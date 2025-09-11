Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Over 2 Million People Watched This Therapist Explain Gen Z Clients’ Troubling Behavior
Group of Gen Z clients sitting outdoors, focused on their smartphones, illustrating Gen Z troubling behavior trends.
Social Issues, Society

Over 2 Million People Watched This Therapist Explain Gen Z Clients’ Troubling Behavior

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Generation Z, also known as the Zoomers, were dealt a rough hand. Born between 1997 and 2012, they’re now between the ages of 13 and 28, and are statistically one of the loneliest and most unhappy cohorts in recent history.

That’s no surprise, considering how lightning-fast the world changed during their formative years: the total domination of the internet, skyrocketing housing costs, careers that become obsolete before they’re even finished, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the rise of AI.

Highlights
  • A therapist’s viral analysis of Gen Z’s struggles has been viewed more than 2 million times.
  • He says the generation grew up powerless, shaped by the pandemic, rising costs, and online scrutiny.
  • Thousands of young viewers agreed, admitting feelings of nihilism, hopelessness, and detachment.

It’s no wonder older generations can’t understand them, when Gen Z hasn’t even had the chance to understand themselves.

Now, a Texas-based therapist named Austin Calo has come out with an answer, breaking down what he’s seeing in his Gen Z clients and, more importantly, why it should concern us all.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A therapist’s analysis of Gen Z struck a chord with netizens, going viral with 2 million views

    Therapist explaining Gen Z clients' troubling behavior in a casual indoor setting with text overlay on screen.

    Therapist explaining Gen Z clients' troubling behavior in a casual indoor setting with text overlay on screen.

    Image credits: TikTok/austincalo

    Gen Z has gone beyond simply being depressed, Calo explained, they are apathetic. Simultaneously aware of what’s going on in the world with more information than any generation before them, but unable to do anything about it.

    For Calo, this phenomenon is called an “external locus of control.”

    “Something is happening to you rather than you impacting it,” he explained. The collective trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic only reinforced this mindset.

    “It would make you feel totally powerless. So naturally, you would detach from the result and view yourself as relatively useless. Which has this nihilistic point of view.”

    The therapist believes the pandemic did irreparable damage to Generation Z’s formative years

    Young woman sitting alone in a gym, looking at her phone, illustrating Gen Z clients troubling behavior and mental health.

    Young woman sitting alone in a gym, looking at her phone, illustrating Gen Z clients troubling behavior and mental health.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images

    For many Zoomers, their formative years were spent under lockdown, robbed of normal rites of passage which were instead replaced by internet culture, each of them finding refuge in groups that can’t truly operate in real life.

    Jokes you can’t share, friends you’ve never seen, and a preoccupation with matters that have little relevance outside the internet.

    “This can shatter a sense of community,” Calo said. “Which I’ve found is compensated by trying to create this artificial community.”

    Therapist explaining Gen Z clients' troubling behavior with a focus on external locus of control in a casual setting.

    Therapist explaining Gen Z clients' troubling behavior with a focus on external locus of control in a casual setting.

    Image credits: TikTok/austincalo

    Instead of sharing hobbies, interests, and passions. Zoomers have instead started identifying by their self-diagnosed mental illnesses, finding belonging in that.

    Calo explained how, more than any generation before, Gen Z feels the need to label themselves as soon as possible, be it in terms of identity, politics, or mental health.

    The generation constantly bombarded by an algorithm that combines relentless marketing with an echo chamber

    Young woman wearing a mask on public transit, focusing on her phone, illustrating Gen Z clients troubling behavior concept.

    Young woman wearing a mask on public transit, focusing on her phone, illustrating Gen Z clients troubling behavior concept.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Waldemar Brandt

    For Calo, one of the most ironic aspects of the generation is their high levels of media literacy, combined with relentless manipulation by internet algorithms.

    “They know they’re being sold something all the time. But that doesn’t mean the impact of marketing is less… they’re still being worn down by it,” he said.

    Person holding smartphone showing a live social media video about therapist explaining Gen Z clients behavior.

    Person holding smartphone showing a live social media video about therapist explaining Gen Z clients behavior.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Marcos Paulo Prado

    With the way social media advertising works, each platform is designed to maximize retention, which means users get bombarded with a relentless combination of marketing and an echo chamber of content.

    This, according to the therapist, has left the generation perpetually exhausted.

    The generation is characterized by nihilism, feeling powerless to change their future

    Group of Gen Z individuals sitting outside, each focused on their smartphones, reflecting Gen Z clients troubling behavior.

    Group of Gen Z individuals sitting outside, each focused on their smartphones, reflecting Gen Z clients troubling behavior.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Yunus Tuğ

    Calo made it clear that this isn’t common youthful angst.

    “I don’t agree that this is just how young people are,” Calo said. “I see this generation as particularly nihilistic, absurdist, snake-bitten, and cynical. It is not the same.”

    He then compared it with how Millennials approached the world. In his opinion, Millennials were overtly optimistic about the future, they wanted to change it for the better. Zoomers, on the other hand, are already disillusioned.

    “My fantasy was to right the ship. I think Gen Z’s fantasy is to sink it.”

    Traditional milestones, such as an active high school life or forming a family, have been delayed or denied

    Therapist explaining Gen Z clients troubling behavior, wearing white shirt and chain, speaking in casual indoor setting.

    Therapist explaining Gen Z clients troubling behavior, wearing white shirt and chain, speaking in casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: TikTok/austincalo

    For the therapist, the root cause is not internal, it’s structural.

    “There is very little for this generation to look forward to, which robs them of what is synonymous with being young,” he said.

    Young man looking stressed while using laptop, illustrating Gen Z clients' troubling behavior in therapy context.

    Young man looking stressed while using laptop, illustrating Gen Z clients' troubling behavior in therapy context.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Tim Gouw

    Whether it is owning a house or affording education, Gen Z has seen traditional milestones delayed or outright denied. 

    The cost of essentials has risen, while at the same time frivolous luxuries have become more affordable.

    Calo called for older generations to be more understanding of the challenges Gen Z has faced

    Three smiling Gen Z friends outdoors, capturing a playful moment reflecting typical Gen Z behavior and lifestyle.

    Three smiling Gen Z friends outdoors, capturing a playful moment reflecting typical Gen Z behavior and lifestyle.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Victoria Romulo

    Still, despite his stern analysis, Calo believes Zoomers are incredibly resilient, but fail to recognize their own strength.

    “It’s like they’re powerlifters at the gym who fail to squat 650 pounds after squatting 500… I reckon they are strong regardless. But they only feel the bitterness of failure.”

    @austincalo Empathizing with gen z #genz#mentalhealth#therapy♬ original sound – austincalo

    For him, the first step is to reclaim their inner dialogue, free it from the constant manipulation of the internet and their own defeatist attitude.

    “Nobody wants a boss who minimizes every accomplishment or helicopters their every move. Yet, we conduct ourselves this way as the management in our own minds.”

    Finally, he called for older generations to be more understanding.

    “Yes, previous generations have had it hard. No one is denying that. But this generation is exposed to a catastrophic mix of ego-shattering challenges.”

    “There is no hope.” Zoomers shared their thoughts in Calo’s comment section

    User comment from Psyiconicmoments about Gen Z clients’ troubling behavior, displayed with a profile photo and likes count.

    User comment from Psyiconicmoments about Gen Z clients’ troubling behavior, displayed with a profile photo and likes count.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gen Z clients' troubling behavior in a therapy context.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gen Z clients' troubling behavior in a therapy context.

    Comment by charlie about cringe and fear of standing out, discussing generational responses related to Gen Z clients' troubling behavior.

    Comment by charlie about cringe and fear of standing out, discussing generational responses related to Gen Z clients' troubling behavior.

    Comment text reading we are collectively traumatized, responding to a therapist explaining Gen Z clients' behavior.

    Comment text reading we are collectively traumatized, responding to a therapist explaining Gen Z clients' behavior.

    Comment from a mom of a younger Gen Z discussing the nihilism and troubling behavior of Gen Z clients online.

    Comment from a mom of a younger Gen Z discussing the nihilism and troubling behavior of Gen Z clients online.

    Comment highlighting Gen Z clients' struggles with economy, jobs, and housing from a therapist’s perspective on troubling behavior.

    Comment highlighting Gen Z clients' struggles with economy, jobs, and housing from a therapist’s perspective on troubling behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gen Z clients' troubling behavior and their outlook on stability.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gen Z clients' troubling behavior and their outlook on stability.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a therapist explaining Gen Z clients' troubling behavior, with 2074 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a therapist explaining Gen Z clients' troubling behavior, with 2074 likes.

    Comment from Gen Z about a limited five-year plan and mindset, illustrating Gen Z clients troubling behavior concerns.

    Comment from Gen Z about a limited five-year plan and mindset, illustrating Gen Z clients troubling behavior concerns.

    Comment from older Gen Z client expressing feelings of lost hope and career struggles, highlighting Gen Z troubling behavior.

    Comment from older Gen Z client expressing feelings of lost hope and career struggles, highlighting Gen Z troubling behavior.

    Comment on Gen Z clients' troubling behavior discussing nostalgia and future outlook, shared by a certified therapist.

    Comment on Gen Z clients' troubling behavior discussing nostalgia and future outlook, shared by a certified therapist.

    Social media comment from Gen Z user expressing frustration with college and AI-graded papers reflecting Gen Z clients' behavior.

    Social media comment from Gen Z user expressing frustration with college and AI-graded papers reflecting Gen Z clients' behavior.

    User Malik Jacobs425 commenting on Gen Z clients' behavior awareness and access to information, with 444 likes.

    User Malik Jacobs425 commenting on Gen Z clients' behavior awareness and access to information, with 444 likes.

    Comment discussing the impact of social media on vulnerable moments shared by Gen Z clients, reflecting troubling behavior concerns.

    Comment discussing the impact of social media on vulnerable moments shared by Gen Z clients, reflecting troubling behavior concerns.

    User comment on social media discussing Gen Z clients' desensitization to world events and troubling behavior.

    User comment on social media discussing Gen Z clients' desensitization to world events and troubling behavior.

    Comment by Roby Johnson discussing Gen Z clients' troubling behavior and their polite yet pressured nature.

    Comment by Roby Johnson discussing Gen Z clients' troubling behavior and their polite yet pressured nature.

    Comment from user tiarni asking for a thesis on Gen Z clients' troubling behavior discussed by a therapist online.

    Comment from user tiarni asking for a thesis on Gen Z clients' troubling behavior discussed by a therapist online.

    Commenter Anna Vi sharing insights on Gen Z clients' troubling behavior and sociological views on artificial community.

    Commenter Anna Vi sharing insights on Gen Z clients' troubling behavior and sociological views on artificial community.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing identity issues related to Gen Z clients in a therapy context.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing identity issues related to Gen Z clients in a therapy context.

    Mental health
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    It seems like everyone always has something negative to say about the next generation instead of empathizing with them. We've all been young, vulnerable and trying to find our way. They used to call my generation (Gen X) the slacker generation. Kinda ironic when you think about it know seeing as how a lot of us raised ourselves and our siblings.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I would be horrified to find out my therapist was taking my sessions and turning them into low quality tiktok content. I can’t believe 2 million people watched this garbage.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    urarabridge avatar
    Koko
    Koko
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I've been like this since the late 80s and early 90s, I knew back then, as a society, we're hopeless. It's sad that it's enmass now due to the digital age. I think Gen Alpha are all going to be psychos.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
