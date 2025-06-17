Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Nepopetism”: Revelation That Pope Leo XIV And Madonna Are Cousins Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Pope Leo XIV holding a staff, wearing religious vestments with a serious expression highlighting nepotism theme.
Celebrities, News

“Nepopetism”: Revelation That Pope Leo XIV And Madonna Are Cousins Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The internet can’t get enough of the surprising revelation that Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born head of the Catholic Church, is distantly related to Madonna and Justin Bieber.

According to The New York Times, the pontiff shares a common ancestor with both pop icons: a man named Louis Boucher de Grandpré, who was born in Quebec about six generations ago. 

Highlights
  • Pope Leo XIV is reportedly ninth cousins with Madonna and distantly related to Justin Bieber.
  • The Pope's ancestry includes Hollywood stars, political leaders, African Americans, and revolutionaries.
  • Social media exploded with jokes and memes about the unlikely celebrity connections.

This makes the Pope and the Like a Prayer singer ninth cousins, and it’s sparked a flood of hilarious reactions online.

RELATED:

    The Pope’s famous relatives don’t stop at Madonna and Justin Bieber

    Pope Leo XIV holding a staff and religious book, representing nepopetism in a formal religious ceremony.

    Image credits: EWTN

    Madonna and Bieber aren’t the only famous names in Pope Leo’s extended family. 

    The same ancestor also links him to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actress Angelina Jolie, Canadian Prime Ministers Justin and Pierre Trudeau, and novelist Jack Kerouac, according toThe New York Times.

    Pope Leo XIV speaking at a public event, highlighting nepopetism in the context of a family revelation.

    Image credits: Catholic News Service

    The family tree was mapped out by experts at American Ancestors and the Cuban Genealogy Club of Miami, who explored the Pope’s lineage going back nearly 500 years. 

    Netizens quickly coined the term “Nepopetism” to describe the surreal overlap between the Vatican and Hollywood.

    Others poked fun at the potential collaborations that could happen between Pope Leo and his relatives from the music industry. 

    Woman with curly blonde hair wearing a black jacket and ruffled blouse leaning on stone railing at night, nepoptism theme.

    Image credits: madonna

    Like a Prayer ft Pope Leo XIV when?” a netizen wrote.

    “Next Madonna concert at the Vatican, y’all,” another commenter joked. 

    Madonna’s history with the Catholic Church adds a spicy twist

    Woman singing with arms crossed in front of flaming crosses at night, illustrating themes of nepotism and shocking family revelations.

    Image credits: Madonna

    For longtime Madonna fans, this connection is especially ironic. 

    The pop legend has famously clashed with the Catholic Church over the years due to her provocative use of religious imagery in her music. 

    According to Billboard, Madonna’s 1989 music video for Like a Prayer, which featured a steamy moment with a religious figure, was condemned by the Vatican.

    Woman in black lace lingerie with hair curlers in a bathroom, illustrating nepopetism involving famous public figures.

    Image credits: madonna

    In 2022, she even tweeted directly at Pope Francis, asking for a chat to “discuss some important matters” and joking that she had been excommunicated three times. 

    “It doesn’t seem fair,” she noted at the time.

    Now that she’s literally family to Pope Leo XIV, maybe she’ll finally get that meeting.

    Justin Bieber’s faith journey makes the connection even more meaningful

    Comment by Daniel Kramer referencing songs Papa Don't Preach and Like A Prayer with humorous reaction emojis related to nepotism news.

    Comment saying Lol the new super power family of America, referencing nepoetism discussion.

    Comment in Russian saying he has a hidden talent, related to nepotism and reactions about Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being cousins.

    Justin Bieber has been open about his relationship with religion as of late. 

    The singer, who attends Churchome, a Christian church, has spoken out about how his faith helped him through difficult times. 

    Earlier this month, he posted on Instagram: “Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have… God decides what we deserve.”

    The Pope’s ancestry has a complex history

    Image credits: rorykramer

    Beyond the celebrity connections, Pope Leo XIV’s family history includes some profound stories. 

    The genealogical research revealed that he has at least 17 African American ancestors.

    Others in his lineage were powerful figures, such as Charles Louis Boucher de Grandpré, a militia commander who fought in the American Revolution.

    Comment by Amber Karma Staub saying Hollywood has infiltrated the Vatican with a shocked emoji, relating to Nepotism discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to nepopeptism involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna.

    Comment by Chandler Rench reacting humorously to celebrity nepotism, comparing it to a large family cult.

    One of the most remarkable figures in the Pope’s ancestry is Antonio José de Sucre, a revolutionary general who helped secure the independence of Peru. 

    Sucre ultimately became Bolivia’s first constitutional president in 1825 before being assassinated in Colombia five years later.

    Pope Leo XIV has previously gone viral over his impressive reflexes

    Pope Leo XIV smiling in white papal robes and glasses, related to nepopeptism news and reactions.

    Image credits: Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar

    Pope Leo XIV made history in May when he was elected the Catholic Church’s first-ever American pontiff after a two-day conclave

    A couple of weeks after he was named the next leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo went viral after he expertly performed a one-handed catch of a doll thrown by a White Sox fan. 

    As could be seen in videos of the event, Pope Leo was passing through in the popemobile when the fan showed off his knitted pope doll.

    Pope Leo XIV dressed in ceremonial robes with two clergymen, highlighting nepopetism controversies and reactions.

    Image credits: Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar

    Pope Leo then seemingly gestured for the man to throw the doll, which he then proceeded to catch with one hand.

    The catch was appreciated by numerous netizens on social media. 

    “Sorry, but no one other than an American pope makes that catch,” one commenter wrote.

    “Insane aura,” another wrote.

    Netizens totally love the fact that Pope Leo XIV is related to Madonna

    Tweet from user LookWhosTalkingHere replying to @ThePopTingz with the text He should recommunicate her about nepotism reactions.

    Image credits: WhosTalkingHere

    Tweet from Zess T. Citrus with the word Nepopetism, referencing reactions to Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being cousins.

    Image credits: ZessTCitrus

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously reacting to the revelation of nepotism involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna.

    Image credits: espoirvxo

    Tweet from user Confidence asking about a prayer featuring Leo XIV, reflecting reactions to nepo petism revelations.

    Image credits: ConfidenceTwt

    Tweet on social media humorously commenting on Madonna and Pope Leo XIV nepotism connection at the Vatican.

    Image credits: marty_milkman

    Tweet reacting to the revelation of nepotism involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna with a humorous career comment.

    Image credits: karbon_kredit

    Tweet from Xavier Angel humorously reacting to the nepotism revelation about Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being cousins.

    Image credits: llXavierAngell

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to nepopeism, joking about Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being cousins.

    Image credits: Barasimgha

    Tweet from user irene expressing desire for a collab, related to nepopetism and reactions to celebrity family ties.

    Image credits: ireneee27

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting hilariously to the nepotism revelation involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna as cousins.

    Image credits: AirlearnApp

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously reacting to the neopotism revelation involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna.

    Image credits: bankof_amERICA

    Social media reaction to nepo petism revelation linking Pope Leo XIV and Madonna as cousins with surprising comments.

    Image credits: blockxs

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply humorously reacting to nepotism involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being cousins.

    Image credits: btdavis25

    Tweet reply on social media reacting to nepopetism news about Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being cousins.

    Image credits: WordsCocoon

    Tweet from Siren MermaidGang reacting humorously to a revelation about nepotism involving Pope Leo XIV and Madonna.

    Image credits: SirenThaGoddess

    Tweet by user Luna reacting to Pope Leo XIV and Madonna being distant relatives, highlighting nepopetism discussions.

    Image credits: luna_west08

    Social media comment humorously reacting to nepo petism claims linking Pope Leo XIV and Madonna as cousins.

    Image credits: falsegodlikeme

    Tweet discussing the concept of nepotism with a humorous take on distant relatives and family connections.

    Image credits: Chris6d_

    Tweet discussing reactions to distant family ties, highlighting nepo petism debates around Pope Leo XIV and Madonna.

    Image credits: chadCANROCKyou

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter reply about nepotism questioning if we are all distant relatives of each other.

    Image credits: GreenManMarket

