Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parenting Expert Teaches To Raise Entitlement-Free Kids By Infusing Frustration Into Their Day
Parenting

Parenting Expert Teaches To Raise Entitlement-Free Kids By Infusing Frustration Into Their Day

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that parents want to prepare their children to succeed in life. But one thing that they might not think about while teaching kids important life skills is helping them to manage their big feelings, like frustration. According to parenting expert Dr. Becky Kennedy from Good Inside, parents have to infuse frustration into their children’s day so they learn to deal with hard things the right way, without developing entitlement.

In a short Instagram post, Dr. Becky listed 3 ways parents should ‘annoy’ their kids to teach them to tolerate the feeling, which allows them to become resilient, grow, and succeed in life. Scroll down to find them, and as always, don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

RELATED:

    There’s no doubt that parents want their kids to succeed

    Parenting expert smiling in a casual setting with children's art in the background.

    Image credits: drbeckyatgoodinside

    According to this parenting coach, the best way to help them do that is to frustrate them

    Text promoting the idea of raising entitlement-free kids by introducing frustration into their routine.

    Image credits: drbeckyatgoodinside

    Text on frustration tolerance and parenting kids for their future success, emphasizing key concepts.

    Image credits: drbeckyatgoodinside

    Text on teaching entitlement-free kids through frustration tolerance techniques.

    Image credits: drbeckyatgoodinside

    Child with frustrated expression using a tablet, illustrating a technique to raise entitlement-free kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Tips for raising entitlement-free kids: let them be bored, say "no," and allow them to struggle.

    Image credits: drbeckyatgoodinside

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: drbeckyatgoodinside

    Kids with low frustration tolerance are more prone to experience meltdowns and tears

    Just like any emotion, frustration is a normal part of life. When we’re unable to complete an important task, we feel annoyed, which can lead us to feel more extreme sensations, like unhappiness, anger, and helplessness.

    However, when kids go through this, they aren’t yet capable of distinguishing the lesser emotions like frustration from bigger ones like anger. So when something inconvenient happens to them, they might go into fits of rage and tears. But the more they experience their emotions, the more likely they are to learn how to regulate them. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is where parents come in, as they can help children understand their feelings and deal with them the right way. When they see their kids trying out a new task and see them getting a little frustrated, instead of running to them and trying to solve the problem, they should encourage them to take a step back and think of a better way to overcome it. 

    If parents jump in every time their baby is frustrated and crying, they’re essentially telling them that they’ll do everything for them. When that happens, kids become more likely to experience meltdowns, a lack of control, and tears while facing challenges, making them entitled or egocentric people who don’t like feeling uncomfortable, disappointed, or having boundaries placed on them related to their wants and needs. This can further develop into not wanting to take on new challenges, hindering their resilience and success.

    Kids with strong frustration tolerance are better skilled in recovering from challenges

    Therefore, it’s very important to help children build frustration tolerance. Kids with strong frustration tolerance are better skilled in recovering from challenges and setbacks by being able to think critically and find solutions to problems they face. This not only fosters independence and confidence but also prevents outbursts and meltdowns from occurring. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Overall, kids who are good at managing their frustrations are better at communicating and resolving conflicts, as well as building better relationships with children and adults. 

    Besides Dr. Becky’s suggested strategies of building frustration tolerance, like letting kids be bored, sometimes saying ‘no,’ and allowing children to struggle, parents can also help by labeling emotions so kids can learn to distinguish them.

    If children don’t understand something, it’s hard for them to know what they’re feeling. So when kids express an emotion, parents should assign a name for it. For instance, if a kid is crying because their friend got sick on the day of their playdate, parents can explain that what they’re experiencing is sadness because they wish they could be with their friend and that it’s okay to feel that way. 

    Then, children should be encouraged to do the same. When they express emotion, parents should ask questions related to it. If they’re happy and giggly, parents can acknowledge it by saying, “You are smiling so much today! Is that because you are happy?” This gives them a chance to recognize their own feelings and label them.

    Parents were loving the parent coach’s advice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on parenting, discussing raising entitlement-free kids through allowing boredom.

    Instagram comment discussing raising entitlement-free kids.

    Text discussion on raising entitlement-free kids by introducing frustration for learning and growth.

    Social media comment from a user inspired by parenting expert's advice on raising entitlement-free kids.

    Comment from picturebookrecommendations saying, "This! So hard though," on parenting without entitlement.

    Social media comment praising parenting expert on entitlement-free kids.

    Text from a parenting expert on managing entitlement and frustration in adults and children.

    Comment on entitlement-free kids discussing the impact of boredom on children's behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing raising entitlement-free kids through frustration management.

    Text about raising entitlement-free kids by letting them handle frustration.

    Comment expressing gratitude to a parenting expert for advice on raising entitlement-free kids.

    Comment on raising entitlement-free kids, highlighting parental advice.

    Text from social media post about raising entitlement-free kids by delegating chores.

    Comment discussing raising entitlement-free kids by allowing natural struggles.

    Comment about an 8-year-old being bored, smiling response supports frustration-infused parenting to prevent entitlement.

    Comment on teaching frustration to raise entitlement-free kids, questioning skill development.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing frustration in parenting to raise entitlement-free kids.

    Comment on using vegetables to raise entitlement-free kids by adding frustration.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're raising your kids right, you should be frustrating them already, who needs an expert?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can let your kids be bored if there is something they are allowed to do if they figure it out for themselves. If you've forbidden them to touch anything and they're not allowed to go outside, it's just unfair.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're raising your kids right, you should be frustrating them already, who needs an expert?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can let your kids be bored if there is something they are allowed to do if they figure it out for themselves. If you've forbidden them to touch anything and they're not allowed to go outside, it's just unfair.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda