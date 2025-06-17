“Nepopetism”: Revelation That Pope Leo XIV And Madonna Are Cousins Sparks Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet can’t get enough of the surprising revelation that Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born head of the Catholic Church, is distantly related to Madonna and Justin Bieber.

According to The New York Times, the pontiff shares a common ancestor with both pop icons: a man named Louis Boucher de Grandpré, who was born in Quebec about six generations ago.

Highlights Pope Leo XIV is reportedly ninth cousins with Madonna and distantly related to Justin Bieber.

The Pope's ancestry includes Hollywood stars, political leaders, African Americans, and revolutionaries.

Social media exploded with jokes and memes about the unlikely celebrity connections.

This makes the Pope and the Like a Prayer singer ninth cousins, and it’s sparked a flood of hilarious reactions online.

RELATED:

The Pope’s famous relatives don’t stop at Madonna and Justin Bieber

Share icon

Image credits: EWTN

Madonna and Bieber aren’t the only famous names in Pope Leo’s extended family.

The same ancestor also links him to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actress Angelina Jolie, Canadian Prime Ministers Justin and Pierre Trudeau, and novelist Jack Kerouac, according toThe New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Catholic News Service

The family tree was mapped out by experts at American Ancestors and the Cuban Genealogy Club of Miami, who explored the Pope’s lineage going back nearly 500 years.

Netizens quickly coined the term “Nepopetism” to describe the surreal overlap between the Vatican and Hollywood.

Others poked fun at the potential collaborations that could happen between Pope Leo and his relatives from the music industry.

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

“Like a Prayer ft Pope Leo XIV when?” a netizen wrote.

“Next Madonna concert at the Vatican, y’all,” another commenter joked.

Madonna’s history with the Catholic Church adds a spicy twist

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Madonna

ADVERTISEMENT

For longtime Madonna fans, this connection is especially ironic.

The pop legend has famously clashed with the Catholic Church over the years due to her provocative use of religious imagery in her music.

According to Billboard, Madonna’s 1989 music video for Like a Prayer, which featured a steamy moment with a religious figure, was condemned by the Vatican.

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

In 2022, she even tweeted directly at Pope Francis, asking for a chat to “discuss some important matters” and joking that she had been excommunicated three times.

“It doesn’t seem fair,” she noted at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that she’s literally family to Pope Leo XIV, maybe she’ll finally get that meeting.

Justin Bieber’s faith journey makes the connection even more meaningful

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber has been open about his relationship with religion as of late.

The singer, who attends Churchome, a Christian church, has spoken out about how his faith helped him through difficult times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, he posted on Instagram: “Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have… God decides what we deserve.”

The Pope’s ancestry has a complex history

Share icon

Image credits: rorykramer

Beyond the celebrity connections, Pope Leo XIV’s family history includes some profound stories.

The genealogical research revealed that he has at least 17 African American ancestors.

Others in his lineage were powerful figures, such as Charles Louis Boucher de Grandpré, a militia commander who fought in the American Revolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most remarkable figures in the Pope’s ancestry is Antonio José de Sucre, a revolutionary general who helped secure the independence of Peru.

Sucre ultimately became Bolivia’s first constitutional president in 1825 before being assassinated in Colombia five years later.

Pope Leo XIV has previously gone viral over his impressive reflexes

Share icon

Image credits: Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar

Pope Leo XIV made history in May when he was elected the Catholic Church’s first-ever American pontiff after a two-day conclave.

A couple of weeks after he was named the next leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo went viral after he expertly performed a one-handed catch of a doll thrown by a White Sox fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As could be seen in videos of the event, Pope Leo was passing through in the popemobile when the fan showed off his knitted pope doll.

Share icon

Image credits: Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar

Pope Leo then seemingly gestured for the man to throw the doll, which he then proceeded to catch with one hand.

The catch was appreciated by numerous netizens on social media.

“Sorry, but no one other than an American pope makes that catch,” one commenter wrote.

“Insane aura,” another wrote.

Netizens totally love the fact that Pope Leo XIV is related to Madonna

Share icon

Image credits: WhosTalkingHere

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ZessTCitrus

Share icon

Image credits: espoirvxo

Share icon

Image credits: ConfidenceTwt

Share icon

Image credits: marty_milkman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: karbon_kredit

Share icon

Image credits: llXavierAngell

Share icon

Image credits: Barasimgha

Share icon

Image credits: ireneee27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: AirlearnApp

Share icon

Image credits: bankof_amERICA

Share icon

Image credits: blockxs

Share icon

Image credits: btdavis25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: WordsCocoon

Share icon

Image credits: SirenThaGoddess

Share icon

Image credits: luna_west08

Share icon

Image credits: falsegodlikeme

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Chris6d_

Share icon

Image credits: chadCANROCKyou

Share icon

Image credits: GreenManMarket