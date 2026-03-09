Redditors have recently been revealing all of the small mysteries from their personal lives that have left them puzzled for years. From the case of the missing box of crayons to what their father did in the Vietnam War, there are plenty of curiosities that people desperately want to get to the bottom of. Enjoy reading through these mystifying stories, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to solve too!

Life is full of mysteries . What is my purpose? What is the meaning of life? Where on earth did I leave my car keys? Some questions will never be answered, and we just have to accept that. But sometimes, it’s hard not to put your detective’s cap on!

#1 I had a one night stand. I found out many years later she had a kid just about nine months later. The girl looks like my other daughter to a T. I just have this weird feeling she’s mine 😕 there doesn’t appear to be a father in her life at all!

#2 I had a 64 crayola from first grade bought by grandma. If you had a 64 crayola, you are the "fancy kid" at school. So I brought my box to school to do some colouring and by afternoon, it was gone. I looked all over the classroom and went to the lost and found cabinet. Though there was a crayola box there, it had a name so it was not mine.





The next day the kid next to me had brought a crayola box. I confronted her those were my crayons (because I could see her glaring at my box yesterday), and she claimed her mom bought it so it was hers. I never got my crayola box back, but I still have the gut feeling she stole it from me.

#3 My cousin’s disappearance in 1979. He was in Kabul, Afghanistan when the Russians invaded and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.



Official response from the US State Department: “We are boycotting the Moscow Olympics.” .

#4 What my father did in the vietnam war. My sister and I know he was in the air force. He talked about mostly traveling, smoking and drinking beer overseas and how he was to tall to fly a plane. And how he joined the military to get away from his horrible family. Later in life he developed kidney failure, which eventually led to multiple organ failure, which is what got him at the end. He was on V.A. benefits, and had a military funeral. But we never found any information

No pictures, no postcards, no information at all about just what he did.

#5 I lost my car keys when I was disc golfing when I was 19. I looked everywhere and eventually decided they were gone and had to call my mom, order a new set. It was a mess.



I eventually found the missing keys two years later in my desk drawer at my house in college 100 miles away.

#6 Why my family lied to me about my dad passing of a brain aneurysm. I found the autopsy and police report in some boxes as an adult and he actually passed from brain trauma. He also went into a coma while sleeping next to my mom (they told me he collapsed in the middle of the day around people).





So there is more to the story and it's bothered me a lot for the past ten years since I read those documents. But when I ask people about it they just say it happened 30 years ago and they don't remember. You don't remember if it was night or day time?

#7 The way individual socks just vanish into another dimension inside the dryer. I’ve lost enough pairs to start a textile factory in a parallel universe.

#8 I woke up one morning to 3 quarters stacked on the spoiler of my car. House located in the country with a long drive way and a dog who would have gone ballistic if someone had been there in the night. Still no clue who or how, but thanks for the 75cents I guess!



My family also has chickens in a small coop behind the house, not visible from the road whatsoever. Woke up one morning to two additional full grown chickens in the coop. They had leg band identifiers that we don’t use so they definitely weren’t ours.

#9 One day I was walking up my stairs and saw a little square of white paper on one of the steps. It was about the size of a postage stamp. When I turned it over it was a picture of my dad when he was about 10 years old. My parents had lived in this house but it was over 30 years ago. We bought the house from mom after my father died.



I showed the picture to my mom and she had never seen it before. To this day I have no idea where that little picture came from.

#10 How tf I managed to win the race to the egg.

#11 What happened to my poor wee gorgeous, loveable black cat. I was away working, and she just vanished. Nobody seemed to have an answer for me, miss her heaps.

#12 A few years ago I was on the floor in front of my bookshelf. I think I was cleaning something up, I don’t remember exactly, when something caught my eye. Sticking out maybe a half inch from between books was $200. All folded up, just chilling there.



It was the second bottom shelf. No one had visited in months. It was barely visible. Where did that money come from?!

#13 Who made me an anonymous valentine's day card at school 30 years ago. I never could find out who it was!

#14 Who keeps stealing my good pens? They just vanish into thin air.

#15 Why am I me, as in why is my consciousness in this body and nobody else's?

#16 Still dont know why I get small scratches all over my body (when I say small I mean really small).

#17 What the actual thing is causing my seizures.

#18 Where do all the hair ties go? I've raised two daughters and between the three of us I've bought more packs than I can count. Just poof.

#19 Whether my grandad and my partners grandad knew each other. They worked for the same company, in the same place, at approximately the same time. Unfortunately I don't know of any way we can ever find out!

#20 How to land a husband.

#21 Back in the mid 1990's, I was at the grocery store with my dad and his girlfriend. As they shopped, I went to the magazine aisle, like I always did. There was a new edition of GamePro that had came out, and I was super stoked for it. It was the Donkey Kong Country premiere edition.





I had saved up my allowance, and was able to buy the magazine.





The grocery store, which was a Food Lion, was no less than two miles away from where I lived.





I recall leaving the grocery store with the magazine in hand, getting into the car, still holding the magazine, arriving at our apartment, and getting out of the car, heading inside.





As I got to the top of the steps, I realized "hey, I left my magazine in the car, let me run back out and get it." I dug through the car, literally tore it apart, and could not find it. This was on a Friday. I did this at least three other times, and never did find the magazine.





I didn't roll the windows down on the ride home. The magazine was clutched in my left hand during the car ride home. All of a sudden, boom, it was gone.





And now, 30 plus years later, I still recall this like it was yesterday. Never did find that magazine, and I was really bummed about it.

#22 I lost my old slide phone in my 8x8 bedroom in my NYC apartment, and I never found it. There were no holes or unfinished areas where it could have maybe slid into the wall. It was just gone one day. I have since moved 3 times and have been through everything I own, but it’s still a mystery.

#23 Lost my favorite jacket in college and i've thought about it probably once a month for ten years. wasn't even that special, just fit perfectly. genuinely no idea what happened.

#24 Who my double is. A few years ago I moved to the opposite end of the UK for a job and I apparently have a double. I've never met this person but I have been called the wrong name by strangers and had acquaintances ask me if I work somewhere I have never worked. My father fitted machinery in a local factory so I have a suspicion I have another half sibling.

#25 When I was a child, I visited a dinosaur themed exhibit with very realistic dinosaur animatronics that scared the hell out of me. I recall the entrance was very cave like and was inside a white building. I've tried searching all over for such place that was active when I was a child probably early 2000s in Malaysia and I couldnt find anything. I would've thought I hallucinated it but I actually had a souvenir from the place. A pterasaur shaped eraser.

#26 The first week my wife and I spent in our new house, I had a dream where I called a friend from college, Ryan, and we spoke.



Two days later, Ryan called and my wife answered. He was shaken up. He said that his roommate gave him a message, “For Ryan,” with only a phone number, no name. The mystery is twofold. We just got that landline number the day before (the day after the dream), and the call came in on his roommate’s cellphone, which he had gotten that day. So there should be no way these numbers were known to anyone.

#27 Oh my.....there are a lot of deep, personal answers to this and I was just going to talk about roads 😅😅



But really - have you every thought about how many millions of miles of roadways were developed and paved across the USA alone? And in relatively short order? I mean, they work for years on a single 3 mile stretch if I-35 but somehow built out the US they way they did is just wild to me.

#28 Why I have been sick since 2024. I have lost about 45+ pounds. No appetite, nausea, very watery movements, random fever, and so achy. Not to mention the new development. My entire rib cage is huritng. The mystery pain that started it is still there. My ride or die.



I have been to my primary, 2 gastroenterologists and pain management. My primary keeps sending me to the gastro doctors. The first one told me it was Crohn's and the treatment started. But when I started asking questions I got this response: if the pain is that bad go to the ER.



So back to my primary. Sent to a different gastro doc. One who specializes in Crohn's. Found out during that visit that I many not have Crohn's. It was listed as probable Crohn's. Oh and the pain is not related to the Crohn's. Go see a nutritionist and pain management. We will pop the camera back in and see what is happening.



So I went to pain management while waiting for my colonoscopy. Pain management sent me home for being in TOO much pain. Yep, that is correct. I am one who does not 'show' pain. I just quietly go about my day. But you run my vitals, it shows. My BP was 200/143 and pulse was 170. Sir are you experiencing any numbness or tingling in your left arm? No, the pain is just bad today.



Sorry but we cannot help you. We suggest you go to the ER or follow up with your doctor. With your vitals we cannot help. But I am in pain and this is because of it. They stopped listening to me at that point.



So I have quit all of my treatments. I have been monitoring my BP and pulse at home. Nothing out of the ordinary to report. I am now focusing on making my life work around it. If I have to live with it, I will find a way.

#29 My cat managed to remove the tip of his tail in an empty apartment, during the 5 min we were outside loading stuff into the rental truck. We came back inside to blood on the walls and floors, and he was hiding under the bed. The tip of his tail was near a door that couldn’t have slammed shut (it was heavy and there wasn’t any wind), and it was still as wide open as it was when we went outside.



There wasn’t any furniture in the apartment at that point. He wasn’t even near the door when we brought stuff out, so we know no one stepped on his tail or shut his tail in the front door. He doesn’t have extreme anxiety that would cause him to do that himself.



Really baffled still. This was about 6 years ago.



Biggie (cat) is okay, he just had a partial amputation and has coped reasonably well. Even the little grey tip appeared again once his fur grew back. 🙂.

#30 Been trying my whole life to just see one photo of my mom’s biological mother. That would mean the world to me if I could do that for my mom.

#31 I have an indentation in my skull that doesn't belong. No one's telling me what happened.

#32 When my partner and I moved into an old house, all of my brushes disappeared. My hairbrush, my makeup brushes, all of them. could not find them in our bathroom to save my life. A few weeks later, they all show back up in the places I had been looking for them (the drawers in the bathroom, on the countertop, in my makeup bags etc). Then about a year after living there a pink brush with gray hair in it shows up. no one in my family has gray hair. No one claimed the hairbrush. I even asked some folks who had visited us a few days prior if they had left it and they said no. Now I definitely believe in spirits. That house was 100% haunted (I have other stories on that), and I think whatever entity stole my brushes to begin with, felt bad and gave them all back with interest, so to speak. I have no idea where it got that pink hairbrush or why it chose that one specifically.

#33 I lost an earring one night and I couldn’t find it anywhere. Looked in my bed sheets, in the bathroom, everywhere. A couple days later I stepped into the shower and found the earring sitting at the bottom of the tub. I have no idea how it got there. Everyone in my family had showered several times between the time it was lost and found, so in theory it should have been washed down the drain or found by someone. I still wonder how it ended up there, although I like to think I had a friendly ghost helping me out.

#34 Why people dislike or hate me for no reason.



I may have thought they're keeping it a secret, but nobody bothers to tell me anything. They just leave me hanging, and I have no idea why. I would approach and ask why, but they don't bother, like I'm disposable.



Same goes for my narc father and his mom. They just hate my existence, and even tell me I'm a mistake. Even on my grandma's death bed, she never apologized for abusing me, so I never got any answer from her.

#35 Where all my money goes by the end of the month.

#36 What happened to that one shirt of mine?

#37 My biological dad abandoned my mom when he found out she was pregnant with me. I staged a surprise meeting when I was about 15? and it didn’t go well.



Always wondered why he left, especially after I heard that he left another woman who had a daughter that looks exactly like me.



I’ve made peace with it but it’s a curiosity I have.

#38 I caught long covid before there were vaccines for it.



I got sick for a year (so sick, I was afraid to go to sleep because I was afraid I wouldn’t wake up.)



A month after testing negative, I took my kids on a cruise that I had bought two years prior.



Before I left, I took my grandmother’s ring that I had inherited (and had always wanted,) and hid it somewhere that I wouldn’t forget.



I got back from the cruise, and it wasn’t where I thought I had hidden it.



I guess Covid has deleted the hiding spot from my memory.



I have looked for it several times, but still haven’t found it.



This was three or four years ago.



Sad.

#39 Why I walk into a room and immediately forget why, is my brain playing hide and seek?

#40 Where do all the spoons go?!? It’s like they walk away.

#41 Why everyone reveres my grandfather who committed acts of domestic violence so terrifying I don't even want to type them out



now he's old and has dementia, everyone has selective amnesia and treats him like a king.

#42 One family mystery that still haunts me, my grandparents always argued about a letter from my great-grandfather that supposedly explained why he left town suddenly in the 1940s. Nobody ever saw it, and whenever it comes up, everyone shuts down or changes the subject. I’ve asked countless times, but the letter disappeared long before I was born. I keep wondering what he wrote and if knowing would change how I see my family’s history.

#43 Why I'm a morning person on weekends but physically cannot wake up on weekdays. Same body, same alarm, completely different results. Science has no satisfying answer for this.

#44 When I was a kid we used to have day naps, but no one really slept. I remember some people were looking at us and then I immediately fell asleep for some reason… it scares me even now, not sure if I want to know what happened.

#45 My grandfather sold a wine and spirits wholesaler business in the late 1920s. The mystery of what happened to the money has dominated my entire life. Equivalent today for about £1million. In the early 40s he died a penniless drunk. He had 2 sons (one my father) and a daughter. I once found the final ledger for the business which his daughter (my aunt) saved for the rest of her life. It confirmed the family rumour about how much it was sold for. Nobody knows what happened to the money.

#46 Small one:



I once misplaced an iPod nano and haven't found it yet. This was 11 years ago.



Now I looked everywhere and moved since then, so the odds of me finding it are none-existant. It was probably stolen, or I dropped it somewhere, but my brain REALLY is telling me it's misplaced for some reason. I had it one day. And I didn't have it the next day. But I don't know which day that was.

#47 I seem to be a pretty likeable person, I have friends in lotsa friend groups but I cannot for the life of me land me a partner or get a date! I have been told I have Aubrey Plaza energy so many times but yea...single for ages!

#48 This just happened today! I have video evidence!!!



A flip flop materialised in front of my house and then landed on the drive, I swear no one was around to throw it and no bird seemingly to drop! My camera picks it up as if it had been thrown from my front door upwards but there is no one there to do it and no one who owns the flip flop.