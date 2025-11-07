ADVERTISEMENT

One of the coolest pieces of irony about our planet is that the ocean covers most of the surface of the Earth, and yet, the vast majority of it is still unexplored! So, you can bet your bottom dollar that there are tons of unsolved mysteries linked to anything ocean-related.

We wanted to give you a bit more appreciation for just how bizarre and puzzling things beneath the waves can get. So, our team at Bored Panda trawled the digital seas for the biggest, most tantalizing ocean enigmas that have researchers scratching their heads to this very day. Scroll down to dive in.