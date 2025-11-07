ADVERTISEMENT

One of the coolest pieces of irony about our planet is that the ocean covers most of the surface of the Earth, and yet, the vast majority of it is still unexplored! So, you can bet your bottom dollar that there are tons of unsolved mysteries linked to anything ocean-related.

We wanted to give you a bit more appreciation for just how bizarre and puzzling things beneath the waves can get. So, our team at Bored Panda trawled the digital seas for the biggest, most tantalizing ocean enigmas that have researchers scratching their heads to this very day. Scroll down to dive in.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Baltic Sea Anomaly

Underwater image of a mysterious, ancient stone structure covered in sand, highlighting weird and fascinating ocean discoveries.

In 2011, while exploring the Baltic Sea floor, Ocean X Team, a company specializing in deep-sea exploration, searching for lost treasure, historic shipwrecks, and underwater anomalies, discovered a strange object 200 feet in diameter, resembling the Star Wars' "Millennium Falcon" landing on the Baltic seabed.

Even stranger, while the research team was above the object, they experienced interference with the communications system. As soon as they moved a few hundred feet away, everything worked again. Scientists who obtained soil samples claim the object is purely natural. But why, then, was there interference? The researchers have no answer yet.

Hauke Vagt, Brooke Morton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Submarine Disappearances In 1968

    Submarine exploring deep ocean waters, highlighting weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    1968 remains a year of mourning for submariners worldwide. In just six months that year, four submarines sank: the USS Scorpion (SSN-589), the Soviet K-129, the French Minerve, and the Israeli INS Dakar, taking the lives of 318 people overall.

    Each submarine accident had its own unique details, and many of them remain a mystery to this day.

    imaginima , Naval History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No mystery. Submarines are inherently dangerous. Pressurised tubes of metal filled with flesh navigating at extreme depths, relying on tech now nearly 60 years old.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    The HMS Daedalus' Sea Serpent

    Vintage illustration of a sailing ship near a giant sea creature, depicting weird and fascinating things in the ocean.

    In 1848, HMS Daedalus was off the coast of present-day Namibia en route to Saint Helena when Captain McQuhae and many crew members saw what they described as a sea serpent in the water.

    "The creature passed rapidly, but so close under our lee quarter that had it been a man of my acquaintance I should have easily recognized its features with its naked eye," Captain McQuhae recalled.

    According to eyewitnesses, the creature could’ve been up to 60 feet long and swam at speeds of 12 to 15 miles per hour. Today, some researchers assume that the seamen simply saw a sei whale - but this is far from certain.

    https://commons.wikimedia.org/ , Kristine De Abreu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The ocean, the biggest livable space on Earth, covers more than two-thirds (around 70%) of our planet’s surface. And yet, according to NOAA Ocean, most of the ocean remains unmapped and unexplored.

    As of June 2025, 27.3% of the world’s seafloor had been mapped. Though this seems like very little, the upside is that we’re learning more about the ocean every year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the reasons why progress can be quite slow is that 90% of the ocean is deep ocean, deeper than 200 meters or 656 feet, making it challenging to map with current technology.

    #4

    The Stronsay Beast

    Empty sandy ocean shore with gentle waves under a cloudy sky, showing a calm and fascinating ocean scene.

    In 1808, after a storm, the carcass of a gigantic, unidentified creature washed ashore on the island of Stronsay in the Orkney Islands. Local farmers measured it and determined it was 55 feet long - and that's without its tail, part of which was clearly missing!

    Local naturalists were unable to identify the remains, but later biologists concluded that it may have been part of a giant shark. According to eyewitness accounts, the creature had three pairs of limbs, its ribs were lined with bristles, and a "mane" of bristles ran along its entire back. The bristles glowed in the dark when wet, and its stomach contents were red.

    Overall, the creature's description is somewhat similar to the words of people who allegedly saw the Loch Ness Monster more than a century later. However, the Stronsay monster is described as having a cartilaginous rather than bony skeleton - which clearly indicates that we’re dealing with the remains of a shark, rather than something unidentified.

    Sydney Moore , Graeme Johncock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a basking shark. When they decompose, the bottom jaw drops off, leaving the impression of a small head and long neck. The back 'flippers' were its mating claspers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Yonaguni Monument

    Underwater view of mysterious ancient stone structures revealing weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    In 1986, Kihachiro Aratake, director of the Yonaguni-Cho Tourism Association, discovered a strange underwater hill during a scuba diving expedition on the Japanese island of Yonaguni, shaped like a typical ziggurat, surrounded by landforms resembling building structures.

    Over the following decades, Yonaguni Island was visited by several expeditions. Some scientists dismiss these as simply bizarre underwater landforms, claiming the "monument" is composed of sandstone that tends to crack at right angles.

    Some are sincerely convinced that the Yonaguni Monument is a relic of a lost ancient civilization, similar to Mu or Lemuria. According to research, approximately 10K years ago, the area where the monument is located was above sea level - a fact that only adds to the excitement of those seeking lost civilizations.

    commons.wikimedia.org , www.britannica.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Natural stone formation. The human mind sees straight lines as human construct

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Mystery Of Giant Ice Circles

    Aerial view of a large circular pattern in an icy ocean area, showcasing weird and fascinating ocean phenomena.

    From time to time, astronauts have noticed large, mysterious circles on the ice of Lake Baikal in Siberia - at least in the winters of 1986 and 1994. Speculation immediately arose that these circles were artificial, supposedly left by aliens.

    Scientists are once again attempting to debunk the sensationalists' efforts, claiming that these circles are simply the result of methane emissions from the lake bed. These emissions heat up the water and cause it to swirl due to Coriolis force from the Earth's rotation.

    Sometimes the ice is too strong for warm water to melt it, but these giant concentric marks remain.

    ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center. , NASA/JSC , Jeremy Hsu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These happen sometimes in rivers where they double back and so there is a circular or almost backwards flow of water. In the Baikal Sea case, the warmer water does the same thing, as it is disappated into the colder, melting the ice and causing the swirl. Pretty!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    National Geographic warns that global warming leads to rising ocean temperatures and sea levels, drastically changing ecosystems. For example, cold-water habitats are shrinking, affecting animals like penguins, seals, and whales. Meanwhile, this affects plankton, too, meaning there are fewer of them available as a food source for marine life.

    Pollution is a massive issue, too. Some of the biggest sources of pollution come from oil runoff that flows into the ocean, chemical runoff, sewage, plastics, and carbon dioxide.

    “Although the ocean is vast, it is more easily polluted and damaged than people once thought. It requires care and protection as well as expert management. Only then can it continue to provide the many resources that living things—including people—need,” National Geographic states.
    #7

    Kaz II, Dubbed "The Ghost Yacht"

    Luxury yacht floating on calm ocean waters at sunset, illustrating weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    In April 2007, the yacht Kaz II was found drifting near the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia. Everything on the yacht appeared as if the crew was still on board - except that none of the three crew members were!

    There were various theories that all three drowned while rescuing one of the crew members, or were kidnapped by another vessel, but to date, no bodies have been found or any confirmation of either theory.

    Ian Hitchcock , Alexander Mils Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And unlikely it will be solved given everyone disappeared. In some respects, hopefully a tragic accident rather than something sinister.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    The Giant Cannibal Shark

    A close-up of a shark swimming deep in the ocean surrounded by fish, illustrating weird and fascinating ocean life.

    In November 2003, a female great white shark, previously tagged by researchers, inexplicably disappeared. According to data from the tag, the fish suddenly dove to a depth of 1,903 feet, and the surrounding water temperature rose from 46°F to 78°F. Apparently, it was a surprise attack.

    Given that cannibalism is sometimes observed among great white sharks, scientists seriously believe that the female was simply eaten by another, larger and more aggressive shark.

    Berthold Grünhagen , Jane J. Lee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting documentary on this. Very few things that could take it. An orca or another white are the only likely contenders. Orcas tend to ki ll whites for their liver only, as shown on the news recently, but another shark would chomp their way through one of its own kind.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Mysterious Ocean Sounds

    Small boats docked on a foggy ocean with dark waves, evoking weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    In 1960, the scientists recorded a series of sounds in the Southern Ocean off the coast of Antarctica - like those of a giant duck quacking underwater. That's why the sound was actually nicknamed "Bio-Duck."

    For many years, researchers have tried to figure out who or what is the source of these sounds. Today, science believes that these sounds are produced by Antarctic minke whales. At the very least, their "songs" are very similar to "bio-duck" sounds.

    The question remains: why are these same sounds sometimes heard in parts of the ocean where Antarctic minke whales aren't found? But scientists are confident that they will figure this out sooner or later.

    Sergio Kian , Michelle Starr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Farting fish! Sounds silly, but look it up. It's how some fish communicate.....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think, dear Pandas? Are you as fascinated by the ocean as we are? What are the coolest facts you know about the ocean?

    Meanwhile, what are the most bizarre ocean-related mysteries that you’ve ever heard while growing up? What do you think scientists could do to advance ocean exploration at a faster pace?

    Tells us what you think in the comments.
    #10

    The Kraken

    Vintage illustration of a colossal sea creature attacking a ship, depicting weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    Since ancient times, seamen sailing the waters of the North Atlantic brought back bone-chilling legends about the Kraken. A giant, bloodthirsty octopus, capable of sinking any ship with its tentacles, randomly choosing its victims among sailors. A merciless giant from whom there’s no escape at sea.

    Today, we are almost certain that these legends had a certain rational basis – at the very least, many giant squids are larger than ancient ships. On the other hand, no giant squid actually attacks humans... In short, the Kraken remains simply a beautiful mystery and legend.

    commons.wikimedia.org , Nicole Antonio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Squid supposedly cannot raise their tentacles out of the water unlike octopi, it seems that it could be a combination of various animals spotted by early sailors rather than one real animal. Here be monsters!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Mary Celeste

    Vintage illustration of a sailing ship on rough ocean waters, depicting fascinating and suspicious things in the ocean.

    On November 5, 1872, the cargo ship Mary Celeste, en route from New York to Genoa with a cargo of alcohol, was found adrift in the ocean with no sign of crew or passengers (the captain's wife and their two-year-old daughter were also on board). Many personal belongings, the ship's log, and all of the cargo were also intact.

    Since then, many theories have been put forward about the fate of the people on the Mary Celeste - from a pirate attack to a mutiny or insurance fraud - but the truth will likely never be known.

    commons.wikimedia.org , Amy Tikkanen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cargo was dangerous and when things got rough, the crew took a lifeboat in case it exploded, but the small boat was unstable and in their haste, they foundered. Ironically they would have been better staying aboard. At least, that seems to be the main theory as no evidence exists.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Asia’s Disappearing WWII Shipwrecks

    Sunken shipwreck covered in marine growth resting on the ocean floor showcasing weird and fascinating things in the ocean.

    A recent article in The Guardian claims that there were approximately forty sunken World War II submarines in the Pacific Ocean, which were literally dismantled piece by piece by divers for personal use. The destroyed hulls of these submarines could contain up to 4,500 corpses of crew.

    Leonardo Lamas , Oliver Holmes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was not a mystery but simple desecration of war tombs for profit since the metal of those ships is pre atomic explosion and low background steel is much in demand.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Mysterious Purple Blob On The Ocean Floor

    Deep ocean scene showing a crab and jellyfish among weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    Scientists from the E/V Nautilus team recently discovered a strange-looking purple blob while exploring the seafloor. After retrieving the strange object for further study, the scientists hypothesized that it was a previously unstudied nudibranch - a shell-less marine mollusc that simply crawls along the bottom in search of food. This mollusk does look pretty weird anyway!

    Brian Clark Howard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    El Dorado Of The Seas

    Tall ship sailing on the ocean with sails fully open and a large plume of smoke near the bow on a calm day.

    On September 23, 1641, the English galleon Merchant Royal sank off the coast of Cornwall while returning to England with a cargo of gold and silver. Historians claim that, in addition to his own cargo, Captain John Limbrey also transferred goods from another damaged ship to his ship in the Spanish port of Cadiz.

    However, excessive greed never leads to anything good. Off the English coast, the ship developed a major leak and sank with all its crew and treasure.

    The legend of the Royal Merchant became a veritable El Dorado of the Seas, but over the following centuries, all attempts to find the sunken treasure have been unsuccessful. However, attempts continue to this day.

    Andreea Swank , discoveryuk.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Millions supposedly lie on the ocean floor all around the world. Wonder how much is REALLY there.....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Deep Sea Hydrothermal Vents

    Underwater ocean hydrothermal vent releasing mineral-rich smoke, illustrating weird and fascinating ocean phenomena.

    In 1977, during a dive by the deep-sea submersible Alvin east of the Galapagos Islands, the first deep-sea hydrothermal vents were discovered. They are chimney-shaped formations on the ocean floor spewing water extremely rich in minerals, reaching temperatures of up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Today, scientists have discovered that these vents are unique oases of life in the ocean depths, where sunlight doesn’t go. Moreover, according to recent research, the so-called "last universal common ancestor" - the hypothetical living organism from which all extant species descend - probably lived approximately 3.8 billion years ago near one of these vents.

    P. Rona / OAR/National Undersea Research Program (NURP); NOAA , nationalgeographic.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Bioluminescent Waves And “Milky Seas”

    Aerial view of ocean waters with swirling colors near the coastline showing weird and fascinating ocean phenomena.

    Since ancient times, sailors have told us stories about the so-called "Milky Sea" - an eerie greenish glow in the ocean that appears very strange at night. This sparked more and more mystical stories until researchers finally found a rational explanation.

    The glow is caused by bioluminescent bacteria living in the water, and the reasons why the ocean glows on some nights and not on others are linked to climate phenomena such as El Niño. Scientists continue to study this glow, hoping their research may shed new light on ocean ecology one day.

    Wanmei Liang, Story by Adam Voiland. , NASA Earth Observatory / Wanmei Liang , scitechdaily.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if we know what causes it , why do we call it a mystery

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Sarah Joe Mystery

    Old broken boat washed ashore on a calm beach, highlighting weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    In February 1979, five Hawaiian fishermen set out to sea on a 17-foot Boston whaler named the Sarah Joe. Later, strong winds, turning into a gale, prompted relatives to attempt to signal from shore that it was time to return. However, the boat was not visible even from the nearest hill.

    The boat never returned, and the five people on it were reported missing. However, the story took a new turn in 1988, when the wreckage of a boat later identified as the Sarah Joe was discovered on an uninhabited atoll near the Marshall Islands, 2000 miles from Maui.

    A grave was also found, the remains of which turned out to belong to one of the missing fishermen, Scott Moorman. However, the mystery of how the boat ended up on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, what happened during those nine years, and the whereabouts of the other four remains unsolved.

    wirestock , weirddarkness.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    The Mystery Of Fishing Boat "Fausto"

    Black and white photo of people on a fishing boat in the ocean near rocky cliffs capturing weird and fascinating ocean moments.

    In 1968, the fishing boat Fausto, carrying three crew members and one passenger, set sail from La Palma in the Canary Islands. Four days later, a British ship discovered the boat adrift in the ocean, far from land. The British offered to take the passengers on board, but they, even visibly exhausted, refused rescue, declaring they would continue on their own.

    Four months later, Fausto was found floating in the ocean with only the mummified body of its passenger. Where the three crew members went, and what happened to the torn pages of the diary of that passenger, called Julio García, no one will ever know. Perhaps they had their own reasons for avoiding the scrutiny of prying eyes - but, as you understand, these are only conjectures.

    forums.spacebattles.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    The Bermuda Triangle

    Map showing the Bermuda Triangle area between Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico with ocean and sea labels.

    The Bermuda Triangle is a notional figure in the Sargasso Sea, with Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico as corners, where several dozen ships and planes have disappeared in recent decades.

    Experts cite unexpected methane emissions, so-called rogue waves, and infrasound, which can sometimes be generated at sea, driving sailors and pilots crazy, as the probable causes of these mysterious disappearances.

    These are the most rational explanations, while other fantastical possibilities include abductions of ships and planes by UFOs, attacks by giant sea creatures, and so on. However, none of these cryptotheories have yet been confirmed.

    commons.wikimedia.org , https://www.britannica.com/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are no more disappearances in the Bermuda triangle than anywhere else at sea, I thought this was thoroughly debunked decades ago.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    The Island Of Bermeja

    Vintage ocean map showing Mexico and surrounding areas, highlighting weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    Bermeja was a small phantom island off the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. It has appeared on maps since the 16th century, but expeditions at the end of the last century failed to confirm its existence. Rising sea levels are a possible cause of the island's disappearance.

    However, there is another theory: some Mexican politicians and activists do claim that the Americans simply "blew up the island" to shift the boundaries of the US exclusive economic zone and include the Hoyos de Dona oil field.

    Some Mexican divers have claimed to have found the remains of the island underwater at a depth of approximately 120 feet, but no detailed scientific expeditions have yet been conducted there.

    commons.wikimedia.org , Robbie Mitchell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same as the other disappearing island Sandy Island, a phantom island in the Coral Sea which is actually a naturally occurring sandbank depending on the prevailing streams in the ocean

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Mystery Of The M.V. Joyita

    Partially sunken boat tilted in murky water near a shoreline, illustrating weird suspicious and fascinating things in the ocean.

    In 1955, the former yacht "M.V. Joyita," built a quarter century earlier for American film director Roland West and named after his wife, actress Jewel Carmen, was found drifting, half-submerged, in the Pacific Ocean.

    By then, the vessel had ceased to be a luxury yacht and was on a routine voyage from Tokelau to Samoa. However, it never reached Samoa. None of the 25 passengers and crew were ever found.

    commons.wikimedia.org , matauala.org.nz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    The Loneliest Whale In The World?

    Whale tail emerging from the ocean with water dripping, capturing weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    Since 1989, researchers began recording the songs of a strange whale - most likely a blue whale or fin whale - but in an unusual range: 52 hertz. Blue whales typically sing in the 15-20 hertz range, while fin whales sing at 20 hertz, so the "52-hertz whale" was immediately dubbed "the loneliest whale in the world" - simply because none of its fellow whales could actually hear it.

    Interestingly, the whale's recorded migration routes more closely resembled those of blue whales, but the timing of these movements mostly coincided with that of fin whales. In 1992, researchers noticed that the whale's song had become slightly lower pitched, suggesting it had grown and matured.

    The fact that the whale survived and reached adult size essentially means it was healthy. Moreover, in 2010, several other different signals in a similar range were recorded in the Pacific Ocean, so the "loneliest whale in the world" may actually have a group after all.

    Andrea Holien / pexels (not the actual photo) , Djamila Lazri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    The Disappearance Of The SS Naronic

    Old black and white photo of a large ship on the ocean, illustrating weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    The SS Naronic was a ship of the White Star Shipping Company - yes, the same company that later launched the infamous SS Titanic. On February 11, 1893, the ship set sail on its final voyage from Liverpool to New York, but never reached American shores, vanishing without a trace with 74 people on board.

    Later, reports emerged of letters in a bottle being found - supposedly from sailors of the crew, reporting a collision with an iceberg. Two empty lifeboats were also found, approximately in the same area where the SS Titanic would sink almost twenty years later.

    However, the notes failed to withstand scrutiny, as the names of their authors didn’t match those of anyone on board. So the mystery of the ship's disappearance still remains unsolved.

    commons.wikimedia.org , shipwreckology.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Flannan Isle Mystery

    Lighthouse at ocean shore during sunset with rocks in foreground and calm sea, capturing ocean fascination and mystery.

    In 1900, when relief crews arrived at the lighthouse on the remote island of Flannan in Scotland, they discovered the three previous keepers were nowhere to be found. The light had been out for several days, but everything inside the building looked as if something had caught the three men by surprise.

    The beds were unmade, their outerwear was hanging in place - the official story is that all three were washed out to sea by a wave while attempting to secure equipment during a storm. What really happened is unlikely to be known.

    Paulius Dragunas , Lucy Davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Giant Oarfish

    Group of men standing outdoors holding a large, unusual ocean creature, illustrating weird ocean happenings.

    The oarfish is a rare and extremely long fish, rarely encountered by humans, living at big depths. Individual specimens can reach 30 feet, and scientists believe that many ancient legends about sea serpents actually originate from people seeing oarfish in the water.

    Occasionally, oarfish get washed ashore before strong storms, so they have entered the folklore of coastal peoples as harbingers of some apocalyptic events. For example, on the eve of the catastrophic 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami, people also found numerous oarfish washed ashore.

    Wm. Leo Smith , wikipedia.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    The Devil’s Sea

    Map showing the Dragon’s Triangle in the ocean, one of the weird and suspicious phenomena that happened in the ocean.

    The Pacific Ocean has its own equivalent of the Bermuda Triangle - the so-called Devil's Sea ("Manoumi"), a triangle northeast of the Philippines that has long had a notorious reputation among Japanese fishermen. In recent decades, numerous ships and planes have disappeared there.

    Some blame paranormal phenomena. Others simply believe the sea is too difficult to navigate (and, incidentally, quite congested with shipping routes). Whatever the case, this section of the world's oceans is no less strange and dangerous than the Bermuda Triangle.

    Divya Ramachandran , nzgeo.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Vastly Under-Explored Deep Ocean

    Dark ocean waves under a cloudy sky, illustrating weird, suspicious, and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    The world's oceans cover approximately 70% of our planet's surface, and let's be honest, we haven't even come close to exploring a fraction of the mysteries and living creatures the ocean conceals in its depths.

    The estimated volume of the ocean that has been explored is about 20%, for which the bottom topography, water composition, and other data are roughly known. The rest is still an unexplored mystery, and it's unknown when we'll even come close to uncovering it.

    Ant Rozetsky , University of Sheffield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We know more of the moon and all the planets then we know of our own sea and sea bottom.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    "Milky Sea" Phenomenon

    Comparison of ocean horizon and sail visibility through GoPro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and human perception showing ocean anomalies.

    In 2019, the crew and passengers of the superyacht Ganesha became the first in human history to document the so-called "white ocean effect," caused by colonies of bioluminescent bacteria that, instead of glowing blue or green, suddenly glowed white.

    This effect, where a ship appears to float on an ocean of milk, was described by ancient sailors - however, photographs and videos of this unique phenomenon were only captured a few years ago. Scientists, incidentally, are still debating what exactly causes the bacteria to glow in such an unusual way.

    Jess Thomson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Disappearance Of The SS Waratah

    Vintage steamship sailing on the ocean, representing weird and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    The SS Waratah was a cargo-passenger liner en route from Australia to London that vanished without any trace in the ocean between Cape Town and Durban in 1909, taking with it 211 passengers and crew. A lengthy search yielded no results, although several strange pieces of debris washed ashore several months later, which could have been fragments of the SS Waratah.

    Most likely, the ship simply encountered a severe storm raging at the time, capsized, and sank - at least some passengers reported a tendency for the ship to list to starboard. One of them, engineer Claude Sawyer, even disembarked, canceling his previously booked passage to England. In doing so, Sawyer actually saved his own life.

    Many years later, former military officer Edward Joe Conquer recounted that while watching the sea from the shore through a telescope that day, he saw a steamship engulfed by a huge wave. But whether it was the SS Waratah, and how true these reports were, no one ever knew.

    Incidentally, since then, there have been reports of eight ships of various types also bearing the name Waratah that sank in shipwrecks. However, the steam tug ST Waratah, built in 1902, is still operational in on of the Australian ports.

    Unknown author , sahistory.org.za Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    A UFO Crashed Off The Coast Of Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia

    Two green toy soldiers on a rock near a UFO crash site sign, illustrating weird and suspicious things that happened in the ocean.

    On October 4, 1967, just before midnight, eleven people in the small fishing village of Shag Harbor in Nova Scotia, Canada, reportedly witnessed a large, luminous object fly across the sky and disappear into the waters of the Gulf of Maine.

    Numerous reports from local residents led to a massive rescue operation by police, but no wreckage or traces of the crash were actually found. The incident was widely covered in the Canadian press, but no further sensational news followed, and the public interest in the case gradually faded.

    However, there is an unconfirmed story that a secret search operation was subsequently conducted in the region by Canadian and American military personnel.

    NLPEI , B J Booth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Loch Ness Monster

    Black and white image of a mysterious sea creature silhouette in the ocean, depicting weird and suspicious ocean phenomena.

    The Loch Ness Monster is perhaps the world's most famous cryptozoological story - about a dinosaur supposedly living in Loch Ness in Scotland. The first reports of it are believed to date back to the 8th century AD, and it’s been a popular cultural icon since 1933, when a photograph of a long-necked creature swimming in the waters of the lake appeared.

    Scientists believe it could’ve been a plesiosaur, a type of predatory aquatic dinosaur, had they not become extinct tens of millions of years ago. Some theories suggest that the lake was once connected to the ocean, assuming that millions of years ago a group of plesiosaurs may have entered the lake and survived the mass extinction of the dinosaurs.

    Be that as it may, no reliable evidence has yet been obtained that any animals unknown to science actually live in the lake. But the lake became a wonderful tourist destination, and local residents actually earned tons of money by hosting tourists and selling souvenirs.

    Keystone , visitinvernesslochness.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it is a plesiosaur , it is not alone and to have at least a small chance of survival you would need quite a group of them , a group that large of those large animals would literally foam up the loch , so sorry to tell you there is no "loch ness monster"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    The Real Atlantis

    Underwater ancient ruins with fish swimming around coral reefs, showcasing weird and fascinating things in the ocean.

    Atlantis is a mythical ancient kingdom, the main source of information about which is the legendary philosopher Plato. According to him, Atlantis was an ancient superpower, but sank into the ocean as a result of a global catastrophe.

    Since then, scientists have searched the bottom of both the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean beyond the Pillars of Hercules, uncovering numerous interesting archaeological finds, but Atlantis itself has never been found.

    Today, it’s widely believed that the eruption of the Santorini volcano around 1610 BC, which brought an end to the Cretan-Minoan civilization, may have been the cause of Atlantis's destruction. However, definitive confirmation of this theory remains pending.

    freepik , Iwona Szyprowska-Głodzik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Mysterious Disappearance Of Ghost Ship Carroll A. Deering’s Crew

    Old black and white photo of a large sailing ship with multiple masts on the ocean, showing weird and fascinating ocean history.

    In January 1921, another mysterious disappearance of crew and passengers - 12 in all - befell the schooner Carroll A. Deering, en route from Barbados to Norfolk, Virginia.

    The ship was found off the coast of North Carolina, its cargo and the crew's personal belongings intact, but completely deserted. The fate of the twelve crew members still remains unknown.

    commons.wikimedia.org , Malea Walker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Mermaid Sightings Claimed In Israel

    Black and white illustration of a mermaid playing a harp, depicting bizarre and fascinating things that happened in the ocean.

    How can you profit from strange sightings? That's right, turn it into a business! Many years ago, an urban legend arose in the Israeli city of Kiryat Yam that a mermaid lived in the local sea - at least several locals had seen one on the city beach.

    City authorities approached this idea ingeniously – they established a reward for an authentic photograph of a mermaid, and later even erected a mermaid statue, turning it into a local landmark. The city budget received a great source of income, and tourists got a great place of interest.

    William Makepeace Thackeray (1811–1863) (not the actual photo) , Benjamin Radford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Underwater “Pyramid” Near The Azores

    A diver exploring deep underwater near ocean floor illuminated by sunlight in a mysterious ocean environment.

    In 2013, a gigantic underwater pyramid, nearly 200 feet tall, was discovered in the Atlantic Ocean near the islands of São Miguel and Terceira in the Azores. Given that the Azores are considered a possible location for the legendary Atlantis, the theory immediately arose that this pyramid was once human-made and towered over some ancient Atlantean city.

    However, scientists, as always, are highly skeptical. According to them, it is simply the natural topography of the ocean floor, and its shape is simply due to underwater currents that have sculpted the volcanic rock over many millennia.

    Maahid Photos / pexels (not the actual photo) , Hayley Gordon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    The Sinking Of MV Derbyshire

    Black and white photo of a large cargo ship navigating ocean waters, related to weird and fascinating things in the ocean.

    In September 1980, the British bulk carrier MV Derbyshire was caught in a typhoon off the coast of Japan and sank, taking the lives of 44 crew members with it. Fourteen years later, the wreckage was finally found at the ocean floor, and a detailed investigation into the disaster began.

    Today, we know roughly how it all happened. Waves crashing over the ship's bow tore off the covers of small ventilation pipes on the bow, which had been flooding the ship for several days, gradually causing the bow to sink.

    Then, when particularly strong waves struck the ship, the force of the water already inside ripped off several hatches in the cargo hold, and the bulk carrier sank within minutes.

    PA Images / Getty Image , safety4sea.com.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    The Upsweep

    Spectrogram showing unusual ocean sound frequencies over time, highlighting weird and fascinating things in the ocean.

    "The Upsweep" is the name given to a sound recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Equatorial Autonomous Hydrophone Arrays. The sound was recorded in August 1991 by the Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory's (PMEL) SOSUS underwater sound system and was loud enough to be heard throughout the whole Pacific Ocean.

    The sound was initially thought to be biological in origin, but this theory was officially dismissed in 1996. The source of the sound is located in a remote location in the Pacific Ocean, roughly between New Zealand and South America. The sound typically peaks in spring and fall and consists of a long sequence of repeating vertical "sweeps" from low to high frequency, each lasting around three seconds.

    The sound has been gradually decreasing in volume recently, but it can still be heard. Scientists currently believe the sound is of volcanic origin, but definitive confirmation of this theory is still lacking.

    pmel.noaa.gov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    The Bloop

    Spectrogram showing strange frequency patterns over time related to weird and suspicious things in the ocean.

    In 1997, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) researchers recorded a strange, high-amplitude, ultra-low-frequency underwater sound at a remote location in the South Pacific Ocean. The sound was nicknamed "The Bloop."

    There have been numerous theories about the sound's origin, ranging from that it emanated from some large marine animal (later disproved) to tectonic shifts. Today, scientists believe it is simply the sound caused by the disintegration and movement of large ice masses, such as icebergs.

    However, there still remains the possibility that it is simply the sound emitted by Cthulhu, sleeping on the seafloor, (but this is uncertain...)

    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , wired.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mystery was solved by the NOAA in 2012, which determined it was an icequake—the sound of a massive iceberg cracking or breaking away from an Antarctic glacier.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!