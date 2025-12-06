ADVERTISEMENT

In this day and age, on the surface level, it seems like we know a lot about how the world, the human body, and the universe all work. And though we do know quite a bit, there’s still lots of room for scientific progress. Some theories aren’t as solid as you might think, and there are plenty of questions that have researchers puzzled.

Internet users took to an online thread to share what they think are the biggest still-unanswered mysteries that we don’t seem to be close to fully solving yet. Read on to get your creative juices flowing and to think about something bigger than "what should I have for dinner?"

Scientist examining a brain model with brain MRI scans in the background, highlighting unsolved brain mysteries. What consciousness really is. How does meat think?

Emotional-Sherbet735 , Zyanya Citlalli Report

"How does meat think?" 🤣

    Young woman stretching in bed with pillows and white bedding, reflecting on mysteries we aren’t getting closer to solving Why we dream. Brain runs a midnight movie with zero budget and wild plots. Why?

    PaperLimb , Getty Images Report

    Been asking myself this question lately. I’ve been stressed at work (because Christmas) and have been talking/yelling in my sleep lately

    Spiral galaxy in deep space surrounded by stars, illustrating some of the mysteries we aren’t getting closer to solving. Why the universe exists at all instead of nothing.

    Mound_builder , Arnaud Mariat Report

    Though we don’t fully understand why people sleep, there are some solid, quality theories that scientists are working with.

    For example, recent research suggests that the primary purpose of sleep for humans may be to remove toxic and metabolic waste from the brain.

    According to one perspective article, if these toxins are allowed to build up, they might compromise brain functionality.

    Meanwhile, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that during sleep, brain cells propel fluid into, through, and out of the brain, cleaning it of waste.

    “These neurons are miniature pumps. Synchronized neural activity powers fluid flow and removal of debris from the brain. If we can build on this process, there is the possibility of delaying or even preventing neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, in which excess waste – such as metabolic waste and junk proteins – accumulate in the brain and lead to neurodegeneration,” explains neurologist Li-Feng Jiang-Xie, PhD, first author and postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Pathology & Immunology.
    Underwater scene with light rays piercing through dark water, symbolizing mysteries we aren’t getting closer to solving What kind of life lives in our oceans . Current scientific estimates say that we have only discovered 10-25% of marine species.

    Ok-Strawberry488 , Blaque X Report

    what we know so far is pretty scary

    Silhouette of a person standing under a vivid starry sky, representing mysteries we aren’t getting closer to solving. Maybe, the size of the universe.

    Only-Function6630 , Greg Rakozy Report

    Person wearing boots and jeans sitting by the water, reflecting on mysteries that remain unsolved and puzzling. Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition that causes a very strong urge to move the legs. The urge to move usually is caused by an uncomfortable feeling in the legs. It typically happens in the evening or at night when sitting or lying down. Moving eases the discomfort for a short time.

    CletusMuckenfuss , Zachary Ferguson Report

    It's super annoying, too, both for the person who has it (me) and the person who shares their bed (Mr OG).

    “It is critical that the brain disposes of metabolic waste that can build up and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases. We knew that sleep is a time when the brain initiates a cleaning process to flush out waste and toxins it accumulates during wakefulness. But we didn’t know how that happens. These findings might be able to point us toward strategies and potential therapies to speed up the removal of damaging waste and to remove it before it can lead to dire consequences,” notes Jonathan Kipnis, PhD, the senior author on the paper, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Pathology & Immunology, and a BJC Investigator.

    According to Kipnis, if you can enhance the cleaning process in the brain, it would be possible to sleep less and remain healthy.

    “Not everyone has the benefit of eight hours of sleep each night, and loss of sleep has an impact on health.”
    Model of the human brain showing detailed anatomy, illustrating one of the many mysteries we aren’t getting closer to solving. The brain.


    I have brain cancer, and when I was first diagnosed with it I asked how it happened and my doctor shrugged and told me that they don't really understand how brain cancers develop and that we are just stepping our toes in the door for treatment for it.

    Own_Construction2682 , Robina Weermeijer Report

    Eerie figure wearing sunglasses against a distorted background representing unsolved mysteries and unknown puzzles. Tossing out one less existential, but who pirated the WGN signal with a Max Headroom skit in the 80s.

    Lots of theories, but no real evidence and no one has any idea who did it.

    Kudos to the people involved for actually keeping their mouths shut for 40 years. Makes me think it was one person that did it all on their own. What are the chances of more than one person keeping a lid on that?

    On the one hand, I want the guy(s) who did it to come out and admit it and how they did it. Statute of limitations has to be up right?

    But I get why they don’t. I’m sure the Feds would find some way to convict them of something if they came forward, statute of limitations be d****d.

    non_clever_username , Unknown Report

    Ancient undeciphered symbols and markings representing mysteries we aren’t getting any closer to solving. We don’t seem to be making any headway in deciphering Linear A, the Minoan writing from. Which is kind of odd because there’s a rather big sample size and it’s in a pretty central location whose people and culture influenced a lot of our touchstones today, but there’s really been no progress to speak of.

    emptycagenowcorroded , Evans, Arthur, Sir Report

    The lack of a big sample size is what is standing in the way. Around 1400 samples, mostly fragmentory and heavily damaged, by comparison Linear B has over 6000. Another reason is that most of those are also quick notes instead of full sentences, and we have zero bilingual references. We have deciphered numerals in Linear A, and have some clue of fractions, and a few are close enough to Linear B to make a guess. Note also that Linear A doesn't encode a known language, we don't know Minoan, and we don't know if all Linear A texts are in the Minoan language.

    From your perspective, what are the biggest, most important mysteries that remain unanswered to this very day, dear Pandas? What theories do you personally think most people take for granted, even though there’s still room for research?

    What do you do to stay up-to-date with scientific breakthroughs? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
    Star trails radiating in a night sky, illustrating cosmic mysteries that we aren’t getting closer to solving. If the universe continues to expand, what is it expanding into?

    ThreeRRRs , Casey Horner Report

    But what is it expanding from? The idea of a humongous ball of nothingness that exploded begs the question, how did it explode?

    Person sleeping peacefully wrapped in a blanket surrounded by pillows, representing mysteries that remain unsolved. What does sleep actually do, and why do we need it? On the surface, it seems obvious, but there seems to be a lack of general consensus on why it's necessary. Some species require very little sleep, some require a lot.

    We can point to anecdotes regarding how different animals do it, and even the benefits that come from sufficient sleep.

    We have some good ideas about what sleep does for the body, along with theories as to why this is a necessity. But in terms of a definitive answer, things seem kind of murky.

    DeadSuperHero , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Two medical professionals in scrubs and masks preparing anesthesia for a patient amid unsolved medical mysteries. How anesthesia works.... Honestly, no one really knows.

    marcus474 , Getty Images Report

    Not true. It's often stated as such, but it's simply the case that like a lot of d***s we can only drill down to a certain molecular level. There is not real mystery waiting to be solved - they know what it does and how it does it to the level of detail required.

    Close-up of an insect on mossy surface, illustrating natural mysteries that remain unsolved in the environment. How do parasites know how to control the behavior of their hosts? Particularly things like fungus, which don't appear to actually have minds of their own?

    Also, how does something evolve to learn how to do that?

    DeadSuperHero , National Geographic Report

    Vivid deep space scene showing mysterious cosmic clouds and star clusters in a dark universe, highlighting unsolved mysteries. What was before the big bang.

    Longjumping_Soft1890 , NASA Hubble Space Telescope Report

    Mature woman in white robe examining her face in a mirror, reflecting on mysteries and unanswered questions. Why aging affects people so differently.

    Ivory-Fern , Getty Images Report

    Genetics and lifestyle would play a big part.

    Ancient stone ruins under a clear blue sky, representing mysteries that we aren’t getting any closer to solving. The Bronze Age Collapse. As a history nerd, it keeps me up at night.

    StoicWolf15 , Andy Hay Report

    Prevailing theory iirc is a volcanic eruption.

    Ancient pyramids in desert under blue sky, symbolizing mysteries that remain unsolved across history. Unless I've missed something - how were the pyramids built?

    oysterboy9 , Getty Images Report

    Young woman in a brown sweater sitting on concrete steps, lost in thought, reflecting on unsolved mysteries and puzzles. The placebo effect—how our brains can literally heal the body.

    adamfromonline , Anthony Tran Report

    Or the evil twin, the nocebo effect. It is a real thing.

    Goofy and Pluto in a classic animated scene, highlighting mysteries that remain unsolved over time. What the hell Goofy is supposed to be, given the existence of Pluto.

    CantTakeMeSeriously , Walt Disney Feature Animation Report

    This isn't a mystery at all: he's a dog. He first appeared in the 1932 cartoon "Mickey's Review," and was originally named Dippy Dog. This was changed to Goofy in 1934, with his first appearance under that name being "Orphan's Benefit." The difference between the two is that Goofy is an anthropomorphic character, and Pluto is not.

    Thoughtful man in a blue shirt and red tie reflecting deeply on unsolved mysteries and complex questions. How to reliably prevent or stop hiccups. For such a universal experience, its not terribly well-understood since it happens so infrequently, unpredictably, and for (usually) such a short period of time.

    vonHindenburg , Nicola Barts Report

    When I had hiccups as a child my mum would say "hiccup again and I will give you £20" . I never managed to get that £20. Not once.

    Person with blonde hair facing a chalkboard covered in complex equations representing unsolved mysteries and challenges in science. Prime numbers remain quite a mystery. I was going to say that they aren't close to finding patterns or ways for identifying the "next" prime number, but tbh I don't know if that's true. Apparently this summer it was published that mathmeticians developed a new method for *defining* prime numbers.

    I'll leave this up as I think it fits the topic, but I'll let other correct me if we are closer than I thought.

    animalmarshall , Vitaly Gariev Report

    Iirc, and math class was a long time ago, prime numbers are numbers that are only divisible by themselves

    A mysterious UFO hovering over dark mountains at sunset, symbolizing unsolved mysteries and unexplained phenomena. I think it's bizarre so many people in our government are saying aliens are real and people are just brushing it off as a nothing burger.

    newtonreddits , Wesley Tingey Report

    I don't find it at all bizarre that many people simply brush off a lot of the things that people in your (I'm assuming USA) government are saying.

    Intelligence is a concept we understand. Animals don't know what intelligence is, and yet they might or might not use it. What are some other concepts similar to intelligence that we have no idea exist and we have no way of knowing they exist. It's a big assumption that we can understand everything in the universe using intelligence.

    permacougar Report

    Illustration of a man’s face representing one of the mysteries that people point out as unsolved and baffling. Who was D.B. Cooper and what happened to him and the money?

    BrilliantHyena , Roy Rose Report

    Our brains and bodies and the exact reasons we do things like yawning.

    Icy_Marionberry_2422 Report

    Vast starry night sky showing cosmic mysteries and space phenomena beyond current human understanding. What the universe, or multi-verse, is inside of. Like where is the end and if there is no end what is it all in? My brain can't handle this, no amount of theories can make me stop wondering.

    Edgeguy13 , Jeremy Thomas Report

    Ancient cemetery with weathered gravestones and a stone church tower, evoking mysteries we aren’t close to solving. Who or what is behind our existence? Why are we something?

    If you are as logical as you think you are, why do you have emotions?

    WindowNo6601 , Wojciech Rzepka Report

    A glowing black hole in space with orbiting objects, illustrating mysterious cosmic phenomena people cannot solve. What really happens if you try to enter a black hole and what’s on the other side? We will likely never know.

    djazzie , Alexander Mils Report

    A black hole is not actually a hole, so why assume one could "enter" it? The other side is just the other side. Like the other side of our sun from where we're currently located. We do know that we could not currently survive approaching closely to a black hole, because the gravity would stretch us. I think OP is thinking a black hole IS a "worm hole" - that that's a fact, but we just don't know how worm holes work yet.

    The identity of Jack the Ripper.

    SpaceTall2312 Report

    recent DNA analysis from a shawl found at a m****r scene strongly points to Aaron Kosminski

    Spontaneous Human Combustion

    Ball lightning

    Ancient iron alloys that do not rust.

    Jo_of_Average Report

    3. Low carbon irons, purer irons, and protective metal oxides.

    A smiling couple posing closely together, capturing a moment amidst unsolved mysteries people continue discussing. Not biggest on a universal or global scale, but locally near Philadelphia, a couple has been missing since 2005 and vanished without a trace. They were at a bar and after leaving were never seen again. Car missing, no activity on phones or credit cards. Just gone. A lot of speculation but so far no leads and it bugs me. If interested just google “missing South St couple Philadelphia”.

    lifeslidesdown , CNN Report

    Every six months I hear they’ve finally found Amelia Earharts plane. Do I care if they solve the mystery? Nope don’t gaf at all, but apparently lots of other people do .

    SadExercises420 Report

    Who pulled the panic button out of AOC’s office.

    MediumRed Report

    What really happened to those guys who escaped Alcatraz?!

    ProBuyer810-3345045 Report

    One day my dog was running along the fence with the neighbors dog, which both of my dogs have done for years. I call him to come back inside and 1/3 of his ear was missing. It looked like someone had just stripped a piece off the edge for some beef jerky or something (he had Lab ears, if that helps you imagine haha)

    After freaking out for a second (and before I loaded him into the car to head to the ER vet), I looked all up and down the fence where they run, I tried to see if the neighbors dog had blood on or around his mouth - maybe she got Boo's ear when they were running. NOTHING. No ear strip, no blood, nothing along the path he runs. I looked for days too. Whenever the dogs were outside, I was outside looking for Boo Boo's ear and never found it.

    While, honestly, thank god. It would have probably made me puke to find his ear strip well after the fact, but I really would like to know what happened.

    That's my biggest mystery.

    614meg Report

    What’s really in Area 51, no guesses or theories, ‘ just the facts ma’am’.

    h20poIo Report

    How to cure cold so that our body doesnt shutdown for a few days.

    Not____007 Report

    The range of treatments available today for many commonplace viral infections like colds is taken for granted by many, but you don't have to go back much more than a hundred years or so when just being under the weather for a few days would have been regarded as a cure, rather than the serious consequences that were common then.

    Aliens. For decades we had several testimonies from people ranging from farmers to astronauts and the highest government officials. Yet the discussion always hits the wall with the simple question: where is the evidence? No matter who discusses the topic we never get over the issue of the lack of credible evidence. Reason tells me that it is impossible that we are the only living conscious beings on this ever expanding universe. But if visitors are always coming in and out, where is the actual proof and why do they not present themselves to us?!

    Prime-119 Report

    Because they have seen what we are capable of 😕

    The Malaysian flight that just disappeared.

    DesertDwellerrrr Report

