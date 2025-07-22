This was a topic in a Reddit thread from years back, where people shared experiences from their childhood that they didn’t know were disturbing until they grew older. Some were about near abductions, while others were encounters that nearly cost them their lives.

#1 I found an unloaded (real) revolver in the street behind our apartment when I was about 5-6. Put it with my other (toy) cowboy guns (that was a thing). Played with it, didn’t like it much.



The real gun was heavy, and too hard for me to pull the trigger. The plastic ones were much more fun. Eventually, my mom found it and (in retrospective surprise) didn’t freak out, just made it disappear.

#2 When I was around 6, my family rented a smaller house on a farm. The farm was way out of the way and had a long road that led to the main street.



The owner of the land had a *very* smart and large German Shepherd named Lady. I would hang out with her a lot. One day, Lady took off running all the way down the road, and I ran after her. So as I was convincing her to follow me back, a blue truck pulled up and a woman hopped out. She went on about Lady and how she used to own her when she was younger, before putting her up for adoption. I don’t remember much else of what she said. I responded here and there, but I do remember her offering to give me a ride up back to the house. The entire time Lady stayed right in front of me, staring the woman down and not moving. The lady took a step forward. Lady just growled at her and stood her ground. Eventually, the woman gave up trying to coerce me and left.



That night, I mentioned it to my brother, saying that I had met Lady’s previous owner. Because at 6, I had no f*****g idea. He said, “Uhm, you know she was probably trying to kidnap you, right? Mrs. Anderson has had Lady since a young puppy.” It didn’t really hit me until I thought about it a few years ago.



When a dog knows someone(especially a previous, kind owner), they’re usually pretty f*****g excited and greet them. But for her to protect me the way she did... it didn’t even cross my mind. Scary to think back on it.

#3 I was 8, and I was playing outside with some friends in my front yard. An old disabled guy came up to me with a gold fish in a bowl and asked me if I wanted a fish. He asked me to get in his car to look at other fish. I didn’t feel comfortable, and luckily, my mom had come running from the house. I didn’t realize until I was much older that I almost got kidnapped.

#4 When we were 5-6 years old, one of the teachers at my primary school had a "favourite" kid in my class.



He wasn't our teacher, but if he was on playground duty, he would come out to the playground when we were there, find her, crouch down on the ground, and tell her to sit on his knee. Then, when she did, he would stroke her hair and tell her what beautiful blonde hair she had.



At the time, the rest of us were kind of jealous of her because we thought it just meant she was important. She was kind of quiet but from a fairly rich family, I guess, and always had nice clothes and stationery. This teacher would openly say she was his favourite and ask us where she was if he couldn't find her.



I remember walking around a corner or something and seeing them by themselves, with her on his knee as he talked to her softly.



Years later I feel really quite disturbed by it. That poor kid.

#5 Next door neighbor kid tried to drop a hammer on my head from a tree. It hit my shoulder, fortunately.



I had no idea I was almost k****d.



The kid went to juvenile after trying to set our other neighbor’s house on fire.

#6 When I was about 6 or 7, my cousins and I had a lemonade stand in front of my house. This younger couple drove up and asked me specifically if I wanted to go to Jungle Bungle. It was like Chuckie Cheese's but way more fun. My cousins didn't even let me answer, so they quickly ran inside with me in tow.



They told my parents, and we weren't allowed outside the rest of the day due to the couple still circling the area. I don't remember if my parents called the cops or not. I didn't realize how close I got to getting kidnapped since my d*****s probably would have gone had it not been for my wonderful cousins.

#7 I had a childhood friend for about a year or so who lived just down the street from me. From what I can recall, he was a pretty normal kid. I remember him getting really excited one day about an upcoming visit from his uncle. He told me about a game that he and his uncle would always play together called "toiletee". From what I remember him telling me, the game involved his uncle trying to finger dollar coins out of the kid's naked a*s and the kid doing the same to the uncle. This was only ever played in the kids' tree fort, and he was allowed to keep all the dollar coins when the game was over. Thank Christ no one was allowed to play except my friend and his uncle. I moved away a short time later and never saw the kid ever again. It wasn't until many years later that I remembered it and thought to myself, "holy s**t, that's super f****d up".

#8 I have a good one. When I was around 5 or 6, I was at Kmart with my mom. This was back in the 70s, so as my mom shopped, I would hang out by myself in the toy department. I especially loved the Simone game, where you press the buttons and try to match the pattern. So one day I was standing there at the display playing Simone, and an old man started talking to me. He talked to me for a few minutes, and then he told me to come with him. He took me by the hand and started walking toward the back of the store, where there were double doors that led out to the back parking lot. I remember wondering where we were going, but not being particularly concerned. As we were passing the last couple of aisles, I suddenly saw my mom at the end of the aisle. I kind of snapped out of it and realized that I should go to my mom rather than go with this guy. I pulled away from his hand and ran to my mom. I didn't say a word because I knew she had told me not to talk to strangers.



Later, I realized that I had been very lucky to escape several unpleasant scenarios.

#9 I was 7. Had to pee really bad, but my mom was in the bathroom. After waiting and knocking (and complaining), I just went in without waiting for a response. Found my mom sitting on the toilet and slumped over pale as hell. As calmly as I can be, I call my aunt over, who freaks and calls an ambulance. My mom was gone for over a couple of months. Family just told me she was traveling whenever I asked about her.

Years later, I learned I screwed up my mom's s*****e attempt, and she had been in a psych ward for months.

Edit: Mom is still around but creates a lot of drama everywhere she goes. I've gone no contact/limited contact often to avoid it. I am 30 to give you all a sense of time. My mom used to actively avoid my questions, so I stopped asking. Older cousin has learned from her folks that her psych time was long since she kept claiming she had nothing to live for.

#10 When I was in 7th grade or so, I had a best friend, “Sammy”. She lived with her dad and brother. Her parents were divorced, and her father was raising the two kids. Her father was pretty funny and liked to joke around.



One particular day, Sammy and I were in her room. She had one of those folding room dividers between the door of her room and her bed. Her father came in and demanded that she change her underwear. Right at that time, when I was also there. And while she was changing her underwear, he was popping up and peeking over the divider.



I thought it was funny at the time and that he was joking around. Now, I’m not so sure. 😯.

#11 When I was around 9, I went snow sledding with family and friends. It was a popular sledding area with a few different hills and some woods. This older guy in his 40s had an awesome toboggan with a flashlight rigged up on the front. He was flying down hills 10x faster than anyone. He was there by himself, and it was getting dark out. He came up to me and started telling me about this secret hill in the woods that was huge. He told me I could use his sled. I followed him for about 2 minutes until I realized I couldn't see my family or friends anymore. I was maybe 20 feet into the woods before I was overcome with a horrible gutwrenching feeling. I dropped my sled and ran like hell back toward my family. I remember hearing his footsteps behind me moving as quickly as I was. By the time I got to my family and told them, he had disappeared.



I am 100% certain I would have been molested and/or m******d in those woods. Telling this story makes me feel the way I did when I was 20feet into those woods, 21 years ago. Scary as f**k.



EDIT: Didn't realize this would blow up. Parents, talk to your kids about strangers. My situation would have ended much different if my mother hadn't driven these ideas into my head at an early age.

#12 I was at a family reunion when I was really little, and some long-distance uncle asked me to go help him chop wood. My Mom intervened just before I got in his truck, and later on, I realized I was probably about to get m*lested.



I had never met him before, and he left the reunion right after that.



Edit: I was aged somewhere from 4-6, so I doubt I would have been any help chopping wood.

#13 When I was about five, my family went to a new park to play baseball. It was in an area we hadn’t been to (we lived in Denver but didn’t typically stray too far), and I wasn’t thrilled (f**k baseball).



Anyhow, after much pleading, I got permission from my mom to go play up on the hill about 100 yards away. There was a huge swing set that was still within view of the field. They’re engrossed in their game, arguing over who has to sit in the outfield, yada yada, and I’m just chilling on my swing, minding my own business, playing Never Ending Story, when a couple of girls that were young enough to not be scary, but old enough to be super cool (12 maybe?) showed up, start screwing around on the slide, then asked me what I’m doing.



They ask about my life, talk nerdy 80s and early 90s movies with me, and ask what I like to do. I say dancing, and they say, “Oh, we too! Yeah, Mark loves watching us dance!”



In my naïveté, I say, “My dad loves coming to my dance recitals, too.”



They giggle and tell me no. Mark is kind of like their substitute dad since neither of them has a dad. He’s a man who takes care of them because they don’t have moms or dads, and he wants to take care of them. They explain they aren’t related, just friends who didn’t have a home, so they live in the same home together, but Mark is great because he takes them to travel and meet other girls their age.



Well, I like to travel, I say.



Really? Come meet Mark, they say. We think you’d really like him. He’s nice to us; he would love to have a friend who’s younger to spoil. He gives them lots of presents, they say, especially when they have fun with his friends.



I want to. Mark sounds like a cool dude. They’re really nice girls, non-threatening. Never talk to strange adults, right? But these girls aren’t adults, and they vouch for Mark.



However, that morning, the discovery of Alie Berrelez’s body had been in the local paper. My mom, typically a free-range parent, had been loath to let me stray from her side that morning, so reluctantly, I tell them, nope, I’m going to go see what my family is doing, and I run down the hill before they can protest. I didn’t have any reservations about hanging out with them, I just knew if I disappeared my mom would be pissed.



I told my Mom, she blew it off as a funny story, and I mostly forgot about it. It wasn’t until this past year, when I did training on investigations into human trafficking, that I remembered those girls. I hope they were either 100% full of s**t or turned out alright.

#14 Adults driving drunk with us in the car. Just thought they were having a good time/acting funny/it was cool.

#15 Growing up, I was a quiet and shy kid, but I’ve had vague memories of me at a young age screaming at the top of my lungs and being forced to take some sort of medications. I also had recurring, intense nightmares about being kidnapped. It wasn’t until last year (I’m 27) that my mom revealed a piece of my past that made everything click into place. When I was 4, a man lured me away during recess at my daycare and I was missing for about 6 hours. Nobody knows what exactly happened during that time except that he eventually dropped me off down the street from the daycare and sped off. After that, I started having severe episodes/fits that required sedatives to calm me down. They stopped with time because I think I repressed the incident. I still don’t know what happened while I was missing but the nightmares now make sense.



Edit: I just wanted to say thank you for all the kind words you sent me. I am really lucky considering how many kidnap victims don’t get to come home at the end of the day. I also see my lack of memories as a blessing in disguise. Honestly, I don’t really want to know what happened during those 6 hours...it just feels like it would do more harm than good. I could probably use some therapy, but all things considered, I’m doing really well!

#16 I think I was like 4 or 5, and my mom's side of the family was having a camping trip in Colorado. Idk why I ran off, but I did. I found this other campsite, and there was a van with a bunch of kids playing in it. Some guy told me I could go in there and play with them, and I did, and he shut the door. I was oblivious to the whole thing, and I was just playing with the other kids.



Meanwhile, my family is freaking out and looking for me, and they finally found me and tried to get me out of the van, but the door was locked. They told the guy to get me out, but he was being weirdly persistent about it and saying that I was just playing and he'd bring me back later. My grandpa basically said if he didn't open the door he was going to actually k**l him. So I got out of the van, and we left, and I was sad that I couldn't keep playing.



I’d had a couple of dreams about the incident when I was older, and I always thought they were just dreams until the story got brought up at a family reunion a few years ago. It shook me to the core when I realized just how close I was to being taken away from my family forever.



EDIT: Wow this blew up way more than I thought it would. For all of you asking, the other kids in the van were his kids. The police arrested the ,guy and I’m assuming they took the kids with them.

#17 When I was really young (maybe 9 or 10), a friend of my parents came knocking on the door around 3am, covered in blood. He had just stabbed his wife and her sancho (other boyfriend). He caught them in bed.

#18 When I was in 6th grade, in 1984, my social studies teacher would reward students with trips to the movies with him, going out to eat, or coming to his apartment to hang out. The cutest boys in class would win all the time, and it would always be weird reasons like "doing his best" or "being extra helpful." I was jealous because girls never got to win. Years later, I realized it was really sketchy. I even tried to find him, because it was possible he was still "giving good boys special treatment," but he had died from lung cancer years before.

#19 My POV: My sister and I were going door to door in the neighborhood to see which kids were available to play with one summer. One of the boys down the street has his friend over, and they want to play- something about a fort they built in the wooded area at the far end of our subdivision. So we walk away from the houses and into the woods for a while, the boys ahead of us not really talking to us as we follow. My sister grabs my hand and shouts to the boys, “We have to go home now,” and immediately turns around, taking me with her. We got a little lost, but nothing too serious. I remember mud and my sister crying but I figured it was because her pants were dirty. We eventually got back to houses and walked home. My sister cried to my mom for a bit, and for some reason, we got two snacks(pretzels AND goldfish!) each, and mom sat with us at the table while we ate them. Ultimately: a pretty decent day.



Looking back: I was 4/5, my sister was 6/7, and the neighbor kid was 15 at the time. My sister realized something wasn’t right and noped us out of whatever the f**k was going to happen to us in the woods and my mother 100% recognized that. I’ve talked about it with my sister a few times as an adult, and we agreed that was some serious f*ckupery that we avoided that day. I can’t imagine what must have been going through my mom’s head, and now that I’m near the age she was at the time, I really want to talk to her about it.

#20 My mom thought it was hilarious to switch from a conversation or tucking me in to saying “I’m not your mother” in a voice like a witch with a very creepy expression on her face and cackle. I have this extremely distinct memory of me having my door locked and her sticking a wire hanger under the door and saying this over and over. I come from a well-off middle-class family, but granted, this was probably at the peak of her bi-polar II struggles. Super f****d up now that I’m a grown adult in social work, thinking back.

#21 I grew up in a pretty small and quiet town. When I was 8 or 9, I rode my bike around the block while my mom and her friend visited. About 3 houses down from mine was a great big house that had been turned into a few apartments. One of the residents was a disabled man, and as I made another lap around, I saw him staggering through the front lawn of that building, muttering, and his whole body was wet and shiny with something red. I remember thinking that it looked like blood but just didn’t really believe it could be. I bicycled straight home just in case and told my mom and her friend that either the man down the block was bleeding or maybe (more likely in my mind) covered in ketchup. My mom’s friend looked over the fence and said “My god, it IS blood!” My mom called an ambulance, but later that night, she told me he died at the hospital because he had a disorder that didn’t allow his blood to clot. It turned out he had been stabbed multiple times by another resident. My Mom didn’t use the word “murder” that I recall, and we didn’t have a TV, so it wasn’t a concept I really got. Our cat had kittens that same night, and I remember my mom talking about a balance of new lives being born vs people dying. I remember it being just interesting to me as a kid, but as an adult, it seems pretty terrifying. I would be a lot more disturbed if I saw something like that now with a fuller understanding of mortality and homicide, etc.

#22 Back when I was between 4-6, I used to live in a foster home with my older autistic sister (6-8) due to my mom's drug use. There I was frequently abused both emotionally and physically.



I had my own room, but I only went in it when child services came over or when my foster parents or their own kids wanted to have company. The rest of my time was spent on the toilet, in the basement.



I slept, shat, and ate there for weeks at a time whilst being rarely fed, and after months of this, I had an incident completely uncharacteristic of me. It was after my foster mother at the time gave me my plate of food and finished her barrage of screaming. Before uttering her last word, she, with one quick motion, turned off the light and slammed the door shut. I was utterly terrified. Quickly, I began to scan my hands along the walls, pants still around my ankles, in a pathetic attempt to find the switch in the darkness, yet to no avail. I couldn't find it. What was minutes of this felt likes hours to me at the time.



It was only until after my adopted mother came in and turned on the light to laugh at my "p***y reaction," as she came to put it later, that she and I noticed s**t smeared all over the floor, wall, and ceiling.



For a good number of years after that, I convinced myself there was no way I could have done that. "How would I have even gotten it on the ceiling?" I would ask myself.

It wasn't until just a year ago when my brain all but suppressed the aforementioned memory that I saw a Phillip DeFranco video hit the front page, about a YouTube family who abused their kids for ad revenue. One kid in particular, named Cody, got the brunt of it. At one point, their videos go on to say that Cody wasn't allowed to go to Disneyland with them recently, due to the fact that he smeared s**t all over the bathroom walls. This is when Phillip DeFranco interjects, stating that abused kids will do that in fits of rage or trance-like states in order to subconsciously gain control over an aspect of their life.



It hit me like a ton of bricks. I was the one who smeared s**t all over their bathroom, and it's a sign I was considerably abused a lot worse than my brain will allow me to remember at this point in my life, probably for the better.

#23 I was 6 years old. My mom and I lived on the 2nd floor of an apartment complex. My mom and I just got out of an a*****e household, and we were low on money.



I was often bored, so to cure that, I would put my ear to the floor and hear what was going on downstairs. My mom didn't mind. She was usually swamped with work, and as long as I didn't end up hurting myself, it was fine.



One day, I did this and heard two people—a man and a woman — yelling and screaming at each other. The man sounded very angry, and the woman was crying and screaming. I got up and told my mom that people were fighting.



She looked up from her work and asked me some more questions. She eventually got up and told me she would be right back and to stay put. A while later, my mom comes back with the sobbing woman. My mom calls the cops, and they question all of us. Told us to have a good day and offered places for the woman to stay.



I didn't understand until much later that that woman was in an a*****e relationship and my mom told me I saved her life that day. The man had a knife and was cornering her.

#24 My best friend's mom was a hoarder. She had boxes of stuff piled up everywhere and kept buying more stuff. There was only enough floor space for a small walkthrough through the house.

#25 I was playing at a friend's house in grade school. I went looking for the bathroom, but opened the door to the laundry room instead. My friend's mom was sitting on top of the dryer and completely freaked out when she saw me. It didn't occur to me until about 20 years later that she was probably m*******ting.

#26 Older female cousin asking me to suck her fingers over and over in private.

#27 I was 10 and my brother was 9. My next door neighbors were the same age as us. We were swimming in a state park. We went in to the bathroom and found a gay p**n magazine in a stall. Nothing graphic, just naked gay dudes. We were going through the pages and laughing our a**ses off. When we walked out of the stall there was a naked man standing there looking at us. All four of us started laughing hysterically and ran out of there. About 25 years later I remembered it. I realized that naked man planted that magazine and was waiting for us. Still gives me the creeps.

#28 I was maybe 8? I found a Friendly’s employee overd*sing in the men’s room...of a Friendly’s. I walked in. he was just curled up in the corner, convulsing. I knew something was *weird*, so I went back to the table and told my Dad, who got the manager. The rest is history, I suppose.



Edit: At least I think he was overd*sing. I don’t really know what else that could be.

#29 I was probably 10 when I used to hang at an old friends house to play video games and stuff. He would sometimes go into his older sisters dirty laundry and sniff/lick his sisters panties. I was mostly preoccupied with Battlefront 2 (the real one) so I never really thought about it. It wasn’t until a few years back when I was daydreaming and that memory came back. I verbally said “What the f**k?” out loud in the Arby’s I was eating in.

#30 When I was 3 or 4, my dad's coworker tried to kidnap me. I was in a booster seat, and he was telling me about how he had a different, cool booster seat and wouldn't I like to ride in his truck? My dumb a*s was all concerned over the booster seat not being right, and then my dad walked out and asked what was going on and decked the guy. Idk why he would've tried that in the parking lot of my dad's work, but I remember this vividly.

#31 My brother and I would be at my dad's house (weekend visit). It would be like 9 or 10 at night. (We were 10 & 6 years old) Suddenly, he would be like Let’s go for a ride. So we would load into the Jeep, drive to some house I didn’t recognize, and turn the Jeep off. He would tell my brother and me to not move and not to make any noise, and he would be back. Then he would disappear for 30 minutes to an hour.

#32 I lived next to some super duper Mormon people (living in Utah). They were strict Mormons, and so the "obey your parents because of the word of wisdom" thing was deeply ingrained in their family. The kids did all of the chores around the house and got "chore points" to spend. They spent them on a list of rewards. There were some smaller ones like "30 minutes on the computer" and some more expensive ones like "go on vacation to visit the cousins". Pretty normal stuff right? Except the one that said "alone time with Daddy".



Well, 2 years after my family moved from that town, it turned out that their Dad was arrested on 20+ counts of m*lesting his poor kids. Haunts me to this day to think that I could have been a victim as well if my Dad didn't have a suspicious feeling of the guy from day 1. My Dad has real-life Spider-Senses.

#33 When I was little, I was playing on the porch of my house with a friend of mine. We had cap guns that we were pretending to shoot at each other. My dad saw us from the window and rushed out, livid. He grabbed the cap gun from my hand, smashed it on the railing of the porch, and told me to get inside. After that, I was not allowed to have toy guns, and I didn't know why. All I knew was that I had never seen my dad that upset in my life.



When I was in my 20s, my mom told me that when my dad was a teenager a friend of his shot himself in the head in front of my dad and a bunch of his friends. I finally understood why he was so upset seeing me and my friend shooting at each other with these guns that looked pretty realistic aside from the orange tip and realized it must have triggered a terrible memory of that day for him.

#34 My dad left me in a car in flood waters. I remember tapping my feet in the water as it slowly filled the car.



Spoiler: I lived.

#35 My friend’s older brother used to make us undress in front of him as a game. I was around 4 or 5 years old.



He never touched us and was pretty young himself, maybe 10? I never felt weird about it as a kid and didn’t realize it was strange until I was much older.



I don’t believe it had any lasting negative effects, but who knows.

#36 I had a friend when I was about 5 who always wore what I thought were really bright socks on her arms. I thought they were rad. I remember being confused that she called her parents by their names instead of ‘mom’ and ‘dad’. I found out much later that it was because they were her foster parents after her real father had held her in a bathtub of boiling water. Her red socks were actually bandages that her foster parents tried to make a little more fun. I hope she’s okay now.

#37 I was at the mall and I went by myself to the bathroom ( I was probably 8 or 10 at the time). The only person other than me in the bathroom was this elderly lady. Anyway, there was a guy just standing outside the bathroom eyeing me out and looking for the longest time, but he ended up leaving after a few. Little, young, clueless me thought he was just checking up on his granny. Now I realize that he only left because he saw the elderly lady come out of the stall.

#38 My high school principal frequently asked if I had a boyfriend and told me he'd date me if he were 40 years younger. I was totally clueless and did not pick up on how creepy this was until a few years later. I was from a small town and was very polite and trustworthy. I still am undecided if it was meant in a creepy way or as a compliment, but either way wholly inappropriate.

#39 This will get buried in the other comments, but here goes:



When I was younger, my family of six was best friends with another family of four (children). My family would hang out almost exclusively with this other family; the two mothers even started a small business together. Let’s call the other family the Smiths.



Well then, tragedy struck. Mrs. Smith came down with a horrible, slow cancer that eventually took her life. Obviously, our families stayed close, but it was never the same. Mr. Smith started taking light d***s and stewed very deeply in his depression for years. It wasn’t the best time in our lives- but this is just the backstory.



One weekend, Mr. Smith, in all his unkempt glory, was in charge of us little scamps while my parents went away.



Now, this whole weekend, I noticed we had this odd jug of green juice in our fridge, just in and among the rest of the snacks a big family has around at all times. I had never seen it before, and being a picky eater, I wasn’t into anything new, so I left it alone.



Fast-forward through the weekend to when my parents get home. I’m standing in the same room as Mr. Smith casually takes the jug out and places it on the counter, leaving it there until one of my parents, upon walking by, asks what it is. ‘Oh, it’s just antifreeze,’ he says. And then he quickly takes it outside to put it back into his car.



Now, for those of you who don’t know, antifreeze is a sweet-tasting chemical called Ethylene Glycol that is poisonous and can easily cause brain damage and death.



So, this antifreeze was taken out of its normal packaging, poured into a gallon jug container, and then placed in a fridge in a house with six small children by an emotionally compromised adult who just lost his wife.



Now, I’m not saying Mr. Smith was deliberately trying to poison his best friend's children-



But I am saying that misery loves company.

#40 When my mom felt fat, she'd stop eating and only have a glass of water and a breath mint for dinner. For years, I would tell people that as a funny story, until I finally realized, no, that's messed up. (Yes, I had food issues as a kid; I've finally overcome them and am actually in the best physical shape of my life. Love to work out and eat. I work out so I can eat what I want. Lol)



I was at a day camp when I was about 6 or 7. I was super shy around boys and would barely look the male counselors in the eye. One day, I was walking past one of the really cute male counselors (he was maybe 16) and didn't say hi. He calls my name, takes me by the arm, and leads me down this random hallway with no one around. He pushes me against the wall and in a creepy flirty way, asks me why I didn't say hi. I'm even more petrified so I just look down and start to cry. He half laughs and says, "That's okay. You'll say hi next time," and pushes me back in the direction I came from. P**o in training? Who knows. He didn't do it again.

#41 Guy who worked at the trading card store asking 14-year-old me if I would find my 17-year-old sister attractive if she wasn't my sister. He was in his 30s.

#42 When I was 17 and we had just moved to another state, my mom found out someone we knew from when I was younger also lived there, and she brought us with her to pick him up.



The moment I saw him, I hated him. I did not remember him but I knew I hated him.



My mom kept telling me there was no reason to hate him. I kept telling her to stop bringing him to our home.



Years later, after I moved away and my sister had a daughter, we found out he had been m*lesting my niece for years.



I didn't remember him. But I also don't remember huge pieces of my childhood. I do remember my mom asking me if someone was touching me.



Memories are locked away and I am afraid to access them. But I realized at that moment why I hated him.

#43 When I was around 4 years old, I remember that I would have a nightly conversation with the ceiling fan every night before I fell asleep. I had thought it looked like a human face. I don’t remember what I said to the fan, but I remember talking to it often. Flash forward 11 years, and my mom is dropping me off on a Valentine’s Day date. We had long since moved from the house with the fan. We were early, so my mom and I began to talk. Somehow, the topic of the current homeowners of that house comes up. She tells me they have contacted her several times since they moved in. They had asked if she had noticed anything odd about the house. Apparently, they had seen figures standing near and over them in their sleep. Immediately, I recall my conversations with the fan, which I never thought to be anything out of the ordinary, and tell my mom. I don’t really believe in that kind of stuff. A little sticious you could say😉 We have not followed up with the current owners of the house but I am always wondering the real story. I’m not sure I want to know what my fan was, nor do I want to revisit the house.

#44 I was at my friend's, and he texted my mother, saying I was sad, except he sent it to our landline, which made the 'sad' sound like 'dad.' Thirty minutes later, my mother picked me up and was freaking out. She made me say goodbye to my friend and then we left, with the car packed with bags of clothes and stuff. She told me my dad was back and we'd be going to a government safe house. I didn't really understand what was going on, but she told me she had a call that morning and that's when I realized it was what my friend sent. At the time, I knew it was weird and that my dad was a bad person, but I didn't really understand the extent of it until I was older.



Edit: To clear some confusion, my friend texted my mom "[My Name]'s Sad" which, due to it being to a landline, was text-to-speech and sounded like "[My Name]'s Dad" Also, as to why my friend did that, we were ~10 and he thought it would be funny. He didn't know what would happen. Honestly, I wish I had more answers about my dad, but my family doesn't really talk about him. I just know that he's in the d**g trade and a bad person. For all I know, he's dead by now.

#45 All my teachers in middle school were great except this one guy. He gave me the creeps, but I gave him the benefit of the doubt and said he was just socially awkward and nerdy. It was his first year teaching, so I thought maybe he was just trying to make a good impression on the students. At the end of the year, he signed my yearbook and wrote something along the lines of "I appreciate how quiet you are." It was definitely weird but I quickly forgot about it.

Years later, I see his face on the local news. He was arrested for possession of child p**n and had been sexting an undercover cop he thought was a 14-year-old girl.



I'll never doubt my gut instincts again.

#46 My stepdad watching me in the shower all throughout my childhood... even when I was old enough to be in there alone.

#47 When I was four or five, my mentally handicapped teenage aunt would take me to the bathroom, and we’d get naked & fondle each other. We did this for a while, until I tried to invite a friend to join. She acted like it’d never happened, so I didn’t speak of it again till I was in my early twenties when the movie Magnolia triggered a rush of memories. I bawled for the rest of the day. I also developed issues with s******g my pants while she was molesting me, and didn’t make the connection for a long time. I didn’t think anything was wrong with that until all the adults in my life started criticizing me for s******g my pants over the course of a few years.



She had a kid a couple years ago (one of those where she kept it a secret till she was heading to the hospital). This past year, upon learning that there are suspicions that she’s doing the same with her five year old daughter, I made the local authorities aware of our past. Her age at the time kept her out of trouble, but social services knows there’s something up, and they’ve been stringing my aunt along while a trustworthy family member cares for her daughter. My aunt isn’t putting up a huge fight, so it’s looking like her daughter may be out of the woods for the foreseeable future.

#48 I had an imaginary friend (female) that I used to meet up with out in the woods when I was younger. We'd climb trees, build forts, just generally do stuff that kids do. Well, one day I went back and I couldn't "see" her for some reason. I called and yelled and for whatever reason I couldn't find my friend.

I didn't mention it to my parents for years and years and when I finally did, it was jokingly because I thought I had just grown out of it.

Come to find out that my friend had been very real. Both of her parents were raging d**g addicts at home and there was abuse in the home as well. She hung herself in the barn at 11 years old..

My parents somehow shielded me from this for nearly 5 years..

#49 When I was little (6-7 maybe?) I was taken out of my classroom early by a woman posing as my mother to the relief teacher, she had a daughter a year older than me. By the time my mum came to pick me up, I was long gone. At some point in the afternoon, this woman decided she didn't want to look after me anymore and handed me off to another mother. Fortunately, this woman was the mum of one of my school friends.



I remember my mum being furious when she picked me up, I was just upset that I couldn't play with my friend longer. Now though, my mind boggles at the fact that I was actually kidnapped as a child.

#50 Not super disturbing, but pretty weird looking back. I was like three or four, I was at the park with my dad and older sister playing soccer. At some point, these two middle-aged Asian men came over and, through gestures, got my dad to agreed to let them take a picture with me. So I stood there with these two Asian men and we all smiled, my dad took the picture with their camera, and then they said thank you and left.



It didn’t occur to me until a few years ago that as a little kid, I was super blond, so that’s probably why they wanted a picture with me. So baby me is in a tourist’s photos somewhere out there across the globe.

#51 When I was 12 I met up with a 19 year old in the middle of the night that I met online. He drove to my house and we sat in his car and cuddled. I’m happy to report nothing happened beyond that but as I got older I realized holy f**k, that guy was a p**o and I was an idiot.

#52 Swimming lessons when I was around 10. We had an older male swim teacher who would always compliment me on my small 2-piece bathing suit as opposed to everyone else's athletic one piece. He would single me out and tell the class how much faster I'll be able to swim with such little clothing, and that the others should take after me. He would have his hand on my shoulder and play with the strap as he did this.



I only remembered this in its entirety in the past year, and can't for the life of me remember which swim school it was at (I went to many as a child).

#53 Travelling on a coach with my mum, aunt, little sister and cousin. 5 year old me is looking out the window. Spot a guy in convertible alongside the bus and we lock eyes for a second. The car kinda slows and falls back out of sight before speeding up parallel to where I was in the bus again. The man is now holding a sausage in his lap and wiggling it at me. I think 'hmm. weird. where'd he get that from?' And proceed to smile and wave like 5 year olds do. Didn't realise I'd waved at some p**o's c**k until I was about 17.

#54 When I was probably like 8, I was playing frisbee with my cousin, who was 3 years older than me, in front of his house. I was closest to the road and had my back to it. I noticed him crane his neck and look down the road before throwing the frisbee extra hard way over my head out into the middle of the street. I remember thinking, "Oh, he checked for cars first. Smart." So I ran out without looking, completely trusting him. I came a couple of feet from getting hit by a car that luckily was paying attention and slammed on the brakes. I got in a lot of trouble (and was made fun of by my cousin) for not being aware of the road and the possibility of cars coming through. It wasn't until I was older that I thought about the part where he looked down the road first and must have seen the car coming. He had the idea to try to get his little girl cousin hit by a car. He did a lot of creepy sociopath kind of stuff like that growing up. Now he has a wife and two kids, so I hope he grew out of it.

#55 When I was about 6, my dad began having an affair with a much younger woman. She ended up moving pretty close to us after breaking up with her boyfriend. Anyway, cut to Halloween, and we go around my very small neighborhood to trick or treat. After we finished up, my dad decided to take me to "more houses". We end up driving to his girl's house. She gave me a full Snickers and then disappeared with my dad for a while. I still remember the blue light flickering from the TV as I sat alone in her living room. I never said anything to my mom until much later. I kind of knew what was going on and didn't want to hurt her. My dad has been married to this girl for almost 20 years now; she's my stepmom. My mom was 6 months pregnant when this was all happening.

#56 I was in 3rd grade, and we got this new kid. I remember meeting him, and the first thing he said to me was, “I came to this country with the blood of my grandparents on me.” He said he came from Bosnia, it really didn’t dawn on me until years later that he and his family escaped the ethnic cleansing that was happening there at the time.

#57 While babysitting us, my older brother (10 years older than me) would play the "Knife game" where he chased me and my other siblings around the house with a butcher knife until he caught one of us and held us down trying to push the knife into our throat or stomach while we pushed it away with all our strength. My parents brushed it off, and it wasn't until he did it with an electric drill that ripped a hole in my shirt that they disciplined him over it. But he still did it every time he babysat us. I remember being a kid and worrying when my parents left if it was going to be a normal night where we ate pizza and watched a movie, or a terrifying night because my brother got bored and wanted to torment us.

#58 It was about 5 or so and had to pee crazy bad after church, so I made my parents stop at McDonalds around 8/9 o clock. In the bathroom (I went in by myself) was a guy in a raincoat with an axe. I remember trying to talk to him and he just looking at me weirdly. I went back out to the car and told my parents about the guy with the axe but they didn't believe me. The next night the news reported that the McDonalds had been robbed by a guy with an axe.



For the longest time I thought this was some weird false memory, but I asked my mother about this and she confirmed. I can't find any news on this on the nets, but I still remember that dude's look. For those sluthes out there, I'm 34 now, this would have been late 80's early 90's Roselle, Illinois.

#59 Male cousin attempting to sexually a*****t me. I'm not sure how to feel about it tbh. My family is really messed up, and telling them 7 years later would probably just result in them calling me an attention w***e and siding with him.

#60 My mother had me and my brother very young. She was a single mom and didn't have a car. We used to all hitchhike to the next town over to see my Grandma. I was 4 and my brother was 2 and we would both stand on the onramps with our little thumbs out. Truckers would mostly pick us up.

#61 The space shuttle Challenge explosion. I was young enough I didn’t understand replaying video or news clips. The day after I remember asking my mom if we were going to watch the show again where they kept sending up fake planes and shooting them down. I don’t think she explained anything to me but I had just figured they were some kind of unmanned plane they kept sending up and shooting as some kind of competition. Later I even found a picture of a large telescope in an encyclopedia and made a connection that that must have been the gun they were using to shoot down all those planes.



I was in my teens before I made the connection and realized I had actually seen the Challenger disaster live.

#62 I'm going to preface this by saying this is the first time I have ever spoken about the below incidents. They occurred twenty years ago and still cause me pain to this day. For my own sort of closure, I am going to tell you about it now. I'm sorry if it reads awkwardly.



When I was around six, I rode the bus to school. My little sister would also ride the bus with me and since we were so young, it was mandatory that we would sit in the front of the bus. At one point during the year, a sixth grade boy took a liking to me and would sit beside me every day. He was very sweet at first, telling me that my hair or eyes were pretty. He would bring me candies and toys almost every day.



At one point he asked me to be his girlfriend. I was over the moon. A first grader with a sixth grade boyfriend! Wow! I was like a Disney princess! He kissed me a few days later and when my sister (who was in the seat behind me) noticed, she started laughing and saying she was going to tell mom. Boy gave her a pack of stickers to keep quiet and leave me alone. She was content and never said a word.



The next day he told me that I was a good girl and he had brought me a gift. He told me to close my eyes and I did. I heard his pants unzip and when he told me to open my eyes. Without going into detail, he asked me to kiss *it* and when I refused, he forced me to do more than that. This all took place in the front of the bus. I don't exactly remember what happened after that. I never told anybody but after that day, I never saw him again.



This while part of my life had been pushed from my memory for a while. At least until my sister, a few weeks ago, asked me if I remembered a boy bribing her with stickers on the bus. It all came flooding back to me and I broke down. I still want to break down, if I'm being honest. I didn't really understand what was going on back then. Now I just feel sick to my stomach. I can't remember his name. I can't remember his face. But what he did to me refuses to leave my memory now.



If you took the time to read this, thank you. Maybe now that it's 'out there' and not stuck on my head, I can finally get some closure. I'm sorry for the word vomit.

#63 Once I was sitting in my aunt's room writing a song, as children often do. I believe I was 11 at the time. When I looked up in thought, I saw a man standing outside my aunt window smiling at me. It was dark out, and I could only see his face and that horrible awful Joker like grin. I froze, I couldn't speak and my body would respond to move or run away. Finally he backed out of the light, so I couldn't see him anymore. Once he was out of my sight I was able to scream for my mother. My uncles and my grandfather ran around the building to where the window was, and there were footprints there, but no sign of the man.

Now as an adult I can't have curtains or blinds open at night anymore. I'm afraid I'll see him and that awful grin again.

#64 This memory came back to me suddenly, like it had been repressed or something.



In 4th grade, a guest came to our class. He went up to the chalkboard and made a T chart. On the left side, he wrote "quick death", and on the right, he wrote "slow painful death". He then asked us to come up with examples of each.



Everyone seemed pretty nonchalant about it. One kid immediately suggested "getting shot" for "quick death", and someone else pointed out that you could get shot in the stomach, so he clarified to "getting shot in the head". After all of your basic murder weapons were taken care of, my friend said, "getting hacked to bits with a chainsaw", and we had a discussion about how bad that would hurt and how long it would take. We didn't have the words for it at that age, but we were effectively discussing the idea that this was a spectrum, not a binary.



I don't remember how it all ended. I certainly don't remember what the hell the point of this exercise was, or who this guest was.

#65 My parents were friends with another family with a boy who had to have been at least 5+ years older than me. I had to be 5 or 6 at the time and he took me into my brothers room and put a diaper on me and had me walk around. After he watched me for a bit he took me into the living room and paraded me around to our parents who thought it was hilarious.



When that came back to me randomly I just hoped to satan it was a false memory. Asked my mom about it, nope she remembers it. It might not be that disturbing but it makes me feel weird to think about.

#66 I had a funny/weird uncle that I spent a lot of time with when I was around 4-6

He would often put on a clown costume and scare the s**t out of me randomly, I could be eating cereal and he'd bust out of the pantry and get me, I'd freak out but laugh about it later

Fast forward 13 years and things are relatively normal, however the live scare promotions for the new IT movie were going on (people dressing up like clowns in random cities freaking people out)



One night I was walking back to my dorm after my late night classes and out of some tall grass a clown emerged, this was somehow the first time I had an encounter with a clown in 13 years



I fainted lol, not super disturbing but I blame my uncle for a deep fear of clowns now.

#67 I have very very curly hair, always have. I never let anyone touch it now, let alone when I was little. My mom and I would basically fist fight until she could run a brush through my hair.



One time in 1st grade, when everyone else went out for recess, my teacher asked me to stay behind, took me into the bathroom, closed the door behind her, and brushed my hair. I was so scared and shy that I just let her do it. I don’t remember if I cried or anything but I told my mom afterwards. She said she talked to the teacher and the teacher responded, “I thought you wanted me to brush her hair.”



What on EARTH made you think that Miss Turner?

#68 This teenage guy used to hang out with me a lot when I was like 3-4 and take me on walks, I don't actually think there was anything wrong with it or nefarious about it, but the amount of time he spent with me probably looked really strange.

#69 When my elementary and Jr. high school therapist would pull me aside at least once a week to evaluate me by having me look at pictures of people and random objects asking me how they make me feel. Turns out I am a psychopath. I've been getting better.

#70 When I was 8, my mom got hit by a car as my siblings and I were crossing the street. The ambulance took my mom to the hospital. Somehow, my siblings and I ended up staying with the lady that hit our mom. We never met her before. I can't remember how long we stayed at her place, but it was long enough for my mom to have neck surgery and get out of the hospital.



It wasn't until I was older that I started to wonder who was that lady? Why did the cops let us go with her? Why didn't my mom tell my dad for 20 years? To this day nobody in my family talks about it.

#71 Stepdad was always doing weird s**t that I didn't recognize as wrong until almost 10 years later. Like if I asked if I could go to my friend's house after school I would have to let him "play with my butt" for a few minutes. Mom didn't seem to think it was weird so why would I? I don't know if it ever qualified as abuse but it was definitely inappropriate and taught me that my body was essentially currency. He was really a*****e to my mom which also kind of f****d me up. My friends weren't allowed to stay the night and looking back I realize it was because he was a huge creep.

Also mom and stepdad were often up all hours of the night with many visitors, which seemed normal enough to me. Sometimes I'd get up and somebody would play the super Nintendo with me for awhile. I remember this guy named James who was always messing with the radio, trying to contact aliens and throwing foil balls around. My parents were m**h dealers, I'm pretty sure. Once I found a bag of needles in my stepdad's stuff and my mom tried to convince me he was diabetic and I just had never noticed before. Around 16 I started figuring it out and planning my escape, which was successful, and I haven't really looked back since.

#72 I was kinda sorta m*lested by a close friend as a child.



I say kinda sorta because I never had a serious emotional reaction to it the way a lot of people seem to have. I never felt violated or anything like that. It just kind of happened, and I didn't think much of it at the time, but looking back on it as an adult it was really weird.



I was about 10 at the time, and he was 2 years older than me. I hadn't hit puberty yet, so I didn't have any real interest in s*x, nor did I know very much about it although I understood the basic concept. He was my next door neighbor and we'd been friends for several years. One day, when his parents weren't home, he invited me over to his house. Then he took me to his bedroom, had us both take off our pants, and dry humped me. I didn't enjoy it, but I just kind of put up with it to make him happy? Then I went home and just kind of forgot about it.



Over the next couple years he'd do this every so often, using what was in hindsight some fairly predatory tactics to get me alone like claiming he wanted to show me a new xbox game. Thankfully, it never advanced past the point of kissing and dry h*****g. I never started to enjoy it either, but like I said, at the time I didn't really understand what was going on. I remember I was frequently angry or disappointed when he would do this, because I didn't enjoy it and wanted to do things I would find fun. We still had a strong friendship outside of these experiences.



Eventually, he moved away and it all stopped. I never told anyone about it. I don't mean to belittle anyone who's been sexually abused, but it just didn't seem like that big a deal at the time. I think I'm pretty lucky in that regard, that he never did anything serious enough to really hurt me, and I didn't understand what he was doing, so I came out of it relatively unscathed. But in hindsight, it was really messed up.

#73 I was almost stolen from a mall playground. A man was leading me towards one side of the playground with money and luckily my mom saw him and rushed over and when he realized he was caught he slipped off into the crowd. My mom told me the story years later and I didn't even remember it because I guess my 5 year old brain didn't see it as something significant enough to remember. Scary s**t. Watch your kids carefully.

#74 This guy that taught me Sunday School in 5th/6th grade. I always got a creepy and wrong vibe from him. But my parents trusted him (and his wife.) I don’t remember how it came about but one time he drove me home alone in his conversion van. He pulled into a grocery store parking lot and stopped. He never got out. I don’t remember what the pretext was but after several minutes we were back on our way. Looking back I don’t even want to imagine what was going through his head when he pulled over. He continued to creep on me for years afterward, but I tried to avoid contact as much as I could.

#75 When I was 15 my best friend and I would often hang out at a coffee shop in Pittsburgh. Weed smoking was tolerated in their courtyard. Most of the adults ignored us or talked for a minutes but one struck up a conversation.



He was fun to talk to and completely non threatening. He mentioned that he was staying with friends who had a bubbler, and invited us over for a smoke. It became apparent that he lived behind a bookcase in his friends' living room. The bubbler was huge and he had no weed. I grudgingly packed a bowl.



Halfway through his friends show up. A well dressed, polite, mid 30s couple. This dude is not in his early 20s like I thought. They saw us and looked furious, but didn't say anything. My friend and I left.



At the time I thought that he was trying to smoke all my weed and that wasn't cool. As an adult I find his behavior much more disturbing. Hanging out with teenagers doing d***s seems like part of a downward spiral at best. Now that I'm 31 I see his behavior as deviant, and I feel lucky that we were 'interrupted.'.

#76 Back when I was in third grade my Mom and her now ex-boyfriend was on m**h. They sold most of their and my stuff and I didn’t think anything of it. There were a lot of weird instances that happened but these are the ones that stick out.



1. My Mom convinced me to go to my neighbors house and ask if they would accept food stamps for cash. He said no and stormed over to my house and there was lots of yelling so I went into my room.

2. When my Mom got high she would hide and always say that there were people living inside the walls and ceiling. Me being the little kid and trusting my Mom I believed her. But what still haunts me to this day is how she looked at me. The look in her eyes terrifies me to this day.

3. Not related but there was this really weird kid that was my friend and he always hugged me on Wednesday’s saying something about Jesus.

4. I had a really long conversation with my Mom’s ex-boyfriend because rehab made him call me or something.

5. I saw him at Thanksgiving last year and it was very weird and uncomfortable.

#77 Cutting up chalk into lines on my Little Golden books. Testing it on my tongue, rubbing into my gums...I was five years old. Nobody else in kindergarten did that.

#78 When I was younger around 8, I would have a nightmare at a very sinister house, I was basically being chased by someone and it always started in the basement and he would chance me up the stairs and out onto the deck where I would trip on the ledge and he would catch me and k**l me (I would wake up right after) I had this nightmare on and off for about a year. Two years after I stopped having this naught are we went to go see my grandpas long lost brother who lived in the woods. I never knew he existed until my mom told me we were going to see him. When I got there his house seemed very similar, we ate dinner out back on the deck and sure enough, the step that I had tripped over so many times in my dream was right there. Still freaks me out to this day.

#79 A friend had a family that was breeding dogs. They had a lot of those little fluffy ones and they were all related and having babies with like their sister or their mom. One room smelled really badly of dog pee and they just used a lot of fans to keep the smell under control a little bit.

#80 In the 4th grade my teacher’s husband started coming to class to visit with her almost every day. Eventually it turned into him singling me out in class, coming up to my desk and whispering in my ear (he would ask if I was doing my homework and being good) It progressed to him calling my teacher when he wasn’t there and asking to speak to me on the phone. Where he’d tell me to do good work. I eventually realized that it was weird because I wasn’t close with my teacher at all and he wouldn’t do this to anyone else in class. I told my parents and they contacted the principal. I’m not sure what happened but after I told my parents I never saw or heard from him again.

#81 This kid played truth or dare with me when I was in daycare (6 or 7 years old). He was older than me and he dared me to show him my "wiener" while we were sitting under a table. Oddly enough, I did and now that I think of it, I probably will never send my kids to daycare.

#82 When I was about 6 I was throwing a tennis ball against a brick wall while my mom shopped in a second hand store. The ball knocked a brick out and behind it was about $400 in a plastic bag. To this day I believe it was probably d**g money.

#83 My dads cousin lived with us back when we were in our country(South Asia) I remember being 4 ish, he used to like showering with me, I think as a child I thought it was fun, he would get naked and tell me to get on his lap. I remember him moving me around (grinding my hips). I've never spoke to my parents about this, my husband knows. I've never felt the need to see a therapist, my husband and I have a normal s*x life too.



Also the priest that taught us how to pray and read the Quran would touch my sister and I's chest, while in a room and my parents right next door.

#84 I was riding the bus to school one day (i think i was 12) and got lost on my phone, when i realized that i missed the school station i just sat there frozen in terror until the bus reached the final point. I got out and had no clue where i was, i probably walked around for 2 hours then i started asking directions, almost everybody looked at me as if it was a prank or something (i basically asked them which way i should walk about 30 kilometers). Then i asked these 2 Fairly old men just standing there smoking and one of them goes, "Oh you wanna go there, what a coincidence we work there we could take you with us" and i go "f**k yeah why not" (slight exaggeration). And they actually took me home safe, now that i think back my left kidney could've been on someone else right about now.

#85 When I was 7, I had woken from a sleepover and the father was in the shower. As I wandered into the kitchen, he emerged with just a small towel around himself. When I say small towel, I mean... a large hand towel.



A normal man would have seen me and and dashed into his bedroom ASAP, but no... This guy saw a little girl that he barely knew standing there, and decided that it was an appropriate time to have a conversation, while holding this tiny towel around his thick waist. It obviously popped open and I got flashed.



It didn’t occur to me just how f****d up it was until years later because several people tried to play it down. “Oh come on, you think he did that on purpose?? No one does that on purpose.” “Well it was a small towel. He was probably holding it so tight so that he WOULDN’T accidentally drop it but in his fear, the towel slipped through his fingers.”



Not a single adult in my life realized that he shouldn’t have stopped to talk to me in the first place and EVERY SINGLE ONE tried to make me feel silly that I thought he did it on purpose.

