Internet users took to an online thread to share what they think are the biggest still-unanswered mysteries that we don’t seem to be close to fully solving yet. Read on to get your creative juices flowing and to think about something bigger than "what should I have for dinner?"

In this day and age, on the surface level, it seems like we know a lot about how the world, the human body, and the universe all work. And though we do know quite a bit, there’s still lots of room for scientific progress. Some theories aren’t as solid as you might think, and there are plenty of questions that have researchers puzzled .

#1 What consciousness really is. How does meat think?

#2 Why we dream. Brain runs a midnight movie with zero budget and wild plots. Why?

#3 Why the universe exists at all instead of nothing.

Though we don’t fully understand why people sleep, there are some solid, quality theories that scientists are working with. ADVERTISEMENT For example, recent research suggests that the primary purpose of sleep for humans may be to remove toxic and metabolic waste from the brain. According to one perspective article, if these toxins are allowed to build up, they might compromise brain functionality. Meanwhile, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that during sleep, brain cells propel fluid into, through, and out of the brain, cleaning it of waste. “These neurons are miniature pumps. Synchronized neural activity powers fluid flow and removal of debris from the brain. If we can build on this process, there is the possibility of delaying or even preventing neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, in which excess waste – such as metabolic waste and junk proteins – accumulate in the brain and lead to neurodegeneration,” explains neurologist Li-Feng Jiang-Xie, PhD, first author and postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Pathology & Immunology.

#4 What kind of life lives in our oceans . Current scientific estimates say that we have only discovered 10-25% of marine species.

#5 Maybe, the size of the universe.

#6 Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition that causes a very strong urge to move the legs. The urge to move usually is caused by an uncomfortable feeling in the legs. It typically happens in the evening or at night when sitting or lying down. Moving eases the discomfort for a short time.

“It is critical that the brain disposes of metabolic waste that can build up and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases. We knew that sleep is a time when the brain initiates a cleaning process to flush out waste and toxins it accumulates during wakefulness. But we didn’t know how that happens. These findings might be able to point us toward strategies and potential therapies to speed up the removal of damaging waste and to remove it before it can lead to dire consequences,” notes Jonathan Kipnis, PhD, the senior author on the paper, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Pathology & Immunology, and a BJC Investigator. ADVERTISEMENT According to Kipnis, if you can enhance the cleaning process in the brain, it would be possible to sleep less and remain healthy. “Not everyone has the benefit of eight hours of sleep each night, and loss of sleep has an impact on health.”

#7 The brain.





I have brain cancer, and when I was first diagnosed with it I asked how it happened and my doctor shrugged and told me that they don't really understand how brain cancers develop and that we are just stepping our toes in the door for treatment for it.

#8 Tossing out one less existential, but who pirated the WGN signal with a Max Headroom skit in the 80s.



Lots of theories, but no real evidence and no one has any idea who did it.



Kudos to the people involved for actually keeping their mouths shut for 40 years. Makes me think it was one person that did it all on their own. What are the chances of more than one person keeping a lid on that?



On the one hand, I want the guy(s) who did it to come out and admit it and how they did it. Statute of limitations has to be up right?



But I get why they don’t. I’m sure the Feds would find some way to convict them of something if they came forward, statute of limitations be d****d.

#9 We don’t seem to be making any headway in deciphering Linear A, the Minoan writing from. Which is kind of odd because there’s a rather big sample size and it’s in a pretty central location whose people and culture influenced a lot of our touchstones today, but there’s really been no progress to speak of.

From your perspective, what are the biggest, most important mysteries that remain unanswered to this very day, dear Pandas? What theories do you personally think most people take for granted, even though there’s still room for research? What do you do to stay up-to-date with scientific breakthroughs? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

#10 If the universe continues to expand, what is it expanding into?

#11 What does sleep actually do, and why do we need it? On the surface, it seems obvious, but there seems to be a lack of general consensus on why it's necessary. Some species require very little sleep, some require a lot.



We can point to anecdotes regarding how different animals do it, and even the benefits that come from sufficient sleep.



We have some good ideas about what sleep does for the body, along with theories as to why this is a necessity. But in terms of a definitive answer, things seem kind of murky.

#12 How anesthesia works.... Honestly, no one really knows.

#13 How do parasites know how to control the behavior of their hosts? Particularly things like fungus, which don't appear to actually have minds of their own?



Also, how does something evolve to learn how to do that?

#14 What was before the big bang.

#15 Why aging affects people so differently.

#16 The Bronze Age Collapse. As a history nerd, it keeps me up at night.

#17 Unless I've missed something - how were the pyramids built?

#18 The placebo effect—how our brains can literally heal the body.

#19 What the hell Goofy is supposed to be, given the existence of Pluto.

#20 How to reliably prevent or stop hiccups. For such a universal experience, its not terribly well-understood since it happens so infrequently, unpredictably, and for (usually) such a short period of time.

#21 Prime numbers remain quite a mystery. I was going to say that they aren't close to finding patterns or ways for identifying the "next" prime number, but tbh I don't know if that's true. Apparently this summer it was published that mathmeticians developed a new method for *defining* prime numbers.



I'll leave this up as I think it fits the topic, but I'll let other correct me if we are closer than I thought.

#22 I think it's bizarre so many people in our government are saying aliens are real and people are just brushing it off as a nothing burger.

#23 Intelligence is a concept we understand. Animals don't know what intelligence is, and yet they might or might not use it. What are some other concepts similar to intelligence that we have no idea exist and we have no way of knowing they exist. It's a big assumption that we can understand everything in the universe using intelligence.

#24 Who was D.B. Cooper and what happened to him and the money?

#25 Our brains and bodies and the exact reasons we do things like yawning.

#26 What the universe, or multi-verse, is inside of. Like where is the end and if there is no end what is it all in? My brain can't handle this, no amount of theories can make me stop wondering.

#27 Who or what is behind our existence? Why are we something?



If you are as logical as you think you are, why do you have emotions?

#28 What really happens if you try to enter a black hole and what’s on the other side? We will likely never know.

#29 The identity of Jack the Ripper.

#30 Spontaneous Human Combustion



Ball lightning



Ancient iron alloys that do not rust.

#31 Not biggest on a universal or global scale, but locally near Philadelphia, a couple has been missing since 2005 and vanished without a trace. They were at a bar and after leaving were never seen again. Car missing, no activity on phones or credit cards. Just gone. A lot of speculation but so far no leads and it bugs me. If interested just google “missing South St couple Philadelphia”.

#32 Every six months I hear they’ve finally found Amelia Earharts plane. Do I care if they solve the mystery? Nope don’t gaf at all, but apparently lots of other people do .

#33 Who pulled the panic button out of AOC’s office.

#34 What really happened to those guys who escaped Alcatraz?!

#35 One day my dog was running along the fence with the neighbors dog, which both of my dogs have done for years. I call him to come back inside and 1/3 of his ear was missing. It looked like someone had just stripped a piece off the edge for some beef jerky or something (he had Lab ears, if that helps you imagine haha)



After freaking out for a second (and before I loaded him into the car to head to the ER vet), I looked all up and down the fence where they run, I tried to see if the neighbors dog had blood on or around his mouth - maybe she got Boo's ear when they were running. NOTHING. No ear strip, no blood, nothing along the path he runs. I looked for days too. Whenever the dogs were outside, I was outside looking for Boo Boo's ear and never found it.



While, honestly, thank god. It would have probably made me puke to find his ear strip well after the fact, but I really would like to know what happened.



That's my biggest mystery.

#36 What’s really in Area 51, no guesses or theories, ‘ just the facts ma’am’.

#37 How to cure cold so that our body doesnt shutdown for a few days.

#38 Aliens. For decades we had several testimonies from people ranging from farmers to astronauts and the highest government officials. Yet the discussion always hits the wall with the simple question: where is the evidence? No matter who discusses the topic we never get over the issue of the lack of credible evidence. Reason tells me that it is impossible that we are the only living conscious beings on this ever expanding universe. But if visitors are always coming in and out, where is the actual proof and why do they not present themselves to us?!

#39 The Malaysian flight that just disappeared.