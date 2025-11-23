“I Still Don’t Get It”: Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Down The Viral ‘6,7’ Meme And Leaves People Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

In a moment that shocked the internet, actress Elizabeth Olsen broke down the meaning behind the viral “6-7” meme during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The WandaVision star admitted that she often felt out of touch with modern culture, but she surprised viewers by offering a thoughtful explanation for one of Gen Z’s most nonsensical, ubiquitous phrases. Her take quickly spread across social media, leaving fans shocked and amused.

Elizabeth Olsen surprised fans by revealing she is familiar with the '6-7' meme.

The actress offered a surprisingly thoughtful and accurate explanation of the viral Gen Z phrase.

Her comments sparked an internet meltdown, with many joking they "never felt older."

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a black blazer, breaking down the viral 6,7 meme with a stunned expression on a purple background.

Image credits: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

During her interview with Seth Meyers, Olsen reflected on her new movie Eternity, where she played a 90-year-old woman, and joked that the role hit close to home.

“It was something really different to get to lean into,” she said about the part, adding she often felt “like an old lady in real life.”

Elizabeth Olsen in a black dress discussing the viral 6,7 meme during a late-night talk show interview.

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

“Not like, wise,” she clarified. “I do just feel a little out of touch with the times. I don’t really know what’s going on in culture.”

Then came the twist. “But I do know about 6-7,” Olsen continued. “I’m really into 6-7.”

Elizabeth Olsen on a talk show discussing the viral 6,7 meme with a thoughtful expression.

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Meyers noted that his children used the term constantly, prompting Olsen to offer her interpretation, which, to the internet’s shock, was actually quite accurate, according to Unilad.

“So I think the reason they love it is because it’s absurd and random. And how great,” she said.

Elizabeth Olsen discussing the viral 6,7 meme with a confused expression during a televised interview.

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

She added that so much of modern culture seemed “cynical or pointing at something,” but the abstract silliness of celebrating two numbers in order felt refreshing.

“There’s something really funny to me about the abstraction and absurdity of just getting excited about two numbers that are in order.”

Comment by Jimmy McGill discussing the viral 6-7 meme and its humorous impact on different generations.

“It’s not like a funny combination,” she emphasized. “It’s just like how it’s always been.”

Her explanation actually lined up with Dictionary.com’s own take on the viral phrase. The site described “6-7” as a “meaningless, ubiquitous and nonsensical” phrase when it named it 2025’s Word of the Year.

Comment from Mark Deska discussing the viral 6,7 meme and its impact on upcoming movie plans.

The internet, however, was not prepared for Olsen’s comments. Soon, social media was filled with reactions ranging from disbelief to existential crisis. “Why is Elizabeth Olsen explaining 6-7 in my fyp? LMAO,” one person said on X.

Another admitted: “I never would’ve expected Elizabeth Olsen would know what 6-7 is,” adding a crying emoji.

Chalk writing on pavement asking what 6 plus 7 is, referencing the viral 6,7 meme involving Elizabeth Olsen.

Image credits: Jan-Janko/Wikimedia

“Elizabeth Olsen knowing about 6-7 was not on my bingo card…” someone else echoed, while many more joked that they had never “felt older than this moment.”

One fan summed up the chaos best: “How does she know more about it than me?”

The bizarre origins of “6-7” are meme-worthy, and the internet still couldn’t agree on its meaning

@khaled1112322022 THE “6–7” MEME KID THAT STARTED IT ALL 😭🏀 #67Kid #Basketball #67 . . The internet has seen thousands of memes… but few have had the staying power and absurdity of the “6–7” basketball kid. Today, we’re throwing it all the way back with the original video that gave birth to the legendary meme that took over TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and now YouTube Shorts. This moment — a kid at a basketball game, being asked for his height and saying “6’7” with complete deadpan seriousness — became one of the most iconic, aura-rich moments in modern meme history. From Aura Farming lore to NPC compilations, this clip is the Rosetta Stone of meme energy. The delivery, the look, the vibes — everything about this moment feels like it was blessed by the meme gods. It spawned countless remixes, voiceovers, parodies, and compilations of fake flexes, unearned confidence, and peak rizzless aura. It’s been referenced in basketball edits, TikTok stitches, and even branded content. We’re talking about a core memory of the Meme Multiverse. This is where the “he’s not 6’7” but he believes he is energy began. It’s the intersection of NPC behavior, rizz delusion, and high school gymnasium chaos — a true cultural artifact. If you’re new here, welcome to the Auraverse. If you’re an OG, you already know this is part of the generational meme debt that reshaped internet humor. This is more than a clip — it’s a timestamp in meme evolution, forever etched in the algorithm. Drop a like, comment if you remember this going viral, and subscribe for more Internet Lore Originals, Aura Farming Rankings, and Top 7 Aura Fail Moments. We’re just getting started. — 🏷️ COPY-PASTE HASHTAGS (Comma-Separated) #67 #67kid ♬ الصوت الأصلي – km7

As people debated Olsen’s explanation, others revisited the origin of the phrase itself. The meme could be traced back to hip-hop artist Skrilla, who released Doot Doot in December of last year.

In the track, he rapped: “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway.”

Facebook comment from Happy Ely sharing a funny moment about her son mentioning the viral 6,7 meme.

From there, the numbers took on a life of their own, especially after a fanmade highlight video of NBA star LaMelo Ball, who happens to be 6 feet, 7 inches tall, went viral.

The meme gained even more popularity when a young fan was filmed at an amateur basketball game yelling “six seven” with a specific up-and-down hand gesture.

Comment by Tonie Farace expressing anticipation for the 6-7 hand emoji related to the viral 6,7 meme discussion.

According to Dictionary.com, the phrase embodied the best (and worst) of being “chronically online.”

“It’s the logical endpoint of being perpetually online, scrolling endlessly, consuming content fed to users by algorithms trained by other algorithms,” the site explained when it added the term.

Elizabeth Olsen speaking at a panel, holding a microphone, breaking down the viral 6,7 meme with a smile.

Image credits: Kevin Paul/Wikimedia

Today, “6-7” is used by Gen Z mostly as a random interjection, though in a way, its lack of meaning is the point.

Skrilla has admitted as much in a comment to The Wall Street Journal. When asked about the viral numbers, the hip-hop artist admitted that “6-7” is essentially meaningless.

“I never put an actual meaning on it, and I still would not want to,” he said, adding that the absence of meaning is “why everybody keeps saying it.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Elizabeth Olsen’s comments about “6-7” on social media

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing the viral 6,7 meme with a humorous reply 7-8-9.

Comment from Kryzt Humphries expressing confusion about the viral 6,7 meme and the reaction to its wording.

Comment by Joe Jay Modise expressing confusion about a viral meme in a casual social media post.

Screenshot of social media comment breaking down the viral 6,7 meme with reaction emojis and text about its meaning.

Comment explaining the viral 6,7 meme with humor and interpretation, related to Elizabeth Olsen and meme discussion.

Social media comment reacting to viral 6,7 meme with a humorous take about writing it in cursive.

Screenshot of a social media comment explaining the viral ‘6,7’ meme, related to Elizabeth Olsen’s response online.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the viral 6,7 meme and its unclear meaning among adults.

Comment by Brittany Martin explaining the viral 6-7 meme and generational differences in understanding it online.

Comment by Gustavo Ramírez discussing confusion and humor around the viral 6,7 meme related to Elizabeth Olsen.

Screenshot of a comment by Shawn White expressing frustration about the viral 6,7 meme discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Curtis Brown about people annoying others, related to the Elizabeth Olsen viral meme discussion.

Comment on social media by Nicole Weljkovic explaining the viral 6,7 meme with simple language and no complications.

Comment from Janine Sertz Stickovich about the viral 6,7 meme, expressing confusion and disbelief in an online discussion.

Comment by Jose Baeyens discussing how young people say things just for the sake of saying them in a viral meme context.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I still dont get it after that lol" related to Elizabeth Olsen and the viral 6,7 meme.