If I had to guess, I'd say that animal pictures and videos are the most popular content online. Who doesn't love an image of a cute puppy or a video of a cat meowing adorably? According to a 2024 study in Germany, some people even prefer informative (52.9%) animal videos over funny and entertaining (41.8%) ones.

But Bored Panda is here to give you a dose of wholesomeness. We've collected the best animal memes that we've shared with you this year and selected those that you, Pandas, liked the most. So, feast your soul and eyes on these cute, silly, and wholesome critters that have delighted us in the year of our Lord, 2025.

#1

Animated and real deer and skunk touching noses, showing delightful animal antics captured in nature.

openlygayanimals Report

    #2

    Dogs and cats showing guilty and unapologetic expressions, capturing animal antics in funny meme format.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Yup. I love that "Yeah, and what you gonna do about it?" cattitude.

    #3

    Baby Pallas cat at Helsinki Zoo delighting viewers with its adorable antics, featured in animal memes of 2025.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Me: Immediately googles Pallas cat.

    Another year went by in a blink, along with another slew of crazy animal stories we have to leave behind. If in 2024 we had Moo Deng and Pesto the Penguin, 2025 had enough uplifting animal stories to fill a spreadsheet! Bored Panda invites you to go through the most interesting stories as 2025 comes to a close.

    Brits have had many fascinating animals featured in the news this year, but these two donkeys were the darlings of the news cycle. Derrick and Bambou from the Lincolnshire sanctuary were both recognized by the 2026 Guinness Book of World Records: Derrick for his impressive height of 5 ft 5 in as the tallest donkey in the world, and Bambou as the owner of the longest donkey ears.
    #4

    Dog intently watching a turtle on a patio, showcasing funny animal antics for memes in 2025.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    This is sweet, it's like the dog saying "will you hurry up? Playtime will be over soon."

    #5

    Baby toucan perched among green leaves, showcasing adorable animal antics for memorable 2025 memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    I do. I need this. Thank you.

    #6

    Brown dog looking back on gravel path, showing loyal animal antics that delighted us with their charm and warmth.

    openlygayanimals Report

    2025 also marked a new chapter in panda diplomacy between the U.S. and China. The National Zoo in Washington debuted two new pandas in January: male Bao Lin and female Qing Bao. The quirky giants quickly became the talk of the town, with specialized travel packets, tourism attractions, and live cams to attract visitors.

    If you've ever tried to tell two pandas apart, you might've been unsuccessful. To the untrained eye, all adult pandas might seem like look-alikes. The panda keeper and expert at the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mariel Lally, says that distinguishing them is tricky.
    #7

    Cat's antics mimicking a cartoon character, captured in funny animal moments resulting in popular memes in 2025.

    openlygayanimals Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Chicken or egg situation here.

    #8

    Fox sleeping in a garden planter, one of the funny animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #9

    Woodpecker peeking from a piece of wood kept on a street light, showing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025

    Animal Antics Report

    However, with Bao Lin and Qing Bao specifically, there are a few differences that are quite noticeable:

    1. Bao Lin, the male, is bigger in size.
    2. Qing Bao has a birthmark on her left hip, a small dark patch of fur.
    3. Their face shapes are a bit different, as Qing Bao has fluffier cheeks.
    4. Their personalities are different as well: Bao Lin is more outgoing and playful, and Qing Bao is independent, preferring to sit at the top of a tree.
    #10

    Tweet about an otter easter egg in an online syllabus accompanied by a close-up photo of an adorable otter meme.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #11

    Three kittens curled in a circle on a wooden floor, showcasing delightful animal antics resulting in memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #12

    Dog gently holding a pillow in its mouth, showcasing adorable animal antics that inspired memes in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    As the year was nearing its end, a bear decided to make the crawl space of a Los Angeles house his home. Through a security camera, an Altadena resident, Ken Johnson, noticed that a black bear was making occasional visits to his neighborhood. He didn't think anything of it for several weeks until the camera caught the bear crawling under the crawl space.
    #13

    Two black dogs showing expressive eyes, capturing the delightful animal antics that inspire popular memes in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    #14

    Woman and donkey bonding in a farm setting, showcasing animals delighting us with their amusing antics in 2025 memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #15

    Fluffy orange cat making a funny face outdoors, capturing one of the most delightful animal antics memes in 2025.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    When the resident went to change the batteries for the camera, the bear even tried to intimidate him. "I went around to put batteries in the camera, and this huge growl comes from out from under the crawlspace and I just went running," the man told NBC Los Angeles. "I mean, it was the most amazing roar you've ever heard. Like a lion with a hiss on top of it."
    #16

    Bear holding a stuffed teddy bear in snowy outdoors, showcasing one of the funniest animal antics of 2025.

    animalxhumor Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Yntil he bites off the head.

    reply
    #17

    Black dog named Eclipse riding the bus alone with a bus pass attached to her collar showcasing animal antics.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #18

    Funny animal meme showing a prairie dog with a headset at a computer, highlighting animals delighting us with their antics.

    openlygayanimals Report

    The authorities told Johnson that as long as he stays inside, the bear shouldn't worry him. "I'm taking the lighter side of it, but it's also worrying me a little bit having something so big and ferocious living right there! It's kind of weird," he noted.
    #19

    Elephant meeting a sea lion through glass at Oregon Zoo, one of many animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #20

    Collage of overhated animals including a pigeon, skunk, rat, opossum, and raven with text urging kindness to animals.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #21

    Beaver proudly standing next to a freshly gnawed tree trunk, showcasing animal antics in 2025 memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    An instructional video?

    One wholesome story in April made almost everyone cry. After an outbreak of tornadoes in Mississippi in March, a family lost their pet turtle. The Emanuel family noticed the pet was missing after coming back. Luckily, it was their neighbor who found the turtle, Myrtle, and brought it to the local animal sanctuary.

    The Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue reunited Myrtle with its owner, who told AP: "It feels good to kind of have some kind of happy [thing] out of so much [sadness] and grief and loss."
    #22

    Tiger lying in a cardboard box labeled free kittens, showcasing funny animal antics resulting in memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #23

    Kitten, dog, and chickens amusingly gathered outside window, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    They must be making some really good food.

    #24

    Two cats indoors, one playing with a sparkling water bottle, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics.

    equine__dentist Report

    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Defamation. Clearly the cat is not an idiot and has very refined tastes and entertainment preferences

    Another tear-jerking animal reunion story happened recently in Morro Bay, California. A baby otter somehow separated from its mother and was heard crying by locals on the shore, who then contacted the Marine Mammal Center.

    The team rescued the pup and looked for its mother by boat, repeatedly playing a recorded vocalization from the pup to attract its mother. The baby, who was nicknamed Caterpillar, reunited with its mom after several hours of effort, with the mother floating away with her pup in an adorable embrace after some rigorous sniffing.
    #25

    A serval cat with the body of a snail shell, showcasing animal antics forming perfect memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    My, what big ears you have, Mr Snail.

    #26

    Cat lying on its back inside a door with chickens looking in, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #27

    A curious black bird looking up at the camera, one of 91 times animals delighted us with their antics in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    That thing looks like it could wreck your world.

    What was your favorite animal moment of 2025? Was it a meme, a news story, or perhaps some delightfully silly thing your own pet did? Share the cuteness with us in the comments! Also, be sure to check out these pets who chose violence and these adorable cats who went belly up and showed off their adorable tummies.
    #28

    Happy dog photobombing a scenic waterfall, showcasing delightful animal antics meme moments from 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    It wouldn’t be beautiful without the dog

    #29

    A happy quokka and a grumpy viscacha showcase animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Left side too much caffeine, right side not enough caffeine

    #30

    Deer and cat sitting together on a porch, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #31

    White cat with a humorous edited face sitting outside, highlighting animals delighting us with their antics in memes in 2025.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    That cat is adorable.

    #32

    Squidward peacefully sleeping in bed with a kitten, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Until the precious little thing wakes up at 3:15am and decides it's time to use your appendages for toys.

    #33

    Cat touching a plasma ball, showcasing a moment of animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #34

    Grumpy cat being held, showing displeased face, one of many animals delighting us with their antics in memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Just let me sleep 20 hours then wake me, if you dare

    #35

    Two birds in a comical dispute on a branch with a third bird eavesdropping, showcasing animals delighting us in 2025.

    @Hana_b30 Report

    #36

    Canada goose fighting off bald eagle on snowy ground showcasing animal antics resulting in memes.

    YourAnonCentral Report

    #37

    Indoor rabbit ignores expensive bed and sleeps in dustpan with broom showing funny animal antics meme.

    animalxhumor Report

    #38

    Sculpture of a hammerhead shark made from numerous hammer heads, showcasing animal antics in creative art form.

    animalxhumor Report

    #39

    Striped hyena pup with a mohawk standing on a rock, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    animalxhumor Report

    #40

    White dog resting head on couch, enjoying morning singing session, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #41

    Text meme showing appreciation for a dog's antics that delight and improve daily life, related to animal antics memes.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #42

    Happy dog poking head through fence, one paw up, showcasing funny animal antics resulting in memes.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #43

    Dog comforting a goat in a heartwarming moment showcasing animals delighting us with their antics and memes in 2025.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #44

    A close-up of an elderly orange cat named Tiger, one of the animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #45

    Boy sleeping close to a cow in a barn, showing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 resulting in memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #46

    Child and dog dressed as dinosaurs inside a home, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    #47

    Two African grey parrots perched on a branch, showcasing funny animal antics that delighted us in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    #48

    Dog holding Thor's hammer toy in its mouth, showcasing funny animal antics resulting in popular memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #49

    Small dog wearing a backward cap on grass, one of the animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #50

    Funny meme about a cat named Jeff and human antics, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #51

    Four street dogs wait faithfully outside a hospital, showcasing heartwarming animal antics in 2025 memes.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #52

    Woman interacting with a cat outdoors showing funny animal antics captured in a nighttime urban setting.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #53

    Reddit post share showing a pet cockatiel comforting its owner, a heartwarming example of animals delighting us.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #54

    Smiling cheetah with a photogenic look, one of the animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #55

    Young deer and dog standing side by side outdoors, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    openlygayanimals Report

    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Wait but which one is the doggo?

    #56

    Therapy dog Miss Peanut featured in school yearbook, one of many animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #57

    Smiling black dog with blood bag after donating blood, showing animal antics that delighted and created funny memes in 2025.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #58

    Dog resting its head on a cat, showcasing one of the many times animals delighted us with their antics in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    #59

    Cat outside window with a disapproving expression showcasing funny animal antics and memes in 2025.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #60

    Tabby cat gently holding a human finger with its paw, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #61

    Two cats making silly faces sticking out tongues, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #62

    Fluffy cat resting on a small stool with the meme caption about animals delighting us with their antics.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #63

    Two horses lying side by side with heads touching, showing a stable relationship in a cozy animal setting.

    animalxhumor Report

    #64

    A swan protecting its cygnets under its wings, showing animal antics that delighted us with memes.

    animalxhumor Report

    #65

    Yellow American Warbler in mid-flight displaying wings, one of the animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    animalxhumor Report

    #66

    Cat with a bushy tail resembling a squirrel, showcasing funny animal antics for memes in 2025 outdoors on grass.

    animalxhumor Report

    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Lol I just saw the rear and for a split second thought it was a dog. My bad.

    #67

    Three dogs of different colors looking up, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics and charm.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #68

    Dog sitting in a beam of light outdoors, captioned with a humorous quote about animals delighting us with their antics.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #69

    Large white dog sprawled on a person on a couch, showcasing one of 2025 animals delighting us with their antics memes.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #70

    Happy puppy adopted from shelter showing excitement and delight during car ride, capturing animals delighting us with their antics.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #71

    Dog hiding in bathtub from her puppies, showcasing one of the funniest animal antics resulting in popular memes.

    Pets Are Love Report

    #72

    A dog cleaning up plastic bottles in the neighborhood, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics and memes in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    At least it's burning up the extra calories from the treats!

    #73

    Dog protecting baby deer on grass while waiting for their mother, showcasing animals delighting with their antics in 2025.

    Animal Antics Report

    #74

    Dog gently meeting a tiny mouse on a country road, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #75

    Three dogs, including a Great Dane, at daycare showing playful and affectionate animal antics resulting in funny memes.

    Animal Antics Report

    #76

    Split image showing a tattoo of a cat’s nose print and a close-up of a cat’s spotted nose, highlighting funny animal antics memes.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #77

    Stray dog with a purple unicorn plush toy after multiple attempts to steal it, showcasing amusing animal antics.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #78

    Before and after adoption photos showing happy dogs, highlighting animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #79

    Hummingbird resting on a flower petal, delighting with its antics in a charming nature moment from 2025 animals memes.

    MyBeauDes Report

    #80

    Orange cat drinking water awkwardly with another cat watching nearby, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics in 2025.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #81

    Cat sitting inside pants worn by person, showcasing one of the many times animals delighted us with their antics in 2025.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #82

    Tweet about a woman picking dandelions in the park for her 32-year-old tortoise, highlighting charming animal antics.

    Pandamoanimum Report

    #83

    Text meme about a cat experiencing daily antics as a giant monster constantly follows and kisses it, capturing animal antics humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #84

    Bearded dragon being fed with a syringe, showcasing animals delighting us with their antics and heartwarming moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #85

    Sad orange cat in a cardboard box being comforted, one of the animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    AJamesMcCarthy Report

    #86

    Tortoiseshell cat and her kittens with matching fur colors showing delightful animal antics in 2025 memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #87

    Cute orange cat featured in a photo book, capturing one of the many animal antics that delighted us in 2025.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #88

    Fluffy cat with a serious expression hiding among rocks, showcasing animal antics that delight and inspire memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #89

    A bear walking along a fallen tree branch on an empty road, illustrating animals delighting us with their antics.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #90

    Black and white horse with mane covering part of its face, one of many animals delighting us with their antics in 2025 memes.

    SteveMeans Report

    #91

    Fluffy black and white cat with wide eyes, captured in two close-up shots showcasing adorable animal antics meme.

    UncleDuke1969 Report

