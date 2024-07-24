You’re Not Sigma Unless You Tried The Latest Skibidi Slicers

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairly recently, yet another mockup meme has sliced into an online space: the “sigma meal skibidi slicers.” The meme is a quirky mashup of the sigma male archetype and the viral “skibidi” concept blended with a dash of culinary chaos and now making the rounds on social media.

Join us as we dissect the origins, cultural impact, and sheer absurdity of the latest internet sensation.

Origins of “Sigma Meal Skibidi Slicers”

Many videos take a playful jab at the quirkiness of “Gen Z-speak.” Conversations and captions are often peppered with words with dissonant meanings and invented terms, confirming that the generation’s zany language is so unique.

Skibidi slicers were first conceived in a parody video. On February 3, 2024, Grant Wisler posted a skit on YouTube that poked fun at Gen Z slang and those who try so hard to engage the younger lot.

The video “Commercials Trying To Be ‘Hip With The Kids’ 2” shows a guy dissing an imaginary restaurant and its efforts to use internet buzzwords in its advertising. The result? A hodge-podge of try-hard slogans. Wisler throws around words like rizz, Ohio, and the special of the day: “sigma meal skibidi slicers.”

On February 3, 2024, the creator posted the same video showcasing the buzzword mashup on his TikTok channel, calling it “the unnecessary sequel.”

Etymology of the “Sigma Skibidi Slicers”

“Sigma” refers to the male archetype, often portrayed as a lone wolf who thrives on independence and rejects societal norms. Sigma became a meme sensation for its stoic and rebellious spirit, and the term is used in slang to mean unconventionally cool.

On the other hand, the term “skibidi” originated from the quirky and infectious beats of the Russian group Little Big and later turned into a meme. While “skibidi” initially had no inherent meaning, it has since evolved into a slang term used among children and teens, meaning either “bad” or “cool,” depending on context.

Combined, we’ve got one cool made-up dish catering to younger food fans — or so the imaginary pizza joint hopes.

The Spread

Other TikTokers rode on Wisler’s post, applying the speed-up trend to his video. For instance, TikToker @bigboydrake uploaded a sped-up version of Wisler’s work on February 8, 2024. The post has logged 2.2 million plays and 109,700 likes.

Some creators use “skibidi slicers” in their skits, like this TikTok video posted by user @moneybagbunda on April 21, 2024. His video shows “the weird neighbor kid” requesting skibidi slicers. This video has gained 3 million views and 2.6 million likes.

Then, others extracted the audio to create their own renders, like this illustrated version by TitkToker @sk8o.op posted on May 7, 2024. This illustrated version has been viewed 1.1 million times, locking in 173,200 likes.

TikTok users have a creative way of transposing content to make it their own. So, we’re sure we’ll see other weirdly funny renders of “skibidi slicers” on pages and feeds.

What Exactly Are “Skibidi Slicers?”

In the original skit, “skibidi slicers” were shown to be like special quesadillas, plated with the popular “skibidi toilet” face. As Wisler’s video evolved and spread, other creators began creating their own “culinary” masterpieces using the popular meme.

For example, YouTuber @Deepfryedmemes uploaded a video on March 11, 2024, showing a step-by-step cooking guide to create the dish.

Another video posted on Tiktok by @brainrotgranny on June 11, 2024, references “skibidi slicers” in her video but alternatively calls them “skippity slicers.” The post received 2.2 million views and 177,700 likes.

The Nuances of Buzzword Slang

The “skibidi slicers” video and similar parodies show us the unique nuances of Gen Z language. Because of shared experiences and expressions relevant to that specific time, a generation is able to form unique expressions that identify their set. Platforms like TitkTok and YouTube help the expansion significantly with their immense reach.

In the case of Generation Z and Apha, communication expert Tony Monteiro says that they can develop their own “slang words out of phrases and acronyms that help them express themselves and make sense of the world around them (1).”

These words and terms come from abbreviations and expressions known only to their age group. Sometimes, they can even use a wide variety of words that are considered grammatically incorrect.

But that’s not an issue in mobile culture. Monteiro explains that because of technology, Gen Z’s and Gen Alpha’s own unique style, vocabulary, and even literacy skills spread quickly — regardless of how different the usage is. Collectively, the generation eliminates old words and replaces them with terms they have formed.

This is certainly expected. Translation expert Seldean Smith says we often see the most linguistic innovation among young people (2). She adds that this generation’s slang is currently the most vibrant, with its creative edge and quirky application.

References

