ADVERTISEMENT

People tend to think that only the seasoned veterans of life can be grumpy with their opinions. We often like to call out boomers for sharing their seemingly outdated takes on life, work, parenting, relationships, and technology. Yet sometimes, young people can also have opinions that aren't so progressive and "with the times."

Zoomers in this thread certainly seem to have their fair share of things to yell at a cloud about. When one young person online asked, "What's the most boomer complaint you have?", over 5,000 people came to share their hot takes. 

Take a look at them below, and let us know, Pandas, whether you agree with these opinions. And if you have any things that irritate you about today's world on a similar level, feel free to share them with others below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tesla car interior showcasing modern dashboard and steering wheel features, highlighting Gen Zers' tech preferences. I hate tech in cars. With a passion. I want a hand break. I want levers and dials and buttons with physical feedback.

Jonguar2 , Bram Van Oost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think a lot of people are becoming aware that a little tactile feedback, like from a button or dial, is easier and safer when you're in motion.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Autonomous vehicle at night in cityscape, representing "boomer complaints" about modern technology. Self driving cars are such a terrifying concept.

    matznerd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Person with pink nails holding a smartphone displaying a blank screen, above a QR code card, symbolizing Gen Z takes." I *hate* QR code menus, I want physical menus like we've had for centuries.

    Bman1465 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meeepy53 avatar
    David Fox
    David Fox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How's this a 'boomer' complaint? I hate QR code menus too ...

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Kids need to be taught that their actions have consequences, specially when it comes to “Prank” videos where people are just annoying in public. Other people are not NPCs, you are not the main character, and if you knock s**t out of my hands for a “prank” I will slap tf out of you, I don’t care how privileged you think you are. It’s so dystopian that the age of these creators keep getting younger and younger and we seriously need to address this problem more bc 10 year olds making “prank” videos are going to get themselves or someone else hurt.

    FirstDyad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Retro camera and sunglasses on a brown textured background, evoking a nostalgic vibe. My husband made fun of me the other day because I went off on a "they don't make things like they used to" rant. But it's true!

    datasnorlax , Aoumeur Abderrahmen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Modern house with large glass windows and wood accents under a clear blue sky. Cities need to STOP BUILDING THOSE UGLY A*S EXPENSIVE CONDOS/APARTMENTS.

    I keep seeing wild grass fields and mass amounts of woodland being torn down for these abominable structures and it makes me so mad every time another micro habitat is destroyed for profit.

    Sapphire_01 , Expect Best Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Gen Zers using smartphones, illustrating "boomer complaints" and digital lifestyle perspectives. I don't want to put my data on the cloud i don't *really* know where it goes and I dont trust it.

    mycathaspurpleeyes , ROBIN WORRALL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidlong_1 avatar
    Manana Man
    Manana Man
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've lost count of how many account breaches companies have informed me about. Then they give a worthless monitoring service for free. What a great trade-off!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Elementary and Middle schooler do not need “graduation” ceremonies. Finishing those levels are the bare minimum of not being neglected.

    alxmg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two Gen Z individuals sitting on steps, focused on their smartphones. Why are teens so dang loud in public spaces.

    Appropriate_Cicada68 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Gen Zer sitting by a window, looking contemplative, possibly reflecting on boomer complaints. People are too sensitive nowadays.

    Hear me out. Yes, it's great that we're becoming less tolerant of prejudice, but there are a******s everywhere. You need to be able to build up some resilience for your own sake.

    NuagesCraniales , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess in 10 years our vocabulary willl be about 10,000 words cause someone will get offended by the rest.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Person using TikTok app on a smartphone, symbolizing Gen Z perspectives on boomer complaints. I think they should ban TikTok.

    Longjumping-Cat-9207 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kids were perfectly fine without it when it was gone for that half day. I thought my daughter would be upset but she didn't care at all. Seemed happier even

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Person in a tan jacket holding a smartphone, connected to Gen Zers' opinions on Boomer complaints. Are you an app based company? NO? Then don't force me to download an app to use your service.


    I know you're just selling my info. Trying to profit off me twice. I will always give you 1 star for this. It's cheap and scammy.

    PleasantSalad , Ave Calvar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Second most "correct" comment on this list. Sorry, nothing is worse than QR menus. Will you pay some of my phone bill if I get your restaurant's menu using my device?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Gen Z individual on a city street using a smartphone, possibly sharing opinions on boomer complaints. Why does it take me 30minutes and pressing 20 buttons to get a real human on the phone.

    Expensive_Jeweler_73 , Nicolas Lobos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know the answer ... because humans are expensive. Companies would rather have you give up or solve the problem themselves.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    School dress codes are necessary and we *should* call out underage and barely legal kids for dressing in inherently sexual clothing as dressing inappropriately, as well as young people wearing their literal pajamas in public.

    I’m sorry, if I were a male teacher and my students were wearing daisy dukes shorts and sports bras by themselves , I would be uncomfortable. It is a child wearing clothing that is extremely revealing even for adults. School dress codes are about teaching kids how to dress in public. As my mom would say: “too many kids out here are dressing like ragamuffins”. I like loungewear and it’s fine for public use, but Jesus, do you not respect yourself enough to put on a pair of sweatpants that aren’t pilled and stained? It’s disgusting.

    Chimkimnuggets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaiamartin_2 avatar
    Kaia Martin
    Kaia Martin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in australia most schools have uniforms and even though its annoying it works perfectly fine

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Gen Zer in a car, wearing wireless earbuds and a cross earring, expressing modern generational viewpoints. I cannot stand everyone walking around with airpods in all the time.

    Longjumping-Care3674 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jpgoat avatar
    Jp Goat
    Jp Goat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Born in the 70's grew up in the 80's always had headphones on as a kid. Wired ones obviously

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Smartphone on a notepad displaying the Instagram login screen, next to a black pen, representing Gen Z social media use. How everyone you meet asks for your social media profile. I don’t have any. You wanna talk to me, here’s my number.

    anon , freestocks.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Gen Zer on a bus, wearing glasses and a striped shirt, focused on their phone. Why is everyone always on their f*****g phones? When I see friend groups all sitting around on their phones instead of talking to each other it's depressing.

    Having phones banned at schools is actually not a bad idea. Kids are glued to their screens all day then complain they have bad social skills or no friends which is just... come on now. And I'm no extrovert myself but at least make an effort.

    Greenjets , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OP said ironically, posting their submission to Bored Panda from their phone, knowing thousands of people will be reading this post from their phones. Edit: why the downvotes? It was a f*****g joke, people!

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Gen Z person smiling, wearing a striped shirt and green jacket, stands against a yellow striped wall. I’m sorry but that broccoli haircut is just awful.

    RobotMathematician , mimagephotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. Hairstyles come and go quickly, and everyone should feel comfortable wearing their hair however they want. It's just hair; it grows, it changes, and it's completely harmless how anyone wears it.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Dimly lit restaurant interior with set tables, reflecting a Gen Z complaint environment. Why the hell is background music in restaurants and stores so god damn loud. Looking at you chipotle.

    Butters_gf , Adrien Olichon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Idk that this is really a boomer take but there’s no more honor or respect in our society anymore. I try to be as nice and positive as I can to people around me and I want to help people and make peoples lives better but it just doesn’t feel like you can do that anymore. It’s like if I’m driving and see someone stuck on the side of the road I want to help them but it’s like there’s a 50/50 chance I either get robbed or they freak out thinking I’m going to hurt them or something since it’s almost unheard of that people just help eachother. It feels like nobody knows their neighbors anymore and community is dead. People only care about themselves these days and it makes the collective attitude incredibly sour. There’s so many negative people in this world that it makes it hard to stay positive when every time you are you just get shut down or it’s not reciprocated. People have become so self centered and entitled these days.

    BigCheese18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Sometimes it’s you. Get over yourself.

    All over social media I’ll see people ranting about having social anxiety/depression/having a mental illness and not getting invited places. And while I *want* to have sympathy, a lot of the time I’m like “damn, I can see why.”

    Some people are just such a pill.

    Talk to whoever, and heal whatever you need to heal, but don’t be expecting a party invite if all you do is sit in a corner or talk about a dead pet.

    ResurgentRS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Classic car tail light and exhaust, illustrating a Gen Zer's boomer complaint. People who modify the exhaust on their car just to make it louder. I can tell the difference between a big engine and your wet fart machine.

    Ninjallammas , Justus Menke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    baca-strings avatar
    Strings
    Strings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have the same feeling with Harleys. Yes, a good sounding bike IS kinda loud. But not volume for volume's sake, please

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    I’m not respecting neo-pronouns, you will get bullied.

    -a gay.

    Fury57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Why do people say "literally" when they mean figuratively?

    uglydadd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they have changed it in the dictionary as well. I have a Facebook rant about this. Every time someone says "literally" I think of them literally doing What they are describing. "I literally died" and I see you in a coffin

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Gen Zer in blue shirt using laptop outdoors, likely sharing thoughts on boomer complaints. Why is everything going to the computer? Job applications, sign ins at doctors, various other things. Sometimes I just want to have a physical copy. But i also don't want to hear my actual boomer mom and step father complaining about how they can't do it and need my help.

    Mewlover23 , Buro Millennial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Young woman with curly hair gazing out window, surrounded by plants, reflecting a modern take on boomer complaints. How people absolutely refuse to pick up their phones. Believe me, I’m a 99% text me kinda of guy. But there are certain times like when my car is on fire and I need you to pick up your f**cking phone and people still refuse to lol.

    ImportTuner808 , Yan Krukau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Gen Zer using a smartphone on public transport, engaging in conversation or browsing while commuting. I hate that you need an app for everything. Don’t get me wrong, I love apps. I couldn’t get through my day without Spotify, YouTube, my banking apps, etc. but when f*****s like McDonald’s want me to get an app just so I can get menu items at their normal prices, they can f**k right off.

    helm_hammer_hand , Jacob Boavista Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    murano2337 avatar
    Murano
    Murano
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    McDonald’s app is great. Never spend more than $5 on a meal, and I get free food all the time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    A vintage teal fridge in a rustic kitchen setting with leafy wall decor, highlighting boomer nostalgia. Why does my grandmother's fridge from the 50s still work like factory new when my GPU supposedly made with much better technology dont last me 4 years after 3 problems begin.

    CapitanChao , Mohamed Jamil Latrach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Paper grocery bags filled with apples, bananas, cabbage, and rolls on a wooden floor; represents Gen Zers' lifestyle habits. The people don’t bag our groceries at the grocery store anymore and they will start scanning the next persons groceries before we’re even halfway done getting ours together, suddenly we’re feeling rushed to death and the next persons groceries are lumped in a pile with ours on a small space. pisses me right off.

    denyseairme , Maria Lin Kim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Young man wearing earbuds and smartwatch, deep in thought, possibly reflecting on Gen Z's boomer complaints. I don't like the current music (from like around 2020 to today), kids these days act and dress like grown-ups while they're really not and are being annoying in general, technology is starting to get too much with the free access to AI because not everyone is using it for good causes.

    Top_Trainer_6359 , Nappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilian_2 avatar
    Lilian
    Lilian
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    there are some good songs and music from today, just a lot less of it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    “smart” appliances of any kind. More expensive because they’re trying to peddle it as something top of the line and new and awesome, then infinitely more expensive once your brand new item breaks after 3 weeks of owning it and you have no choice but to shell out money on top of money to make the damn thing work again, and there’s only like 1 guy in the whole state that works on the repairs for the f****n thing so the company can charge you 1 million dollars an hour. Add on the typical planned obsolescence and ruining our earth and resources for it all and you’ve got one angry b***h (me).

    clairvoyant69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    The number of abbreviations there are now. There are some that are just nonsensical!

    nsfw_vs_sfw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes damn it. If you have something to say then say it. This is not supposed to be charades

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Water should be free at any restaurant. In Europe they kept trying to push drinks on me but I don’t drink alcohol or soda. Was surprised when my water showed up on the bill.

    whatisapillarman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I also don't drink alcohol or soda, and I don't want coffee with my meal. Most places near me offer free water, but it will influence where I choose to eat if they don't.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Planned Obsolescence.
    FuQ whoever invented that concept. In the bootyhole. With a cactus.

    My uncle has a 1949 Chevrolet deluxe. It still runs.

    I've got a GM double bay electric range I inherited from my dad. It's from the late 1950s... it Still works... everything on it, still works. It has saved me buying a new one for YEARS.

    There was a time when stuff got made locally by people who took real pride in craftsmanship.

    Now? it's all made with the assumption it'll be I'm a landfill 2 months after the warranty. We are more technologically advanced then ever but we make worse c**p than the boomers parents did. WTF?

    Brokenspade1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Please stop having your family reunion in the middle of grocery store aisles.

    Pseudobreal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The solution (perhaps not legal) to this problem is air horns. Clueless people doing clueless things, give them a blast on the air horn. Almost certainly will increase the amount of public gun play, but ....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Gen Z students in school hallway, one holding a basketball, discussing "boomer complaints" near orange lockers. Young people these days can't seem to sit down, shut up, and enjoy the moment; it's always Go! Go! Go! I blame smartphones and the virtually unrestricted access to the internet. Seriously, chill out, breathe, and just sit. Don't pull out your phone, just sit, relax, and observe; the world ain't goin' nowhere.

    Th34sa8arty , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Video Games have changed so much.
    Buy consoles, games, subscription for online, gotta have wifi, dlcs for complete game, buying games that devs don't care if there are bugs.. I can go on about this

    Another is physically owning things - games, movies, music, etc. it's all subscriptions and online stored you're paying things to rent never physically own.

    drinkmeaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Two motorcyclists on dirt bikes in action, showcasing outdoor adventure and energy. I f*****g hate motorbikes. They're obnoxiously loud.

    EliteMushroomMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen people changing their exhaust to sound leven louder. South Park was right.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Modern house with lush green lawn under a clear blue sky reflecting generational lifestyle choices. Im not a fan of people walking ON MY LAWN 😂😂😂.

    BrazilianButtCheeks , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I have a few. One, you’re not that busy, you’re just glued to your phone and have poor time management. The amount of people I come across who say they’re so busy, but glued to their phone is appalling. I’m on my phone a decent amount, but I also answer people. I’m also working 3 jobs and I still get back to people.
    My other one is middle school girls dressing like full fledge adults. It’s so scary and gross. You say this and you’re mean, but it’s so concerning from a mental health perspective and the viewpoint of predators. Let children be children.

    Ambitious_Yam1677 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Gen Zer wearing glasses, a mask, and earbuds, reflecting modern style and technology preferences. I don’t like when retail, grocery, or fast food workers work with an AirPod in.

    SummerWhiteyFisk , I'm Zion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do you care? Those jobs SUCK live and let live. Music helps get through the day and you can still do your job perfectly fine. A lot of places require an earpiece to communicate with the store.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    AI is horrible and should be banned. it makes people's unique skills and talents less valuable. i've never used chatgpt because i think it's stupid and encouraging society to be more stupid. "it just helps me write better assignments and emails" too bad you should just work harder to be a better writer or if you're in a business you should hire a professional writer for those tasks.

    lily_fairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    If I am at a store and they say no order it online. I am already at your shop just order it for me at least because then what's the point of going in person?!

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best New Comment. Halleuljah Brother (or Sister as the case may be)!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    People need to dress like adults at work. I'm a graphic designer who's worked along the banking, finance, and healthcare industries, and people always tended to dress in business attire, and if they didn't they still tried to put together something that conveyed they put in the effort to be professional.

    So when I've worked with other designers or design adjacent roles, everyone tends to dress like artists headed to a park concert, and it's hard to take them seriously. I know that this is self-expression as creatives, and I should gauge their work not their attire but when you put effort into presenting yourself like a professional in front of others it means you also put in the effort into your work.

    Also, take off your hat when you enter a building.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    American flag waving against a clear blue sky, representing classic boomer ideals and values. People who come to live in America should learn English. I don't care if you come here legally, illegally, or what, but just learn basic English. Yes I know English is not the official language, but that doesn't mean anything, English is the most spoken language.

    People who don't learn English are an inconvenience to others and hinder themselves. it's even worse when people don't teach their children english. If I was going to another country for even a few days, I would learn some of the language.

    jimmyl_82104 , David Dibert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    safsaf avatar
    SAF saf
    SAF saf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "...If I was going to another country for even a few days, I would learn some of the language." No, no you wouldn't. If you tried they would ignore your s**t attempt to communicate in German or French and just speak English to you. Mandarin is the most spoken language and English the most spoken 2nd language. Hard truth is more people speak a language other than English in North, Central, South America than speak English. It's actually insane more Americans don't speak a second language.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Children holding colorful foam cylinders outdoors, representing playful teamwork. This generation doesn't go outside anymore.

    WelPhuc , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilian_2 avatar
    Lilian
    Lilian
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how gen alphas are turning out is the reason kids shouldn't have smartphones. once they get them it's all they do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Cash is better.

    Michaelparkinbum912 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    They think we’re rich.

    (I now see I’m supposed to pretend I’m a boomer)

    I truly believe if you have face tattoos you’ve punched a woman.

    Murles-Brazen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    The state of health care in America. What used to be a noble profession has been reduced to a profit grab by limiting access and controlling the access you do get. Follow up? Urgent need? Diagnosis? It’s you and the internet.

    Stevia_Sweete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Nobody seems to respect each other. Seriously, it's all "me me me me me" and they think they are entitled to respect without actually giving it to others.

    Madam_KayC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Stores are turning us into employees. I am not the cashier and I am not the person that puts the shopping carts away. Every time you put a shopping cart back you're taking away someone's job. Stop it. Yeah, it seems like common courtesy, but it's not when you realize that someone needs that job.

    HelloThisIsPam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But at least put it in the cart corral! Leaving it blocking other parking spots or walkways is just a d**k move.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Person in a white sweater using a smartphone, illustrating Gen Zers expressing their "Boomer complaints." Stop making me 2FA for everything. I don't know where my phone is. I didn't get the text.

    saintpetejackboy , Kelli McClintock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    I don’t know if this is boomer necessarily, but parents having WAY too much sway over how schools are run. I graduated in 2021. I’ve seen several teachers have to change their policies, courses and even at one point had to become less funny because they were getting complaints from parents who wanted the teacher removed. I’ve had coaches fired because they dared to say “f**k” and yelled at the kids for not doing their jobs. At my old high school, currently they have two new Language Arts teachers, the previous ones having been fired for reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” in class, a science teacher who was also the head football coach fired for yelling loudly at the running backs during the state championship game, a history teacher who was accused of “promoting racism” by having a demonstration of racial segregation by randomly assigning certain students a “race” when talking about the civil rights movement (keep in mind it was apparently only that that pissed some parents off, not his world war 1 demonstration where two sets of desks were lined up to act as trenches or any of his other demonstrations) so now he’s not allowed to do anything but just lecture, and several other teachers who aren’t even close to what they used to be because the parents complained about some minor thing.

    Varsity_Reviews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    murano2337 avatar
    Murano
    Murano
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parents don’t have enough sway when it comes to their kids in schools.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Damn teenagers blasting their terrible music in public, half the time they’re older than me but I’m still thinking ‘Damn youths and their bunk’.

    TheElderBasilisk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    I’m just going to build my own god damn furniture because theirs sucks a*s. I’ve got exactly one woodworking class from middle school under my belt. But I’ll bet I can still do it better than the cheap c**p we’re getting charged for now.

    CollynMalkin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Unless I'm in a hurry I'd much rather use my card then Google pay.

    tgalvin1999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    People ought to drive slightly above the speed limit. There’s no need to go too fast or too slow for an extended time. I also hate you if you tailgate or if your car is too loud.

    chieftain_ajns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    What is the point of a screen on a fridge. All it does is add to the price. What will you do with that screen, you want to look up something or take a picture you have an amazing thing called a PHONE. There is genuinely no point of this, especially when you take it over a water or ice dispenser.

    SSY727 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Kids are being so messed up by unrestricted internet access. The iPads are deep frying their brains before they even get a chance to use them. I keep seeing videos and comments from teachers about how poorly students are doing, kids can’t even read, think critically, and are just being pushed through to the next grade even if they fail. I’m so worried for the future when these kids grow up and are let loose on the rest of us.

    ____SPIDERWOMAN____ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    I hate what mrbeast did to YouTube with his hyper optimisation of the algorithm (people call it "mrbeastification"). I prefer slower paced more story based content like what was more prominent on old school YouTube, not "let's crush this Lamborghini and scream into the mic for 20 minutes".

    lichwastaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    I think if u order a burger it should automatically come with fries and a drink why I gotta buy a burger and then pay an additional like 5 dollars for a fries and a bev.

    Horns_in_Nyc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    In my college dorm, you could hear skateboarders from the 5th floor at like, 3am. It was getting annoying.

    a_burdie_from_hell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My town is losing its character.

    Because the real estate developers want giant single-family homes rather than mixed-use buildings.

    Knuf_Wons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Sabrina Carpenter’s outros make me angry.

    Shoddy_Mushroom3267 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    There needs to be a simplified Microsoft word and PowerPoint so you don’t need to click through a thousand vague icons to get what you want.

    open_reading_frame Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!