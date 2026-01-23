62 Funny Memes That Make Absolutely No Sense And Somehow Work
We’re already halfway through the first month of 2026, which means a lot of us are side-eyeing those ambitious resolutions we made with full confidence just weeks ago. The motivation may be fading, the routines slipping, and the excuses getting louder. But hey, stay strong, pandas. You’re doing better than you think.
To give you a much-needed mood boost, we’ve rounded up some delightfully random memes from a rising Instagram page that truly gets it. Expect chaos, relatability, and a few laughs you didn’t know you needed. Enjoy the scroll, have a good chuckle, and then get right back to your day because pandas don’t quit that easily.
We often plan our days, our weeks, and sometimes even our entire month down to the minute, thinking that having everything mapped out will make life smoother. And sure, planning helps us stay on track, meet deadlines, and feel in control. But let’s be honest: some of the best moments happen when things don’t go according to plan. That random coffee with a friend, an unexpected laugh, or stumbling upon something new can make life feel a little brighter.
Speaking of randomness, 2025 was full of bizarre, unexpected moments that made the year unforgettable. One of the biggest headlines? Pop star Katy Perry jokingly “going to space,” which immediately sent social media into a frenzy. People couldn’t stop sharing memes, creating jokes, and imagining what it would be like if celebs actually took intergalactic vacations. Between concerts, awards, and casual internet chaos, it felt like the world had cranked up the volume on weird and wonderful moments. Every scroll through your feed brought another surprising story or viral clip that kept everyone talking.
Then there was the infamous 6–7 meme that had everyone on the internet losing it over pure randomness. It started with a simple clip of someone miscounting or a hilariously offbeat moment, and suddenly, the phrase “6–7” became an inside joke everywhere. People started captioning everything from pets to celebrity fails with “6–7,” turning ordinary pictures into absurdly funny memes. It spread like wildfire, popping up on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, with people remixing it in endless ways. What made it so hilarious was the complete lack of context.
And who could forget that unforgettable kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert? The clip went viral instantly, sparking everything from memes to reaction videos, and people everywhere were debating who leaned in first. What was supposed to be a fleeting moment became an internet sensation, shared, remixed, and joked about endlessly. Even people who weren’t at the concert felt like they were part of the fun. It was one of those rare moments where the internet collectively gasped, laughed, and bonded over a single frame of video.
Then came the Louvre heist, which honestly felt like a scene straight out of a blockbuster movie. The audacity, the drama, the suspense—it had everyone glued to social feeds and news headlines. People speculated endlessly about how it was planned, who was involved, and what could have gone wrong. It was cinematic, chaotic, and almost unbelievable, leaving everyone shaking their heads in disbelief. Stories like this reminded us that sometimes real life is just as wild as fiction, if not more so.
Hair-based toothpaste made waves, and yes, it’s exactly as strange as it sounds. Researchers at King’s College London discovered that keratin from human hair could help repair and protect tooth enamel. The treatment forms a dense, crystal-like layer that seals off exposed nerve channels, potentially reducing sensitivity and strengthening teeth. Weird, a little gross, but undeniably clever, it made people stop and think about just how inventive science can be.
And finally, there’s the wild new color called “olo,” which exists somewhere between blue and green but at a saturation our eyes can’t naturally perceive. To actually see it, you need a very specific laser setup that targets certain M cone cells in your eyes. It’s a color that teases reality, showing how limited our natural perception really is. You know it exists, but without high-tech tools, it’s invisible.
Well, 2025 certainly had its fair share of randomness, from intriguing discoveries to viral moments that left us scratching our heads. Just like the memes we’ve shared today, some made us laugh, some made us go “wait, what?”, and some were just pure chaos in the best way. Now it’s your turn—tell us, which one of these had you cracking up the most, or left you absolutely bewildered? Share your favorite moments and reactions in the comments below!
