Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Trying To Act Innocent, FedEx Driver’s Chilling Response Follows Athena Strand’s Kidnapping
FedEx driver in delivery van with packages, speaking to a woman outside amid kidnapping investigation claims.
Crime, Society

Trying To Act Innocent, FedEx Driver’s Chilling Response Follows Athena Strand’s Kidnapping

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 30, 2022, former FedEx driver Tanner Horner kidnapped and took the life of seven-year-old Athena Strand.

He was arrested in December 2022 and charged with capital mu*der of a person under 10 years of age and aggravated kidnapping. He pleaded guilty on April 7, the first day of his trial.

On Thursday, April 16, in the punishment phase of the trial, the court heard an audio recording of Horner attacking and strangling Athena that pushed the jurors to tears. In another video, the court saw him act surprised to hear about her kidnapping.

Highlights
  • Tanner Horner, a former FedEx deliveryman, pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and homicide of a seven-year-old Texas girl, Athena Strand.
  • A video showing Horner feigning ignorance was shown after distressing details about the incident drove jurors to tears.
  • Horner’s defense team has asked for a reduced sentence by claiming that he has autism.

Warning the courtroom about the horrifying nature of the evidence, Judge George Gallagher said, “If you think you cannot watch it or listen to it, leave now. Now’s your time to get out.”

RELATED:

    Tanner Horner feigned surprise to hear about the seven-year-old’s kidnapping

    Bald man in a patterned tie and checkered shirt appearing serious in a formal setting, relating to FedEx driver chilling response.

    Image credits: Getty/The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disclaimer: This article contains details involving violence against a minor that some readers may find distressing.

    Tanner Horner kidnapped Athena Strand after delivering a Christmas present — a box of “You Can Be Anything” Barbies — to her address in Paradise, Fort Worth, Texas. 

    While pleading guilty at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center, Horner said that he accidentally hit the girl with his van and strangled her in a fit of panic.

    Wise County District Attorney James Stainton said in his opening statement that it was “an absolute lie.”  

    The jury was later shown a photo of Athena, captured from a dash cam security video inside Horner’s vehicle. In the image, Athena was unhurt, alive, and sitting on her knees behind the driver’s seat.

    FedEx driver’s chilling response caught on camera during Athena Strand kidnapping incident at night inside delivery vehicle.

    Image credits: WFAA

    In a dash cam recording from the day after the homicide, Horner acted shocked to hear about the incident and showed no signs of recognition.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The video showed the jury that Horner returned to the area of her residence, NBCDFW reported. 

    He drove down a road blocked by cars and encountered the local volunteers who were helping look for Athena. He honked several times before a woman approached his vehicle.He told the woman that there were people in his way and he had more packages to deliver. 

    Upon being informed by the woman that there had been a kidnapping of a “seven-year-old,” Horner looked shocked and replied, “Are you serious?”

    Comment by Fukyamomho3 discussing the jury sobbing and crying in response to Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    Young girl with a pink backpack smiling in front of a wooden door related to Athena Strand kidnapping and FedEx driver case.

    Image credits: Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In another footage, he was seen wiping down the back of his van with a large paper roll and a spray substance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Texas Ranger Sgt. Job Espinoza, who reviewed hours of the video footage from the dash cam, took the stand and said that he first saw Horner cover the camera “with some type of sticky note or some type of object” on November 26, 2022, and then again on November 29. 

    On November 29, 2022, Horner delivered parcels to one Huffman family, who live on the same street as the Strands. On November 30, Espinoza saw Horner cover the camera at 4:09 p.m., half an hour before he arrived at Athena’s house. 

    Horner’s statements have contradicted his version of events.

    FedEx driver in delivery van with packages, captured in a tense moment related to Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    On April 7, Sgt. Espinoza said that Homer referenced an alter ego called “Zero” — a condition common with Dissociative Identity D*sorder — and cooperated more easily if the investigators addressed that persona. 

    “His demeanor, physical demeanor changes,” Espinoza said on the stand. “His head goes into a sideways motion. His eyes roll into the back of the head, and he pretends to turn it to ‘Zero.’’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On April 15, Horner’s lawyers claimed that he had autism.

    Audio evidence of Tanner Horner’s crime reportedly made the jurors break down

    FedEx driver inside truck with packages, captured during chilling response linked to Athena Strand kidnapping case

    Image credits: COURT TV

    On Thursday, the court also saw dash cam footage of the moments before Athena’s homicide. 

    Athena’s parents, Jacob Strand and Maitlyn Gandy, who were divorced at the time of the incident, were not present when the video was played.

    FedEx driver caught on camera reacting suspiciously during Athena Strand kidnapping investigation.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the footage, Horner was seen picking up Athena, putting her in the back of his van, and driving off. Athena could be heard asking if he was a kidnapper. 

    Horner covered the camera after threatening to hurt her if she screamed. The rest of the exchange was caught only in audio.

    TikTok user commenting with crying emoji about jury reaction related to FedEx driver’s response in Athena Strand case

    Man with a shaved head sitting thoughtfully in a courtroom, related to FedEx driver’s response in Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    Image credits: FOX NEWS

    He made small talk with the child before asking her to remove her shirt. The girl said no and asked for her mother, after which loud sounds of her screaming, crying, and banging were heard. 

    Some of the jurors were sobbing while witnessing the video evidence, several news outlets reported.

    Law enforcement officers and civilians gathered near vehicles during investigation of Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    Image credits: KTVT/CBS Newspath

    Horner admitted to having strangled her after this, taking her life, and later dumping her body in a creek 10 miles from her home, where the authorities later found her.

    Forensic testimony revealed that male DNA was detected on swabs from the child’s s*xual as*ault kit, which has a very high probability of being Horner’s. Analysts also confirmed that there was blood under the girl’s fingernails and male DNA on her clothing.

    Horner’s lawyers have asked for a reduced sentence, citing autism and mental illness

    @imnotalawyerbutTexas Ranger Job Espinoza testified that he played into the alter ego of 31 year old Tanner Horner in order to find the body of a missing child. 7 year old Athena Strand was reported missing on November 30th of 2022 – and after learning that Tanner Horner delivered a package to her house around the time Athena went missing, officers were later able to conclude that Horner kidnapped and killed her. Horner has plead guilty to the crime and a Texas jury must determine if Tanner will be sentenced to life in prison with out parole OR death for his crime.♬ original sound – Im Not A Lawyer But

    Young girl wearing a red bow smiling in a car, related to Athena Strand’s kidnapping and FedEx driver chilling response.

    Image credits: Facebook

    On Wednesday, April 15, Tanner Horner’s defense team filed 28 new motions at court, one of which was to preclude the de*th penalty owing to Tanner Horner’s autism.

    The motion stated that the court has “categorically prohibited the imposition of the de*th penalty where a particular characteristic of the defendant renders him less culpable, negates the retributive and deterrent aims of capital punishment, or creates a risk of an erroneous de*th sentence.”

    User Clara's comment expressing distress with crying emoji in a social media reply about Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    @nbcdfw On day 8 of Athena Strand’s murder trial, the jury was shown video footage from December 1, 2022, depicting Tanner Horner delivering packages at various locations. Horner is seen trying to drive down a road that is blocked by multiple cars. After honking several times, he tells a woman that there are people in his way and that he has more packages to deliver. The woman informs Horner that there has been a kidnapping of a “seven-year-old kid.” “Are you serious?” Horner replies. Read the full recap of day 8 of the trail at the link above. #athenastrand#tannerhorner#tarrantcounty#kidnapping♬ original sound – NBCDFW

    Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition characterized by differences in social communication, interaction, and behavior.

    A convict having autism often proves to be a mitigating factor in criminal cases by reducing sentences or leading to specialized services.

    On April 7, Horner’s attorney Steven Goble told the jury: “When someone’s brain is what’s injured, you don’t see it.”

    FedEx driver inside vehicle, reaching for items with chilling response linked to Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    While acknowledging that the evidence against Horner was “overwhelming” and “terrible,” Goble revealed that the defendant’s mother drank while she was pregnant. 

    He also said that Horner has suffered from “various mental illnesses throughout his life” in addition to being exposed to a “massive amount of lead.”

    @health2911011 Onboard camera footage captures Tanner Horner’s actions following the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand. At 7 PM, Horner returned to the scene, acting as a normal delivery driver to avoid suspicion. At 1 AM, he purchased cleaning supplies to scrub the van. By 2 AM, the camera captures him stuffing Athena’s personal items into a backpack. He frequently checked his phone for news updates before heading home. Police later recovered the backpack and the victim’s belongings at his residence.#TrueCrime#AthenaStrand#TannerHorner#courtroomdrama♬ original sound – Case_Intelligence_001

    Young girl with heart-patterned mask holding seedlings inside parked delivery truck after FedEx driver’s chilling response.

    Image credits: Facebook/Maitlyn Presley Gandy

    Athena’s parents also testified on Wednesday. Her father said that the tragedy pushed him into drinking, ruined his marriage (to Elizabeth “Ashley” Stand, Athena’s stepmother), and forced the girl’s sister to go into therapy. 

    According to Texas law, Horner currently faces either capital punishment or life in prison without parole. The trial will resume on Wednesday, April 22.

    “My stomach hurts,” a reader wrote

    Comment reading I'm sick posted by user applegatekid on social media after Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    Comment by Amy Perrone questioning awareness of a camera, reacting to FedEx driver’s chilling response in Athena Strand case.

    Social media comment showing a tired reaction with emoji, relating to trying to act innocent after Athena Strand’s kidnapping.

    Comment about FedEx driver safety and lack of live cameras while driving, related to Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    User comment about defense attorneys reacting to a chilling FedEx driver’s response in Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    Comment by Nicole Price saying I just don’t even get WHY with 6585 likes on a social media post about FedEx driver’s response.

    Comment expressing sympathy for courtroom attendees related to Athena Strand’s kidnapping and FedEx driver’s chilling response.

    User comment on social media expressing anger about Athena Strand’s kidnapping and FedEx driver’s chilling response.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Athena, mentioning stomach pain and sorrow, with crying emoji and 1,277 likes.

    Comment on social media questioning how someone can defend a FedEx driver related to Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    Comment from user makayla expressing sadness, related to the FedEx driver’s chilling response after kidnapping news.

    Comment reading I'm shaking with an avatar in a social media thread about FedEx driver’s chilling response and Athena Strand kidnapping.

    User comment by Gabrielle on social media, expressing anger related to FedEx driver’s response following Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    User comment on social media expressing concern about FedEx driver behavior and camera monitoring after Athena Strand kidnapping.

    Comment expressing concern about stranger danger and the importance of teaching kids, with crying face emojis visible.

    Comment questioning FedEx truck tracking and driver activity during routes amid Athena Strand kidnapping case.

    Comment from Yeet the cat sharing experience working at UPS and expressing sympathy related to Athena Strand’s kidnapping case.

    Comment expressing distress over a case related to Athena Strand’s kidnapping and a FedEx driver’s chilling response.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the FedEx driver’s chilling response after Athena Strand’s kidnapping.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing emotional distress about Athena Strand’s kidnapping and a FedEx driver’s chilling response.

    Comment reading FedEx is the most shady company, reflecting public distrust related to FedEx driver’s chilling response.

    Social media comment reading This breaks my heart with profile picture of woman in red dress, discussing Athena Strand kidnapping response.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness with an emoji, related to a FedEx driver and Athena Strand case.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT