Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Most Menacing Thing I’ve Seen A Pope Say”: The Pope’s One-Word Message To The United States Is Going Viral
The Pope speaking to a crowd during a public event, delivering a menacing message to the United States.
News, US

“Most Menacing Thing I’ve Seen A Pope Say”: The Pope’s One-Word Message To The United States Is Going Viral

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

6

A brief exchange between the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and a journalist has gone viral, with many calling it the most loaded remark yet in the pontiff’s early days as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Following his first international press conference last Monday (May 12), the 69-year-old Chicago-born pontiff was walking through a crowd at the Vatican when a press correspondent intercepted him with a short but meaningful question:

Highlights
  • Pope Leo XIV’s one-word reply to a US message question went viral.
  • The Pope’s brief message was seen as a subtle but menacing political statement.
  • Leo XIV has a documented history of criticizing Trump’s immigration policies and rhetoric via social media posts.
  • Pope Leo XIV has advocated for moderate and balanced politics.

Do you have a message for the United States?

The inquiry comes at a time when many are looking to decipher Pope Leo’s political leanings and worldview amid a feeling of increased division and international tension—and for many, his answer did not disappoint.

RELATED:

    A journalist asked Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV for his opinion on the US, and his answer went viral

    The Pope smiling and waving, delivering a menacing message to the United States that is going viral.

    Image credits: Andrea Staccioli/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, paused for a moment, smiled, and replied with a single word:

    “Many.”

    After another short beat, he softened the moment by adding, “God bless you all.”

    The Pope speaking at a microphone, delivering a menacing message to the United States during a formal event.

    Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

    The short exchange quickly went viral on social media, with the single word carrying the weight of a longer speech.

    Many referred to his reply as “the most menacing thing I’ve seen a Pope say,” while others praised it for its restraining and diplomatic subtlety, interpreting it as a quiet signal of disapproval—or at the very least, concern—about the direction the country is heading towards.

    The Pope smiling and interacting with a crowd while delivering a menacing message to the United States.

    Image credits: ChrisDJackson

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The reaction comes amid increased scrutiny of the new Pope’s outlook on the United States political landscape, particularly toward President Donald Trump and his allies. Pope Leo has been careful not to publicly address Trump since his election to the papacy, but many believe his stance to be crystal clear.

    He disagrees with his policies.

    Pope Leo XIV has a long history of retweeting articles criticizing Trump’s policies and rhetoric

    The Pope smiling and interacting with a group of people, sharing a menacing message about the United States.

    Image credits: ChrisDJackson

    Soon after the Pope’s one-word response went viral, internet sleuths did what they do best and started rummaging through the pontiff’s social media activity.

    Netizens found that pope Leo has a well documented history of disagreement with both the President’s rhetoric and his policy.

    For instance, in 2015, while still a bishop, Pope Leo shared an article from The Washington Post titled “Why Donald Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Is So Problematic” by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet describing the most menacing thing a Pope said, emphasizing the viral one-word message to the US.

    Image credits: MadocCairns

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the Pope’s one-word message to the United States, calling it a warning disguised as a blessing.

    Image credits: pinkmimia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing the Pope’s one-word message to the United States going viral.

    Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

    More recently, in February of this year, the account posted a letter by former Pope Francis in which he condemned the administration’s mass deportations. In the text, Francis framed the measure as the persecution and exploitation of the poorest and most marginalized in society.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration,” the late Francis wrote.

    Shortly after, Leo reposted an article critical of Vice President JD Vance’s comments during an interview in which he asserted that the far left “hated” American citizens and prioritized love and care for migrants above their own families.

    “They seem to hate the citizens of their own country and care more about people outside their own borders. That is no way to run a society,” Vance said.

    Screenshot of a viral social media post discussing the most menacing thing a pope said in a powerful two-syllable message.

    Image credits: liliantwx

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the Pope's one-word message to the United States going viral.

    Image credits: gigibonxy

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Cheryl Bloss reacting to a menacing message by the Pope, describing it as a warning, omen, and cliffhanger.

    Image credits: CherylBxx

    The article, written by Kat Armas for the National Catholic Reporter, linked Vance’s statement to a “medieval concept known as ordo amoris—the order of charity,” which “feeds the myth that some people are more deserving of our care than others.”

    More than specifically targeting Trump, Pope Leo has shown to favor more moderate political stances

    Image credits: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

    While Pope Leo has been critical of the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants and inflammatory rhetoric, he also considers some aspects of the left to be “too extreme” and off-putting to a vast majority of citizens.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For instance, in November 2016, his X account reposted an opinion piece that argued that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton alienated voters due to their “radical” stance on issues such as abortion.

    Looks like the new Holy Father isn’t a fan of JD Vance.

    [image or embed]

    — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) May 9, 2025 at 1:26 AM

    As many try to deduce where the new pope stands politically, those more familiar with his trajectory say the answer is clear: Leo XIV is a moderate with a strong focus on the needs of the working class.

    Close-up of a religious leader wearing glasses and a red robe, reflecting the menacing message from the Pope.

    Image credits: Ricardo Perna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His papal name, for example, is a reference to Pope Leo XIII, the “Pope of the Workers,” who wrote the 1891 Rerum Novarum, a document that outlined the rights of workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions, and the formation of trade unions, while at the same time affirming the rights to property and free enterprise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Much like Leo XIII before him, the new Pope may seek to articulate the Church’s role in shaping the moral framework of politics, labor rights, and economics in a way that honors human dignity without bending to secular ideologies—a stance that makes him stand out in today’s climate.

    “We’re done for.” Netizens received the Pope’s comment with humor… and a little bit of terror

    Comment saying we are so cooked guys with 93 likes, reflecting reactions to the pope's one-word message going viral.

    Comment on social media by carsyncamp expressing unease, related to the pope's menacing message going viral.

    Comment by Elliza saying Pope is like where do I begin with many, displayed on a social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from ReframeWithRachael quoting a menacing one-word message from the Pope to the United States going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social post referencing the pope's one-word message to the United States, saying get your act together.

    User profile featuring a black and white rabbit icon with a comment saying Many is HILARIOUSSSSSS and 558 likes.

    Comment by Ethan J expressing concern with the phrase many, related to the pope's menacing message going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mandy Monroe Croft saying he literally just said don’t get me started lol, related to the pope’s menacing message to the United States.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media mentioning a one-word message from the Pope going viral about the United States.

    Comment on social media profile with text expressing love for the Pope and mentioning the need for prayers, reflecting the Pope's menacing message.

    User comment discussing the Pope’s message to the United States urging people to wake up about important issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing nervousness about a menacing message from the Pope going viral on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post saying too many for one sentence, with 131 likes, relating to Pope's menacing message going viral.

    Comment by Kat saying she doesn’t have time to unpack all of that right now, with 3701 likes, discussing the Pope’s message.

    User comment on social media expressing admiration for a man, related to the Pope's menacing message going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying Did we just get called to the principals office, relating to the most menacing thing a pope said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by user sara saying he’s like you betcha with 245 likes about the pope’s one-word message going viral.

    Comment by Mei Mei expressing conviction about the conclave's strategic choice in electing the Pope.

    Social media comment reacting to the most menacing thing a Pope said in a viral message to the United States.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment saying I love Pope Leo with profile picture of a woman with dark hair covering her mouth, related to menacing message from the Pope going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    6

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised that anyone would care? I mean he's the leader of the smallest country, and leader of a church. Why does it really matter what he says, it's not like he can do anything about anything outside his own little nation. One I might add, has routinely and historically tried to influence nations to oppose any and all equal rights toward women, or LGBT+ folks. So, why would anything he says now, even if he's the latest one to say it, matter?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because, as a woman and a LGBTQ+ person, his words influence the way millions of people perceive me and treat me. So yeah, I care.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised that anyone would care? I mean he's the leader of the smallest country, and leader of a church. Why does it really matter what he says, it's not like he can do anything about anything outside his own little nation. One I might add, has routinely and historically tried to influence nations to oppose any and all equal rights toward women, or LGBT+ folks. So, why would anything he says now, even if he's the latest one to say it, matter?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because, as a woman and a LGBTQ+ person, his words influence the way millions of people perceive me and treat me. So yeah, I care.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda