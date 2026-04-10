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FedEx Driver Reveals Chilling Final Words To 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Before Tragic End
FedEx driver with serious expression driving with 7-year-old girl Athena Strand entering the vehicle behind him.
Crime, Society

FedEx Driver Reveals Chilling Final Words To 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Before Tragic End

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Tanner Horner, the FedEx driver who pleaded guilty on April 7, 2026, to taking the life of 7-year-old Athena Strand, sat across from investigators in November 2022 and tried to negotiate for time.

In footage now shown to a Texas jury, the 34-year-old asked police for a month of freedom so he could spend Christmas with his son, a request that stood in stark contrast to his strangling of a child.

Highlights
  • FedEx driver Tanner Horner asked police for a month of freedom after taking the life of 7-year-old Athena Strand.
  • Dashcam footage and forensic evidence presented in court contradicted his initial claims of an accident.
  • The jury is now deciding whether he will face the capital punishment or life in prison without parole.

“There’s only one thing in this world that I want,” Horner told investigators. “I want a month.”

The footage is now central evidence as a Texas jury decides whether Horner will be sentenced to capital punishment or spend the rest of his life in prisonwithout parole.

RELATED:

    The police interview came to light shortly after his final words to Athena were made public

    Man in a dress shirt and tie, appearing serious, associated with FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

    Image credits: Getty/The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers

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    Disclaimer: This article contains details involving violence against a minor that some readers may find distressing.

    The request came during an interview Horner himself asked for, prosecutors told the court, following earlier interrogations in which he gave shifting accounts of the crime and introduced details about his final interaction with Athena.

    “I imagine that you have, basically, a list and bullet points that you want to know from me,” he said, seated in an interrogation room wearing a jail uniform as investigators listened.

    FedEx driver inside truck looking forward while 7-year-old Athena Strand stands at the door in night vision security footage.

    Image credits: WFAA

    He then presented what he described as his condition.

    “There’s only one thing in this world that I want,” Horner said. “I want a month.”

    “Even if y’all have to put an ankle monitor on me, GPS monitor, check-ups with you,” he added. “If you give me a month with my family, so I can have Christmas with my son, I’ll tell you everything.”

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    Close-up of a bearded man with a serious expression, related to FedEx driver chilling final words SEO topic.

    Image credits: Wise County Sheriff’s Office

    By that point, Horner had already begun to move away from his initial claim that he had accidentally struck the child with his vehicle. In recorded interviews, he described telling Athena, “Just get in the back of the van, we’re going to the hospital.”

    Young girl standing smiling in front of wooden door wearing floral dress and pink backpack, related to Athena Strand story.

    Image credits: Facebook

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    Investigators testified that Horner also led them to the location of the body during questioning, while continuing to refer to an alternate personality he called “Zero,” a claim they engaged with as part of their interview strategy.

    When officers told him that any such deal was not possible given the nature of the charge, Horner did not back down.

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    “Either way, that’s basically my price,” he said.

    The request was never granted.

    The case traces back to November 30, 2022, when Athena Strand disappeared from her home in Lake Worth, Texas

    Comment expressing shock and sadness about harm to children, reacting to FedEx driver’s chilling final words to Athena Strand.

    @fox4newsdallasfortworthWARNING: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. RAW BODYCAM: Jurors watched more body camera video of investigators questioning Tanner Horner about what happened to Athena Strand’s clothes. Speaking as his alter ego named Zero, Horner said he dumped the clothes along the highway because he thought it was funny.♬ original sound – Fox4News

    Horner, who was working as a FedEx delivery driver, had arrived at the property to deliver a package containing Barbies intended as a Christmas gift.

    According to prosecutors, he then took the child and brought her into his delivery truck.

    Evidence presented in court includes dashcam video from inside the vehicle showing Athena alive and alert after being placed inside, contradicting Horner’s earlier claim that he had accidentally struck her.

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    Young girl standing in a colorful dress holding a stuffed animal, linked to FedEx driver final words before tragic end story.

    Image credits: Facebook

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    Audio from the recording captures him telling the child, “Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you,” as she resisted.

    Investigators determined that Athena passed away inside the truck. Prosecutors told the jury that Horner attempted to break her neck before ultimately strangling her.

    Her body was later left at Bobo Crossing along the Trinity River, approximately 13 miles from her home.

    Man listening intently in a courtroom setting, related to FedEx driver final words before tragic end.

    Image credits: Getty/The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers

    She was found on December 2, 2022, two days after she was reported missing.

    Forensic evidence presented in court included DNA found under Athena’s fingernails, consistent with her fighting back. Prosecutors also described additional findings indicating she had been subjected to further harm in connection with the crime.

    Horner had discarded her clothing along a nearby roadway.

    Horner blamed the crimes on an alternate personality he called “Zero,” contradicting his previous account

    Comment about FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand before tragic tragedy.

    During police interviews, Horner repeatedly changed his account.

    After initially claiming the incident was accidental, he later introduced the idea of an alternate personality he called “Zero,” which he blamed for the crime.

    “I didn’t do it, but he did, and that’s what f**ks with me,” Horner told investigators. “I’m wondering who the hell’s been in my head this whole time.”

    He claimed this persona was responsible for ordering Athena into the truck, taking her life, and disposing of her body, even describing aspects of the crime as “funny.”

    Young girl with red bow and festive pajamas sitting on bed with warm lights in the background, FedEx driver chilling final words.

    Image credits: Facebook

    Horner pleaded guilty on April 7, 2026, just as his trial was set to begin, removing the need for a guilt phase and moving the case directly into sentencing.

    His defense team has asked jurors to consider mitigating factors, including a childhood marked by substance use in the home, his mother’s drinking habit during pregnancy, reported lead exposure, and diagnoses that include Asperger’s and other mental health conditions.

    Comment stating he has no remorse in a simple text format expressing emotion related to FedEx driver chilling final words tragedy.

    The jury has continued to hear testimony through at least April 9, with no final decision as of today (April 10). The evidence presented is now being weighed, including the dashcam footage, forensic findings, and Horner’s own statements.

    The outcome will determine whether he is sentenced to capital punishment or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

    “Heartless.” People shared their thoughts on the case on social media

    Comment on social media by stolla stoltz expressing frustration about the world and mentioning devil as an explanation.

    Comment from Jules asking about why a jury decides life without parole or death after a guilty plea in a death penalty case.

    Comment expressing anger and sadness about a cruel act involving a young child related to FedEx driver and Athena Strand.

    Comment on social media post questioning the attorney's role related to FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand before tragic end.

    Comment from Zara & Mama praising an investigator, relating to FedEx driver chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to Athena Strand.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over FedEx driver’s chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

    Comment warning parents to protect children after a FedEx driver reveals chilling final words to Athena Strand.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment reacting to a story about a FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

    Comment by KK discussing concerns about big businesses contracting random workers amid FedEx driver revealing chilling final words.

    Comment expressing sympathy for 7-year-old Athena Strand and hoping for penalty for FedEx driver involved.

    Comment expressing confusion about the reason for taking 7-year-old Athena, related to FedEx driver chilling final words.

    Comment praising a smart and passionate FedEx driver investigator with a heart emoji and 95 likes on a social platform.

    User Almightygray24 expressing confusion about a child's roaming on a large property in a social media comment.

    Comment on social media post expressing sadness about FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand before tragic end.

    Comment expressing sorrow about a baby’s undeserved tragic situation related to FedEx driver’s final words.

    Comment by Sara about a photo of a child in a FedEx truck, expressing shock and concern over the danger involved.

    Comment from Sadie expressing concern about girls sleeping unsupervised outside in a shed, highlighting safety dangers.

    Comment by user khadija expressing anger about body cam footage related to FedEx driver revealing chilling final words to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The jury is deciding between life without parole and death because each state's laws are different. In the majority of states, sentencing is separate from the trial but not all.

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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The jury is deciding between life without parole and death because each state's laws are different. In the majority of states, sentencing is separate from the trial but not all.

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    reply Mark as spam
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