If I had to guess, I'd say that animal pictures and videos are the most popular content online. Who doesn't love an image of a cute puppy or a video of a cat meowing adorably? According to a 2024 study in Germany, some people even prefer informative (52.9%) animal videos over funny and entertaining (41.8%) ones.

But Bored Panda is here to give you a dose of wholesomeness. We've collected the best animal memes that we've shared with you this year and selected those that you, Pandas, liked the most. So, feast your soul and eyes on these cute, silly, and wholesome critters that have delighted us in the year of our Lord, 2025.