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FedEx Driver Took Athena Strand’s Life After She Caught Him Doing Something Inappropriate
Images show CCTV footage of Athena Strand and a FedEx driver, alongside a courtroom photo of the driver, linked to Athena Strand's life.
Crime, Society

FedEx Driver Took Athena Strand’s Life After She Caught Him Doing Something Inappropriate

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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On November 30, 2022, former FedEx driver Tanner Horner kidnapped, strangled, and then took the life of seven-year-old Athena Strand in Paradise, Fort Worth, Texas.

He discarded her body in a creek a few miles from her house.

Horner was arrested two days later and charged with capital homicide after authorities identified him through digital evidence. Horner pleaded guilty and currently faces capital punishment or life imprisonment without parole.

Highlights
  • A doctor of psychiatry, who evaluated Tanner Horner in jail, insisted she knew his true motive behind the abduction and homicide of Athena Strand.
  • The witness also said that Horner was “deeply ashamed” about the crime.
  • Another expert suggested that the recordings of his crime indicated serious behavioral inconsistencies with what she observed during his evaluation.

A psychiatric expert has now claimed to have discovered the true motive behind Horner’s actions.

“Is this meant to be some sort of defense?” one user retorted about the latest development.

RELATED:

    Tanner Horner’s substance use led to Athena Strand’s homicide, said a psychiatrist

    A bald, bearded FedEx driver in a gray shirt, looking left with an open mouth, likely in court.

    Image credits: Getty/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

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    As jurors returned to a Tarrant County courtroom on Tuesday, April 28, to weigh a capital sentence for Tanner Horner, Dr. Eileen Ryan, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, testified about her evaluation of his psychological state and history.

    She had examined Horner while he was in prison after his arrest.

    Surveillance footage shows a FedEx driver looking forward as Athena Strand stands in the van, revealing a serious moment.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Dr. Ryan claimed under oath that Horner admitted to her that he kidnapped Athena because she had seen him take an illegal stimulant, according to Fox4News.

    “He immediately jumped to the conclusion that Athena saw him snorting c*caine,” she said. “And so, she was going to tell, and he was going to lose his job, which meant that he was not going to be able to support his son.”

    A young girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, smiling slightly, likely Athena Strand, whose life was taken by a FedEx driver.

    Image credits: Facebook

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    Dr. Ryan emphasized that Horner had been “laser-focused” on his son, who was living with his fiancée’s mother. He had court-mandated “limited contact” with the child, and Horner was “distraught” over that.

    “He was going to lose his son. And that couldn’t happen,” Ryan added.

    The expert said Horner’s actions were in part driven by his own traumatic childhood

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    The psychiatrist also said that Horner confessed to s*xually a*saulting Athena and had difficulty talking about it because of his own r*pe when he was younger.

    “My opinion was that he was deeply ashamed and that was a major factor in his lying and hesitancy to talk about what had happened,” she said.

    Bald man in a striped shirt, head in hand, appearing distressed. Likely related to the FedEx driver news.

    Image credits: Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

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    During cross-examination, the prosecutors revealed that Dr. Ryan, in her report on Horner, claimed that “the intoxication on the coke at the time of the offense contributed to his impulsivity and his impaired problem solving.”

    When asked to elaborate on her stance, Dr. Ryan said, “In my opinion, he didn’t plan on k*lling her. It wasn’t until he recognized that, ‘Now it’s so much worse because I put her in the truck. And now what am I going to do?’”

    A message bubble with text saying Probably didn't even know or notice, implying unawareness of a FedEx driver's actions.

    Smiling young girl Athena Strand in a floral dress and pink backpack, standing before a wooden door.

    Image credits: Facebook

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    However, when the prosecution asked if she was confident that the story of substance use was “not another lie,” Dr. Ryan admitted that she wasn’t.

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    Tanner Horner has changed his story about the incident multiple times

    FedEx driver in a gray shirt, appearing thoughtful during a courtroom trial related to a delivery truck incident.

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    Tanner Horner kidnapped Athena Strand after delivering a Christmas present to her Fort Worth address.

    While pleading guilty to the charges on the first day of the trial on April 7, Horner claimed that he accidentally hit the girl with his truck, panicked about losing his job, and decided to put her in his vehicle before driving away. There are no reports of him mentioning the narcotics at this time.

    A social media comment reading "He has a different story every day," relating to the FedEx driver and Athena Strand's life.

    Aerial view of a rural property with a house, pool, and cars, central to the Athena Strand case and the FedEx driver.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Prosecutors argued against this, pointing out that Athena appeared uninjured in the dash-cam footage of the truck investigators recovered. She was alive and sitting on her knees behind the driver’s seat.

    FedEx driver in van, tense moment, many packages. Related to Athena Strand's case.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    The dash-cam also provided an audio recording of Horner having small talk with Athena before asking her to remove her clothes and attacking her when she said no.

    Athena Strand smiling in a car, wearing a red bow. This image is related to Athena Strand's kidnapping.

    Image credits: Facebook

    The loud sounds of the kid screaming and crying made the jurors break down when it was played as evidence in court.

    At one point, Horner shifted the blame to his alter ego, “Zero”

    Mugshot of the FedEx Driver in the Athena Strand case, a bald, bearded man with a serious expression, facing charges.

    Image credits: WFAA/Wise County Jail

    Texas Ranger Sgt. Job Espinoza, one of the investigators on the case, said on April 7 that during questioning, Horner spoke about having an alter ego — a condition common with Dissociative Identity D*sorder.

    Sgt. Espinoza shared that Horner called this other persona “Zero” and was much more cooperative when referred to by that name. He also transitioned into “Zero” several times during the police interviews.

    @imnotalawyerbutTexas Ranger Job Espinoza testified that he played into the alter ego of 31 year old Tanner Horner in order to find the body of a missing child. 7 year old Athena Strand was reported missing on November 30th of 2022 – and after learning that Tanner Horner delivered a package to her house around the time Athena went missing, officers were later able to conclude that Horner kidnapped and killed her. Horner has plead guilty to the crime and a Texas jury must determine if Tanner will be sentenced to life in prison with out parole OR death for his crime.♬ original sound – Im Not A Lawyer But

    “His demeanor, physical demeanor changes,” the sergeant said on the stand. “His head goes into a sideways motion. His eyes roll into the back of his head, and he pretends to turn into ‘Zero.’”

    The same day, Horner’s attorneys argued that he had suffered from “various mental illnesses throughout his life,” citing exposure to lead and his mother’s drinking habits while pregnant with him.

    Athena Strand, a young girl with pigtails, smiles at the camera in a light blue pumpkin shirt. FedEx Driver story.

    Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy

    “When someone’s brain is what’s injured, you don’t see it,” his lawyer told the jury.

    On April 15, Horner’s defense filed 28 new motions, including one that requested to preclude capital punishment, citing autism. The motion stated that the court has “categorically prohibited the imposition of the de*th penalty” where a particular characteristic of the defendant renders him “less culpable.”

    Handwritten letter by the FedEx driver, an apology to Athena Strand's family, referencing his chilling searches about his delivery truck.

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    A convict who has autism, a neurodevelopmental condition, has historically been shown more leniency when it comes to capital punishment.

    An Autism expert testified that Tanner Horner made up “Zero” to confess to the crime

    @fox4newsdallasfortworthWARNING: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. RAW BODYCAM: Jurors watched more body camera video of investigators questioning Tanner Horner about what happened to Athena Strand’s clothes. Speaking as his alter ego named Zero, Horner said he dumped the clothes along the highway because he thought it was funny.♬ original sound – Fox4News

    On April 23, Tanner Horner’s defense called several witnesses from his past to testify about his mental health issues to avoid capital punishment.

    A retired school psychologist noted that Horner struggled with peer relationships and temper tantrums. A paternal aunt revealed that Horner’s family history was plagued by substance use, and his father had spent 90% of his life in prison.

    Image credits: Facebook

    A speech pathologist, Beth, who worked with him on pragmatic speech and behavior management 20 years ago, said Horner “had trouble identifying others’ emotions and often could not differentiate between teasing and bullying.”

    “This young man should never have been in that truck by himself,” Beth said about Horner’s FedEx job.

    FedEx driver inside a vehicle, reaching for items. Connected to the Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    The most extensive testimony came from Dr. Amy Fritz, a speech-language pathologist who evaluated Horner in jail to determine how much autism impacted his social skills.

    She deduced that Horner had “significant difficulties with empathy and social appropriateness,” but the man she interviewed was incongruent with the person seen in the “horrific” dash-cam recordings.

    Law enforcement and civilians near vehicles during the Athena Strand kidnapping case investigation. FedEx Driver is the main keyword.

    Image credits: KTVT/CBS Newspath

    Dr. Fritz also added that the use of the alter ego “Zero” was a “tool” Horner used to tell the story of the crime, rather than a concrete sign of multiple personalities, according to her evaluation.

    Horner found no support from his mother either, who took the stand earlier this week. While she admitted to their family history of substance use, she added that it was no excuse for his crimes.

    Image credits: Facebook

    “I’m so mad at him. I want to just tear his a*s up,” the mother said. “She was just a baby.”

    “Stop caring about criminals over victims.” The internet was up in arms over Tarner Horner’s narcotics claim

    A tweet from a user with a dark-haired profile picture, discussing Athena Strand and a FedEx driver incident.

    A chat bubble from a user with a dog in their profile picture, discussing Athena Strand's life and FedEx driver.

    Message bubble: He's 🤫. Athena Strand FedEx driver case.

    A text box with a comment on the FedEx driver, detailing premeditation in Athena Strand's life being taken.

    A social media post discussing a FedEx driver's actions against Athena Strand, touching upon autism spectrum disorder.

    A social media comment reads, Stop caring about criminals over victims. Society needs justice, relating to Athena Strand's life.

    A person's profile picture and a light blue speech bubble containing the text: This makes zero sense. FedEx driver, Athena Strand.

    A user's message bubble with a profile picture, expressing profound sadness about Athena Strand's life tragically taken.

    A message bubble states, A seven-year-old doesn't even know what c--e is. This relates to the Athena Strand case.

    A social media comment discussing substance use, possibly related to FedEx driver actions, with a user profile picture and a like button.

    A user comment questioning why video footage from before Athena Strand's life was taken by the FedEx driver was not previously mentioned.

    A text message bubble asks if a psychiatrist is obligated to testify, relevant to the FedEx driver case.

    A text message bubble on a white background says, Oh ok so it was unintentional, with 7 likes. Relates to FedEx Driver.

    A social media comment reads: Trying to pull out all the stops. It's so crystal clear what his motive was! Relevant to FedEx driver Athena Strand.

    A person's profile picture with a text message bubble that says: And that's relevant because?????????? Related to FedEx driver crimes.

    A social media comment asking, Is this meant to be some sort of defense?, relating to the FedEx driver case.

    A chat bubble asking 'Ok, what are we supposed to do with that info?' regarding the Athena Strand case.

    A comment lamenting Athena Strand's young age and innocence, highlighting the FedEx driver's inappropriate actions and its tragic outcome.

    A comment reads, "Sounds like he's using the 'I was under the influence' defense." This relates to the FedEx driver case.

    A Facebook comment: "Is anyone checking if he was involved in any other missing cases?" regarding FedEx Driver and Athena Strand.

    A blonde woman's profile pic next to a chat bubble saying "A new day a new storyline." This comment is related to the Athena Strand case.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    kevinhickey avatar
    Kevin Hickey
    Kevin Hickey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many times are we going to look at this cräp??

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    kevinhickey avatar
    Kevin Hickey
    Kevin Hickey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many times are we going to look at this cräp??

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