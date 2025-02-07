Take a look at them below, and let us know, Pandas, whether you agree with these opinions. And if you have any things that irritate you about today's world on a similar level, feel free to share them with others below!

Zoomers in this thread certainly seem to have their fair share of things to yell at a cloud about. When one young person online asked , "What's the most boomer complaint you have?", over 5,000 people came to share their hot takes.

People tend to think that only the seasoned veterans of life can be grumpy with their opinions. We often like to call out boomers for sharing their seemingly outdated takes on life, work, parenting, relationships, and technology. Yet sometimes, young people can also have opinions that aren't so progressive and "with the times."

#1 I hate tech in cars. With a passion. I want a hand break. I want levers and dials and buttons with physical feedback.

#2 Self driving cars are such a terrifying concept.

#3 I *hate* QR code menus, I want physical menus like we've had for centuries.

#4 Kids need to be taught that their actions have consequences, specially when it comes to “Prank” videos where people are just annoying in public. Other people are not NPCs, you are not the main character, and if you knock s**t out of my hands for a “prank” I will slap tf out of you, I don’t care how privileged you think you are. It’s so dystopian that the age of these creators keep getting younger and younger and we seriously need to address this problem more bc 10 year olds making “prank” videos are going to get themselves or someone else hurt.

#5 My husband made fun of me the other day because I went off on a "they don't make things like they used to" rant. But it's true!

#6 Cities need to STOP BUILDING THOSE UGLY A*S EXPENSIVE CONDOS/APARTMENTS.



I keep seeing wild grass fields and mass amounts of woodland being torn down for these abominable structures and it makes me so mad every time another micro habitat is destroyed for profit.

#7 I don't want to put my data on the cloud i don't *really* know where it goes and I dont trust it.

#8 Elementary and Middle schooler do not need “graduation” ceremonies. Finishing those levels are the bare minimum of not being neglected.

#9 Why are teens so dang loud in public spaces.

#10 People are too sensitive nowadays.



Hear me out. Yes, it's great that we're becoming less tolerant of prejudice, but there are a******s everywhere. You need to be able to build up some resilience for your own sake.

#11 I think they should ban TikTok.

#12 Are you an app based company? NO? Then don't force me to download an app to use your service.





I know you're just selling my info. Trying to profit off me twice. I will always give you 1 star for this. It's cheap and scammy.

#13 Why does it take me 30minutes and pressing 20 buttons to get a real human on the phone.

#14 School dress codes are necessary and we *should* call out underage and barely legal kids for dressing in inherently sexual clothing as dressing inappropriately, as well as young people wearing their literal pajamas in public.



I’m sorry, if I were a male teacher and my students were wearing daisy dukes shorts and sports bras by themselves , I would be uncomfortable. It is a child wearing clothing that is extremely revealing even for adults. School dress codes are about teaching kids how to dress in public. As my mom would say: “too many kids out here are dressing like ragamuffins”. I like loungewear and it’s fine for public use, but Jesus, do you not respect yourself enough to put on a pair of sweatpants that aren’t pilled and stained? It’s disgusting.

#15 I cannot stand everyone walking around with airpods in all the time.

#16 How everyone you meet asks for your social media profile. I don’t have any. You wanna talk to me, here’s my number.

#17 Why is everyone always on their f*****g phones? When I see friend groups all sitting around on their phones instead of talking to each other it's depressing.



Having phones banned at schools is actually not a bad idea. Kids are glued to their screens all day then complain they have bad social skills or no friends which is just... come on now. And I'm no extrovert myself but at least make an effort.

#18 I’m sorry but that broccoli haircut is just awful.

#19 Why the hell is background music in restaurants and stores so god damn loud. Looking at you chipotle.

#20 Idk that this is really a boomer take but there’s no more honor or respect in our society anymore. I try to be as nice and positive as I can to people around me and I want to help people and make peoples lives better but it just doesn’t feel like you can do that anymore. It’s like if I’m driving and see someone stuck on the side of the road I want to help them but it’s like there’s a 50/50 chance I either get robbed or they freak out thinking I’m going to hurt them or something since it’s almost unheard of that people just help eachother. It feels like nobody knows their neighbors anymore and community is dead. People only care about themselves these days and it makes the collective attitude incredibly sour. There’s so many negative people in this world that it makes it hard to stay positive when every time you are you just get shut down or it’s not reciprocated. People have become so self centered and entitled these days.

#21 Sometimes it’s you. Get over yourself.



All over social media I’ll see people ranting about having social anxiety/depression/having a mental illness and not getting invited places. And while I *want* to have sympathy, a lot of the time I’m like “damn, I can see why.”



Some people are just such a pill.



Talk to whoever, and heal whatever you need to heal, but don’t be expecting a party invite if all you do is sit in a corner or talk about a dead pet.

#22 People who modify the exhaust on their car just to make it louder. I can tell the difference between a big engine and your wet fart machine.

#23 I’m not respecting neo-pronouns, you will get bullied.



-a gay.

#24 Why do people say "literally" when they mean figuratively?

#25 Why is everything going to the computer? Job applications, sign ins at doctors, various other things. Sometimes I just want to have a physical copy. But i also don't want to hear my actual boomer mom and step father complaining about how they can't do it and need my help.

#26 How people absolutely refuse to pick up their phones. Believe me, I’m a 99% text me kinda of guy. But there are certain times like when my car is on fire and I need you to pick up your f**cking phone and people still refuse to lol.

#27 I hate that you need an app for everything. Don’t get me wrong, I love apps. I couldn’t get through my day without Spotify, YouTube, my banking apps, etc. but when f*****s like McDonald’s want me to get an app just so I can get menu items at their normal prices, they can f**k right off.

#28 Why does my grandmother's fridge from the 50s still work like factory new when my GPU supposedly made with much better technology dont last me 4 years after 3 problems begin.

#29 The people don’t bag our groceries at the grocery store anymore and they will start scanning the next persons groceries before we’re even halfway done getting ours together, suddenly we’re feeling rushed to death and the next persons groceries are lumped in a pile with ours on a small space. pisses me right off.

#30 I don't like the current music (from like around 2020 to today), kids these days act and dress like grown-ups while they're really not and are being annoying in general, technology is starting to get too much with the free access to AI because not everyone is using it for good causes.

#31 “smart” appliances of any kind. More expensive because they’re trying to peddle it as something top of the line and new and awesome, then infinitely more expensive once your brand new item breaks after 3 weeks of owning it and you have no choice but to shell out money on top of money to make the damn thing work again, and there’s only like 1 guy in the whole state that works on the repairs for the f****n thing so the company can charge you 1 million dollars an hour. Add on the typical planned obsolescence and ruining our earth and resources for it all and you’ve got one angry b***h (me).

#32 The number of abbreviations there are now. There are some that are just nonsensical!

#33 Water should be free at any restaurant. In Europe they kept trying to push drinks on me but I don’t drink alcohol or soda. Was surprised when my water showed up on the bill.

#34 Planned Obsolescence.

FuQ whoever invented that concept. In the bootyhole. With a cactus.



My uncle has a 1949 Chevrolet deluxe. It still runs.



I've got a GM double bay electric range I inherited from my dad. It's from the late 1950s... it Still works... everything on it, still works. It has saved me buying a new one for YEARS.



There was a time when stuff got made locally by people who took real pride in craftsmanship.



Now? it's all made with the assumption it'll be I'm a landfill 2 months after the warranty. We are more technologically advanced then ever but we make worse c**p than the boomers parents did. WTF?

#35 Please stop having your family reunion in the middle of grocery store aisles.

#36 Young people these days can't seem to sit down, shut up, and enjoy the moment; it's always Go! Go! Go! I blame smartphones and the virtually unrestricted access to the internet. Seriously, chill out, breathe, and just sit. Don't pull out your phone, just sit, relax, and observe; the world ain't goin' nowhere.

#37 Video Games have changed so much.

Buy consoles, games, subscription for online, gotta have wifi, dlcs for complete game, buying games that devs don't care if there are bugs.. I can go on about this



Another is physically owning things - games, movies, music, etc. it's all subscriptions and online stored you're paying things to rent never physically own.

#38 I f*****g hate motorbikes. They're obnoxiously loud.

#39 Im not a fan of people walking ON MY LAWN 😂😂😂.

#40 I have a few. One, you’re not that busy, you’re just glued to your phone and have poor time management. The amount of people I come across who say they’re so busy, but glued to their phone is appalling. I’m on my phone a decent amount, but I also answer people. I’m also working 3 jobs and I still get back to people.

My other one is middle school girls dressing like full fledge adults. It’s so scary and gross. You say this and you’re mean, but it’s so concerning from a mental health perspective and the viewpoint of predators. Let children be children.

#41 I don’t like when retail, grocery, or fast food workers work with an AirPod in.

#42 AI is horrible and should be banned. it makes people's unique skills and talents less valuable. i've never used chatgpt because i think it's stupid and encouraging society to be more stupid. "it just helps me write better assignments and emails" too bad you should just work harder to be a better writer or if you're in a business you should hire a professional writer for those tasks.

#43 If I am at a store and they say no order it online. I am already at your shop just order it for me at least because then what's the point of going in person?!

#44 People need to dress like adults at work. I'm a graphic designer who's worked along the banking, finance, and healthcare industries, and people always tended to dress in business attire, and if they didn't they still tried to put together something that conveyed they put in the effort to be professional.



So when I've worked with other designers or design adjacent roles, everyone tends to dress like artists headed to a park concert, and it's hard to take them seriously. I know that this is self-expression as creatives, and I should gauge their work not their attire but when you put effort into presenting yourself like a professional in front of others it means you also put in the effort into your work.



Also, take off your hat when you enter a building.

#45 People who come to live in America should learn English. I don't care if you come here legally, illegally, or what, but just learn basic English. Yes I know English is not the official language, but that doesn't mean anything, English is the most spoken language.



People who don't learn English are an inconvenience to others and hinder themselves. it's even worse when people don't teach their children english. If I was going to another country for even a few days, I would learn some of the language.

#46 This generation doesn't go outside anymore.

#47 Cash is better.

#48 They think we’re rich.



(I now see I’m supposed to pretend I’m a boomer)



I truly believe if you have face tattoos you’ve punched a woman.

#49 The state of health care in America. What used to be a noble profession has been reduced to a profit grab by limiting access and controlling the access you do get. Follow up? Urgent need? Diagnosis? It’s you and the internet.

#50 Nobody seems to respect each other. Seriously, it's all "me me me me me" and they think they are entitled to respect without actually giving it to others.

#51 Stores are turning us into employees. I am not the cashier and I am not the person that puts the shopping carts away. Every time you put a shopping cart back you're taking away someone's job. Stop it. Yeah, it seems like common courtesy, but it's not when you realize that someone needs that job.

#52 Stop making me 2FA for everything. I don't know where my phone is. I didn't get the text.

#53 I don’t know if this is boomer necessarily, but parents having WAY too much sway over how schools are run. I graduated in 2021. I’ve seen several teachers have to change their policies, courses and even at one point had to become less funny because they were getting complaints from parents who wanted the teacher removed. I’ve had coaches fired because they dared to say “f**k” and yelled at the kids for not doing their jobs. At my old high school, currently they have two new Language Arts teachers, the previous ones having been fired for reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” in class, a science teacher who was also the head football coach fired for yelling loudly at the running backs during the state championship game, a history teacher who was accused of “promoting racism” by having a demonstration of racial segregation by randomly assigning certain students a “race” when talking about the civil rights movement (keep in mind it was apparently only that that pissed some parents off, not his world war 1 demonstration where two sets of desks were lined up to act as trenches or any of his other demonstrations) so now he’s not allowed to do anything but just lecture, and several other teachers who aren’t even close to what they used to be because the parents complained about some minor thing.

#54 Damn teenagers blasting their terrible music in public, half the time they’re older than me but I’m still thinking ‘Damn youths and their bunk’.

#55 I’m just going to build my own god damn furniture because theirs sucks a*s. I’ve got exactly one woodworking class from middle school under my belt. But I’ll bet I can still do it better than the cheap c**p we’re getting charged for now.

#56 Unless I'm in a hurry I'd much rather use my card then Google pay.

#57 People ought to drive slightly above the speed limit. There’s no need to go too fast or too slow for an extended time. I also hate you if you tailgate or if your car is too loud.

#58 What is the point of a screen on a fridge. All it does is add to the price. What will you do with that screen, you want to look up something or take a picture you have an amazing thing called a PHONE. There is genuinely no point of this, especially when you take it over a water or ice dispenser.

#59 Kids are being so messed up by unrestricted internet access. The iPads are deep frying their brains before they even get a chance to use them. I keep seeing videos and comments from teachers about how poorly students are doing, kids can’t even read, think critically, and are just being pushed through to the next grade even if they fail. I’m so worried for the future when these kids grow up and are let loose on the rest of us.

#60 I hate what mrbeast did to YouTube with his hyper optimisation of the algorithm (people call it "mrbeastification"). I prefer slower paced more story based content like what was more prominent on old school YouTube, not "let's crush this Lamborghini and scream into the mic for 20 minutes".

#61 I think if u order a burger it should automatically come with fries and a drink why I gotta buy a burger and then pay an additional like 5 dollars for a fries and a bev.

#62 In my college dorm, you could hear skateboarders from the 5th floor at like, 3am. It was getting annoying.

#63 My town is losing its character.



Because the real estate developers want giant single-family homes rather than mixed-use buildings.

#64 Sabrina Carpenter’s outros make me angry.