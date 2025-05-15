Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vatican Reveals Why Only These 7 Women Are Permitted To Wear White Outfits When Meeting With The Pope
Woman in white outfit with the Pope and man in suit between Vatican and Belgium flags at official meeting.
News, World

Vatican Reveals Why Only These 7 Women Are Permitted To Wear White Outfits When Meeting With The Pope

Respect is something so deeply ingrained in the Catholic Church, and with the pope being its visible head worldwide, public figures are always required to follow a specific dress code when meeting with him — with the exception of seven women.

Traditionally, long black dresses with long sleeves, a high neckline, and a black mantilla (also known as a lace or silk veil), are mandatory for women who meet the pope. 

  • Seven designated royal women hold the exclusive 'privilege of the white' to wear white when meeting the pope, deviating from the traditional black dress code.
  • These women include queens and princesses from Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Naples, and Monaco, all with strong Catholic Church ties.
  • At funerals, white is forbidden as women must wear modest black attire with veils as a sign of humility and respect.

But a select few have been granted le privilège du blanc “the privilege of the white,” where certain designated female royalty are allowed to wear white clothing, such as a white dress and white veil, during an audience with the head of the Catholic Church.

    Only seven women are allowed to wear white when meeting the pope

    Pope greeting crowd from balcony with clergy in ceremonial robes during Vatican event on permitted white outfits for women.

    Image credits: Edgar Beltrán / The Pillar

    These special seven include Queen Sofia of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Grand Duchess María Teresa of Luxembourg, Princess Marina of Naples, and Princess Charlene of Monaco. 

    All seven of these women have maintained strong ties to the Catholic Church and are permitted this exception, upholding this tradition throughout the years.

    But have there been others who also deviated from black?

    Pope in white robes meeting a woman in white outfit and lace veil, highlighting Vatican rules for women’s attire.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool

    According to Amo Mama, when the current Queen Consort Camilla was still the Duchess of Cornwall, she met Pope Benedict XVI in 2009, wearing the traditional black dress with long sleeves, and donning a matching veil.

    However, in April 2017, when she met the now-late Pope Francis, she chose to wear a pale gold dress and coat by Anna Valentine and decided not to wear any headwear. 

    At first, it could have been seen as defying the Vatican dress code, but Pope Francis welcomed the change with a spokesperson saying, “Things have become more relaxed over the last few years [sic] there are no hard and fast rules.”

    Wearing white is considered a privilege — one that’s been practiced for many years

    Woman in white outfit standing next to the Pope and a man between Vatican and Belgian flags in grand hall.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool

    Camilla’s husband, King Charles III, is the head of the Anglican Church, so she was once again required to wear black. When she met Pope Francis just two weeks before his passing, photos show she wore a black dress with cropped sleeves, as well as a knee-length skirt.

    The now-late Queen Elizabeth regularly wore black when meeting with the pope, but ever since Pope Francis took over the role, she decided to go with her signature colorful style, donning a lilac suit and matching hat when requesting an audience in 2014.

    Now, wearing colors is acceptable — as long as that color is not white.

    Pope meeting with officials and a woman in a white outfit, highlighting Vatican rules on attire during papal meetings.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool

    As the outlet noted, when Princess Charlene of Monaco met Pope Francis in January 2016, she upheld the “privilège du blanc” and wore a white jacket, matching gloves, a mantilla, and nude heels. The only pop of color she added was a dash of red lipstick. 

    These rules, however, begin to shift when it comes to funerals.

    April 26, 2025, was a solemn day for many as Pope Francis was laid down to his final resting place, his funeral being held at St. Peter’s Square in Rome after his passing on April 21, Easter Monday.

    Royals such as Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Queen Rania of Jordan were present to pay their respects.

    While women are required to wear black, a few notable figures have worn colors instead

    Pope in white robes seated between a man in a dark suit and a woman in a cream white outfit during a formal Vatican meeting.

    Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

    All three wore black outfits and veils, as white is strictly forbidden at funerals. Queen Letizia wore a black dress with a round neckline, donning a black veil and a pair of matching heels. She also added on a black handbag while walking along with her husband, who wore a black suit.

    Typically, women are expected to wear a modest black dress with a low hem, long sleeves, and minimal jewelry during these events as a sign of humility and respect. Mourning veils can be made from tulle, lace, or a fine netting material that is transparent.

    “Dressing head-to-toe in black is typically reserved for funerals and remembrance,” said Danielle Stacey, a royal correspondent. “Coincidentally, a black outfit is an essential item when all royals travel overseas, so that they are appropriately dressed in the event of a family de–th when they are abroad.”

    Woman in a white lace veil and outfit, representing one of the seven permitted to wear white when meeting the Pope at the Vatican.

    Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

    Pope Francis’s successor was elected on May 8, 2025, just one day after the conclave gathered to select a new leader of the Catholic Church. 

    It was a joyous moment, as the Vatican News Website stated that Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti had delivered the traditional formula “Habemus Papam,” as the city of Rome was addressed to announce that Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost had been chosen as the new pope. 

    Mamberti declared in Latin, “I announce to you a great joy: We have a new Pope,” adding, “The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord Robert Francis Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV.”

    Any accessories worn on a woman should also not be too attention-grabbing

    Comment by Susan Buxton discussing appropriate dress code and exceptions for meeting the Pope in the Vatican.

    Comment on social media post about Vatican and women wearing white outfits when meeting the Pope.

    Comment by Raffaelina Tramunto discussing rules about the seven women permitted to wear white outfits when meeting the Pope.

    Comment discussing the tradition of white dress for RCs and black for non RCs when meeting the Pope.

    Comment on Vatican dress code, discussing why only certain women are permitted to wear white outfits when meeting the Pope.

    Woman wearing white outfit during a formal audience with the Pope, highlighting Vatican rules on white attire for women.

    Comment by Carol Robinson saying no man would tell her what to wear, in a Facebook post discussing Vatican rules on white outfits meeting the Pope.

    Comment on social media post with person in casual clothes expressing an opinion about the Pope and religious authority.

    Group of women dressed in white outfits meeting with the Pope, highlighting Vatican rules on attire.

    Facebook comment by Philomena Chadwick expressing doubt about the significance of color when meeting the Pope wearing white outfits.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Also on Bored Panda