Vatican Reveals Why Only These 7 Women Are Permitted To Wear White Outfits When Meeting With The Pope

Respect is something so deeply ingrained in the Catholic Church, and with the pope being its visible head worldwide, public figures are always required to follow a specific dress code when meeting with him — with the exception of seven women.

Traditionally, long black dresses with long sleeves, a high neckline, and a black mantilla (also known as a lace or silk veil), are mandatory for women who meet the pope.

Highlights Seven designated royal women hold the exclusive 'privilege of the white' to wear white when meeting the pope, deviating from the traditional black dress code.

These women include queens and princesses from Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Naples, and Monaco, all with strong Catholic Church ties.

At funerals, white is forbidden as women must wear modest black attire with veils as a sign of humility and respect.

But a select few have been granted le privilège du blanc “the privilege of the white,” where certain designated female royalty are allowed to wear white clothing, such as a white dress and white veil, during an audience with the head of the Catholic Church.

Only seven women are allowed to wear white when meeting the pope

Image credits: Edgar Beltrán / The Pillar

These special seven include Queen Sofia of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Grand Duchess María Teresa of Luxembourg, Princess Marina of Naples, and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

All seven of these women have maintained strong ties to the Catholic Church and are permitted this exception, upholding this tradition throughout the years.

But have there been others who also deviated from black?

Image credits: Vatican Pool

According to Amo Mama, when the current Queen Consort Camilla was still the Duchess of Cornwall, she met Pope Benedict XVI in 2009, wearing the traditional black dress with long sleeves, and donning a matching veil.

However, in April 2017, when she met the now-late Pope Francis, she chose to wear a pale gold dress and coat by Anna Valentine and decided not to wear any headwear.

At first, it could have been seen as defying the Vatican dress code, but Pope Francis welcomed the change with a spokesperson saying, “Things have become more relaxed over the last few years [sic] there are no hard and fast rules.”

Wearing white is considered a privilege — one that’s been practiced for many years

Image credits: Vatican Pool

A beautiful moment with Pope Leo XIV yesterday during his meeting with representatives of the media #Vatican#popepic.twitter.com/uIMdbqKatv — Elise Ann Allen (@eliseannallen) May 13, 2025

Camilla’s husband, King Charles III, is the head of the Anglican Church, so she was once again required to wear black. When she met Pope Francis just two weeks before his passing, photos show she wore a black dress with cropped sleeves, as well as a knee-length skirt.

The now-late Queen Elizabeth regularly wore black when meeting with the pope, but ever since Pope Francis took over the role, she decided to go with her signature colorful style, donning a lilac suit and matching hat when requesting an audience in 2014.

Now, wearing colors is acceptable — as long as that color is not white.

Image credits: Vatican Pool

As the outlet noted, when Princess Charlene of Monaco met Pope Francis in January 2016, she upheld the “privilège du blanc” and wore a white jacket, matching gloves, a mantilla, and nude heels. The only pop of color she added was a dash of red lipstick.

These rules, however, begin to shift when it comes to funerals.

April 26, 2025, was a solemn day for many as Pope Francis was laid down to his final resting place, his funeral being held at St. Peter’s Square in Rome after his passing on April 21, Easter Monday.

Royals such as Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Queen Rania of Jordan were present to pay their respects.

While women are required to wear black, a few notable figures have worn colors instead

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

All three wore black outfits and veils, as white is strictly forbidden at funerals. Queen Letizia wore a black dress with a round neckline, donning a black veil and a pair of matching heels. She also added on a black handbag while walking along with her husband, who wore a black suit.

Typically, women are expected to wear a modest black dress with a low hem, long sleeves, and minimal jewelry during these events as a sign of humility and respect. Mourning veils can be made from tulle, lace, or a fine netting material that is transparent.

“Dressing head-to-toe in black is typically reserved for funerals and remembrance,” said Danielle Stacey, a royal correspondent. “Coincidentally, a black outfit is an essential item when all royals travel overseas, so that they are appropriately dressed in the event of a family de–th when they are abroad.”

Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Pope Francis’s successor was elected on May 8, 2025, just one day after the conclave gathered to select a new leader of the Catholic Church.

It was a joyous moment, as the Vatican News Website stated that Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti had delivered the traditional formula “Habemus Papam,” as the city of Rome was addressed to announce that Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost had been chosen as the new pope.

Mamberti declared in Latin, “I announce to you a great joy: We have a new Pope,” adding, “The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord Robert Francis Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV.”

Any accessories worn on a woman should also not be too attention-grabbing

