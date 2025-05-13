Today, we’re featuring some of the fascinating photos shared by members of the sprawling ‘Oceans Are [Freaking] Lit’ (aka OAFL) online community. Scroll down to check out the pics and see just how incredible our planet’s ocean can be.

Although water makes up most of Earth’s surface, we still haven’t explored the vast majority of our ocean . A jaw-dropping 95% of our global ocean remains unknown . And so, the waves hide many mysteries , intriguing sights, and incredibly cool animals.

#1 This Baby Dolphin Getting A Ride On His Mother's Back Share icon

#2 Look At This Square Biscuit Starfish Share icon

#3 This Blue Lobster Was Caught Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million Share icon

National Geographic estimates that 97% of the world’s water is found in the ocean. So, the ocean has a “considerable impact” not only on the weather and temperature but also on the food supply of people and other organisms. The irony is that human beings have mapped more of the surfaces of the moon and Mars than our very own ocean floor. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Colours Of Corals Share icon

#5 A 392-Year-Old Greenland Shark In The Arctic Ocean Has Been Wandering The Ocean Since 1627 Share icon

#6 The Pacific Ocean Takes Up Half The Earth. A Different Perspective Of Its Sheer Scale Share icon

NASA states that countless comets and asteroids collided with Earth over billions of years, “enriching our planet with water.” It’s theorized that most of the water in our oceans came from asteroids. It’s very likely that Venus may have had our solar system’s first oceans billions of years ago. However, due to a lack of a strong global magnetic field and a runaway greenhouse effect, the water may have boiled and escaped into space via solar wind. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Sharing My Whale Shark Shot Share icon

#8 Leopard Seal Just A Moment Before Swallowing A Penguin Share icon

#9 Horned Nudibranch I Found Under A Dock :) Share icon

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains that the ocean is the largest living space on our planet, covering nearly 70% of the Earth’s surface. “It seems that perhaps we ought to know a bit more about the planet we call home. But we don’t…” Currently, humankind has explored just 5% of our planet’s ocean, with 95% still unexplored. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Thresher Sharks In Malapascua, Philippines Share icon

#11 One Of My Favorite Shot From This Year. Taken In Panglao, Philippines Share icon

#12 This Crab Is So Cute And Has A Cheetah Pattern Share icon

According to NOAA, the ocean is an interconnected network of animals, plants, rocks, and other structures, so changes in one component of the ecosystem can have “dramatic impacts on the ecosystem as a whole.” ADVERTISEMENT Furthermore, people can affect many changes in the ocean as well, whether intentionally or by accident. As such, it’s important to be aware of how we use the ocean’s resources.

#13 I Made An Octopus Carving From Deer Antler Material Share icon

#14 Helicocranchia Pfefferi, Better Known As The Piglet Squid Share icon

#15 Spotted Trunkfish Cruising The Caribbean Reef Share icon

NOAA points out that it’s difficult to manage the world’s oceans and its resources if we simply don’t know what’s out there. So, by focusing more on exploration, we can ensure that the oceans are managed well. ADVERTISEMENT “Oftentimes we don’t think about our limited knowledge of the deep ocean until after disaster strikes and it’s too late. An oil spill or a missing airplane can quickly demonstrate both how little we know about these environments and how difficult it is to get timely, actionable information about deep-water areas,” the Administration explains. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Bioluminescent Splash At Sunset - A Stones Throw Away Share icon

#17 A Beautiful Bubble Snail Cruising The Ocean Floor Share icon

#18 Tasmanian Giant Crab, 3rd Largest Crustacean In The World Share icon

“Deep reaches of the ocean are places with almost freezing temperatures, corrosive saltwater, limited or no light, and extreme pressures. Not only do we not always know what’s there, we often are lacking the tools and technology needed to get to these extreme places,” NOAA states.

#19 Photographer Captures An Extreme Close-Up Of A Whale's Eye For The First Time, Revealing Its Vibrant Blue Hues And Impressive Details Share icon

#20 Curious Sea Lion Share icon

#21 Rainbow Lobster Share icon

According to NOAA, it’s through ocean exploration (e.g., mapping the seafloor, disseminating data about ocean waters, etc.) that we can establish baseline information that’s needed to understand environmental change better. ADVERTISEMENT This info can be critical for communities that live in coastal areas and which need to stay safe, resilient, and economically sound as sea levels rise, temperatures warm, and storms become more frequent and severe.

#22 The Colors Are Vibrant And Joyful.💕 Share icon

#23 Low Tide In Oregon Share icon

#24 Whale Shark With A Shoal Of Remora Fish Inside Its Mouth Share icon

The ‘Oceans Are [Freaking] Lit’ subreddit was created just a few years ago, in March of 2022 and currently boasts 319k followers. According to the team running the online group, they are “proudly partnered” with the popular ‘Nature Is [Freaking] Lit,’ which has a whopping 17 million followers. ADVERTISEMENT As per the mods, everyone who wants to post content on OAFL should, naturally, focus only on pictures, videos, and artwork of oceans. “Stick to the topic of the sub people, it shouldn't be that hard,” they say. They point out that the content they share should have a “wow factor” instead of being “some generic photo of a fish that pops up when you Google ‘fish.’”

#25 Wooow Share icon

#26 Different Deep Sea Squid Sizes Compared To A Human Share icon

#27 Gorgeous Velvet-Looking Giant Clam Living Its Best Life On The Great Barrier Reef Share icon

Because there’s such a big focus on original and quality content, reposts are “highly discouraged,” even though they are technically allowed, so long as the content is at least a month old. What’s more, the OAFL community is encouraged to put some effort into their titles to make them descriptive. Meanwhile, if you’re into art, you can share ocean-related artwork and drawings only on weekends.

#28 A Shimmering Polychaete Crawling Across The Sea Floor Share icon

#29 Beautifully Captured... Clione In All It's Delicate Glory Share icon

#30 Golden Entourage Share icon

Which of these photos caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? What are your thoughts about the ocean, as a whole? Do you feel awed or a bit frightened by it (or a bit of both)? What do you realistically think it would take for more researchers to focus on ocean exploration? We’re always happy to hear your opinions. Feel free to share yours in the comments at the very bottom of this post.

#31 Octopus Going For It's Morning Run Share icon

#32 Clownfish & Her Hundred Of Eggs Share icon

#33 The Pacific Sea Nettle Jellyfish [oc] Share icon

#34 Pretty Pink Meanie, Florida Share icon

#35 Sea Nettle At Mystic Aquarium Share icon

#36 The Ocean’s Most Spotted Beauty, The Leopard Shark Share icon

#37 Convincing An Octopus To Trade In His Plastic Cup For Seashells Share icon

#38 Lost At Sea. Original Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me Share icon

#39 Look Who I Came Across!!! Share icon

#40 Storm At Plymouth Reminding Me Exactly Why Those Barriers Are So High Share icon

#41 This Beauty Swam By And Gave Me A Wink Share icon

#42 🔥 Evening View From Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres Share icon

#43 Because We Have A Lot Of Residental Orcas In Norway, A Lot Of Sea Birds Follow Them When They Are On The Hunt Share icon

#44 Dolphins Are Pretty Smart Share icon

#45 Atlantic Summer, My Oil Painting Share icon

#46 Two Beautiful Giant Clam Living On The Great Barrier Reef Share icon

#47 That Is A Big Tiger Shark Share icon

#48 Devoted Black-Eyed Squid Mother Carries Eggs With Her For Months Share icon

#49 Got To Experience This Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment Share icon

#50 Weird Looking Fish In Antarctica, Sorry Don't Know The Name Of Fish Share icon

#51 Bull Shark Claims A Crocodile Share icon

#52 Turtle Snacking On A Jellyfish Share icon

#53 Whale Putting On A Show Share icon

#54 Very Curious Octopus Share icon

#55 Stingray Devours A Fish In Front Of People Share icon

#56 A Beautiful Tide Pool Filled With Anemones Share icon

#57 Hairy Frogfish Share icon

#58 🔥 Swimming With Atlantic Blue Tangs And Rainbow Parrotfish To The End Of Mia Reef Share icon

#59 Olive Sea Snake (Aipysurus Laevis) 🐍🔥 Share icon

#60 Rocks Are Full Of Life When You Get Up Close Share icon

#61 Smooth Toadfish Up Close. Sydney, Australia Share icon

#62 Exploring Corals Of The Caribbean, Isla Mujeres. Atlantic Blue Tangs With Purple Sea Fans And Elkhorn Coral. Bermuda Chubs, Fire Blade Coral And Symmetric Brain Coral Share icon

#63 Annual Capelin Spawn, By Beaching Themselves Share icon

#64 In The Afternoon Sushine Share icon

#65 No Clue What This Is But I Found It At The Beach And It Was Growing On A Discarded Metal Pipe, Snail Eggs Possibly? Share icon

#66 A Beluga Whale From The Bottom Share icon

#67 Friendly Wanderer Doing A Close Flyby Share icon

#68 Intertidal Zone Full Of Temporarily Exposed Ocean Life On The Southern Coast Of Oregon Share icon

#69 Freediving To Leopard Shark Pups Of Laguna Beach Share icon

#70 While Tide Pooling I Was Ecstatic To Come Across This Beautiful Dall’s Chromodorid (Chromodoris Dalli). This Was One Of My Favorite Nudibranch Finds From 2024 Share icon

#71 Table Coral Share icon

#72 Is This Rare Share icon

#73 Release The Babies! Share icon

#74 This Giant Ghost Shrimp I Found Last Week Share icon

#75 Careful Where You Step! Spot The Elusive Scorpionfish Share icon

#76 What Other Amazing Octopus Facts Do You Know? 🐙 Share icon

#77 An Octopus Giving A Shark A Weird Surprise Hug Share icon

#78 Great White Shark Eye Close Up Share icon

#79 My Valentine's Date This Year In Malapascua Share icon

#80 Orca And Bottlenose Dolphin Off The Coast Of San Diego Share icon

#81 The Beak Of The Nautilus Share icon

#82 Blanket Octopus Share icon

#83 Never Realized Octopus Move Some Majestically Share icon

#84 Juvenile Leather Jacket Share icon

#85 Lakshyadweep, India Share icon

#86 Moray Eel Under UV Flash Share icon

#87 In The Afternoon Sunshine Share icon

#88 Took A Picture Of This 5-Cm Spotted Porcelain Crab In Malapascua. It Stayed Still Patiently On A Sea Anemone 🥹 Share icon

#89 Extinct Sea Creature Baffling Scientists For Years Share icon

#90 This Needle Toothed Torpedo Should Be Outlawed! (Barracuda) Share icon

#91 Claudia Cave In Deep South Share icon

#92 School Of Little Puffer Fish Share icon