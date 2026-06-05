Unsealed Autopsy Reports Reveal Disturbing New Details About Bryan Kohberger’s Victims

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Newly released autopsy records have shed light on the severe injuries suffered by four University of Idaho students in a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022.

Bryan Kohberger, a PhD criminology student, pleaded guilty last July to taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who lived together in an off-campus rental house at 1122 King Road in Moscow.

Highlights Newly unsealed autopsy reports reveal the extent of the injuries suffered by the four Bryan Kohberger victims.

Despite pleading guilty and receiving four consecutive life sentences, Kohberger never disclosed a motive.

One victim's parent says they hope Kohberger will one day explain why he carried out the attack.

He is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, but no motive for his crime was ever identified.

Netizens believe Kohberger had an accomplice, arguing, “One man cannot inflict such profound harm on four people.”

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Freshly unsealed autopsy records offer a disturbing look at the injuries suffered by Bryan Kohberger’s victims

Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

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After returning from a night out and ordering a late-night DoorDash meal, the four students retired to their respective bedrooms, unaware they were living their final moments.

Bryan Kohberger — who had no known connection to any of them — arrived at their property shortly afterward and fatally stabbed them in an attack investigators believe lasted about 15 minutes.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Two other housemates were inside the residence but were not harmed.

Dylan Mortensen reportedly awoke to what she believed was a crying sound but assumed it was Murphy, Kaylee’s dog.

The surviving housemates did not realize the severity of the situation until later that morning. After unsuccessfully attempting to wake up the victims, they called friends to the house to check on them, leading to a 911 call.

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Investigators discovered a tan leather Ka-Bar knife sheath on the bed next to Madison’s body. Surveillance footage from the area, meanwhile, captured a white Hyundai Elantra repeatedly passing the residence during the early morning hours of the incident.

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Police traced the vehicle to Washington State University, where Kohberger was a student. DNA recovered from the knife sheath was later linked to him through investigative genetic genealogy.

Image credits: NBC

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022.

Prosecutors ended up negotiating a plea agreement with Kohberger, removing the possibility of capital punishment in exchange for his admission of guilt.

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The victims’ autopsies were conducted by Dr. Veena Singh, Spokane’s chief medical examiner.

Citing her findings, Fox News, on Thursday, June 4, reported that all four students were subjected to multiple sharp-force injuries and “endured a high degree of pain and/or suffering.”

Image credits: Getty/Pool

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Kaylee suffered 38 stab wounds, Xana sustained 67 wounds, Madison suffered at least 28 wounds, and Ethan sustained 17 wounds, according to Court TV, an American network dedicated to coverage of criminal trials, true-crime documentaries, and legal analysis.

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Kaylee also sustained injuries like a fractured nose and a knocked-out tooth, along with signs of asphyxia, as Singh noted that “an unidentified object was placed across her mouth.”

Kaylee Goncalves’s parents recently expressed a desire to meet Kohberger and ask him just one question

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Speaking with the Daily Mail at CrimeCon held in Las Vegas between May 29 and 31, Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother, said, “I would ask him why.”

She said she would appeal to Kohberger’s closeness with his own mother in hopes of getting answers, saying, “I’m a mother, and you have a mother too. Can you please just tell me why?”

Kaylee’s father, Steven, joined in, saying, “That’s all you have to do. Explain to us how that happened and what other weapons you used.”

Image credits: Facebook/Kaylee Goncalves

Kristi said she will hold out hope for answers as long as Kohberger is alive.

“Maybe one day he’ll choose to speak to a journalist and spill the beans. Maybe he won’t. Maybe he’ll hold onto it forever, but there’s still a chance,” she said.

Experts have suggested to Kristi and Steven that Kohberger might reach a point where he is “really bored” from isolation in prison, which would lead him to agree to an interview.

Image credits: The Goncalves Family Page

While the lack of answers is something Kaylee’s parents grapple with every day, they take comfort in knowing who the perpetrator is and that he is behind bars.

“When I’m sitting thinking we don’t know why, I also think that some people don’t even have answers to who did it. I try to be mindful of that,” Kristi said.

Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

The Goncalves family has started The Kaylee Goncalves Foundation in Kaylee’s memory to help other families get answers.

The foundation provides funding for advanced forensic DNA testing to help catch culprits and bring justice to families whose cases have gone unsolved due to limited resources.

The parents said they also find solace in reports that Bryan Kohberger is struggling to adjust to life behind bars

Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

Kohberger is incarcerated at Idaho’s Maximum Security Institution.

It was revealed last August that, within days of arriving at the facility, he filed a complaint claiming his fellow inmates were shouting through the vents into his cell and subjecting him to minute-by-minute verbal threats and harassment.

Among his additional grievances were restricted access to commissary purchases and dissatisfaction with prison meals, including the quality of the bananas.

“We love to hear that,” Kristi told the Daily Mail. “We are like, fantastic. That’s great he doesn’t like his bananas.”

“He is pure evil,” a netizen said about Kohberger