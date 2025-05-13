“Most Menacing Thing I’ve Seen A Pope Say”: The Pope’s One-Word Message To The United States Is Going Viral

A brief exchange between the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and a journalist has gone viral, with many calling it the most loaded remark yet in the pontiff’s early days as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Following his first international press conference last Monday (May 12), the 69-year-old Chicago-born pontiff was walking through a crowd at the Vatican when a press correspondent intercepted him with a short but meaningful question:

Highlights Pope Leo XIV’s one-word reply to a US message question went viral.

The Pope’s brief message was seen as a subtle but menacing political statement.

Leo XIV has a documented history of criticizing Trump’s immigration policies and rhetoric via social media posts.

Pope Leo XIV has advocated for moderate and balanced politics.

“Do you have a message for the United States?”

The inquiry comes at a time when many are looking to decipher Pope Leo’s political leanings and worldview amid a feeling of increased division and international tension—and for many, his answer did not disappoint.

RELATED:

A journalist asked Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV for his opinion on the US, and his answer went viral

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Staccioli/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, paused for a moment, smiled, and replied with a single word:

“Many.”

After another short beat, he softened the moment by adding, “God bless you all.”

Share icon

Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

The short exchange quickly went viral on social media, with the single word carrying the weight of a longer speech.

Many referred to his reply as “the most menacing thing I’ve seen a Pope say,” while others praised it for its restraining and diplomatic subtlety, interpreting it as a quiet signal of disapproval—or at the very least, concern—about the direction the country is heading towards.

Share icon

Image credits: ChrisDJackson

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction comes amid increased scrutiny of the new Pope’s outlook on the United States political landscape, particularly toward President Donald Trump and his allies. Pope Leo has been careful not to publicly address Trump since his election to the papacy, but many believe his stance to be crystal clear.

He disagrees with his policies.

Pope Leo XIV has a long history of retweeting articles criticizing Trump’s policies and rhetoric

Share icon

Image credits: ChrisDJackson

Soon after the Pope’s one-word response went viral, internet sleuths did what they do best and started rummaging through the pontiff’s social media activity.

Netizens found that pope Leo has a well documented history of disagreement with both the President’s rhetoric and his policy.

For instance, in 2015, while still a bishop, Pope Leo shared an article from The Washington Post titled “Why Donald Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Is So Problematic” by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MadocCairns

Share icon

Image credits: pinkmimia

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

More recently, in February of this year, the account posted a letter by former Pope Francis in which he condemned the administration’s mass deportations. In the text, Francis framed the measure as the persecution and exploitation of the poorest and most marginalized in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration,” the late Francis wrote.

👀 👀 Reporter: “Holy Father, any message to the United States?” Pope Leo: “Many.” pic.twitter.com/9sSjBHxwuG — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 12, 2025

Shortly after, Leo reposted an article critical of Vice President JD Vance’s comments during an interview in which he asserted that the far left “hated” American citizens and prioritized love and care for migrants above their own families.

“They seem to hate the citizens of their own country and care more about people outside their own borders. That is no way to run a society,” Vance said.

Share icon

Image credits: liliantwx

Share icon

Image credits: gigibonxy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CherylBxx

The article, written by Kat Armas for the National Catholic Reporter, linked Vance’s statement to a “medieval concept known as ordo amoris—the order of charity,” which “feeds the myth that some people are more deserving of our care than others.”

More than specifically targeting Trump, Pope Leo has shown to favor more moderate political stances

Share icon

Image credits: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

While Pope Leo has been critical of the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants and inflammatory rhetoric, he also considers some aspects of the left to be “too extreme” and off-putting to a vast majority of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, in November 2016, his X account reposted an opinion piece that argued that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton alienated voters due to their “radical” stance on issues such as abortion.

As many try to deduce where the new pope stands politically, those more familiar with his trajectory say the answer is clear: Leo XIV is a moderate with a strong focus on the needs of the working class.

Share icon

Image credits: Ricardo Perna

ADVERTISEMENT

His papal name, for example, is a reference to Pope Leo XIII, the “Pope of the Workers,” who wrote the 1891 Rerum Novarum, a document that outlined the rights of workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions, and the formation of trade unions, while at the same time affirming the rights to property and free enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much like Leo XIII before him, the new Pope may seek to articulate the Church’s role in shaping the moral framework of politics, labor rights, and economics in a way that honors human dignity without bending to secular ideologies—a stance that makes him stand out in today’s climate.

“We’re done for.” Netizens received the Pope’s comment with humor… and a little bit of terror

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT