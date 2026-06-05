Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Unsealed Autopsy Reports Reveal Disturbing New Details About Bryan Kohberger’s Victims
Group of young people smiling on a porch, related to unsealed autopsy reports revealing details about Bryan Kohberger's victims
Crime, Society

Unsealed Autopsy Reports Reveal Disturbing New Details About Bryan Kohberger’s Victims

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly released autopsy records have shed light on the severe injuries suffered by four University of Idaho students in a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022. 

Bryan Kohberger, a PhD criminology student, pleaded guilty last July to taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who lived together in an off-campus rental house at 1122 King Road in Moscow.  

Highlights
  • Newly unsealed autopsy reports reveal the extent of the injuries suffered by the four Bryan Kohberger victims.
  • Despite pleading guilty and receiving four consecutive life sentences, Kohberger never disclosed a motive.
  • One victim's parent says they hope Kohberger will one day explain why he carried out the attack.

He is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, but no motive for his crime was ever identified.

Netizens believe Kohberger had an accomplice, arguing, “One man cannot inflict such profound harm on four people.”

RELATED:

    Freshly unsealed autopsy records offer a disturbing look at the injuries suffered by Bryan Kohberger’s victims

    Group photo of young adults smiling on porch related to Bryan Kohberger victims

    Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After returning from a night out and ordering a late-night DoorDash meal, the four students retired to their respective bedrooms, unaware they were living their final moments.

    Bryan Kohberger — who had no known connection to any of them — arrived at their property shortly afterward and fatally stabbed them in an attack investigators believe lasted about 15 minutes.

    Man in suit inside courtroom for Bryan Kohberger case

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    Two other housemates were inside the residence but were not harmed.

    Dylan Mortensen reportedly awoke to what she believed was a crying sound but assumed it was Murphy, Kaylee’s dog.

    The surviving housemates did not realize the severity of the situation until later that morning. After unsuccessfully attempting to wake up the victims, they called friends to the house to check on them, leading to a 911 call.

    Social media comment on violence in Bryan Kohberger case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling woman sitting outdoors linked to Bryan Kohberger victims

    Investigators discovered a tan leather Ka-Bar knife sheath on the bed next to Madison’s body. Surveillance footage from the area, meanwhile, captured a white Hyundai Elantra repeatedly passing the residence during the early morning hours of the incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police traced the vehicle to Washington State University, where Kohberger was a student. DNA recovered from the knife sheath was later linked to him through investigative genetic genealogy. 

    Crime scene outside house with police tape in Bryan Kohberger investigation

    Image credits: NBC

    Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022.

    Prosecutors ended up negotiating a plea agreement with Kohberger, removing the possibility of capital punishment in exchange for his admission of guilt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two young women posing in light summer dresses indoors

    The victims’ autopsies were conducted by Dr. Veena Singh, Spokane’s chief medical examiner.

    Citing her findings, Fox News, on Thursday, June 4, reported that all four students were subjected to multiple sharp-force injuries and “endured a high degree of pain and/or suffering.”

    Young couple smiling together on a boat with lake and mountains

    Social media comment about traumatic impact on parents

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kaylee suffered 38 stab wounds, Xana sustained 67 wounds, Madison suffered at least 28 wounds, and Ethan sustained 17 wounds, according to Court TV, an American network dedicated to coverage of criminal trials, true-crime documentaries, and legal analysis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kaylee also sustained injuries like a fractured nose and a knocked-out tooth, along with signs of asphyxia, as Singh noted that “an unidentified object was placed across her mouth.”

    Kaylee Goncalves’s parents recently expressed a desire to meet Kohberger and ask him just one question

    Man comforting a woman in emotional distress in court setting

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    Speaking with the Daily Mail at CrimeCon held in Las Vegas between May 29 and 31, Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother, said, “I would ask him why.”

    She said she would appeal to Kohberger’s closeness with his own mother in hopes of getting answers, saying, “I’m a mother, and you have a mother too. Can you please just tell me why?”

    Kaylee’s father, Steven, joined in, saying, “That’s all you have to do. Explain to us how that happened and what other weapons you used.”

    Bryan Kohberger wearing orange prison jumpsuit in courtroom

    Image credits: Facebook/Kaylee Goncalves

    Kristi said she will hold out hope for answers as long as Kohberger is alive.

    “Maybe one day he’ll choose to speak to a journalist and spill the beans. Maybe he won’t. Maybe he’ll hold onto it forever, but there’s still a chance,” she said.

    Experts have suggested to Kristi and Steven that Kohberger might reach a point where he is “really bored” from isolation in prison, which would lead him to agree to an interview.

    Group photo of Bryan Kohberger's victims smiling together indoors

    Image credits: The Goncalves Family Page

    While the lack of answers is something Kaylee’s parents grapple with every day, they take comfort in knowing who the perpetrator is and that he is behind bars. 

    “When I’m sitting thinking we don’t know why, I also think that some people don’t even have answers to who did it. I try to be mindful of that,” Kristi said.

    Two young women posing and smiling outdoors in casual clothes

    Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

    The Goncalves family has started The Kaylee Goncalves Foundation in Kaylee’s memory to help other families get answers.

    The foundation provides funding for advanced forensic DNA testing to help catch culprits and bring justice to families whose cases have gone unsolved due to limited resources.

    The parents said they also find solace in reports that Bryan Kohberger is struggling to adjust to life behind bars

    Smiling young woman holding sunflowers inside a cafe

    Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

    Kohberger is incarcerated at Idaho’s Maximum Security Institution.

    It was revealed last August that, within days of arriving at the facility, he filed a complaint claiming his fellow inmates were shouting through the vents into his cell and subjecting him to minute-by-minute verbal threats and harassment.

    Among his additional grievances were restricted access to commissary purchases and dissatisfaction with prison meals, including the quality of the bananas. 

    “We love to hear that,” Kristi told the Daily Mail. “We are like, fantastic. That’s great he doesn’t like his bananas.”

    “He is pure evil,” a netizen said about Kohberger

    Social media comment calling Brian a monster

    Social media comment mentioning foam in mouth and Kaylee's suffering

    Comment expressing sadness about Bryan Kohberger victims' autopsy reports

    Comment about parents not recognizing victim from autopsy details

    Comment on victim fighting back from Bryan Kohberger autopsy report

    Comment on mother's reaction to disturbing autopsy report details

    Comment describing the gruesome nature of Bryan Kohberger autopsy findings

    Comment on unsealed autopsy reports questioning the need for public release of victim details

    Social media comment condemning the violence revealed in autopsy reports

    User expressing sorrow over the small stature of victim in autopsy reports

    Comment calling the criminal pure evil after reading autopsy details

    Emotional reaction to the Idaho 4 case revealed in autopsy reports

    Comments on unsealed autopsy reports revealing details about Bryan Kohberger's victims

    Viewer reaction to scars indicating suffering before attack in Bryan Kohberger victims

    Opinion describing Bryan Kohberger as a monster in victims' autopsy discussion

    Comment on the 67 stab wounds found in victim Xana in Bryan Kohberger case

    Viewer response to brutal and horrifying d***h in Bryan Kohberger victims autopsy

    Comment about parents not wanting autopsy reports released in Bryan Kohberger case

    Comment describing Bryan Kohberger as pure evil after reading autopsy details

    Comment expressing sadness over victims suffering in Bryan Kohberger case

    Comment on Bryan Kohberger's codependency with his mother being disturbing

    Comment speculating about victims' reactions during Bryan Kohberger incident

    Comment questioning timing of unsealed autopsy reports about Bryan Kohberger victims

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    williammesker avatar
    William Mesker
    William Mesker
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I'm starting to wonder if he had an accomplice... Jesus this is so sad. There's gotta be some god dàmned reason he did this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    williammesker avatar
    William Mesker
    William Mesker
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I'm starting to wonder if he had an accomplice... Jesus this is so sad. There's gotta be some god dàmned reason he did this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT