What Does “6 7” Mean, And Why Are Kids Yelling It Everywhere

You’ve probably heard it during school pick-ups, on the street, or echoing across social media, but what does “6 7” actually mean?

Kids have started shouting it to each other constantly, leaving adults confused and desperate for an explanation.

At its core, “6 7” is just a goofy, viral phrase that kids have turned into a loud call-out. It’s not deep.

While several theories are floating around about its origin and why it’s caught on, one popular use gives some context to this bizarre meme.

What Does “6 7” Actually Mean?

Ask any kid what “6 7” means right now, and chances are they’ll just shout it back at you.

For most kids and tweens in 2025, it’s just a funny, random phrase meant to get attention, much like older trends like “sheesh,” “damn,” or “bombastic side eye.” It doesn’t mean anything specific, but its loud and goofy delivery makes it fit just about anywhere.

Teachers hear it shouted in the hallways, parents hear it from upstairs, and it’s plastered all over the comments on viral TikToks.

One kid yells it, the others join in, and suddenly it becomes a shared moment. It works because it’s chaotic, recognizable, and fully soaked in Internet culture, even if it makes no real sense.

Image credits: john_porkerson_ / Instagram

Alternate meanings are floating around online, but most are just noise. Some claim “6 7” is a secret code, while others try to connect it to deeper lore. Like most viral phrases, a few think it has darker undertones, but there’s no real evidence backing that up.

Tone and delivery do most of the work. Said in a high-pitched voice on the playground, it’s pure nonsense. Chanted in unison by teens, it becomes a funny, rhythmic chant.

Even said flatly, it sounds mock-serious at best. The words mean nothing; it’s the vibe that carries it.

Where the “6 7” Came From

Unlike many random trends, “6 7” actually has a clear origin in music, sports, and viral videos. It began with the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, released in February 2025.

The track took off on TikTok and YouTube Shorts, where Gen Z creators paired it with highlight edits of basketball stars like LaMelo Ball, who stands 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Image credits: melo / Instagram

Soon, the phrase was everywhere. It became a symbol of confidence and coolness in youth culture, even though it had little to do with height or basketball. Overtime Elite player Taylen Kinney helped fuel the trend by saying “6 7” in interviews and dancing to the track in behind-the-scenes clips.

Eventually, overuse stripped “6 7” of its meaning. It turned into a general exclamation, something to yell for fun.

The moment it went fully viral came when a kid named Maverick Tevillian was filmed shouting “6 7” with dramatic hand gestures at a basketball game. The video exploded online, and fans dubbed him the “6 7 Kid.”

Image credits: 67water / Instagram

From there, it spread fast. Kids yelled it mid-game or between rounds, turning it into a hype catchphrase. On the field, it became a team chant. On the playground, it was used in dares and jokes. Wherever kids could shout it, they did.

Even Gen Z teens and young adults leaned into it; some used it ironically to distance themselves from Gen Alpha, and others joined in for fun.

For most, it’s just another goofy trend. But for younger kids, it helps build a sense of belonging. It’s a joke everyone gets.

Adults mostly laugh it off, although teachers and parents are getting a bit tired of hearing it constantly. In one viral TikTok video, a teacher jokingly called students “idiots” for yelling it. While some schools have tried to ban it, most adults realize it’ll probably be forgotten soon enough.

Should Parents Be Worried?

As “6 7” spread, schools and parenting forums started speculating about potential hidden meanings. Some people thought the Skrilla song hinted at gang culture or inappropriate language, raising concerns about its use among kids. But so far, those claims have turned out to be just rumors. The phrase has no clear definition, though many adults are still unsure what to make of it.

Image credits: miss_hennyx3 / Instagram

Youth culture researchers are clear on one thing: adults shouldn’t be worried about “6 7.” The numbers themselves have no sinister meaning. What matters is how they’re used. If a kid yells it loudly to annoy others or single someone out, that could cross into bullying. It’s the tone and intent that determine whether it’s harmless or not.

Where It Fits Among Other Memes

It’s tough for adults to keep up, but “6 7” is just the latest in a long line of viral kid memes often called “brainrot.” Think back to the 2025 Skibidi Slicers trend. It sounded violent, but was actually a silly way to describe food. Or “nah, I’d win,” a line pulled from anime that turned into a catch-all comeback. Even “pookie” started as a term of endearment and became a meme that could mean anything.

Image credits: goofykittypaws / Instagram

These types of phrases always follow a pattern. Kids latch on, repeat them endlessly, and leave adults confused. “6 7” is ridiculous, but that’s part of its charm. It fits right into the TikTok-fueled cycle where even the weirdest phrases can blow up overnight.

Mainstream pop culture hasn’t pushed back much. The basketball world leans into the joke, celebrities join in on the dance, and Dictionary.com even named it Word of the Year for 2025. What gives “6 7” power isn’t meaning; it’s recognition. Knowing the phrase helps kids feel like they’re part of something.

Image credits: drillworld / Instagram

Yes, there’s always some moral panic when kids get obsessed with the latest meme. But compared to other online concerns, this one’s harmless. “6 7” isn’t dangerous, it’s just noise. And like most noise, it’ll fade fast once the next trend shows up.