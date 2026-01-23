120 Paranoia Questions To Get Your Friends Spilling The Secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing kicks off a party quite like a classic game that stirs up laughs, secrets, and maybe a little drama. Paranoia is one of the oldest go-to games in the book, doubling as an icebreaker and a chaotic way to spice up the vibe.

The rules are simple: everyone sits in a circle and takes turns asking a question to the person on their right. That person then whispers the name of someone in the group as their answer.

A coin is flipped. If it lands on heads, the question is revealed. If it’s tails, the game moves on, which means only the person who asked and the one who answered know what was said.

Paranoia is a hilarious, slightly savage game that can push the boundaries of friendship.

Use these 120 paranoia questions to test it.

Group of friends sitting and fist bumping indoors, enjoying paranoia questions and social interaction games together.

Image credits: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Image

Which player do you think is the most fun to be around? Who has the best fashion sense in the group? Who is most likely to cry during a sad movie? Who do you think is the best-dressed here? Who is the least likely to be up for a spontaneous plan? Who is most likely to become a social media influencer? Can you guess who here hasn’t read a book since high school? Which player has the best sense of humor? Who tells the best dad jokes? Which person here would be the best on Big Brother? Who do you think has the most controversial food opinions? Who is most likely to volunteer as tribute in the Hunger Games?

Friendship Testers

Group of friends sitting in a circle on grass in a park, engaging in paranoia questions and deep conversation outdoors.

Image credits: Beth Macdonald / Unsplash

Which player are you least likely to call during an emergency? Which member are you secretly very afraid of? Who is most likely to pay for excess luggage before a flight? Who sitting here is likely to get jealous if you go out with a new friend? Which player is most likely to get arrested? Who is the worst texter present here? Who is most likely to get an embarrassing tattoo? Who’s the gossip monger of the group? Who can’t cook to save their life? Who would you call to help you bury a body? Who is most likely to embarrass a friend in public? If we were all drowning and you could save all but one of us, who would you leave to die?

Risky and Awkward Questions

Group of friends talking and eating dinner outdoors at night, enjoying a lively paranoia questions gathering.

Image credits: Thomas Barwick / Getty Image

Who do you think would be the worst roommate? If you had to pick, who do you think is most likely to betray a friend for personal gain? Who is the worst gift-giver in the group? Who makes the least money in the group? Which member would rat their friend out during an interrogation? Who is most likely to get plastic surgery and lie about it? Which player is the stingiest amongst the group? Who is most likely to date more than one person at a time? Who’s the flakiest member in the group? Who do you think goes the most days without showering? Who is most likely to be rude to the wait staff at a restaurant? If you had to, who would you kick out of the group?

Spicy Questions for Bold Players

A group of friends gathering closely in a circle, making funny faces and sharing paranoia questions together.

Image credits: Flashpop / Getty Image

Which player do you think would be the best kisser? Which member do you think has the freakiest hookup story? Who do you think is most likely to have a one-night stand? Who is most likely to kiss a stranger? Which player do you think would be the least talented in bed? Who do you think is the most scandalous texter? Which player is most likely to contract an STD? Who in this circle do you want to sleep with? Who do you think has the highest body count? Which member do you think was last to lose their virginity? Who has the most effortless flirting skills? Who is most likely to go skinny dipping?

Relationship Questions

Friends enjoying drinks and laughter during a relaxed gathering, sharing fun moments and paranoia questions together.

Image credits: Eleganza / Getty Image

Who do you think is most likely to gaslight their partner? Which player do you believe isn’t ready for a relationship? Which member in the group has cheated or is most likely to cheat on their partner? Who do you think is most likely to ghost someone they’ve been seeing? Which player would never be able to handle a casual relationship? Who do you think is the most emotionally unavailable member? Pick one member in the group whom you would most likely have a crush on Who do you think would have the highest success after making the first move? Who is least likely to get married? Who do you think would have the least success in a long-term relationship? Who amongst the group do you think is the luckiest in love? Which player would you never want to go on a date with?

Party Questions to Keep the Night Going

A diverse group of friends laughing and raising hands around a table, enjoying paranoia questions game night.

Image credits: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Image

Who do you think has the highest alcohol tolerance? Which member has the best dance moves when drunk? Who do you think is the life of the party? Which player throws the best parties? Who do you think would take the funniest drunk photos? Who is most likely to start a conga line? Which player in the group is most likely to have the sickest playlist? Which player is most likely to suggest the after-parties? Who is most likely to be the party pooper? Which player is most likely to get chatty with strangers while waiting in line for the bathroom? Who has the best blackout story? Who is most likely to finish all the party snacks when no one’s watching?

Kid-Friendly Paranoia Questions

Group of kids and a teacher sitting in a circle on a carpet, engaging in paranoia questions and sharing secrets.

Image credits: Vadym Buinov / Getty Image

Which member do you think has a secret LEGO obsession? Who is most likely to adopt 10 pets in the future? Who has the excuses for getting out of trouble? Which member of the group would make the best superhero? Who is most likely to skip dinner and dive right into eating dessert? Who should try their hand at stand-up comedy? Who’s most likely to win in a game of tennis? Who has the most creative imagination? Who is most likely to get excited over an animated film? Which member in the group is the handiest at building things? Which player gives the cuddliest hugs? Who makes the worst babysitter?

Paranoia Questions That Make You LOL

Friends laughing and having fun outdoors during a meal, enjoying paranoia questions to get secrets spilled.

Image credits: Maskot / Getty Image

Focus these on simple, low-stakes questions that loosen up the group and are easy for anyone to answer Who is most likely to get lost even with a GPS? Who has had the craziest first date experience? Who’s most likely to be late for a plan because they stopped to pet a dog? Who is most likely to get arrested for indecent behavior? Who do you think has the most embarrassing Spotify playlists? Who’s most likely to get blocked by a celebrity on social media? Who is guilty of never matching their socks? Who should have a reality TV show based on their life? Who in the group has the dirtiest sense of humor? If you could switch lives with someone here for a day, who would it be? Who would accidentally send a text to the wrong person?

Questions That Hit a Little Too Deep

Group of friends gathered indoors, encouraging a man opening up and sharing secrets during paranoia questions game.

Image credits: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Image

Who in this room do you trust the most? Who do you think deserves a better romantic partner? Who always has the best advice during a crisis? Who is the unsung soldier holding the group together? Which member in the group has grown the most in the past year? Pick someone in the group who is most likely to have a weird phobia If you had to become the most emotionally strong member of the group, who would it be? Who do you think will be the most successful in 10 years? Which member in the group is too hard on themselves? Who here deserves more appreciation and recognition from the group? Which player present here is the biggest people-pleaser? Who do you think has the most self-doubt?

Call-Out Paranoia Questions

Group of friends laughing and relaxing at a party, engaging in fun paranoia questions and casual conversation.

Image credits: Maskot / Getty Image

Who is most likely to arrive two hours late to any event? Who do you think needs to shower more often? Who’s the worst at driving? Which player is pursuing the wrong career? Who talks about people behind their backs the most? Who do you think is the fakest on their socials? Out of all the players in the group, who’s the best liar? Who has the worst road rage in the group? Which person is most likely to get back with their ex? Who is the biggest prude in the group? Which player would throw hands instead of talking things out? Who here tends to get overly competitive?