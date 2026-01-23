In fact, there are plenty of small mysteries that humans can’t solve either. Redditors have been discussing the little mysteries that have appeared in their lives that they don’t have the time, resources, or energy to investigate. Whether it’s a set of keys that vanished decades ago or an inexplicable encounter they had with a stranger, it’s clear that we’re not meant to understand everything in our lives. Enjoy reading through these stories that belong in an Agatha Christie novel, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to play detective!

Humans have plenty of questions that will probably never be answered. What is the meaning of life ? Is the multiverse real? Is there a god out there somewhere? You can ponder and philosophize all you like, but at a certain point, one has to accept that we probably won’t ever have definitive proof that puts any of these questions to bed.

#1 Exactly one really long thick hair keeps growing in the same spot on my chin and nowhere else. I'm female.



MissMormie:



With age testosterone increases for woman, that can cause beard hairs to grow. I used to have one when i was thirty, probably 10 by mid fourties, looking at my mom i might get a full beard by the time I'm 70 /:

#2 There's a little animal that lives out on my terrace that chirps at night. I've never seen it, and if I look for it, it stops chirping. It doesn't sound like a cricket or a grasshopper. It's a pleasant little high-pitched chirp. I think it's a bat but I'm not sure. I don't mind anymore. I just enjoy the sound.



OutlookForThursday:



LIZARD. LIZARD. LIZARD.

Gecko probably. Turn on a terrace light at night and look for it hunting moths.

#3 I lost some keys in 1994. I used them to open the front door when I came home. I set them on a counter. They disappeared forever. I thought I would find them when I moved, but they never re-materialized.

#4 Where are all my hair clips going? I live alone, I only have one set of hair... why are most of them missing?



DiejenEne:



They are here, at my house! I keep finding them EVERYWHERE! My wife can't be losing SO MANY of them.



no_id_never:



The are hanging out with the single socks that went missing in the dryer.

#5 Why I’m here. I’m not particularly great at anything but I’m good at a lot of stuff. I’m well educated, I’m nice, I have lots of friends but like…I feel no purpose. Nothing feels meaningful but I wake up and do it all again.



trullaDE:



It can be freeing to accept that most lives don't have meaning and purpose, and also really don't need them. In 100 years, pretty much everyone right now on this planet will be [gone], and chances are, every memory of you with it. And 100 years are just a tiny blip in the overall timescape on this planet. So just enjoy the time you've got, have fun and love and friendship where you can get it, but don't worry too much about anything else.

#6 Why people like certain things, like tastes and smells and sounds. There's an reaction in our brains that says "you like this", but why are different stimulus different for different people. Why do I like margaritas, but my husband likes whiskey? Why do I like silver and my friend likes gold? Are there genetic markers for "likes opera"? Why do we not like things and then "develop a taste" for them later?



I'm sure someone has studied it. But I'm tired, and "tacos are good" is good enough for me.



C0mpoundFr4cture:



My guess is subtle differences thanks to genetic diversity. If one person has a taste for poisonous berries, and another likes cooked meat, then one's going to survive longer and live a healthier life than the other. Same as slight variations in animals coat colours and markings has adapted to them to blend in almost perfectly. But hey, that's just a theory... a 1am I-need-to-sleep theory.

#7 I’ll put something down in a place that makes perfect sense at the time. Not absent minded…. Fully intentional. Then later, when I need it, that place feels completely foreign…. Like I can remember the decision, just not the logic behind it.



The object turns up eventually, always somewhere reasonable. That’s the unsettling part. Past me wasn’t careless. Past me was operating under a rule set current me no longer has access to.



So I search…..annoyed, until I find it and move on without interrogating the version of me who clearly knew something I didn’t bother to write down.



Same [thing] use to happen while setting up a password earlier now password managers come in handy.



irthdaycheesecake9:



I have ADHD and I am very liberal with the “find my phone” function on my FitBit. One time I left my phone in the linen closet. No memory of putting it there but there it is, after an hour of frantically looking for it.

#8 The loss of my data and basic privacy. I've been online and using the same emails and profiles for at least 2 1/2 decades. By now, everything that is marketed to me knows I'm a old white man. No getting around it, I've accepted my fate.



TheIcerios:



I watched some YouTube videos on a TV signed into an account only used by that TV. The account was originally created on someone else's computer, and subsequently signed out. It was made just for the TV because no one wanted the "community" viewing habits to mess up anyone's personal account.

Anyway, that particular YouTube creator is flooding my Facebook feed now. Never saw anything from him before, but now it's practically all I get.

#9 My sweat dries blue. It also stains fabric blue. I have so many actually impactful health issues that blue sweat just doesn't make the cut for mentioning during limited doctor time.



Plus, it's kind of nice to have one health issue that is just a weird fun fact instead of horribly painful, ha.



Brave-Distribution27:



Chromhidrosis.

#10 Is MY red the same as YOUR red.



GenXSkully:



Likely, no- source; colorblind husband.

#11 Theres a high pitch noise coming from the forest in my backyard every night that causes me a migraine. To tired to try to figure out what is when it starts.



Troubador222:



I owned an old house that had the circular attic vents that would spin in the wind. Mine started squealing. Took mea while to figure it out. I went up and sprayed it with a silicone lube but eventually had to replace it.

#12 In 2005 (it was a Wednesday) I was getting ready to go out, I put a hoodie on the sofa and it was gone when I went to put it on. It has never turned up. I've had multiple spring cleans, furniture rearranges and it's never been seen again. It was my favorite hoodie.



QueenBearEXP:



That reminds me of a video I've seen online recently. It was one of those spooky scary stories reels.

I can't remember all the details but basically a man made a pact with the devil, sold his soul for fame, money, intelligence, etc.

He became very successful and he was waiting for the shoe to drop but everything remained seemingly normal.

But every year or so, something of great sentimental value of his went missing. Family heirlooms or just objects that generally were very important to him.

#13 I use a walking stick as a mobility aide. 2 months ago I lost my favourite walking stick and I can’t understand how the [hell] you lose something you can’t walk without.



Zokstone:



When I had to walk with an aide I lost mine too - I left it on the bus after a particularly weird encounter with another rider. The distraction worked for both my pain and my ability to keep my things with me.

#14 Sometimes I'll feel nauseous seemingly for no reason. What happens then is I'll sneeze and the nausea is gone. It's not a big enough deal for me to book an appointment with a dr and ask about it because it doesn't happen that often.



Bethlebee:



I get this, too. From what I've gathered, it has to do with the vagus nerve or something.

#15 My toaster disappeared a few years ago. I live alone. A whole toaster.



I kept it in my cabinet because I dont have a lot of counter space, used it pretty frequently.... one day i opened my cabinet and it was just gone.



AdDear528:



I swear I had a baking sheet disappear. I also live alone.

#16 Three years ago, when I got the flu, I started having weird feelings in my left ring finger. Like electricity is moving there. Not like it's an electric shock, more like an electric wave. Since then it happens several times a month. Only this specific finger. Asked a doctor and he said he didn't know but it was not a real issue.



I guess I will never know. But I want to believe I'm becoming some kind of X-Men. In a few years I might be able to light a bulb with my left hand.



AffectionateExcuse5:



Might be neuropathy? Apparently if you lean on your elbow too much it can cause weird sensations in your ring or pinky finger. When my mom's sciatica acts up, she gets weird tingling in one single toe, always the same toe.

In my heart though, you're a mutant.

#17 Ghost light.



We have an old security light in our back garden from the previous owners, and the sensor on it has gone a bit dodgy. As such, it sometimes turns on when there's nothing to trigger it. Hence, it's detecting ghosts. Ghost light.



LittleMissTaken:



Could also be a bug walking across/flying around/living in the sensors. The way a lot of those types of motion detectors work is by sending out little beams of infrared light (think of it like a series of 3 lasers arranged like this \ | / that are shooting out the beams) and detecting when more than 1 of them are blocked. Usually something small would never break more than one beam at a time, but something small and very close can.

I worked at an alarm company a while back (basically like ADT but for commercial businesses rather than homes) and one of the most common reasons a motion alarm would go off over and over was that there were bugs in or around the detector.

#18 I've had a repeating 3 digit number in my life for about 12 years now. I still see it everywhere daily but I mostly ignore it now.



It will be the change I get back from the corner store, the suggested tip on a receipt, the toll for a road, multiple license plates throughout the day, randomly marked on trucks or part of a logo, random dialogue in a show I'm watching, or I'll randomly look at my phone or wake up suddenly at that time. Hell, one time I was working on a friend's vehicle when I noticed the number embossed in huge letters on the side of their engine.



The number shows up everywhere and I'd like to think it's just trained pattern recognition but sometimes it's just spooky how often it shows up. I used to try to take pictures or notes of all the instances but I started to feel crazy. I might be but like I said, I mostly ignore it now.



Beth_Pleasant:



My birthday is 9/19 and I always seem to look at the clock when it's 9:19. It's crazy.

#19 My hands sweat when I'm not wearing socks. Make it make sense.

#20 One of my teeth is missing. I had an x-ray done at some point and it's not in my jaw at all. I don't know why it never developed.



Siduron:



I'm missing two. It's a hereditary thing in my family.

#21 Why don’t I ever see my neighbors bringing home groceries?



_Maxine_Vandate_:



Think about the time it takes to enter the home from the car, maybe 5min? And this needs doing maybe every 10d? And how much time do you spend in position to observe them making that trip? Couple hours a week? It's simply long odds that you are out or look out the window at the same time they are bringing in groceries.



Also, back before I lost my health I was very hyper and anything I could do with exercise instead of machines I did. Walking to get groceries instead of driving meant bringing home a backpack full of food fairly often rather than a whole cart of food more rarely. To a neighbor a person with a backpack on won't register as "grocery run". Maybe others stash their purchases in the shelf and pocket of their baby's pram. There are probably other unintentional grocery concealment methods that I am unaware of too.

#22 There's a huge moth inside one of the light fixtures in my home office. I don't know how it got in, it feels like it just spawned there yesterday.

#23 What happened to my birth parents. I was born a girl in China in the 1990s during the One Child Policy. Got adopted and brought back to America. Of course, I could go back to village one day but I highly doubt I will find my birth parents. I’m not upset at them, I completely understand why they had to abandon me.

#24 Why my neighbor leaves at 5am every day but I’ve never seen them come home. At this point I assume they teleport.



Available-Chart-9488:



Some things are meant to stay unexplained for mental health reasons.

#25 Sometimes there is a bump behind my ear. Sometimes it is gone. Right now it is gone.



snobby_footnote:



It could be lymph nodes, they might inflate when your immune system is working or when you are allergic to something (eg a hair shampoo).

#26 I have purchased 600 hair ties over the last two years. I currently have 4. I do not know where about half of them got lost.



BudgetShake1500:



That is why they sell them in packs of 50.

#27 Why the [hell] am I always exhausted to the point I have no motivation to do ANYTHING.



Ok_Kiwi_4066:



Vitamin D deficiency.

#28 My steak knives slowly disappear. I do the dishes by hand. Every so often one seems to....vanish. Never to be seen again.



aurora_boredalis:



Omg this is me but with forks!



ugottabekiddingmee:



The forks! Where do they go?? We just bought more. Some are gone already.

#29 There is one hot doorknob at work. Only one side of it too. It's hot no matter the weather or if A/C or heat is on. There's no draft there. There's no electricity in the door and even if there was, both sides of the knob should be hot. It frankly bothers me but more investigation would be above my skill level.



hillbillysuv:



It's almost certainly an electrified leverset, or electric lock of some kind. I install them sometimes as part of my job. It's most likely a "fail secure" type that will lock if the power goes off. It could be part of a lockdown system or simply an old badge/keypad access system that someone has decided should be left open. Or it's a fail safe version that they're keeping locked until it's badged, or one of a dozen other scenarios. The gist of it is, it's electric and has power on most of the time.

#30 Every now and then I’ll get a sharp pain in my chest wall that hurts a LOT when I try to inhale. It will go away after 30 seconds. I get it a couple of times a month and have done since I can remember.



PepperFine1185:



Precordial catch syndrome.



Acrobatic_Zombie_651:



This sounds like heart palpitation pain - it was the same for me. Not a doctor just sharing in case it helps.

#31 The truth behind why there are so many mattress stores. For me specifically, there's this one mattress store that has been in business for decades, despite so many other stores in that same shopping center going out of business.



Something is going on with that store. There's no way it should've stayed in business during COVID. But it's still there. I think it's a front for money laundering or some other crime. But I've just accepted I'll never know the truth.



Right-Yam-5826:



Very low overhead costs, few staff & high value stock with high profit margins and longevity. They only need to make a few sales a month to stay open.

When you've got a street full of vape shops and nothing else, and the owner of several has opened 2 nightclubs that are never open on the weekends? That's something suspicious..

#32 What my sister does for work. I rarely see her but she makes plenty of money to support my 7 nieces and nephews. I don't even know where she lives.

#33 I have two light switches in my house that don’t seem to turn anything on or off.



Antiweapon:



I moved house at the start of last year.



There are four light switches in my house I have no idea what they are for.



I know one in the kitchen terminated to a taped up wire in the kitchen cupboard (no idea what it would be for), the other three (garage, upstairs hallway, attic) I have no clue, I know they are wired and power something but there's no easy way to figure out what afaik.



I flip the switch on the landing every once and a while in the hope I would notice something somewhere but so far nothing...

#34 Where the portal my cat always uses is located. I can spend forever looking around the house for him and he’s nowhere to be found. Only for me to turn around and he’s sitting behind me.

#35 The silverware at my job constantly goes missing in an alternating pattern. First our forks will start to dwindle. Then they get replaced. Then the spoons start to dwindle. They get replaced. Repeat forever.

Someone’s probably taking them home but this has literally been happening for years and it’s like how many spoons and forks do you need? Are they just constantly throwing them out?

#36 I printed a document from a computer I never used and no longer have. There's only so many places it would be, 2 desks and a filing cabinet. I'm still looking for it 2.5 years later, I KNOW it's in this house I have records of printing it.

#37 Many years ago when was a teenager i had a SLR camera which I purchased for money I saved earlier.



One day I wanted to take some pictures, so I want to a bed size cabinet I kept it in... and it was gone. I searched the entire apartment.



I never found it. I had no siblings, my parents were decent people and I would never suspect them (there was no reasons for them to take it), I don't think our house was burglarized. If I had one wish from a genie, I would like to find out what actually happened.

#38 Why do I very rarely see my neighbors or co workers out in public or the grocery store. I know we are all buying food but never see them out.

#39 Why we don't go bald faster) (i'm losing 50-100 hairs a day but im not growing them that fast so why am i not bald yet??).



BamInventas:



Speak for yourself, I was bald by my mid 20s lol.

#40 The noise and vibrations I feel under my house many nights between 12 AM and 2 AM. Sometimes it’s a low hum that resonates up from the floor and sometimes it’s an actual vibrating feeling of the floor. We have no basement. Nothing under the house but a cement slab and dirt.

#41 Around age 7, my uncle visited almost every weekend and brought a small gift. One week was a matchbox Lamborghini. Red and green.



I took it from the box and rolled it exactly once. It went under the couch and we all heard it hit the baseboard. I moved the couch. It wasn't there. There was nothing under behind or near for it to get lost behind. Flipped the couch. No joy. Looked everywhere. We all did. For an hour. Moved cushions. Mom was late for work, we were so weirded out.



The next year they replaced the couch and we took the chance to tear the whole thing apart, even breaking the frame until it was no longer recognizable as a couch. Never found it.



30 years later I went on eBay and bought another one, so I could feel square with the universe.

#42 The house is occasionally filled with the smell of Axe deodorant. Neither my wife nor I use it, and it comes from our downstairs when no one is there. We've never figured out what causes it, so just blame the "family ghost".

#43 Every so often my heart skips a beat. So instead of going ba-dum, ba-dum, ba-dum, it'll go ba-dum, ba......ba-dum, ba-dum. Sometimes it won't happen for months, other times it happens multiple times a day. I've been to several doctors about it and nothing ever came up in testing.



rumdumpstr:



If it's in conjunction with breathing, especially a deep breath, it could be a sinus arrhythmia. My doc found that I have it on an EKG and said its nothing to worry about.

#44 How I keep gaining weight.

#45 I have a brand new set of Tupperware that has disappeared. Cannot find it *anywhere*.

#46 When I was in kindergarten I threw a stick up into the air. Like 5 other kids watched me do it. It DIDN'T COME DOWN. To this day I am convinced I threw that stick into space.

#47 How I am always tired without remembering the labor that earned it.



ThinCrusts:



Stress, not sleeping enough, not drinking/eating enough, too sedentary, boring daily routines, not enough sunlight, etc. can all cause you to feel constantly exhausted.

#48 Something is [wrong] with the plumbing in this house. When flushing the toilet, for the next few minutes the tap water turns extremely hot even when set to "cold". The other parties in this house have all agreed to just... not tell the landlord cause he keeps the rents stable and the less attention we draw towards it the more likely it is that it stays this way. Also he's just not reliable in fixing anything.



snobby_footnote:



Yeah that just means there is not enough water pressure on the cold line to support both the toilet and the other outflow. Had the same issue once living on the 5th floor.

#49 My neighbour shovelling snow at 2am.

#50 How a ‘quick shower’ becomes a 40‑minute existential crisis with no memory of what happened in the middle. Some mysteries aren’t meant to be solved.

#51 Very often when I step behind my kitchen sink to wash dishes I feel slightly dizzy. It only happens in that particular spot of the house.



Edit in response to the questions: it is a similar kind of feeling to what you get when you step off an escalator that is not moving.



It is not a gas leak, and the floor seems stable. My guess is that it has to do with the colour, it is stainless steel, so whatever is causing the escalator phenomenon (which has been scientifically studied) might be causing this too.



Or there is a weird electromagnetic anomaly in that spot or something.

#52 There is something coming off the walls in the bathroom that I think might be termite [droppngs]. I haven't seen any but the little bits are everywhere, even on the outside of the house.



Flor_De_Azahar:



Be careful, they could be the droppings of a kissing bug, an insect that transmits a parasitic disease called Chagas disease. These bugs are nocturnal and bite at night to feed on blood. Do you live in a rural area or have chickens? In any case, check, and if you find them, get rid of them.

#53 Every once in a while things randomly smell like maple syrup.



Weird, but, meh??



leiawars:



Uhhhhhh go get that checked out by your doctor. It could be diabetes or something called Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Both require medical attention.

#54 My cracking right shoulder blade. Feels more like bubble wrap sensation. I have investigated - massage, physio, chiropractor but nothing seems to work. Some days it's annoying, some days it's better. I'm putting it down to age, computer work and poor posture. But it is a mystery and it does annoy me.



LittleGreyLambie:



My shoulder used to do the bubble wrap thing! It didn't hurt, and it was kinda fun - until it changed + turned into pain. My shoulder socket is full of arthritis.

#55 My friend knocked a full pint glass off a windowsill and it landed perfectly on concrete. It did a full 360 and caught all of the liquid. We all just stared at eachother.

#56 My work jacket. I put it on the coat rack. The next day, gone. Removed all the coats, not there. Checked my cupboards/wardrobe nothing. Then two weeks later it reappeared on the coat rack. I asked my wife if she’d found it and put it there or if it had been in the wash pile or something but no. It just re-materialised. Went to grab it a few days later and now it’s gone again. I’m just going to assume it will reappear at some point.

#57 There is a particular spot in my town I drive past daily, as of a few months ago every time I drive past the wi-fi connecting my phone to my car disconnects. Bluetooth stays connected and radio / phonecalls are not impacted, drives me nuts but I feel insane bringing it up.

#58 There's a really annoying beep that happens 2-3 times every night and some mornings, but never at the exact same time. I did some cursory investigation, but at this point I would have to tear apart up to 3 rooms to find it and it's not worth it.



I think it could be a remote control fan in my neighbor's unit — it sounds like ones I've heard before — but it seems somewhat unlikely as I've never heard any other sounds from any neighbors, so who knows.

#59 There is a whistle in my home near the stairs that only seems to be very audible I am right next to the stairs or if I am wearing headphones. I sat near the stairs one day and only heard it once. Next day I hear it a dozen times with the headphones on. Sounds exactly like a horror movie sometimes.

#60 I’m so annoyed to find this now and not a year ago when I thought the crippling waves of Déjà vu I experienced my whole life was literally anything but what it is. 😂.

#61 Why my whole house vibrates with a low hum for about 4 minutes after the toilet flushes.

It sounds like someone is running blender during that time of absolutely no reason.



Sea-Perspective2754:



Sounds like a bad fill valve causing some water hammer.

#62 The fact that my mom can instantly find something I've been searching for hours in a place I already looked multiple times.

#63 Why my sink makes random bubbling sounds.

#64 Why do we think we are too tired to take a shower and feel lazy for it, only once we are under the shower it's the best feeling possible?



_Maxine_Vandate_:



We are not avoiding the shower, we are avoiding a transition. Change is stressful. Inertia makes one want to stay doing what they are doing, not switch to something else. Especially for NDs.

#65 I always buy clothes and wear them once or twice, then they just disappear. like i'll only find in my wardrobe the old clothes but somehow every nice item of clothing i buy is gone.

#66 I was thinking about this the other day. How we pump natural gas to homes for heating/cooking. I mean, really? We just have pipes going to like every house to pump that in?!

#67 Dreaming! How it works and if they have meaning of if my brain is just weird.

From what I’ve heard the research isn’t definitive but again I haven’t really done extensive research lol. It just baffles me how our brains come up with entirely different worlds each night.

#68 This strange taste in my mouth. Been to several doctors and nobody knows why. No idea why but sometimes my lips have this pins and needles feeling as well.



Visual_Parsley54321:



Have you had your calcium and vitamin D levels checked?

Low calcium is a cause of facial paresthesia (tingling) and low vitamin D is a cause. I had a weird taste that went when I started taking vitamin D (not a listed side effect but happened to me!)

#69 I bought a brand new recipe book one day when I was out to lunch with my daughter... Came home, went to find it later that day and couldn't. I assumed it was in the car... I couldn't find it there either. I've since sold the car and cleaned my entire house out, filled an entire skip bin - never found it.

#70 I can crack my right big toe on demand by flexing it in a particular way, similar to the way a lot of people crack their knuckles. It makes a very audible crack but there is no pain or discomfort.



I don't know why I can do this, although I did stub it very hard in 2010 so that may have caused it. I can't do it with any other toe.

#71 How clutter appears even after I just cleaned.

#72 What is bothering my boyfriend to make him seem distant and unreachable. It is like just goes offline and is present in body but his mind is elsewhere. All he can do when it happens is pick at his arm hairs and squirm and make pre-tantrum frustrustration noises and say that he gets annoyed if I check-in more than once. even if his distress signals are repeated and ongoing.



I've tried gently probbing for 2 years and trying to nudge him towards therapy, he just gets annoyed. Ive tried serious sit-downs, big talks, small talks, heartfelt letters, sharing books and articles, and just being there and sitting with him in it. all of that made him only do it more. the puppy eyes were strong that day.



now Im detaching and getting ready to move out and move on and he is in am almost catatonic state.



the weirdest thing is, with ANYONE else he snaps out if it and acts like a forward-facing adult.



it took a year for me to trust my read on the situation and two years to stop convincing him to see it. now i am done and just accept that it will be an unsolved mystery of my past.

#73 Where the hell my big cutting board went!

#74 One of my neighbors recently started leaving their car idling ALL THE TIME in front of their house.



There's no way I'm asking, so I will never know.

#75 My son gave me half a dozen knock-off lego flowers for mother's day. If you follow the instructions, the stems all end up the same size, so I left off a few bits from some of them to see them better once they're put together.



Those spare parts, and the instructions are in one of the boxes the sets came in, but the box is nowhere to be found. I've got three places in my house where stuff like that always gets put and it's not in any of them. Where the hell did I put it?

#76 I haven’t bothered to figure out how to turn off the alarm on my wristwatch, so it just goes off every night at midnight. I’ve had the watch for about 10 years and this has been going on since then. I just accept it instead of figuring out how to turn it off.

#77 Rusted safety pins appears randomly everywhere in my home.

#78 How my wi-fi works perfectly in living room but decides to betray me in the bathroom. I just accept it as fate now.

#79 When I'm in the bathroom with the door closed in my studio there's airways a strong constant breeze that comes from underneath the bathroom door even if all windows in the main room are closed. However if youre in the main room outside the door or if the bathroom door is open the air is dead. I have no idea where the strong breeze comes from.

#80 I can't find my Ghostbusters coloring book. I put it down in 1989 and I haven't seen it since. I was still working on it!

#81 I remove the hanger from my clothes.

Wear the clothes.

Wash the clothes.

Attempt to hang the clothes.

Hanger is gone.

Buy new hangers.

Repeat.

#82 How you get text messages.

#83 I’m shedding a lot of hair at the moment.



I’d go to the doctor to find out and get a blood test but the waitlist is over a month long.

#84 I have a pair of tweezers in my bedroom that always disappear and end up in the bathroom, it drives me crazy.