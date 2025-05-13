Although water makes up most of Earth’s surface, we still haven’t explored the vast majority of our ocean. A jaw-dropping 95% of our global ocean remains unknown. And so, the waves hide many mysteries, intriguing sights, and incredibly cool animals.

Today, we’re featuring some of the fascinating photos shared by members of the sprawling ‘Oceans Are [Freaking] Lit’ (aka OAFL) online community. Scroll down to check out the pics and see just how incredible our planet’s ocean can be.

#1

This Baby Dolphin Getting A Ride On His Mother's Back

Baby dolphin riding on the back of an adult dolphin in clear turquoise ocean water, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    #2

    Look At This Square Biscuit Starfish

    Close-up of a vibrant, patterned starfish underwater showcasing incredible ocean creatures with unique textures and colors.

    cloudnest154 Report

    #3

    This Blue Lobster Was Caught Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million

    Hand wearing orange glove holding a rare blue lobster over water, showcasing incredible ocean creatures close-up.

    Soloflow786 Report

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    good thing it was returned to grow and breed, just for someone else to fish it out later🤦‍♂️

    National Geographic estimates that 97% of the world’s water is found in the ocean. So, the ocean has a “considerable impact” not only on the weather and temperature but also on the food supply of people and other organisms.

    The irony is that human beings have mapped more of the surfaces of the moon and Mars than our very own ocean floor.

    #4

    The Colours Of Corals

    Close-up images of incredible oceans creatures showcasing vibrant colors and intricate coral and sea anemone textures.

    QuaintMushrooms Report

    #5

    A 392-Year-Old Greenland Shark In The Arctic Ocean Has Been Wandering The Ocean Since 1627

    Great white shark swimming in deep ocean water, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    sbgroup65 Report

    #6

    The Pacific Ocean Takes Up Half The Earth. A Different Perspective Of Its Sheer Scale

    View of Earth dominated by the Pacific Ocean, highlighting incredible ocean creatures’ natural habitat and vast blue waters.

    That-Jelly6305 Report

    NASA states that countless comets and asteroids collided with Earth over billions of years, “enriching our planet with water.” It’s theorized that most of the water in our oceans came from asteroids.

    It’s very likely that Venus may have had our solar system’s first oceans billions of years ago. However, due to a lack of a strong global magnetic field and a runaway greenhouse effect, the water may have boiled and escaped into space via solar wind.

    #7

    Sharing My Whale Shark Shot

    Whale shark swimming in deep blue ocean water showcasing incredible ocean creatures and marine life.

    benfreediver Report

    #8

    Leopard Seal Just A Moment Before Swallowing A Penguin

    A seal underwater with its mouth open facing a penguin swimming nearby, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    NcryptedMind Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Penguin's posture looks like it's already resigned to its fate

    #9

    Horned Nudibranch I Found Under A Dock :)

    Close-up of an incredible ocean creature with translucent body and orange-striped appendages on a blurred background.

    B0gsna1l Report

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains that the ocean is the largest living space on our planet, covering nearly 70% of the Earth’s surface.

    “It seems that perhaps we ought to know a bit more about the planet we call home. But we don’t…” Currently, humankind has explored just 5% of our planet’s ocean, with 95% still unexplored.

    #10

    Thresher Sharks In Malapascua, Philippines

    Close-up of an ocean creature showing the detailed eye and texture of a shark swimming in clear blue water.

    benfreediver Report

    #11

    One Of My Favorite Shot From This Year. Taken In Panglao, Philippines

    Underwater diver surrounded by swirling ocean creatures creating a dynamic, mesmerizing aquatic scene.

    benfreediver Report

    #12

    This Crab Is So Cute And Has A Cheetah Pattern

    Spotted crab with unique patterned shell on sandy ocean floor among small shells and pebbles, showcasing ocean creatures.

    delilah-roseE Report

    According to NOAA, the ocean is an interconnected network of animals, plants, rocks, and other structures, so changes in one component of the ecosystem can have “dramatic impacts on the ecosystem as a whole.”

    Furthermore, people can affect many changes in the ocean as well, whether intentionally or by accident. As such, it’s important to be aware of how we use the ocean’s resources.
    #13

    I Made An Octopus Carving From Deer Antler Material

    Sculpted incredible ocean creature resembling an octopus with detailed texture displayed indoors near potted plants.

    Shot-Barracuda-6326 Report

    #14

    Helicocranchia Pfefferi, Better Known As The Piglet Squid

    Transparent deep-sea squid with large eyes swimming in dark ocean water among tiny particles, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    BlancheMagnetic Report

    #15

    Spotted Trunkfish Cruising The Caribbean Reef

    Spotted ocean fish resting on coral reef underwater showcasing incredible oceans creatures pics in natural habitat.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    NOAA points out that it’s difficult to manage the world’s oceans and its resources if we simply don’t know what’s out there. So, by focusing more on exploration, we can ensure that the oceans are managed well.

    “Oftentimes we don’t think about our limited knowledge of the deep ocean until after disaster strikes and it’s too late. An oil spill or a missing airplane can quickly demonstrate both how little we know about these environments and how difficult it is to get timely, actionable information about deep-water areas,” the Administration explains.

    #16

    Bioluminescent Splash At Sunset - A Stones Throw Away

    Bioluminescent ocean creatures glowing in dark waters at sunset, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    PyroFarms Report

    #17

    A Beautiful Bubble Snail Cruising The Ocean Floor

    Close-up views of a vibrant blue ocean creature with unique patterns on its body in an underwater environment.

    Simpster_xD Report

    #18

    Tasmanian Giant Crab, 3rd Largest Crustacean In The World

    Person smiling and holding an enormous crab showcasing incredible ocean creatures in close-up detail.

    Old_Copy_5498 Report

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    watch out for them hands lady and why is its face crooked !

    “Deep reaches of the ocean are places with almost freezing temperatures, corrosive saltwater, limited or no light, and extreme pressures. Not only do we not always know what’s there, we often are lacking the tools and technology needed to get to these extreme places,” NOAA states.
    #19

    Photographer Captures An Extreme Close-Up Of A Whale's Eye For The First Time, Revealing Its Vibrant Blue Hues And Impressive Details

    Close-up of an incredible ocean creature's eye showing detailed textures and a glowing blue ring around the pupil.

    Lordwarrior_ Report

    #20

    Curious Sea Lion

    Underwater close-up of a curious seal swimming near ocean plants, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their habitat.

    [deleted] Report

    #21

    Rainbow Lobster

    Colorful ocean creature with detailed patterned shell and claws resting on a wooden surface in incredible oceans creatures pics.

    cozycup109 Report

    According to NOAA, it’s through ocean exploration (e.g., mapping the seafloor, disseminating data about ocean waters, etc.) that we can establish baseline information that’s needed to understand environmental change better.

    This info can be critical for communities that live in coastal areas and which need to stay safe, resilient, and economically sound as sea levels rise, temperatures warm, and storms become more frequent and severe.
    #22

    The Colors Are Vibrant And Joyful.💕

    Sea turtle swimming among colorful ocean creatures and coral reef in clear blue water incredible oceans creatures pics

    hollandashly Report

    #23

    Low Tide In Oregon

    Rock covered with mussels and colorful starfish on ocean shore under clear blue sky and distant cliffs at low tide.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    Whale Shark With A Shoal Of Remora Fish Inside Its Mouth

    Massive whale shark with open mouth revealing filter pads swimming in clear blue ocean water, incredible ocean creatures pic

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    The ‘Oceans Are [Freaking] Lit’ subreddit was created just a few years ago, in March of 2022 and currently boasts 319k followers. According to the team running the online group, they are “proudly partnered” with the popular ‘Nature Is [Freaking] Lit,’ which has a whopping 17 million followers.

    As per the mods, everyone who wants to post content on OAFL should, naturally, focus only on pictures, videos, and artwork of oceans. “Stick to the topic of the sub people, it shouldn't be that hard,” they say. They point out that the content they share should have a “wow factor” instead of being “some generic photo of a fish that pops up when you Google ‘fish.’”
    #25

    Wooow

    Sea turtles swimming in clear turquoise water inside a rocky cave showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    hollandashly Report

    #26

    Different Deep Sea Squid Sizes Compared To A Human

    Silhouettes of incredible ocean creatures compared in size with a human figure on a black background.

    fnaffanatic007 Report

    #27

    Gorgeous Velvet-Looking Giant Clam Living Its Best Life On The Great Barrier Reef

    Blue giant clam with wavy edges and beige highlights nestled among coral on the ocean floor, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    Whaleshark658 Report

    Because there’s such a big focus on original and quality content, reposts are “highly discouraged,” even though they are technically allowed, so long as the content is at least a month old. What’s more, the OAFL community is encouraged to put some effort into their titles to make them descriptive. Meanwhile, if you’re into art, you can share ocean-related artwork and drawings only on weekends.
    #28

    A Shimmering Polychaete Crawling Across The Sea Floor

    Two incredible ocean creatures with spiky black bristles on the ocean floor in a marine environment.

    No_Emu_1332 Report

    #29

    Beautifully Captured... Clione In All It's Delicate Glory

    Bioluminescent ocean creature glowing with vibrant colors against a dark underwater background incredible oceans creatures pics

    WillSanguine2 Report

    #30

    Golden Entourage

    Manta ray swimming with a school of small yellow fish underwater showing incredible ocean creatures pics.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    Which of these photos caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? What are your thoughts about the ocean, as a whole? Do you feel awed or a bit frightened by it (or a bit of both)?

    What do you realistically think it would take for more researchers to focus on ocean exploration? We’re always happy to hear your opinions. Feel free to share yours in the comments at the very bottom of this post.
    #31

    Octopus Going For It's Morning Run

    Small flamboyant octopus walking on sandy ocean floor with blue water in the background, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #32

    Clownfish & Her Hundred Of Eggs

    Close-up of ocean creatures including clownfish and fish eggs showcasing incredible ocean life details.

    sh0tgunben Report

    #33

    The Pacific Sea Nettle Jellyfish [oc]

    Two orange jellyfish with long trailing tentacles swimming in deep blue ocean, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    Mobile_Millennial Report

    #34

    Pretty Pink Meanie, Florida

    Colorful jellyfish floating underwater, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    Frogbreakfest69 Report

    #35

    Sea Nettle At Mystic Aquarium

    Jellyfish with translucent bell and long, flowing tentacles glowing in deep blue water, showcasing ocean creatures.

    _daisy13_ Report

    #36

    The Ocean’s Most Spotted Beauty, The Leopard Shark

    Diver swimming underwater beside a large spotted shark, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in clear blue water.

    mintybreeze383 Report

    #37

    Convincing An Octopus To Trade In His Plastic Cup For Seashells

    Hermit crab choosing the perfect shell on ocean floor, showcasing incredible ocean creatures and their unique behavior.

    phileo99 Report

    #38

    Lost At Sea. Original Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

    Small boat struggling in massive ocean waves under stormy skies, showcasing incredible ocean creatures' natural powerful environment.

    nobrakes1975 Report

    #39

    Look Who I Came Across!!!

    Blue ocean creature floating near the surface of clear water, showcasing unique marine life in its natural habitat.

    17queen17 Report

    #40

    Storm At Plymouth Reminding Me Exactly Why Those Barriers Are So High

    Waves crashing against a stone seawall with buildings in the background under a cloudy blue sky ocean creatures environment.

    Elephants_and_rocks Report

    #41

    This Beauty Swam By And Gave Me A Wink

    Green sea turtle swimming underwater over a coral reef, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    Madartist72 Report

    #42

    🔥 Evening View From Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres

    Ocean view with a stone path leading to turquoise water under a partly cloudy sky, showcasing incredible ocean creatures habitat.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    #43

    Because We Have A Lot Of Residental Orcas In Norway, A Lot Of Sea Birds Follow Them When They Are On The Hunt

    Orca dorsal fin breaking ocean surface surrounded by seagulls flying over water in incredible oceans creatures pics.

    reindeerareawesome Report

    #44

    Dolphins Are Pretty Smart

    Dolphin inflating a pufferfish underwater, showcasing incredible oceans creatures in a playful interaction.

    That-Jelly6305 Report

    #45

    Atlantic Summer, My Oil Painting

    Waves crashing in the ocean near the sandy shore, showcasing the beauty of incredible ocean creatures habitat.

    kznsq Report

    #46

    Two Beautiful Giant Clam Living On The Great Barrier Reef

    Close-up of an incredible ocean creature with intricate black and blue patterns resting on sandy ocean floor.

    Whaleshark658 Report

    #47

    That Is A Big Tiger Shark

    A diver faces incredible ocean creatures, including a large shark with an open mouth surrounded by fish underwater.

    lola_dreamlie Report

    #48

    Devoted Black-Eyed Squid Mother Carries Eggs With Her For Months

    Close-up and full-body views of an incredible ocean creature, a squid, displaying unique underwater features.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #49

    Got To Experience This Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment

    Large schools of incredible ocean creatures swim in clear blue water, showcasing diverse marine life underwater scenes.

    JoseBoillat Report

    #50

    Weird Looking Fish In Antarctica, Sorry Don't Know The Name Of Fish

    Colorful ocean creature with translucent tentacles swimming in dark water, showcasing incredible ocean life details.

    JPPT1974 Report

    #51

    Bull Shark Claims A Crocodile

    Crocodile on beach with a shark fin approaching in the ocean, showcasing incredible ocean creatures interaction.

    EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

    #52

    Turtle Snacking On A Jellyfish

    Sea turtle interacting with a jellyfish underwater showcasing incredible oceans creatures in their natural habitat.

    That-Jelly6305 Report

    #53

    Whale Putting On A Show

    Humpback whale breaching and swimming underwater showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    That-Jelly6305 Report

    #54

    Very Curious Octopus

    Diver underwater interacting with an octopus showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    shankingsh Report

    #55

    Stingray Devours A Fish In Front Of People

    Children observing a large ocean creature up close in an aquarium, showcasing incredible ocean creatures pics underwater.

    911_reddit Report

    #56

    A Beautiful Tide Pool Filled With Anemones

    Tide pool filled with incredible ocean creatures like sea anemones and mussels along rocky shore with waves in background

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #57

    Hairy Frogfish

    Close-up of a bright orange ocean creature with detailed texture and unique features on the sea floor in incredible oceans creatures pics.

    scubaprincess13 Report

    #58

    🔥 Swimming With Atlantic Blue Tangs And Rainbow Parrotfish To The End Of Mia Reef

    A large school of incredible ocean creatures swimming underwater in clear blue ocean waters.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    #59

    Olive Sea Snake (Aipysurus Laevis) 🐍🔥

    Underwater scene featuring incredible ocean creatures and colorful coral reefs with divers exploring the marine life.

    scubaprincess13 Report

    #60

    Rocks Are Full Of Life When You Get Up Close

    Two incredible ocean creatures resembling starfish blend into the rocky, algae-covered underwater environment.

    snaphappyadventurer Report

    #61

    Smooth Toadfish Up Close. Sydney, Australia

    Spotted ocean creature with vibrant colors swimming close to the rocky seabed in a natural underwater habitat.

    snaphappyadventurer Report

    #62

    Exploring Corals Of The Caribbean, Isla Mujeres. Atlantic Blue Tangs With Purple Sea Fans And Elkhorn Coral. Bermuda Chubs, Fire Blade Coral And Symmetric Brain Coral

    School of colorful ocean creatures swimming near coral reef in clear blue water under the sea.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    #63

    Annual Capelin Spawn, By Beaching Themselves

    Thousands of ocean creatures washed ashore on a rocky beach under soft sunlight with distant hills in the background.

    nataliastahlin Report

    #64

    In The Afternoon Sushine

    Stingray gliding over sandy ocean floor with light reflections showcasing incredible ocean creatures pics.

    snaphappyadventurer Report

    #65

    No Clue What This Is But I Found It At The Beach And It Was Growing On A Discarded Metal Pipe, Snail Eggs Possibly?

    Barnacles growing densely on a rusty metal surface held by a person standing on a rocky shore, incredible oceans creatures pics.

    thegreatestcrab Report

    #66

    A Beluga Whale From The Bottom

    Rare ocean creature swimming upwards in deep blue water with sunlight filtering through the surface above.

    Cold_Pin8708 Report

    #67

    Friendly Wanderer Doing A Close Flyby

    Albatross soaring over the ocean waves, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    stewbadooba Report

    #68

    Intertidal Zone Full Of Temporarily Exposed Ocean Life On The Southern Coast Of Oregon

    Purple and orange sea stars and green anemones attached to rocky tide pools showing incredible ocean creatures.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #69

    Freediving To Leopard Shark Pups Of Laguna Beach

    Close-up of a striped shark resting on the ocean floor among coral and marine plants, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    #70

    While Tide Pooling I Was Ecstatic To Come Across This Beautiful Dall’s Chromodorid (Chromodoris Dalli). This Was One Of My Favorite Nudibranch Finds From 2024

    Spotted sea slug with white and black patterns resting on a green leaf underwater, showcasing incredible ocean creatures.

    touchmyrattlesnakes Report

    #71

    Table Coral

    Underwater view of incredible ocean creatures with vibrant coral reefs and tropical fish swimming in clear blue water.

    sciguy3046 Report

    #72

    Is This Rare

    Hand holding a large spiky starfish in shallow water showcasing incredible oceans creatures pics.

    -_iv- Report

    #73

    Release The Babies!

    Deep-sea ocean creature with long striped arms above coral reef in a dark underwater environment incredible ocean creatures pics

    AppropriateRate9529 Report

    #74

    This Giant Ghost Shrimp I Found Last Week

    Albino ocean creature on wet sandy surface with extended claw, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in natural habitat.

    B0gsna1l Report

    #75

    Careful Where You Step! Spot The Elusive Scorpionfish

    Camouflaged ocean creature blending with coral and rocky underwater environment in incredible oceans creatures pics.

    SalamanderMinimum967 Report

    #76

    What Other Amazing Octopus Facts Do You Know? 🐙

    Illustration of an octopus with facts highlighting incredible ocean creatures and their unique features and abilities.

    WalkingCockroach Report

    #77

    An Octopus Giving A Shark A Weird Surprise Hug

    Octopus capturing a fish on the ocean floor showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    Aggressive_Cut4892 Report

    #78

    Great White Shark Eye Close Up

    Close-up images of an incredible ocean creature showing detailed shark features underwater in clear blue water.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #79

    My Valentine's Date This Year In Malapascua

    Thresher shark swimming over the ocean floor captured in incredible oceans creatures pics underwater scene.

    EarlGreyPudding Report

    #80

    Orca And Bottlenose Dolphin Off The Coast Of San Diego

    Orca and dolphin jumping out of water in ocean showcasing incredible oceans creatures in action.

    KimCureAll Report

    #81

    The Beak Of The Nautilus

    Close-up of an incredible ocean creature with detailed shell texture and numerous legs visible underwater.

    LSDesiree Report

    #82

    Blanket Octopus

    Colorful octopus underwater displaying unique movements, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in a clear blue marine environment.

    sh0tgunben Report

    #83

    Never Realized Octopus Move Some Majestically

    Octopus swimming gracefully in clear blue ocean water, showcasing incredible ocean creatures in their natural habitat.

    That-Jelly6305 Report

    #84

    Juvenile Leather Jacket

    Rare ocean creature with unique horn swimming near vibrant coral in incredible oceans creatures pics collection.

    snaphappyadventurer Report

    #85

    Lakshyadweep, India

    Turquoise ocean waves near a sandy beach with rocks and tree branches under a blue sky with clouds.

    TechnicianClean5791 Report

    #86

    Moray Eel Under UV Flash

    Bright green glowing ocean creature with elongated body swimming against a dark underwater background.

    Jak_Crow Report

    #87

    In The Afternoon Sunshine

    Two spotted ocean creatures swimming among coral and marine plants in an underwater environment.

    snaphappyadventurer Report

    #88

    Took A Picture Of This 5-Cm Spotted Porcelain Crab In Malapascua. It Stayed Still Patiently On A Sea Anemone 🥹

    Spotted crab resting on vibrant green sea anemone showing incredible oceans creatures in their natural habitat.

    EarlGreyPudding Report

    #89

    Extinct Sea Creature Baffling Scientists For Years

    A rare ocean creature with multiple legs and spikes walking along the ocean floor in incredible ocean creatures pics.

    iliedbro_ Report

    #90

    This Needle Toothed Torpedo Should Be Outlawed! (Barracuda)

    Ocean creature with sharp teeth swimming near a diver in deep blue water showcasing incredible ocean creatures pics.

    GuppyMcBuppy Report

    #91

    Claudia Cave In Deep South

    Underwater ocean caves with sunlight beams and incredible ocean creatures, including divers exploring vibrant marine life.

    No_Wrangler8493 Report

    #92

    School Of Little Puffer Fish

    A diver swims near a large school of incredible ocean creatures forming a dense, swirling cluster underwater.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

