at the full circle of it all—a page that started by celebrating dogs online is now changing their lives offline too. We Rate Dogs remains one of the internet’s most wholesome spaces, reminding us daily that kindness and dogs really do make everything better.
I think this is too cute that they got their friends to take the pup out for a special treat. I also celebrate my cat on her birthday/adoptaversary, but if I wasn't able to celebrate with my fur baby on one of those days, I would probably just wait until I got back. My cat doesn't know the date, luckily.
Thanks for the banana for scale. It looks great on Millie.
Give it a week or two and he'll either have learned not to try and squeeze through the gate or he will be too big to even attempt this any longer.