We’re already halfway through the first month of 2026, which means a lot of us are side-eyeing those ambitious resolutions we made with full confidence just weeks ago. The motivation may be fading, the routines slipping, and the excuses getting louder. But hey, stay strong, pandas. You’re doing better than you think.

To give you a much-needed mood boost, we’ve rounded up some delightfully random memes from a rising Instagram page that truly gets it. Expect chaos, relatability, and a few laughs you didn’t know you needed. Enjoy the scroll, have a good chuckle, and then get right back to your day because pandas don’t quit that easily.

#1

Man with serious expression in four surreal nature backgrounds, representing funny memes that make absolutely no sense.

tasteless_alex Report

fromzidontotyre avatar
Douglas Gold
Douglas Gold
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather stay in and test negative, thanks

    #2

    Millennials humor with funny memes showing people planking in weird places, highlighting absurd meme trends.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #3

    Highway signs showing choice between tasks, followed by a burning flipped car labeled as funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    We often plan our days, our weeks, and sometimes even our entire month down to the minute, thinking that having everything mapped out will make life smoother. And sure, planning helps us stay on track, meet deadlines, and feel in control. But let’s be honest: some of the best moments happen when things don’t go according to plan. That random coffee with a friend, an unexpected laugh, or stumbling upon something new can make life feel a little brighter.

    #4

    Plate of chips labeled as brush, bowl of salsa labeled as paint, blue shirt labeled as canvas in funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #5

    Woman smiling at her phone with text about receiving zero notifications, a funny meme from popular meme collections.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #6

    Scene from a sitcom showing friends at a kitchen table with a caption about adults having breakfast, a funny meme that makes no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    Speaking of randomness, 2025 was full of bizarre, unexpected moments that made the year unforgettable. One of the biggest headlines? Pop star Katy Perry jokingly “going to space,” which immediately sent social media into a frenzy. People couldn’t stop sharing memes, creating jokes, and imagining what it would be like if celebs actually took intergalactic vacations. Between concerts, awards, and casual internet chaos, it felt like the world had cranked up the volume on weird and wonderful moments. Every scroll through your feed brought another surprising story or viral clip that kept everyone talking.

    #7

    Funny meme showing a thoughtful face with caption about ancestors watching GPS use, a funny meme that makes no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that way, dumba$$!!!!

    #8

    Man covered in snow sitting outdoors, paired with a funny meme about frozen peas in the freezer, a funny meme that makes no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We keep you there in case we injure ourselves, stop thinking you're food.

    #9

    Chickens humorously dressed and posing after egg prices rise, a funny meme using absurd and nonsensical humor.

    tasteless_alex Report

    Then there was the infamous 6–7 meme that had everyone on the internet losing it over pure randomness. It started with a simple clip of someone miscounting or a hilariously offbeat moment, and suddenly, the phrase “6–7” became an inside joke everywhere. People started captioning everything from pets to celebrity fails with “6–7,” turning ordinary pictures into absurdly funny memes. It spread like wildfire, popping up on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, with people remixing it in endless ways. What made it so hilarious was the complete lack of context.

    #10

    Cycle diagram showing skinny and baggy pants with arrows, representing a funny meme about pants styles in society.

    tasteless_alex Report

    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will wear skinny at all times. Baggy don’t suit me at all.

    #11

    Futuristic city imagined for 2025 contrasted with absurd meme characters humorously illustrating memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #12

    Turtle character with blue mask looking contemplative, humorously relating to fitness struggle and pizza cravings in funny memes.

    tasteless_alex Report

    And who could forget that unforgettable kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert? The clip went viral instantly, sparking everything from memes to reaction videos, and people everywhere were debating who leaned in first. What was supposed to be a fleeting moment became an internet sensation, shared, remixed, and joked about endlessly. Even people who weren’t at the concert felt like they were part of the fun. It was one of those rare moments where the internet collectively gasped, laughed, and bonded over a single frame of video.

    #13

    Three people hugging with caption about polyamory and needing three incomes, funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #14

    Funny meme showing a fish with its mouth open wide, illustrating absurd humor that somehow works effectively.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #15

    Man in a hard hat and sunglasses humorously representing funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    Then came the Louvre heist, which honestly felt like a scene straight out of a blockbuster movie. The audacity, the drama, the suspense—it had everyone glued to social feeds and news headlines. People speculated endlessly about how it was planned, who was involved, and what could have gone wrong. It was cinematic, chaotic, and almost unbelievable, leaving everyone shaking their heads in disbelief. Stories like this reminded us that sometimes real life is just as wild as fiction, if not more so.

    #16

    Scene from Titanic with a CD collection below, a funny meme illustrating funny memes that make absolutely no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Wow... that is... .interesting....

    #17

    Vintage family photo with two men, two girls, and a creature with large horns in a black outfit, funny memes surreal humor.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #18

    Man with beard holding finger to lips signaling silence, representing funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    Hair-based toothpaste made waves, and yes, it’s exactly as strange as it sounds. Researchers at King’s College London discovered that keratin from human hair could help repair and protect tooth enamel. The treatment forms a dense, crystal-like layer that seals off exposed nerve channels, potentially reducing sensitivity and strengthening teeth. Weird, a little gross, but undeniably clever, it made people stop and think about just how inventive science can be. 

    #19

    Red car stuck on curb labeled Your sadness with a cat underneath, captioned about making you smile, funny memes concept.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #20

    Man mowing snow in shorts, looking confused, illustrating one of the funny memes that make no sense but somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #21

    French fries frying in oil with a humorous caption, a perfect example of funny memes that make absolutely no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #22

    Man holding woman's eyes open with fingers in a funny meme about plot questions, a popular funny memes that make absolutely no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    And finally, there’s the wild new color called “olo,” which exists somewhere between blue and green but at a saturation our eyes can’t naturally perceive. To actually see it, you need a very specific laser setup that targets certain M cone cells in your eyes. It’s a color that teases reality, showing how limited our natural perception really is. You know it exists, but without high-tech tools, it’s invisible.
    #23

    Man wearing a sombrero styled like a lampshade with a light bulb inside, a funny meme that makes no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #24

    Man's face glowing in the clouds with caption about free will and wearing Crocs, a funny meme that makes no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #25

    Funny meme text from user @ImagineAGuy joking about someone who only knew Jesus professionally asking if they crucified their carpenter.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #26

    Two men shaking hands labeled bikers wanting to take up piano and pianists wanting to take up biking in a funny meme.

    tasteless_alex Report

    Well, 2025 certainly had its fair share of randomness, from intriguing discoveries to viral moments that left us scratching our heads. Just like the memes we’ve shared today, some made us laugh, some made us go “wait, what?”, and some were just pure chaos in the best way. Now it’s your turn—tell us, which one of these had you cracking up the most, or left you absolutely bewildered? Share your favorite moments and reactions in the comments below!
    #27

    Meme about ADHD hyperfocus and breaks, showing an astronaut realizing the delay with 62 funny memes that make no sense keyword.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #28

    Man reacting with disbelief and nostalgia in a funny meme illustrating 1994 outfit fashion from nonsensical memes keyword.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a funny meme tweet about generations and long voicemails, exemplifying funny memes that make no sense but work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #30

    A funny meme featuring a close-up of a dolphin with a caption about looking at a flight attendant for a cookie.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #31

    Meme showing a man with protective gear and a blower, humorously interrupting a Zoom presentation, funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #32

    Meme showing a confused cartoon character illustrating funny memes that make no sense and somehow work online.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #33

    Man with white beard and pink skin wearing a safety vest in a warehouse, a funny meme that makes no sense and somehow works.

    tasteless_alex Report

    fromzidontotyre avatar
    Douglas Gold
    Douglas Gold
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking good for that age and line of work

    #34

    Person with messy hair looking thoughtful, caption about having a perfect joke but topic changes, funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #35

    Close-up of a confused young man holding fries, illustrating a funny meme from popular nonsensical meme collections.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #36

    Man with serious expression in a room with text about handling a ridiculous amount of money meme humor.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #37

    Meme showing a humorous argument between Boomers and Millennials with funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #38

    Funny meme text about raccoons selling unknown items, illustrating absurd humor in memes that make no sense but work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #39

    Green parrot wearing an unusual hat, illustrating a funny meme that makes absolutely no sense and somehow works.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #40

    Person in dark clothing and makeup making a confused face, illustrating funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #41

    Serious man’s face illustrates how text messages look without adding lol, a funny meme that makes no sense but works.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #42

    Man with a distorted face looking concerned, paired with a funny meme about reaching for a third donut.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #43

    Slice of dark chocolate cake with a caption referencing funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prefer Goth lasagana.

    #44

    Disappointed animated woman meme illustrating funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's confusion not disappointment.

    #45

    Man making a confused face meme illustrating funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #46

    Man in a yellow jacket making a funny expression, part of 62 funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #47

    Older man with a concerned expression driving a car, representing organs reacting to taking ibuprofen on an empty stomach.

    tasteless_alex Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First thing in the morning.

    #48

    Man lounging on couch with snacks and soda, illustrating a funny meme about never committing to plans, humor concept.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #49

    Funny meme showing a character in a bulky outfit with a red and gold throne in a dimly lit room.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #50

    Meme with He-Man character and text about empty browser history, highlighting funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #51

    Three men in a basement joking about getting drunk for a holiday, illustrating funny memes that make absolutely no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahem. The UK and Ireland would like a word at this point. 🤨🤣

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can outdrink us, trust me.

    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just for holidays? Amateurs. *laughs in Scottish*

    owenarman avatar
    Awenpotato
    Awenpotato
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Britain had alcohol about 5000 years ago....

    #52

    Funny memes featuring a bear in Santa outfit looking lazy after eating and lying around during the holidays.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #53

    Painting of a historical musician playing trumpet while others cover ears in a funny meme that makes absolutely no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #54

    Man in glasses and wet white tank top reacting dramatically while doing dishes in a funny meme that makes absolutely no sense

    tasteless_alex Report

    #55

    Homer Simpson sitting at a bar surrounded by edited faces, a funny meme illustrating confusion or tiredness.

    tasteless_alex Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Enjoy your deathtrap, ladies!!!!"

    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I was one of those posters lol.

    #56

    Woman in white dress preparing food in kitchen with caption about world falling apart and influencers, funny memes concept.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #57

    Funny meme showing a character humorously reacting after completing only one task, capturing the absurd humor of the meme.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #58

    Man smirking with text about seeing memes before, funny memes that make absolutely no sense and somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #59

    Man-seal hybrid holding a drink by the water, a funny meme illustrating bizarre humor from funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flying cars have been around for a very long time. The problem is making a practical, economical flying car that can also get regulatory approval.

    isabellashakerin-graham avatar
    Izzy Rose
    Izzy Rose
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s true. Theyre still working on the prototype

    #60

    Empty vintage-style pizza restaurant interior with checkered tablecloths, featured in funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #61

    Sad bear lying down with tears, illustrating a funny meme about waking up early on the weekend from funny memes that make no sense.

    tasteless_alex Report

    #62

    Person covered in snow smiling outside, illustrating funny memes that make absolutely no sense but somehow work.

    tasteless_alex Report

